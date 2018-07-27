Successfully reported this slideshow.
Yunbit SGA Documentación Sistema de Gestión de Almacenes Yunbit, S.L. Document Version: 1.1 – 26/07/2018 C/Duque de Sevill...
Yunbit SGA Documentación Sistema de Gestión de Almacenes 2 Sobre Yunbit Más de 15 años ofreciendo soluciones de negocio Yu...
Yunbit SGA Documentación Sistema de Gestión de Almacenes 3 La plataforma Business Cloud de Yunbit apoya todos los procesos...
Yunbit SGA Documentación Sistema de Gestión de Almacenes 4 Con Yunbit SGA podrás gestionar toda la operativa de almacén y ...
Yunbit SGA Documentación Sistema de Gestión de Almacenes 5 Maestro de artículos A continuación, vamos a hacer un repaso po...
Yunbit SGA Documentación Sistema de Gestión de Almacenes 6 • Precios: o Vinculación con tarifas de venta y compra. o Descu...
Yunbit SGA Documentación Sistema de Gestión de Almacenes 7 • Impresión de etiquetas, el sistema imprime las etiquetas corr...
Yunbit SGA Documentación Sistema de Gestión de Almacenes 8 Cross docking Envíos directos a clientes de nuestros clientes Y...
Yunbit SGA Documentación Sistema de Gestión de Almacenes 9 o A través de esta funcionalidad que podemos encontrar en el li...
Yunbit SGA Documentación Sistema de Gestión de Almacenes 10 Nuestro método de trabajo Somos conscientes de que son las pro...
Yunbit SGA Documentación Sistema de Gestión de Almacenes 11 Plataforma Business Cloud, el entorno de la solución Yunbit ER...
Yunbit SGA Documentación Sistema de Gestión de Almacenes 12 Clientes que confían en Yunbit
Yunbit SGA- Sistema de Gestión de Almacenes

  1. 1. Yunbit SGA Documentación Sistema de Gestión de Almacenes Yunbit, S.L. Document Version: 1.1 – 26/07/2018 C/Duque de Sevilla 18 1º C. 28002 Madrid | +34 91 102 15 70 Copyright @ 2018 – Todos los derechos reservados
  2. 2. Yunbit SGA Documentación Sistema de Gestión de Almacenes 2 Sobre Yunbit Más de 15 años ofreciendo soluciones de negocio Yunbit, fundada en Madrid en 2004 y pionera en el desarrollo de aplicaciones en formato SaaS, ha desarrollado una plataforma tecnológica "cloud computing multitenant" que ayuda a sus clientes a mejorar la gestión empresarial de los distintos procesos departamentales de todo tipo de compañías. Yunbit, se adapta a las necesidades concretas de la organización y a las transformaciones del mercado. Con una gran apuesta por la innovación y aportando valor a cada empresa con la que colaboramos, ofrecemos apoyo tecnológico integral. Nuestra amplia experiencia en consultoría tecnológica y de negocio posibilita los cambios en las organizaciones gracias a una metodología de gestión del cambio adaptada a las características y dimensiones de las organizaciones que confían en nosotros. Qué aporta Yunbit a tu organización Experiencia desde 2004 implantando herramientas tecnológicas innovadoras y adaptadas a nuestros clientes. Nativos cloud, nuestro recorrido aporta solvencia a nuestra forma de trabajar y de afrontar cada proyecto. Accesibilidad, nuestra plataforma se basa en un único punto de acceso web para toda la información de la compañía, todo conectado y automatizado bajo un modelo cloud computing multitenant. Visibilidad, un entorno que facilita la toma de decisiones mediante una visión de conjunto, todos los datos y procesos conectados y automatizados. Integración, de otros productos Yunbit y de terceros para ofrecer más flexibilidad. Un único punto de acceso interdepartamental y multifuncional. 100% Adaptable la imagen, estructura y procesos de la compañía. Expertise multisectorial, podemos afrontar cualquier proyecto. Equipo multidisciplinar, diferentes perfiles profesionales hacia un mismo objetivo. Mantenimiento evolutivo, apostamos por mantener nuestra plataforma actualizada, acorde con los avances del mercado y las expectativas de nuestros clientes. Yunbit, tu mejor aliado SGA 100% flexible Una herramienta de gestión logística que se adapta a los procesos operativos de la organización
