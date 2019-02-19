Цілісність між дошкільною та початковою освітою

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Семінар-практикум для вихователів ЗДО Ширяївської селищної ради ТЕМА: 15 ЛЮТОГО 2019 РОКУ
Починати виховання дитини зі школи - означає зводити будівлю на піску і без фундаменту Підготовка дітей до школи- одна з а...
Здійснюється самоосвіта педагогів, яка включає:  вивчення фізіологічних та психологічних особливостей розвитку дітей дошк...
ЗДО - ЗЗСО
Взаємодія педагогічних колективів  Спільне проведення батьківських зборів.  Взаємовідвідування педагогічних заходів.  О...
Взаємодія дитячих колективів   1. Організація свят і розваг  2. Створення спільних традицій  3. Екскурсії  4. Провед...
Взаємодія з батьками  Вивчення батьківських запитів в освітніх послугах і моніторинг рівня задоволення батьків якістю.  ...
Формула успіху – “Діти + батьки + ЗДО + школа = радість + здоров’я + комфорт”
Взаємодія педагогів Співпраця з батьками - спільні педагогічні ради (ЗДО і школа); - семінари, майстер-класи; - круглі сто...
Робота з батьками майбутніх першокласників  Ознайомлення батьків з майбутніми вчителями  Психологічна готовність дітей д...
НУШ і ДИТЯЧИЙ САДОК: ЩО НАС ОБ’ЄДНУЄ  Наступність Державних стандартів  Особистісно орієнтована модель освіти  Вихованн...
ЗДО
Всебічно розвинена, компетентна особистість Модель майбутнього учня НУШ Вихована Здорова (фізично, психічно, духовно) Поін...
Нова українська школа - це школа, до якої приємно ходити учням. Тут прислуховуються до їхньої думки, вчать критично мислит...
Діти, готові до навчання  Високі та достатні показники сформованості основних компетентностей  Потреба дитини у спілкува...
Діти, умовно готові до навчання  Середні показники сформованості основних компетентностей  Мають добру мотивацію, стабіл...
Діти, не готові до навчання  Низькі показники сформованості основних компетентностей  Присутня мотивація до виконання за...
Закладу дошкільної освіти і школі необхідно подбати про послідовність, поступовість принципів навчання й виховання, і не л...
 Головні якості:  Вихователь повинен любити дітей.  Доброта, терпіння, оптимізм.  Здорова психіка.  Акуратність, охай...
Найкраще свідчення ефективної роботи ЗДО – здорові, щасливі, всебічно розвинені діти та творчі, активні педагоги.
Цілісність між дошкільною та початковою освітою
  1. 1. Семінар-практикум для вихователів ЗДО Ширяївської селищної ради ТЕМА: 15 ЛЮТОГО 2019 РОКУ
  2. 2. Починати виховання дитини зі школи - означає зводити будівлю на піску і без фундаменту Підготовка дітей до школи- одна з актуальних проблем сучасної освіти. Тісна взаємодія дошкільного закладу і школи – основа успішного вирішення проблеми наступності.
  3. 3. Здійснюється самоосвіта педагогів, яка включає:  вивчення фізіологічних та психологічних особливостей розвитку дітей дошкільного та шкільного віку;  ознайомлення з чинними нормативними документами, що визначають зміст дошкільної та початкової ланок освіти на сучасному етапі;  ознайомлення з публікаціями у фахових виданнях, що присвячені питанню наступності між дошкільною та початковою ланкою. 
  4. 4. ЗДО - ЗЗСО
  5. 5. Взаємодія педагогічних колективів  Спільне проведення батьківських зборів.  Взаємовідвідування педагогічних заходів.  Ознайомлення з програмою закладу дошкільної освіти й початкової школи.  Взаємопрезентації досвіду і навчальних програм.  Спільні методичні заходи.
