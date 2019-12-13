Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Mark 01 presentation to Markzugelberg Спортивная подготовка Машонская Елена, партнер Адвокатское бюро «Арцингер»
Mark 01 presentation to Markzugelberg Спортивная подготовка – фундамент достижений спортивных результатов Физическое воспи...
Mark 01 presentation to Markzugelberg Договор о спортивной подготовке в рамках действующего законодательства - Закон «О фи...
Mark 01 presentation to Markzugelberg Договор о дополнительном участии в обеспечении подготовки спортсмена 1 Дополнительно...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Seminar national olympic committee of the republic of belarus arzinger

13 views

Published on

Seminar_National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Belarus_Arzinger

Published in: Law
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Seminar national olympic committee of the republic of belarus arzinger

  1. 1. Mark 01 presentation to Markzugelberg Спортивная подготовка Машонская Елена, партнер Адвокатское бюро «Арцингер»
  2. 2. Mark 01 presentation to Markzugelberg Спортивная подготовка – фундамент достижений спортивных результатов Физическое воспитание Участие в спортивных соревнованиях Материально-техническое обеспечение Медицинское и иное обеспечение
  3. 3. Mark 01 presentation to Markzugelberg Договор о спортивной подготовке в рамках действующего законодательства - Закон «О физической культуре и спорте»; - Постановление Министерства спорта и туризма от 18.04.2018 №25; - Постановление Совета Министров от 19.07.2018 №548 01 Спортивное обеспечение осуществляется в рамках установленных законодательством норм* * постановление Министерства спорта и туризма от 12.09.2008 №20 03 Размер возмещения средств, затраченных на спортивную подготовку, зависит от спортивной квалификации и привязан к базовым величинам 04 Законодательством закреплено регулирование спортивной подготовки, осуществляемой за счет бюджетных средств 02
  4. 4. Mark 01 presentation to Markzugelberg Договор о дополнительном участии в обеспечении подготовки спортсмена 1 Дополнительное участие в обеспечении обязанность федерации участвовать в обеспечении спортсмена право спортсмена на содействие 2 Учтен механизм возврата потраченных средств цель такого возврата – подготовка следующего поколения спортсменов 3 Учтены основные тенденции развития спорта принцип единства спорта, репутации спорта и спортсмена, баланс интересов субъектов спортивного права 4 Применим и адаптируется к каждому виду спорта Дополнительная спортивная подготовка

×