Jennifer for COVID-19: An NLP-Powered Chatbot Built for the People and by the People to Combat Misinformation Yunyao Li, T...
Pandemic + Infodemic = ?
Background create a platform of evidence-based information from reliable sources, curated by scientists, that the public w...
Design Consideration Design Choices Rapid Development Using an existing platform Ease of Access Chatbot available on multi...
Dialog Manager Conversation Agenda Juji Base System Conversation Topics IF THEN Extensions Curator Helper Tester External ...
Juji Base System • Expressive visual dialog flow design • Maintainable directly via UI • Deployable as Web and Facebook bo...
Main Capabilities: QA Pairs • Crowdsourced: Majority of the efforts • Auto-Generation: With manually-curated templates + C...
Example Process: Answer Curation Deploy Accurate and open? Easy to understand? Empathetic?
Chat Design Support mixed Initiatives Allow two-way adaptations 1. User  System 2. System  User
Multilingual support Plans to expand Jennifer to other languages are currently under development. Sofía (Spanish chatbot) ...
Preliminary Results (as of June 18,2020) • 1056 sessions • 1,480 questions(excluding questions selected via menus) • Answe...
Lessons Learned • People are eager to help. • Process and communication are Important. • Effective and dedicated managemen...
Open Challenges • Scalable Crowdsourced Fact Checking Platform • Minimize human efforts w/o sacrificing quality • Zero-Sho...
Next Steps • Formal evaluation • More automation • Fact-checking database  Auto-generation + manual validation • Automate...
Thank You! 160+ Volunteers 141 institutions
QA Pairs • The main capabilities of Jennifer come from the Question-Answer(QA) pairs. • These are generated by two extensi...
Background • Just as the novel coronavirus continues to infect people around the world, harmful misinformation about it al...
Design Considerations • We designed and built "Jennifer" and recruited a global group of volunteer scientists to help test...
Paper: https://openreview.net/forum?id=HxIZzQZy_0F

Abstract:
Just as SARS-CoV-2, a new form of coronavirus continues to infect a growing number of people around the world, harmful misinformation about the outbreak also continues to spread. With the goal of combating misinfor-mation, we designed and builtJennifer–achatbot maintained by a global group of volunteers. With Jennifer, we hope to learn whether public information from reputable sources could be more effectively organized and shared in the wake of a crisis as well as to understand issues that the public were most immediately curious about. In this paper, we introduce Jennifer and describe the design of this proof-of-principle system. We also present lessons learned and discuss open challenges. Finally, to facilitate future research, we release COQB-19 (COVID-19 QuestionBank)1, a dataset of 3,924 COVID-19-related questions in 944 groups, gathered from our users and volunteers. Jennifer is available at http://bit.ly/jenniferai

  1. 1. Jennifer for COVID-19: An NLP-Powered Chatbot Built for the People and by the People to Combat Misinformation Yunyao Li, Tyrone Grandison, Patricia Silveyra, Ali Douraghy, Xinyu Guan, Thomas Kieselbach, Chengkai Li, Haiqi Zhang
  2. 2. Pandemic + Infodemic = ?
  3. 3. Background create a platform of evidence-based information from reliable sources, curated by scientists, that the public would find easy to interact with.
  4. 4. Design Consideration Design Choices Rapid Development Using an existing platform Ease of Access Chatbot available on multiple ways Ease of Maintenance Maintainable without programming by crowd Quality Assurance Rigorous process with clear separation of tasks with different levels of oversights Extensibility Extensible without programming
  5. 5. Dialog Manager Conversation Agenda Juji Base System Conversation Topics IF THEN Extensions Curator Helper Tester External Data Source Question-Answer Pairs Admin QA Generator If relevance(input) > … then … Chat UI Overall Architecture
  6. 6. Juji Base System • Expressive visual dialog flow design • Maintainable directly via UI • Deployable as Web and Facebook bots • Extensible via QA pairs in spreadsheet • IR-style QA to match a user question against an existing question [Xiao, et al CHI’2020] Design Develop TesteDeployment Launch < 24 hours March 7 March 8
  7. 7. Main Capabilities: QA Pairs • Crowdsourced: Majority of the efforts • Auto-Generation: With manually-curated templates + CDC/WHO data Current focus: statistics on case and death #s.
  8. 8. Example Process: Answer Curation Deploy Accurate and open? Easy to understand? Empathetic?
  9. 9. Chat Design Support mixed Initiatives Allow two-way adaptations 1. User  System 2. System  User
  10. 10. Multilingual support Plans to expand Jennifer to other languages are currently under development. Sofía (Spanish chatbot) - QA pairs manually translated from the Jennifer QA pairs. - Maintained and manually curated by a group of bilingual Spanish-English certified medical interpreters. - Uses information from Spanish language verified sources
  11. 11. Preliminary Results (as of June 18,2020) • 1056 sessions • 1,480 questions(excluding questions selected via menus) • Answered 1,059 of them (response rate = 71%) • Average engagement duration = 3 min 15 sec • COVID-19 Question Bank (COQB) https://www.newvoicesnasem.org/data-downloads • 3,924 COVID-19-related questions in 944 groups
  12. 12. Lessons Learned • People are eager to help. • Process and communication are Important. • Effective and dedicated management is critical. • Human-machine conversation requires a proactive design
  13. 13. Open Challenges • Scalable Crowdsourced Fact Checking Platform • Minimize human efforts w/o sacrificing quality • Zero-Shot Empathetic Natural Language Generation • Identify resources and compose answers • Competing Information Sources and Public Trust • Require than technical solutions
  14. 14. Next Steps • Formal evaluation • More automation • Fact-checking database  Auto-generation + manual validation • Automate process management • Language Expansion • Partnership
  15. 15. Thank You! 160+ Volunteers 141 institutions
  16. 16. Backup