  6. 6. Взаємодія дитячих колективів   1. Організація свят і розваг  2. Створення спільних традицій  3. Екскурсії  4. Проведення спільних дитячих конкурсів  5. Виставки дитячих робіт  6. Спільні свята, концерти для батьків
  7. 7. Взаємодія з батьками  Вивчення батьківських запитів в освітніх послугах і моніторинг рівня задоволення батьків якістю.  Проведення зборів, конференцій.  Діяльність консультпунктів.  Залучення батьків до господарської діяльності й проведення свят.  
  8. 8. Формула успіху – “Діти + батьки + ЗДО + школа = радість + здоров’я + комфорт”
  9. 9. Взаємодія педагогів Співпраця з батьками - спільні педагогічні ради (ЗДО і школа); - семінари, майстер-класи; - круглі столи педагогів ЗДО та вчителів школи; - психологічні тренінги для вихователів та вчителів; - проведення діагностики по визначенню готовності дітей до школи; - взаємодія психологів ЗДО і школи; - відкриті покази освітньої діяльності в ЗДО і відкритих уроків в школі; - педагогічні та психологічні консиліуми. Робота з дітьми - екскурсії в школу; - відвідування шкільного музею, бібліотеки; - знайомство та взаємодія дошкільнят з учителями та учнями початкової школи; - участь у спільній освітньої діяльності, ігрових програмах; - виставки малюнків і виробів; - зустрічі та бесіди з колишніми вихованцями дитячого саду (учні початкової та середньої школи); - спільні свята і спортивні змагання дошкільнят та першокласників; - участь у театралізованій діяльності. - спільні батьківські збори з педагогами ЗДО та вчителями школи; - консультації з педагогами ЗДО і школи; зустрічі батьків з майбутніми учителями; - дні відкритих дверей; - анкетування, тестування батьків для вивчення самопочуття сім'ї напередодні шкільного життя дитини і в період адаптації до школи - ділові ігри, практикуми. Форми здійснення наступності
  10. 10. Робота з батьками майбутніх першокласників  Ознайомлення батьків з майбутніми вчителями  Психологічна готовність дітей до школи  Фізична готовність дітей до навчання в школі  Батьківські збори «Завдання дошкільного закладу щодо підготовки дітей до школи»  Перегляд свят і розваг з дошкільниками  Консультування щодо підготовки дітей до школи  Відкриті заняття з безпеки життєдіяльності, математики, мовленнєвого спілкування й навчання елементів грамоти та ін.  Індивідуальні бесіди з батьками за результатами педагогічної діагностики дитини та визначення рівня її готовності до шкільних навантажень в умовах Нової української школи
  11. 11. НУШ і ДИТЯЧИЙ САДОК: ЩО НАС ОБ’ЄДНУЄ  Наступність Державних стандартів  Особистісно орієнтована модель освіти  Виховання на цінностях  Ігрова форма навчання, дотримання сучасних вимог до проведення занять  Інтеграція освітнього процесу (планування за тематичними блоками і днями)  Компетентнісний підхід, орієнтація на дитину  Правила  Рутини  Ранкові зустрічі у колі  Коло вибору (розв'язання конфліктних ситуацій)  Облаштування комфортного фізичного середовища  Розташування столів  Робота у центрах розвитку дошкільників  Робота командами, групами, парами, четвірками, індивідуально  Добір розвивального матеріалу (інтелектуальні карти, лепбуки, малюнки, схеми, творчі роботи)  Відкритість і доступність матеріалів та ін.
