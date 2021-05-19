Successfully reported this slideshow.
Los Sistemas Operativos Docente: Yuruary Quintero
Un sistema operativo es el software que maneja el hardware. Comprende un conjunto de programas que controla el funcionamie...
Tipo de Sistemas Operativos Los sistemas operativos varían dependiendo del hardware y de la finalidad del mismo. Sistemas ...
• Sistema monoprocesador existe una sola unidad de procesamiento central (CPU) capaz de ejecutar una serie de instruccione...
El sistema operativo administra los recursos materiales de la computadora: El tiempo de uso de la unidad de procesamiento ...
Sistema operativo DOS, por Disk Operating System o MS/DOS fue diseñado por Microsoft para las computadoras personales IBM ...
VENTAJAS • PRECIO: Podemos descargarlo gratuitamente desde internet o comprarlo a un precio esequible. • REQUERIMIENTOS: F...
Linux es un sistema operativo de dominio público y gratuito, originalmente diseñado por Linus Torvalds. En este sistema, e...
El sistema operativo más conocido es Windows, ampliamente utilizado en las computadoras personales PC de la compañía Micro...
El Sistema operativo de la compañía Apple Macintosh para computadores personales y laptops MAC OS se basa en una interfaz ...
El sistema operativo Android fue diseñado principalmente para teléfonos inteligentes y tabletas. Fue desarrollado en un nú...
fue anunciado el 7 de julio del 2009 a través del blog oficial de la compañía. El sistema operativo fue orientado inicialm...
Características de un sistema operativo Los sistemas operativos modernos se caracterizan por: • Capacidad para múltiples p...
Evolución de los sistemas operativos • Sistemas operativos para sistemas móviles. Quinto Nivel • Aparece en los años ochen...
Sistemas operativos

Universidad Nacional Experimental Politécnica de la Fuerza Armada Nacional Bolivariana, Área Académica
Informática, Computación. Programa:
Introducción a las TIC

  1. 1. Los Sistemas Operativos Docente: Yuruary Quintero
  2. 2. Un sistema operativo es el software que maneja el hardware. Comprende un conjunto de programas que controla el funcionamiento del componente físico, facilitando al usuario el uso de la computadora u otro equipo. El sistema operativo actúa como un intermediario entre la computadora y su usuario. Además proporciona un ambiente en donde el usuario pueda ejecutar programas en una forma conveniente y eficiente. Los nombres de algunos sistemas operativos por lo general son reconocidos por el sufijo OS, por sus siglas en inglés operating system. Por ejemplo: MS-DOS, iOS, MacOS. Normalmente, el sistema operativo es el software básico creado por la compañía que construye la computadora.
  3. 3. Tipo de Sistemas Operativos Los sistemas operativos varían dependiendo del hardware y de la finalidad del mismo. Sistemas operativos empotrados o en tiempo real Sistema Multiprocesador Sistemas Distribuidos Sistema Monoprocesador Sistemas Multimedia Sistemas operativos de Equipos portátiles Sistema operativo empotrado o en tiempo real
  4. 4. • Sistema monoprocesador existe una sola unidad de procesamiento central (CPU) capaz de ejecutar una serie de instrucciones de índole general. • Sistemas multiprocesadores También llamados sistemas paralelos o estrechamente acoplados, los sistemas multiprocesadores tienen dos o mas CPU que comparten buses y a veces el reloj, la memoria y los dispositivos periféricos. Los hay de dos tipos: • multiprocesador asimétrico: cada procesador tiene una tarea específica. • multiprocesador simétricos: todos los procesadores realizan las misma tareas. • Sistemas distribuidos Presenta una colección de procesadores que no comparten memoria o reloj, y se comunican por una red interconectada. • Sistemas operativos de equipos portátiles Los equipos portátiles de mano en este caso se refiere a aquellos dispositivos de pequeñas dimensiones que pueden ser manipulados con una mano, como por ejemplos las tabletas, los teléfonos inteligentes y las notebook. Adicionalmente, los sistemas operativos de teléfonos deben adicionar componentes para las comunicaciones y la interfase. • Sistemas operativos empotrados o en tiempo-real Son los sistemas operativos instalados en los dispositivos médicos, electrónicos, electrodomésticos, automóviles, entre otros. a; ajustarse a tiempos limitados, • Sistemas multimedia Están diseñados para manejar los archivos de datos de audio y video, como los MP3, películas de DVD y videos. Estos archivos tienen que ser procesados a un determinado tiempo y a una velocidad fija y continua para una entrega eficiente.
