Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Hoy Me Dije a Mi Mismo Valgo lo que Vale mi Palabra Por Yuri Serbolov 18 julio 2020
Hoy me dije a mi mismo: Digo que amo la verdad, pero miento por estrategia... porque ingenuamente pienso que para derro...
Y también me dije: se me ocurre una idea... invento luego toda una ideología, me caso tan fuertemente con ella,  y ento...
¿Tengo la intención? ¡Decídete! Como dicen: "te va a doler, pero te va a gustar". Al ﬁnal va a ser por tu bien. Reconóc...
... de Covey aprendí que: Por muchas máscaras que me ponga, siempre enseño mi verdadero rostro. ¿A quién pretendo engaña...
Chris de Burgh - Flying ( turning round ) ( subtitulos en español ) Ver en: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=k9H1aSXMSo...
Chris de Burgh - Flying ( turning round ) La letra en idioma original. Flying, I thought I'd never learn that ﬂying I...
Si se puede dejar de mentir Voy a empezar por no mentirme a mí mismo, luego no mentirle a mis seres queridos, luego no...
Y también me dije: El que los demás mientan, no me da permiso a mí de mentir; el que los demás roben, no me da permiso a...
Y reﬂexioné lo siguiente: Si mi palabra no vale, yo no valgo. La gente vale lo que vale su palabra. Si mi palabra no va...
Cuando el hijo del Buda, Rahula tenía siete años, el Buda le dio un sermón breve. En él le habló a su hijo de no mentir, q...
Y me consoló pensar en lo siguiente: No importa lo que haya mentido en el pasado, siempre hay un "volver a empezar", si...
Y ahora, después de asumir ese compromiso, me sumerjo nuevamente en el silencio y en la soledad, pues como me enseñaron...
Después de oír a algunos que me leyeron y de reﬂexionar profundamente hoy me dije: Es muy importante no ﬂagelarnos Es ci...
No tiene caso que si soy un mentiroso contumaz (rebelde, porﬁado y tenaz en mantener un error - RAE), de pronto diga: "ya ...
Ok. Dije una mentira. Lo reconozco. Me arrepiento. Había hecho el juramento de no mentir durante el siguiente minuto... o,...
Hoy me imaginé un Mundo sin Mentiras wow!!! Todos podríamos conﬁar en todos. Nadie temería el ser engañado. Nadie eng...
Valgo lo que vale mi palabra
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Valgo lo que vale mi palabra

19 views

Published on

Si mi palabra no vale, yo no valgo nada.
¿Por qué es tan importante decir siempre la verdad?

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Valgo lo que vale mi palabra

  1. 1. Hoy Me Dije a Mi Mismo Valgo lo que Vale mi Palabra Por Yuri Serbolov 18 julio 2020
  2. 2. Hoy me dije a mi mismo: Digo que amo la verdad, pero miento por estrategia... porque ingenuamente pienso que para derrotar a mi "enemigo" todo se vale...  porque dicen que "en la guerra y en el amor todo se vale"... más, mi consciencia me dice: que ese que creo que es mi enemigo, en realidad es mi herman@, y que, al ﬁnal de cuentas, con ese proceder... que yo llamo "estrategia", en realidad, al único que estoy derrotando... es a mí mismo. Ojalá aprenda la lección, y cambie mi proceder, por el beneﬁcio mío y de mi herman@, la humanidad. 
