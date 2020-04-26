Competencias tic actividad.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
COMPETENCIAS TIC
Las TIC posibilitan poner en práctica estrategias comunicativas y educativas para establecer nuevas formas de enseñar y ap...
LA IMPLEMENTACION DE LAS TIC EN LA EDUACCION la integración de TIC en la educación, la competencia pedagógica se puede def...
¿ POR QUÉ ES IMPORTANTE QUE LOS DOCENTES INTEGREN LAS TIC EN SU QUEHACER PEDAGÓGICO ¿  para favorecer la construcción sig...
¿Y QUE SON LAS COMPETENCIAS ? El MEN (2006) define competencia como el “conjunto de conocimientos, habilidades, actitudes,...
?Y que papel cumplen las TIC en las competencias Docentes ? teniendo en cuenta que según la UNESCO( 2008) “el docente es e...
REFERENCIAS Hernández, C., Gamboa, A. & Ayala, E. (2014). Congreso Iberoamericano de Ciencia, Tecnología, Innovación y Edu...
Actividades didácticas

