Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

NEONATOLOGY III - Haematologic problems in the Newborn.ppt

Aug. 28, 2022
0 likes 3 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
1 of 34
1 of 34

NEONATOLOGY III - Haematologic problems in the Newborn.ppt

Aug. 28, 2022
0 likes 3 views

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine

Neonatology material

Neonatology material

Health & Medicine

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Groundglass Kathryn Savage
Free
Now What?: How to Move Forward When We're Divided (About Basically Everything) Sarah Stewart Holland
Free
World War C: Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic and How to Prepare for the Next One Sanjay Gupta
Free
Love Lockdown: Dating, Sex, and Marriage in America's Prisons Elizabeth Greenwood
Free
The Pain Gap: How Sexism and Racism in Healthcare Kill Women Anushay Hossain
Free
The First Ten Years: Two Sides of the Same Love Story Joseph Fink
Free
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
Free
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans Michaeleen Doucleff
Free
An Anatomy of Pain: How the Body and the Mind Experience and Endure Physical Suffering Abdul-Ghaaliq Lalkhen
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
Free
Permission to Dream Chris Gardner
Free
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friends Billy Baker
Free
To Raise a Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
Free
Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams Matthew Walker
Free
Beyond Coffee: A Sustainable Guide to Nootropics, Adaptogens, and Mushrooms James Beshara
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Who Is Wellness For?: An Examination of Wellness Culture and Who It Leaves Behind Fariha Roisin
Free
The Art of Teaching Children: All I Learned from a Lifetime in the Classroom Phillip Done
Free
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
Free
Knocking Myself Up: A Memoir of My (In)Fertility Michelle Tea
Free
Gut Renovation: Unlock the Age-Defying Power of the Microbiome to Remodel Your Health from the Inside Out Dr. Roshini Raj
Free
Essential Labor: Mothering as Social Change Angela Garbes
Free
Golden: The Power of Silence in a World of Noise Justin Zorn
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
Free
Sacred Codes in Times of Crisis: A Channeled Text for Living the Gift of Conscious Co-Creation Naomi Fay
Free
Sex From Scratch: Making Your Own Relationship Rules Sarah Mirk
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
Free
The Night Lake: A Young Priest Maps the Topography of Grief Liz Tichenor
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
Free
The Working Parent's Survival Guide: How to Parent Smarter Not Harder Anita Cleare
Free
Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind Barbara Becker
Free