  3. 3. Y también me dije: se me ocurre una idea... invento luego toda una ideología, me caso tan fuertemente con ella,  y entonces ajusto toda la realidad a mi ideología,  quedo atrapado en mi paradigma,  al grado que me ciega,  y me hace negar todo lo que no se ajuste a mi paradigma,  quedo encerrado en esa "caja",  y ¡ay de aquel que se atreva a negar mi ideología o mi creencia!  inmediatamente lo declaro mi enemigo  además de que lo acuso de estúpido,  y voy feliz por el mundo pensando que soy el único que tiene la verdad absoluta  y cuando la realidad me da una bofetada,  porque las cosas son más complejas de lo que mi pequeña idea o ideología había pensado o calculado  entonces me siento traicionado por el universo o por no se quien,  y entonces busco culpables y quién me la pague,  cuando, desde el principio, el único "culpable" he sido yo... Tan fácil que sería, si así lo elijo, abrazarme a la humildad, dejar mi soberbia de lado. Abrazarme fuertemente con gran compasión... Si es necesario llorar y dejarme de pelear con la realidad y con la verdad... Y hacerlo no sólo por mí, sino por todos los seres. Sí se puede, pero sólo si tú lo eliges. ¿Por qué no darme esa oportunidad? ¿Por qué no dejar de sufrir poniendo siempre esa máscara falsa de felicidad para demostrar que soy 100% actitud? ¿A quién pretendo engañar? Si yo, en el fondo de mi corazón, se siempre la verdad. Si no doy el paso ahora, ¿cuándo? Si no cambio yo, ¿entonces quién lo va a hacer? El mundo no va a cambiar, los demás no van a cambiar, la realidad no va a cambiar, la verdad no va a dejar de ser la verdad para ajustarse a mis "verdades"... Sólo yo puedo cambiar y ajustarme yo al mundo y no al revés, aceptar las cosas como son y a los demás como son y ajustarme así a la realidad y a la verdad.... Se puede, ¿Quiero? ¿Estoy decidido a hacerlo...?
  4. 4. ¿Tengo la intención? ¡Decídete! Como dicen: "te va a doler, pero te va a gustar". Al ﬁnal va a ser por tu bien. Reconócelo, Llora todo lo que quieras, Abrázate fuertemente y atrévete!!! Si lo haces en ese momento te sentirás liberado como quizá nunca te has sentido. Te quitarás un peso de encima. Te sentirás más libre y podrás ver nuevamente tu cara en el espejo sin tener que engañarte a ti ni a nadie nunca más. Entonces podrás ver tu verdadero rostro.
  5. 5. ... de Covey aprendí que: Por muchas máscaras que me ponga, siempre enseño mi verdadero rostro. ¿A quién pretendo engañar? El lo dijo así: "A pesar de su habilidad de pretender o ponerse máscaras, sus verdaderos deseos, valores, creencias y sentimientos salen de mil maneras. De nuevo, usted enseña sólo lo que es: no más, no menos" Stephen R. Covey Pero aún así sigo pretendiendo engañar al mundo, cuando, al ﬁnal de cuentas, sólo me estoy engañando a mí mismo...
  6. 6. Chris de Burgh - Flying ( turning round ) ( subtitulos en español ) Ver en: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=k9H1aSXMSoE&fbclid=IwAR1l4mfmeJ04PAGbPuCa9xZrVRmQ9pSWb KKlz32Wlb0jc22z3d2BbTxfmEc Interprete: Chris de Burgh Album:These Castle Walls - Tema:Turning around -( Flying )
  7. 7. Chris de Burgh - Flying ( turning round ) La letra en idioma original. Flying, I thought I'd never learn that ﬂying I thought I'd spend my whole life trying, For ﬂying is that ancient art of keeping one foot on the ground... Lying, I thought I'd never keep from lying, I thought I'd lose it all by sighing, For lying is that ancient art of hiding words that will never be found Crying, I thought I'd never stop that crying, I thought I'd always dream of dying For crying is that ancient art of weeping rivers into the ground Oh dying, I thought I'd never see that dying, I thought I'd spend my whole life ﬂying, For dying is that ancient art of keeping one world turning round Sighing, I thought I'd never keep from sighing I thought I'd always be there crying, For sighing is that ancient art of breathing sadness all around And trying, I thought I'd spend my seasons trying, I thought I could stop myself from lying, For trying is that ancient art of proving that the world is round Oh ﬂying, oh oh, Lying, oh oh, crying, oh oh, sighing, oh oh, Trying, oh oh, and dying, oh oh, For dying is that ancient art of growing ﬂowers in the ground Yes it is... ------------ Canción: Turning Round Artista: Chris de Burgh Con licencia para YouTube de UMG (en representación de Virgin EMI)