  12. 12. ЗДО
  13. 13. Всебічно розвинена, компетентна особистість Модель майбутнього учня НУШ Вихована Здорова (фізично, психічно, духовно) Поінформована, відверта, комунікабельна Інтелектуально- розвинена Вольова, сильна духомДисциплінована, організована Соціально- адаптована, неповторна Самостійна, самодостатня Життєрадісна, щаслива Творча, естетично розвинена
  14. 14. Нова українська школа - це школа, до якої приємно ходити учням. Тут прислуховуються до їхньої думки, вчать критично мислити, не боятися висловлювати власну думку та бути відповідальними громадянами. Водночас батькам теж подобається відвідувати цю школу, адже тут панують співпраця та взаєморозуміння. (Л. Гриневич) «Ми хочемо перейт и від школи, яка напихає діт ей знаннями, які дуже швидко заст арівают ь, до школи, яка вчит ь знання використ овуват и» Л. Гриневич
  15. 15. Діти, готові до навчання  Високі та достатні показники сформованості основних компетентностей  Потреба дитини у спілкуванні, увага до запитань та завдань дорослих  Активність і старанність під час виконання завдань  Адекватність емоційних реакцій та поведінки  Впевнене вимальовування ліній: вертикальних, гори- зонтальних, округлих, зигзагів, хвилястих  Елементи букв і цифр виконані згідно з поданими зразками  Здатність складати конструкції предметів за зразком, уміння виконувати конструктивні дії  Розуміння складу числа з двох менших, уміння показати це на різних формах, змалювати  Спостерігається добре виражена мотивація до активного співробітництва з дорослими під час виконання завдань  Розвинена психомоторна активність, мовно-слухова пам'ять, мовлення, критичне мислення
  16. 16. Діти, умовно готові до навчання  Середні показники сформованості основних компетентностей  Мають добру мотивацію, стабільність і точність виконання завдань, але необхідна наявність певної кількості спроб та рухів за допомогою дорослого, які «підводять» до правильного виконання завдань.  Виконання навчальних завдань буде успішним тоді, коли здійснюється індивідуальний підхід та додаткові вказівки дорослого.  Вміння складати конструкцію предмета з допомогою дорослого, завдяки навідним запитанням.  Сюжетна лінія малюнків простежується не завжди, але величина та розташування предметів зберігаються.  Присутній дезорганізуючий вилив психоемоційних станів (тривоги, невпевненості тощо).  Недостатня спрямованість психомоторних дій, порушення мовно- слухової пам'яті, виражена потребу в додаткових стимулах діяльності, які надає дорослий у різних формах (заохочення, образне порівняння, емоційна підтримка).
  17. 17. Діти, не готові до навчання  Низькі показники сформованості основних компетентностей  Присутня мотивація до виконання завдань, але в більшості випадків діти не можуть це зробити без допомоги дорослого.  Словесні інструкції сприймають погано, але здатні повторити рух, який виконує дорослий.  У малюванні домінують нечіткі лінії, натиск слабкий, невпевненість у змалюванні округлих форм, лінії переривчасті, кольорова гама одноманітна.  Відзначається безпорадність під час виконання завдань, що супроводжується словами: «Не можу», «Не вмію», «Не знаю».  Малювання елементів букв і цифр пов'язане з технічними складнощами: діти невміло координують рухи рук, концентрують м'язові зусилля на кінчик олівця.  Недостатня пізнавальна активність як у вербальній, так і в невербальній формах, що виявляється у відсутності довільної регуляції психомоторних дій.
  18. 18. Закладу дошкільної освіти і школі необхідно подбати про послідовність, поступовість принципів навчання й виховання, і не лише заміну старого новим, а й збереження здобутків попереднього етапу життя. (О.Кононко) Вкрай важливо зробити безболісним для дитини перехід від однієї вікової сходинки до наступної, максимально зблизити умови розвитку виховання і навчання старших дошкільників і молодших школярів
  19. 19.  Головні якості:  Вихователь повинен любити дітей.  Доброта, терпіння, оптимізм.  Здорова психіка.  Акуратність, охайність, дотримання всіх правил особистої гігієни.  Турбота про розвиток, здоров'я, загартовування і харчування дітей.  Хороший педагог радіє будь-яким перемогам вихованців .  Застосовує різноманітні знання з різних галузей науки.  Живе інтересами дітей, піклується про те, щоб вони розвивалися гармонійно і всебічно.
  20. 20. Найкраще свідчення ефективної роботи ЗДО – здорові, щасливі, всебічно розвинені діти та творчі, активні педагоги.