  5. 5. El sistema operativo administra los recursos materiales de la computadora: El tiempo de uso de la unidad de procesamiento El espacio de memoria El espacio de almacenamiento de datos Los dispositivos de entrada y salida Funciones del Sistema Operativo
  6. 6. Sistema operativo DOS, por Disk Operating System o MS/DOS fue diseñado por Microsoft para las computadoras personales IBM en 1981. MS/DOS podía administrar discos floppy y archivos, memoria y dispositivos de entrada y salida. Se controla a través de comandos. VENTAJAS DEL SISTEMA OPERATIVO MAC OS 1.Compatibilidad Esto permite tener compatibilidad al conectar un dispositivo electrónico, como las impresoras, cámaras digitales, entre otros. 2.Interfaz intuitiva Da la facilidad que se puede hacer todo con muy pocos clicks en el mouse de una manera que facilita el manejo y uso de la interfaz gráfica. 3.Instalación y des-instalación de programas Simplemente se debe abrir el archivo con la extensión “dmg” y luego copias la app a la carpeta que quieras, lo más preferible es que lo hagas en la carpeta de aplicaciones y listo. 4.Es mucho menos vulnerable a virus y malware Si conectas algún dispositivo a tu pc ya sea, un USB, memoria sd, o cualquier otro elemento extraíble, que esté infectado y tenga virus, no te preocupes, el SO no permitirá que el virus se abra y explore, bloqueando el uso en el computador. DESVENTAJAS DEL SISTEMA OPERATIVO MAC OS 1.No existe una gran cantidad de software para MAC Comparada con la cantidad que existe para los otros tipos de softwares, son muy escasos 2.No está hecho para correr los últimos juegos Estos sistemas no corren la mayoría de los últimos juegos, ya que fueron creados para que puedan correr en otro SO más comercial. 3.Es muy difícil quien pueda dar soporte, 4. Comprar estos equipos suelen ser muy costosos, ya que como ofrecen grandes ventajas y son muy populares, sus precios en el mercado son muy elevados, pero no te preocupes puedes optar por una Mac de segunda mano. 5. Solo se le puede configurar el Hardware al momento de comprar el equipo. 6.El hardware suele ser muy costoso.
  7. 7. VENTAJAS • PRECIO: Podemos descargarlo gratuitamente desde internet o comprarlo a un precio esequible. • REQUERIMIENTOS: Funciona exclucivamente en modo de texto sin la necesidad de cargar un entorno grafica y puede ejecutarse en cualquier maquina. • ESTABILIDAD: A tener su núcleo basado en unix,ereda esa estabilidad que siempre ha caracterizado a los sistemas unix. • SEGURIDAD: A nivel de servidor podemos encontrar que la seguridad del unix frente a otros servidores del mercado es mucho mayor. • COMPATIBILIDAD: Reconoce la mayoria de otros sistemas operativos en una red. DESVENTAJAS • SOPORTE: Algunos linux no cuentan con empresas que lo respalden,por lo cual no existe un soporte sólido como el de otros sistemas operativos. • SIMPLICIDAD: Gracias al entorno de ventanas,sus escritorios y las aplicaciones diseñadas especificamente,para el cada dia resulta màs sencillo su integracion y uso. • SOFWARE: Aveces es dificil encontrar una aplicacion determinada,y lo mas importante,es que no todas las aplicaciones esta en castellano. • HARDWARE: Actualmente linux soporta un maximo de 16 procesadores simultaneamente contra los 64 procesadores de otros sistemas operativos. El sistema operativo UNIX fue desarrollado en los laboratorios Bell por Ken Thompson, Dennis Ritchie y otros al principio de 1970s. Es un sistema multiprograma y multi-usuarios escrito en el lenguaje de programación C. Se usa desde microcomputadores hasta supercomputadoras. Además, es la base para otros sistemas operativos como MAC OS y Solaris.
  8. 8. Linux es un sistema operativo de dominio público y gratuito, originalmente diseñado por Linus Torvalds. En este sistema, el usuario puede seleccionar el administrador de ventanas de su preferencia, como KDE y Gnome. Ventajas - Posibilidad de manipular el código fuente. - Más económico: porque muchos de los sistemas basados en LINUX son gratuitos. - Mas fácil de actualizar y más seguros. - Estabilidad: Tiene un único núcleo basado en Unix, por lo tanto es muy estable. - Multitarea real: Es posible ejecutar varias aplicaciones y procesos simultáneamente . - Crecimiento: Crece mucho gracias a miles de programadores en todo el mundo. Desventajas - Menos intuitivo: porque Windows es muy cómodo para los usuarios comunes. De todas maneras algunas distribuciones de Linux han mejorado este aspecto. - Menos controladores para periféricos. - No se pueden ejecutar programas de Windows (la gran mayoría de los programas están escritos para Windows), además la mayoría de las aplicaciones se encuentran solo en inglés. - Soporte: muchas distribuciones de Linux no tienen una empresa que los respalde.
