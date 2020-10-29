Tim google v3420077-yusuf bagus sungging herlambang-tic

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Team Google Kami Orang-orang di balik presentasi ini ROZY NUR FATMALA_V3420079 Anggota 1 SHALLOMITA R.R SITORUS_V3420071 A...
UX Awal mula desain Proses mendesain suatu produk melalui pendekatan pengguna.
CARA MEMBUAT DESAIN UX UTILITY Kita harus memberhatikan penggunaan UX berguna atau membantu masyarakat untuk menjangkau pr...
DISCOVER Dimana kita harus mencari tahu keperluan orang pada produk DEFINE Mencari solusi yang kita pecahkan. Melakukan ma...
Arti Penting Desain SITEMAP Gambaran terhadap produk PROTOTYPE Mengetest kepada masyarakat atas kelayakan sebuah produk. V...
SINGKATNYA UX Memberikan pengalaman menggunakan produk. PERMISALAN Membuat UX tanpa UI akan terjadi kehampaan UI Mempercan...
Ulasan dari segi UX Berdasatkan tampilan,website tersebut mudah digunakan dan tidak sulit untuk dipelajari karena memang w...
Pertanyaan? Komentar? Beri tahu kami! ALAMAT E-MAIL shallomsitorus@student.uns.ac.id bagus.herlambang@student.uns.ac.id ro...
SAMPAI JUMPA DI MEDIA SOSIAL TERIMA KASIH SEKIAN DARI KAMI
Ulasan UI/UX web spada

Published in: Design
  Team Google Kami Orang-orang di balik presentasi ini ROZY NUR FATMALA_V3420079 Anggota 1 SHALLOMITA R.R SITORUS_V3420071 Anggota 2 YUSUF BAGUS SUNGGING H_V3420077 Anggota 3
  2. 2. Team Google Kami Orang-orang di balik presentasi ini ROZY NUR FATMALA_V3420079 Anggota 1 SHALLOMITA R.R SITORUS_V3420071 Anggota 2 YUSUF BAGUS SUNGGING H_V3420077 Anggota 3
  3. 3. UX Awal mula desain Proses mendesain suatu produk melalui pendekatan pengguna.
  UI Bagian dari UX yang berupa tampilan visual design sebuah sistem. Tampilan tersebut memungkinkan pengguna terhubung dan berinteraksi dengan suatu produk.
  Bagaimana cara mendesign UX?
  User Contered Design (Digital Product) Metode desain dimana kita harus memperhatikan produk. P| Desain dan Teknologi
  7. 7. CARA MEMBUAT DESAIN UX UTILITY Kita harus memberhatikan penggunaan UX berguna atau membantu masyarakat untuk menjangkau produk. USABILITY Memudahkan pengguna atau masyarakat dalam menggunakan desain kita. DESIRABILITY Memberikan tambahan kreasi untuk mendisain yang lebih baik dari produk lain. Memberikan bentuk model yang berguna dan mengandung hal-hal positif bagi masyarakat seperti memberi desain yang lebih mudah digunakan. BRAND EXPERIENCE
  8. 8. 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 1 1 1 User Contered Design (Digital Product) Metode desain dimana kita harus memperhatikan produk. P| Desain dan Teknologi
  9. 9. 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 1 1 1 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 1 1 1 0 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 1 1 1 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 1 1 1 0 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 1 1 1 1 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 User Centered Design (Digital Product) Discover1. 4. Validate 2. Define 3. Design 5. Develope
  10. 10. DISCOVER Dimana kita harus mencari tahu keperluan orang pada produk DEFINE Mencari solusi yang kita pecahkan. Melakukan mapping the journey dan menemukan idea DESIGN Mulai membuat sitemap, phototyping dan UI/Sketsa. Disini kalian tidak boleh memasukkan visual design terleboh dahulu. E-Commerence Contoh dari e-commerence VALIDATE Pembenaran produk yang telah dibuat. Mengetest kelayakan produk. DEVELOPE Memuat visual design dan code sebagai finalisasi sebuah produk.
  Arti Penting Desain SITEMAP Gambaran terhadap produk PROTOTYPE Mengetest kepada masyarakat atas kelayakan sebuah produk. VISUAL DESIGN Membuat visual atau warna dihalaman awal/ beranda.
  12. 12. SINGKATNYA UX Memberikan pengalaman menggunakan produk. PERMISALAN Membuat UX tanpa UI akan terjadi kehampaan UI Mempercantik tampilan produk CONTOH pengujian UX yang diterima Tugas Akhir adalah bagaimana kita menguji ke user/pengguna
  Formula Desain Bagaimana desain tercipta? Konsep Produksi Pengujian
  14. 14. 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 1 1 1 0 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 1 1 1 0 1 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 1 1 1 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 0 1 0 ULASAN SPADA DARI SEGI UI DARI SEGI UI WEBSITE SPADA TIDAK TERLALU MENONJOL DENGAN DESAIN WEB YANG SEDERHANA KARENA MUNGKIN YANG DIBUTUHKAN DARI WEBSITE INI ADALAH UNTUK KEGIATAN BERLAJAR – MENGAJAR, SEPERTI PENYAMPAIAN MATERI DAN PENGUMPULAN TUGAS
  KOMBINASI WARNA HIJAU DAN PUTIH PADA WEBSITE MESKIPUN SEDERHANA TETAPI SUDAH CUKUP MENARI KARENA MEMANG TUJUAN DIBUATNYA WEB INI BUKAN UNTUK DILIHAT KEINDAHAN ATAU ESTETIKANYA KARENA DESAIN UI/UX YANG KURANG MENARIK JUGA MEMBUAT SPADA TERLIHAT FLAT
  16. 16. Ulasan dari segi UX Berdasatkan tampilan,website tersebut mudah digunakan dan tidak sulit untuk dipelajari karena memang website tersebut ditujukan oleh mahasiswa. Item 1 Item 2 Item 3 Item 4 Item 5 40 30 20 10 0 Fitur – fitur yang tersedia di website tersebut sudah sesuai fungsinya seperti fitur tempat untuk mendownload materi, tempat untuk melakukan diskusi, tempat memberikan tugas, dan tempat untuk mengumpulkan tugas.
  ULASAN SPADA DARI SEGI UXMungkin perlu pembenahan sedikit pada fitur pembagian matkul supaya matkul antara kelas yang satu dengan matkul kelas lainnya tidak bercampur. Untuk tampilan bagian depannya juga sangat membantu mahasiswa karena terdapat tampilan untuk daftar membuka matkul yang sudah di enrool dan juga membuka matkul yang terakhir diakses, sehingga tidak perlu mengulangi langkah dari awal untuk mengakses matkul tersebut
  18. 18. Pertanyaan? Komentar? Beri tahu kami! ALAMAT E-MAIL shallomsitorus@student.uns.ac.id bagus.herlambang@student.uns.ac.id rozyfatmala12@student.uns.ac.id
  19. 19. SAMPAI JUMPA DI MEDIA SOSIAL TERIMA KASIH SEKIAN DARI KAMI
  DESAIN ADALAH DUTA YANG SENYAP DI BALIK MEREK ANDA. Ingatlah Selalu PAUL RAND