NEONATOLOGY III - Haematologic problems in the Newborn.ppt

  1. 1. Haematologic problems in the Newborn Dr. Ayede A.I. Department of Paediatrics University College Hospital Ibadan.
  2. 2. Haematologic Problems in the Newborn • Anaemia [including haemolytic disorders] • Hyperviscosity states • Bleeding Disorders
  3. 3. Haematological Indices Hb Term Babies 14–20g/dl [cord blood16.8g/dl] Preterm Babies 14g/dl at 28wks [1-2g/dl<term babies] • Haematocrit 45 – 65% [lower in preterm]
  4. 4. WBC • Day 1 6 – 35,000/µl • Week 1 8 – 16,000/µl • 1 Month 6 – 14,000/µl Values are a little lower in preterms.
  5. 5. Neutrophils Day 1 50 – 80% Day 4 35 – 60% Day 7 35 – 45% 3 Months 25 - 45% Lymphocytes Day 1 31% DAY 7 41% Day 14 48%
  6. 6. Plateles 150,000 – 400,000/µl [up to 600,000/µl by 2 – 4 months] Retics 2-8% Day 1 0.5 – 5% Day 7 0 – 0.5% 1 Month
  7. 7. Physiology Normal Development:  IN UTERO Aortic O2 sat. is about 45% Increased Erythropoietin production, erythropoiesis, Retics (3 – 7%)
  8. 8. Physiology cont Feotal Hb increases with gestational age Feotal blood volume is about 115ml/kg Feotal blood volume is about 115ml/kg – 75ml baby - 40ml placenta
  9. 9.  AFTER BIRTH O2 sat. increases to 95% Reduced Erythropoietin production, Erythropoiesis and Retics Hb reduces to minimum values by 8 – 12 wks of life (after which erythropoiesis resumes again) HbA/HbF starts to increase 2,3 DPG increase O2 delivery to tissue increases
  10. 10. ANAEMIA Hb < normal for gestational and postnatal age. ANAEMIA OF PREMATURITY Exaggeration of physiologic anaemia Reasons: Min values reached earlier than in term babies. 6wks ( 1 – 3mths) Reduced rbc survival
  11. 11. • Iatrogenic – repeated phlebotomy for investigations • Relatively more rapid somatic growth rate • Vitamin E deficiency • Preterm infants start to produce erythropoeitin again when Hb falls to 7 – 9g/dl in contrast to 10 – 11g/dl in term infants because their tissues have lower O2 requirements.
  12. 12. Manifestations: Palor Apnoea Poor weight gain Tachypnoea Tachycardia
  13. 13. Management:  Blood transfusion if symptomatic. 10ml/kg of packed cells over 1 – 3hrs  Folic acid 5mg weekly to babies < 2kg from 2wks of age  10mg α tocopherol acetate (vit E) daily to babies < 1.5kg from 2wks.  FeSO4 – 50mg dly or 6mg.kg/d of elemental iron from 2kg or 10 – 14wks of age  rHuEpO 100 – 200 iu/kg 5X/wk or 400iu/kg/d 3X/wk + iron + vit E
  14. 14. ANAEMIA Early Onset – (first few days after birth) most frequently due to haemolytic disease or haemorrhage Causes:- Rh haemolytic disease ABO haemolytic disease Infections:- Other causes of haemolysis are: G6PD deficiency, spherocytosis, α thal
  15. 15. Fetal haemorrhage – abruptio placentae, placenta previa, Vasa previa (APH) Feto maternal transfusion Twin twin transfusion Neonatal Haemorrhage – birth trauma Cephal haematoma Subgaleal haematoma Rupture liver, spleen, etc Congenital hypoplastic anaemia
  16. 16. Clinical assessment History:-  APH, multiple delivery  Difficult delivery  Instrumental delivery  Poor feeding, breathlessness
  17. 17. Examination:- Colour, Bruises, Cephalhaematoma, rigid abdomen, Pulse volume, Heart Rate, BP, Resp Rate Investigation:- PCV, Hb, WBC, Peripheral Film app. Treatment:- depends on severity Shock (BP<25mmHg, PCV<30%, pH<7.1) Transfuse 15-20ml/kg whole blood over 5-10mins
  18. 18. If not in shock but anaemia is severe, Give 20ml/kg of whole blood over 2-3hrs with IV frusemide 2mg/kg OR packed cells 10-15mls/kg (2-3mls/kg/hr) 2ml/kg of packed cells will raise Hb by 0.5 - 1g/dl) Very servere anaemia Hb<8g/dl} one vol CCF } EBT with packed cells
  19. 19. Late onset Anaemia Appears later in neonatal period. Causes: • Mild HDN • Haemolytic disease of newborn • Chronic blood loss eg Gl bleeding • Infections with DIC • G6PD def., spherocytosis, α thalasaemia • Congenital marrow aplasia, hypoplasia • Repeated venepuncture
  20. 20. HYPERVISCOSISTY STATES Polycythaemia: Venous PCV > 65% As venous PCV rises above 65% viscosity of blood increases, and 02 transport reduces. Aetiology: • Placenta insufficiency • Materno-foetal transfusion from delayed cord clamping • Twin-twin transfusion • IDM
  21. 21. • Congenital adrenal hyperplasia • Trisomy 13, 18. 21 • Neonatal thyrotoxicosis • Beckwith Wiedemann syndrome • Maternal drugs like propanolol
  22. 22. Clinical features: May be asymptomatic Gen; Plethora, jaundice, cyanosis, prolonged capillary refill Resp; tachypnoea, dyspnoea GIT; feeding problems, NEC CNS; irritability, jitteriness, lethargy, seizures
  23. 23. Laboratory; hyperbilirubinaemia Hypoglycaemia Hypocalcaemia Prominent vascular makings on CXR
  24. 24. Management PCV < 70% and asymptomatic - observe Symptomatic - erythrophoresis Vol(ml) = bld vol x (observed-desired pcv) actual pcv
  25. 25. Bleeding Disorders Tests of coagulation: PT ; dependent on factors II VII, IX, X measures vit K def. PTT; measures factors XII, XI, VII, X, V, II, I Prolonged in DIC, heparin therapy, haemophilia and severe vit k def Bleeding time Platelet count
  26. 26. Haemorrhagic dsx of the Newborn After birth, there is a slight reduction in levels b/w 2nd and 7th days of life Exaggeration of this process leads to HDN • Early < 24hrs • Late > 1 week
  27. 27. Predisposing factors: Birth asphyxia Maternal drugs like phenobarb, ASA, coumarin Exclusive breastfeeding Broad-spectrum antibiotic therapy Perenteral nutrition
  28. 28. Clinical features: Bleeding which tends to be Gl, nasal, subgaleal, intracranial, post circumcision Well child PT, PTT prolonged Thrombin time and fibrinogen levels are normal
  29. 29. Treatment: IV vit K1 1-5mg stat EBT in severe cases with fresh whole blood Can be prevented by admin of im vit K 1mg at birth 0.5mg weekly to babies on perenteral nutrition.
  30. 30. Disseminated intravascular coagulopathies (DIC) Predisposing factors: • severe birth asphyxia, septicaemia • hypothermia • hypotension • acidosis • hypoxia
  31. 31. clinical presentation: • petechiae • prolonged bleeding from puncture sites • spontaneous bleeding laboratory: • prolonged PT, PTT, Thrombin time • increased FDP, Reduced platelets <100,000/mm3 • fragmented rbcs on peripheral blood film
  32. 32. Treatment: Treat underlying cause, FFP 10-15ml/kg
  33. 33. Platelet transfusion, EBT with fresh whole blood ?Vit K Neonatal thrombocytopenia Causes ; Septicaemia, DIC, transient ITP, Kasabach Merritt syndrome Presentation: purpura, ecchymosis, large haematomas

×