  9. 9. El sistema operativo más conocido es Windows, ampliamente utilizado en las computadoras personales PC de la compañía Microsoft. Microsoft Windows es una familia de sistemas operativos gráficos que han evolucionado a lo largo de los años VENTAJAS DESVENTAJAS  La instalación es sencilla  Es multitarea y multiusuario  Brinda la posibilidad de asignar diferentes permisos a los usuarios  Permite cambiar periódicamente las contraseñas  El sistema está protegido del acceso ilegal  Trabaja con impresoras de estaciones remotas  Muestra estadísticas de errores de sistema  Permite realizar diferentes tipos de auditorías  Tiene ciertas limitaciones por RAM  En la versión XP requiere como mínimo 128 MB en RAM y un procesador Pentium de 233Mhz o superior  El usuario no puede limitar la cantidad de espacio en el disco duro  No soporta archivos NFS  No ofrece el bloqueo de intrusos  No soporta la ejecución de algunas aplicaciones para DOS
  10. 10. El Sistema operativo de la compañía Apple Macintosh para computadores personales y laptops MAC OS se basa en una interfaz gráfica de usuario, basado en el núcleo de UNIX. Ventajas: -mejor interfaz grafica del mercado. -Ideal para diseño grafico. -Es muy estable Desventajas: -Costoso (aunque viene incluido con la maquina), -Existe poco software para este sistema operativo. -Es más complicado encontrar gente que la pueda arreglar en caso de fallas.
  11. 11. El sistema operativo Android fue diseñado principalmente para teléfonos inteligentes y tabletas. Fue desarrollado en un núcleo de Linux por Google y la Alianza Open Handset en 2007. Android es el sistema operativo más ampliamente usado hoy en día debido al uso extendido de teléfonos inteligentes. Las desventajas que puede tener Android suelen ser las actualizaciones y el peso de estas. La multitarea es otra pega en Android, el sistema operativo de Google fue de los primeros en tenerla, pero el número de recursos utilizados perjudica al rendimiento del dispositivo, aunque todo depende del Smartphone que tengas. La ventaja principal del sistema operativo móvil de Google es su personalización. Puedes elegir la pantalla de inicio, que aplicaciones quieres tener en cada escritorio, cuantos escritorios quieres, los widgets. Tienes toda la libertad para personalizar el Smartphone o tablet. Otra de las ventajas de Android es la universalización de Android, ya que se encuentra en los Smartphone de casi todas las marcas, ya sean de gama alta, media o baja.
  12. 12. fue anunciado el 7 de julio del 2009 a través del blog oficial de la compañía. El sistema operativo fue orientado inicialmente para miniportátiles, estando disponible a partir de junio del 2011. El primer portátil Chrome OS, conocido como Chromebook, llegó en mayo de 2011. Google Assistant de forma nativa en algunos modelos No hay soporte para algunas aplicaciones exclusivas de Windows/Mac Su compatibilidad con aplicaciones Android (Google Play) y Linux No hay teclados con distribuciones con la letra La amplia selección de diseños Especificaciones pobres incluso en la gama alta La seguridad y soporte de Google Un bajo rendimiento para tareas más pesadas Ventajas Desventajas Los bajos precios de la mayoría de sus modelos. El tiempo de adaptación al nuevo Sistema Operativo
  13. 13. Características de un sistema operativo Los sistemas operativos modernos se caracterizan por: • Capacidad para múltiples programas: permiten mantener varios trabajos en la memoria al mismo tiempo de forma tal que el CPU siempre tenga un trabajo que ejecutar. • Comunicación con el usuario a través de una interfaz gráfica de usuario (GUI, por Graphical User Interface): los programas y archivos se muestran en la pantalla como pequeñas imágenes o íconos. • El núcleo o kernel del sistema operativo concentra las funciones más básicas de la computadora, como el administrador de archivos, los controladores de dispositivos. • Un hardware puede responder a diferentes tipos de sistema operativo: una laptop de la compañía DELL puede funcionar con sistemas operativos de Windows o de Linux.
  14. 14. Evolución de los sistemas operativos • Sistemas operativos para sistemas móviles. Quinto Nivel • Aparece en los años ochenta del siglo XX. • Se mejora la seguridad a través de la conexión en paralelo de varias computadoras, que comparten memoria, buses y terminales. • La velocidad de los procesos aumenta con el uso de multiproceso: computadoras que tienen más de un procesador. Cuarto Nivel • Aparece en los años setenta del siglo XX. • Aparece la multiprograma ción: ejecución de varios programas en un mismo procesador. Tercer nivel •Aparece en los años sesenta del siglo XX. •Aumenta el rendimiento de utilización del procesador. •Aparecen los procesos on- line (conectado directamente a la computadora) y off- line (conexion a través de otros dispositivos más rápidos). •Aparecen las técnicas de buffering y spo oling. Segundo nivel •Sistemas operativos básicos. •Surgen en los años cincuenta del siglo XX. •Lenguaje de programación: FORTRAN. •Se programaba en tarjetas perforadas. Primer nivel La evolución de los sistemas operativos se puede resumir en cinco niveles a medida que se construyen computadores más complejos.

