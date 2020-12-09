SCREEN PLAY (2)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TINY MINDS A FILM BY YUSRA SHAHBAZ BASED ON A CHILD'S FANTASY
Created using Celtx THE WHOLE MOVIE BASED INSIDE A HOUSE AND IN DAYLIGHT SCENE 1: BREAKFAST SCENE DIFFERENT PARTS OF THE H...
2. Created using Celtx ALIA IS SKIMMING THROUGH A FASHIONPOINT OF VIEW SHOT: MAGAZINE. A HAND KNOCKING AND HOLDING THEEXTR...
3. Created using Celtx SHE CLOSES THE DRAWER AND LEAVES.MEDIUM SHOT: FADE-OUT SCENE 5: ALIA'S ROOM ROSE HOLDS THE DOORKNOB...
4. Created using Celtx
