NEONATOLOGY III - Haematologic problems in the Newborn.ppt
Haematologic problems in the
Newborn
Dr. Ayede A.I.
Department of Paediatrics
University College Hospital
Ibadan.
• Anaemia [including haemolytic disorders]
• Hyperviscosity states
• Bleeding Disorders
Haematological Indices
Hb
Term Babies 14–20g/dl [cord blood16.8g/dl]
Preterm Babies 14g/dl at 28wks [1-2g/dl<term
babies]
• Haematocrit 45 – 65% [lower in preterm]
WBC
• Day 1 6 – 35,000/µl
• Week 1 8 – 16,000/µl
• 1 Month 6 – 14,000/µl
Values are a little lower in preterms.
Neutrophils
Day 1 50 – 80%
Day 4 35 – 60%
Day 7 35 – 45%
3 Months 25 - 45%
Lymphocytes
Day 1 31%
DAY 7 41%
Day 14 48%
Plateles 150,000 – 400,000/µl
[up to 600,000/µl by 2 – 4 months]
Retics 2-8% Day 1
0.5 – 5% Day 7
0 – 0.5% 1 Month
Physiology
Normal Development:
IN UTERO
Aortic O2 sat. is about 45%
Increased Erythropoietin production,
erythropoiesis,
Retics (3 – 7%)
Physiology cont
Feotal Hb increases with gestational age
Feotal blood volume is about 115ml/kg
Feotal blood volume is about
115ml/kg – 75ml baby
- 40ml placenta
AFTER BIRTH
O2 sat. increases to 95%
Reduced Erythropoietin production, Erythropoiesis
and Retics
Hb reduces to minimum values by 8 – 12 wks of life
(after which erythropoiesis resumes again)
HbA/HbF starts to increase
2,3 DPG increase
O2 delivery to tissue increases
ANAEMIA
Hb < normal for gestational and postnatal age.
ANAEMIA OF PREMATURITY
Exaggeration of physiologic anaemia
Reasons:
Min values reached earlier than in term babies.
6wks ( 1 – 3mths)
Reduced rbc survival
• Iatrogenic – repeated phlebotomy for
investigations
• Relatively more rapid somatic growth
rate
• Vitamin E deficiency
• Preterm infants start to produce
erythropoeitin again when Hb falls to
7 – 9g/dl in contrast to 10 – 11g/dl in
term infants because their tissues have
lower O2 requirements.
Manifestations: Palor
Apnoea
Poor weight gain
Tachypnoea
Tachycardia
Management:
Blood transfusion if symptomatic. 10ml/kg of
packed cells over 1 – 3hrs
Folic acid 5mg weekly to babies < 2kg from
2wks of age
10mg α tocopherol acetate (vit E) daily to
babies < 1.5kg from 2wks.
FeSO4 – 50mg dly or 6mg.kg/d of elemental iron
from 2kg or 10 – 14wks of age
rHuEpO 100 – 200 iu/kg 5X/wk or 400iu/kg/d
3X/wk + iron + vit E
ANAEMIA
Early Onset – (first few days after birth)
most frequently due to haemolytic disease
or haemorrhage
Causes:- Rh haemolytic disease
ABO haemolytic disease
Infections:- Other causes of haemolysis are:
G6PD deficiency, spherocytosis,
α thal
If not in shock but anaemia is severe,
Give 20ml/kg of whole blood over 2-3hrs
with IV frusemide 2mg/kg OR
packed cells 10-15mls/kg (2-3mls/kg/hr)
2ml/kg of packed cells will raise Hb by 0.5 -
1g/dl)
Very servere anaemia Hb<8g/dl} one vol
CCF } EBT with
packed cells
Late onset Anaemia
Appears later in neonatal period.
Causes:
• Mild HDN
• Haemolytic disease of newborn
• Chronic blood loss eg Gl bleeding
• Infections with DIC
• G6PD def., spherocytosis, α thalasaemia
• Congenital marrow aplasia, hypoplasia
• Repeated venepuncture
HYPERVISCOSISTY STATES
Polycythaemia: Venous PCV > 65%
As venous PCV rises above 65% viscosity of
blood increases, and 02 transport reduces.
Aetiology:
• Placenta insufficiency
• Materno-foetal transfusion from delayed cord
clamping
• Twin-twin transfusion
• IDM
Clinical features:
May be asymptomatic
Gen; Plethora, jaundice, cyanosis, prolonged
capillary refill
Resp; tachypnoea, dyspnoea
GIT; feeding problems, NEC
CNS; irritability, jitteriness, lethargy, seizures
Laboratory;
hyperbilirubinaemia
Hypoglycaemia
Hypocalcaemia
Prominent vascular makings on CXR
Management
PCV < 70% and asymptomatic - observe
Symptomatic - erythrophoresis
Vol(ml) = bld vol x (observed-desired pcv)
actual pcv
Bleeding Disorders
Tests of coagulation:
PT ; dependent on factors II VII, IX, X
measures vit K def.
PTT; measures factors XII, XI, VII, X, V, II, I
Prolonged in DIC, heparin therapy,
haemophilia and severe vit k def
Bleeding time
Platelet count
Haemorrhagic dsx of the Newborn
After birth, there is a slight reduction in
levels b/w 2nd and 7th days of life
Exaggeration of this process leads to HDN
• Early < 24hrs
• Late > 1 week