  8. 8. Si se puede dejar de mentir Voy a empezar por no mentirme a mí mismo, luego no mentirle a mis seres queridos, luego no mentirle a mi jefe o mis colaboradores, a mis vecinos,  luego no mentirle a todo el mundo...  incluso no mentirle a mis enemigos. Voy a empezar por no decir "mentiras piadosas", "mentirillas", "falsas verdades", voy a empezar por dejar de simular, de aparentar lo que no soy... Quizá pueda hacerlo por un minuto, o por una hora, o por un día, o por una semana, o por un mes, o por un año, o por lo que me resta de vida... ¿Se podrá? Claro que se puede, sólo falta que así lo crea, que lo visualice, que tenga la intención, que lo declare, y que lo ponga en práctica, y yo mismo veré los resultados. Hoy veo que puedo dejar de mentir al menos por el día de hoy. Hago el voto de no mentir por el día de hoy ni a mí ni a nadie. ¡Wow! Hacer un voto o un juramento, es todo un compromiso. Me hace recuperar mi poder. Me da una sensación de libertad. ¡¡¡El voto está hecho!!!
  9. 9. Y también me dije: El que los demás mientan, no me da permiso a mí de mentir; el que los demás roben, no me da permiso a mí de robar; el que los demás maten, no me da permiso a mí de matar;  el que los demás se droguen, no me da permiso a mí de drogarme.  El que los demás lleguen tarde, no me da permiso a mí de llegar tarde. ¿Cuándo acabaré de aprender esa lección? 
  10. 10. Y reﬂexioné lo siguiente: Si mi palabra no vale, yo no valgo. La gente vale lo que vale su palabra. Si mi palabra no vale, yo no valgo nada. Valgo mi palabra. ¿Puedo convertirme en mi palabra? ¿Puedo ser mi palabra? ¿Puedo convertirme en un "hombre de palabra" y relacionarme mejor con los "hombres de palabra" y las "mujeres de palabra"? 
  11. 11. Cuando el hijo del Buda, Rahula tenía siete años, el Buda le dio un sermón breve. En él le habló a su hijo de no mentir, que es tan importante para niños como para adultos. No le habría dado ese discurso a su propio hijo si no hubiera pensado que era crucial para el desarrollo de Rahula. El Buda mostró a Rahula un jarro con un poco de agua y le dijo: "¿Qué ves, Rahula?. El niño le contestó: "Sólo veo un poco de agua". El Buda le dijo: "Tan poca como el agua que ves aquí es la honradez de la persona que miente". Luego vació el agua y dijo: "Y ¿qué vez ahora?". Rahula le dijo: "Bueno, el jarro está vacío". El Buda le dijo: "Así es. Vacía está la persona que miente". Luego puso el jarro boca abajo y dijo: "Y ahora, ¿qué ves, Rahula?". Rahula dijo: "El jarro está puesto boca abajo". El Buda dijo: "Así es. La persona que miente pone su vida boca abajo". Ayya Khema Siendo Nadie, Yendo a ninguna parte Pág. 220  
  12. 12. Y me consoló pensar en lo siguiente: No importa lo que haya mentido en el pasado, siempre hay un "volver a empezar", siempre puedo decir "ya basta" ...  y tener un punto de inﬂexión en mi vida.  Y empezar a cambiar...  No es fácil, pero tampoco es imposible.  La cosa es tener la intención...  y ponerla en práctica... Pero no basta con tener la intención, hay que hacer el voto, el compromiso, el juramento y luego poner "manos a la obra". Para ello debo aplicar los Cuatro Poderes de Oposición: 1. Reconozco mis mentiras. Las admito. Me arrepiento de ellas y pido perdón u ofrezco una disculpa a quienes haya ofendido o lastimado. 2. Reparar el daño que haya cometido, en la medida que sea posible. 3. Hago el voto de no volver a decir esa mentira o de ya no cometer ese error. 4. Pido el apoyo de las fuerzas espirituales superiores en las que creo para que me ayuden a cumplir mi voto o si no creo en nada, apelo a mi conciencia superior. Y lo hago con sinceridad, yo no soy un hipócrita, no soy un cínico, yo abro todo, no escondo nada y prometo evitar toda negatividad de ahora en adelante. Y empezar hoy a decir una verdad, aunque sea chiquita, aunque sea de algo intrascendente y ver qué se siente, darme el permiso de sentirlo, vivir el cambio ser el cambio y al tener esa primera pequeña victoria personal, de mí mismo, aprender a pelear la única guerra que debo pelear en mi vida: contra mi mismo, para lograr ser la mejor versión de mi mismo, el mejor ser que puedo ser para mí y para los demás. ¡Sí se puede! ¿Por qué no intentarlo? Al menos por hoy lo voy a intentar. Ese es mi voto, mi compromiso, mi juramento. ¡Vida, ahí te voy! 
  13. 13. Y ahora, después de asumir ese compromiso, me sumerjo nuevamente en el silencio y en la soledad, pues como me enseñaron mis maestros: “Hable solo si es capaz de mejorar el silencio” “El lenguaje amable es como la plata; el noble silencio es como el oro”
  14. 14. Después de oír a algunos que me leyeron y de reﬂexionar profundamente hoy me dije: Es muy importante no ﬂagelarnos Es cierto que en el pasado he dicho mentiras. ¿Quién no? Como dicen en el Cristianismo: "aquel que esté libre de pecado que arroje la primera piedra" Si yo la arrojara estaría siendo un mentiroso. Estaría volviendo a decir una mentira... quizá por engañarme nuevamente, quizá por mi ego o mi soberbia.... Por eso, mejor, con total humildad reconozco: es cierto: en el pasado he dicho mentiras. Lo reconozco. Me arrepiento y quiero reparar el daño y voy a hacer un voto de ya no decirlas. Y para ello pido el apoyo de mi conciencia superior o de las fuerzas espirituales en las que crea para ya no volver a mentirme a mí ni a nadie. Ni "mentiras piadosas", ni mentiras grandes o graves. Pero, como decía al principio, lo importante es no lacerarme, no tirarme al piso, no culpabilizarme, no victimizarme... Eso no sirve para nada. Vivimos en una cultura culpígena, pero la culpa, como me han enseñado mis maestros no es constructiva, no ayuda, no es un buen sentimiento, es una emoción que perturba nuestra mente. En otras palabras, no sirve para nada, mas que para hacerme sentir mal y no es ese el objetivo. ¿Cómo debo entonces actuar? 1. Reconozco mi error, mi falla, mi equivocación. Mientras más rápido mejor. No ser un hipócrita, no ser un cínico. Ofrecer una disculpa, pedir perdón. 2. Reparar la falla en la medida de lo posible y sino hacer acciones contrarias que la compensen. Por ejemplo, decir una verdad, sincerarme. Eso me liberará y me empoderará. 3. Hacer un voto o compromiso de no volverlo a hacer por determinado tiempo, de acuerdo a mis fuerzas, a mis posibilidades, a lo que realmente sí pueda cumplir. Por ejemplo: si todo el día me la paso diciendo mentiras, ahora voy a hacer el compromiso de por lo menos durante el próximo minuto no voy a decir ninguna mentira.... Parece muy poquito, ¿verdad? Pero cuando gane esa microbatalla eso levantará mi ánimo, mi espíritu, me dará la sensación de que "sí se puede", levantará mi autoestima y entonces podré hacerme ahora el voto de no mentir durante dos minutos... y así sucesivamente.
  15. 15. No tiene caso que si soy un mentiroso contumaz (rebelde, porﬁado y tenaz en mantener un error - RAE), de pronto diga: "ya no voy a volver a mentir"... Porque me estaré mintiendo a mí mismo... Ese compromiso no sirve de nada porque no está referenciado a tiempo y no es especíﬁco. Como dicen, las metas deben siempre ser mesurables o medibles y acotadas en el tiempo. Sirve más decir: "hoy domingo no voy a mentir"... Pero si todos los días miento lo más seguro es que voy a salir derrotado y entonces eso no va a servir de nada, va a bajar mi autoestima, mi moral y entonces ya no voy a querer ni siquiera intentarlo... Funciona mejor decir: no voy a mentir durante el desayuno o en la primera parte del desayuno o durante los primeros cinco minutos del desayuno. Esa es una meta más corta, más alcanzable, más especíﬁca y sobre todo, más lograble... y cuando lo logre entonces eso me reviviﬁcará, levantará mi ánimo y podré entonces ir por 6 minutos, luego por 7, 8,.... etc. hasta que pueda aguantar sin mentir una hora, un día, una semana, un mes, un año, una vida... Esto es extremadamente importante... 4. Pedir el apoyo de tu conciencia superior o de las fuerzas espirituales en las que creas para que te ayuden o apoyen a cumplir tu voto, que tu mismo te auto-asignaste. Sin embargo no te he dicho lo más IMPORTANTE por lo cual decidí volver a escribir sobre este tema y ya me eché como de costumbre un rollote... jajaja (debería hacer el voto o compromiso de ya no echar rollos gigantescos jajaja). Lo único que quería decirte es una gran enseñanza de una gran maestra que a mi me sirvió muchísimo. Ella lo resumió en cuatro puntos: 1. Reconocer el error rápidamente 2. Reconocer que soy humano, que por tanto me equivoco o fallo. 3. Reírme. Esto es extremadamente importante. Para no solidiﬁcar la situación, para no volverme rígido, solemne, para no victimizarme, para no quedarme atorado o congelado en esa situación.... 4. Renovar el voto, el compromiso... Sabiendo que es muy factible que lo vuelva a romper, que me vuelva a caer, porque soy humano, porque no soy perfecto, porque estoy aprendiendo... Pero no hacerlo cínicamente o descaradamente o como un hipócrita, sino con total sinceridad y honestidad... ¿Cómo?
  16. 16. Ok. Dije una mentira. Lo reconozco. Me arrepiento. Había hecho el juramento de no mentir durante el siguiente minuto... o, en mi caso, no echar rollos y ya estoy echando otro.... jajaja... me volví a resbalar... pero hago el compromiso de no hacerlo en el siguiente post... Reírme, decirme "soy un cabezota", "me volví a resbalar con la cáscara de plátano", "me volví a tropezar"... y yo que pensé que era muy fácil... jajaja... Pero inmediatamente me digo "el que sea difícil no signiﬁca que sea imposible"... Así que voy a reducir mi compromiso a lo que SI pueda cumplir, a lo que esté a mi alcance, a lo que esté sujeto a mis fuerzas y posibilidades, algo que SI pueda cumplir... algo que me permita sino ganar la GUERRA si al menos ganar una BATALLA aunque sea una microbatalla, la más pequeña, para que esa victoria me anime a luego ir por otra microbatalla y así sucesivamente... (jajaja, hoy me levanté megarollero, Sorry. Pero dije el próximo post, no éste ... jajaja). Pues bien, lo único que quería en este post y que no lo he logrado era compartirte la frase de esa maestra que a mi me empoderó, que a mi me ha servido muchísimo. Y que en una sola línea te dirá magistralmente lo que yo quizá no pude explicarte con todo mi rollo jajaja: "¿Tienes defectos? ¿cometes errores? ¿Tienes fallos? “Ríase de ellos, no se eche a llorar por ellos. Sonría y diga: "Bien, ahí está. Algo haré al respecto". Ayya Khema
  17. 17. Hoy me imaginé un Mundo sin Mentiras wow!!! Todos podríamos conﬁar en todos. Nadie temería el ser engañado. Nadie engañaría a nadie. Todos viviríamos más tranquilos, más felices, más en paz. ¿Lo puedes imaginar? Si lo crees, lo creas

×