  3. 3. Yunbit SGA Documentación Sistema de Gestión de Almacenes 3 La plataforma Business Cloud de Yunbit apoya todos los procesos en la digitalización de las compañías. Clientes y proveedores, finanzas, recursos humanos, contabilidad y logística; todo desde un único punto de acceso. Toda la información, visible, actualizada y accesible desde cualquier lugar y en cualquier momento. Una tecnología basada en la evolución constante, ya que las mejoras son continuas y se hacen extensibles a todos los usuarios del servicio. Los sistemas de gestión de almacén Los SGA son aplicaciones que dan soporte diario a las operaciones de un almacén, pero no todos tienen la misma funcionalidad, ni permiten la adaptabilidad a los cambios del mercado. Estos sistemas, imprescindibles para la viabilidad de muchos negocios, pueden ser muy sencillos o extremadamente complejos. La funcionalidad dependerá de las necesidades de cada negocio y del sector. El más sencillo software SGA debe: § Reducir tareas administrativas. § Optimizar los costes. § Reducir tiempos. § Mejorar el servicio al cliente. § Ofrecer mayor control. § Agilizar el trabajo. Exige más, exige Yunbit SGA; cloud, completo, adaptable, personalizable, flexible, actualizado, económico. La elección del SGA
  4. 4. Yunbit SGA Documentación Sistema de Gestión de Almacenes 4 Con Yunbit SGA podrás gestionar toda la operativa de almacén y vincularla con el resto de áreas de negocio. Aunque todas las herramientas de gestión de almacén deben de cumplir el objetivo básico de control de stocks, entradas y salidas, es muy importante hacer un buen testeo de la oferta que hay en el mercado de software de SGA; la herramienta seleccionada no deberá suponer un impedimento para la evolución y crecimiento de la organización. Un avanzado sistema de gestión de almacén nos puede dar la oportunidad de crecer o el fracaso de quedarnos atrás; y esto es algo que muchas organizaciones no tienen en cuenta a la hora de contratar la solución. Yunbit garantiza un entorno tecnológico en evolución constante, 100% flexible y adaptable a todo tipo de compañías y a la evolución del mercado; algo que no pueden garantizar todos. Qué ofrece Yunbit SGA, que no ofrecen otros § Un software con menor obsolescencia, puesto que nuestra filosofía de trabajo está basada en la evolución y mejora constantes. § Sin costes ocultos de equipos o pérdidas de tiempo y recursos en actualizaciones. § Mejoras constantes sin necesidad de intervención por parte del usuario en actualizaciones. § Un software que permite la integración con otras herramientas o aplicaciones del mercado necesarias para el negocio. § Un entorno de trabajo 100% flexible y adaptable a las necesidades de cada empresa. § Un completo ERP, vinculación con toda la información del negocio, la gestión de todas las áreas o departamentos de las compañías, desde un punto de acceso web. § Adaptado a dispositivos móviles. § Un precio competitivo, un software a la altura de los más populares del mercado, a un precio inmejorable. Resumen de funcionalidad de Yunbit SGA
  5. 5. Yunbit SGA Documentación Sistema de Gestión de Almacenes 5 Maestro de artículos A continuación, vamos a hacer un repaso por las funcionalidades más detalladas de la gestión de artículos en Yunbit • Artículos maestros e hijos. • Part Number y Números de serie. • Condición. • Categorías. • Descripciones. • Fabricantes. • Garantías. • Transportes especiales. • Observaciones. • Medidas para el transporte. • Impuestos. • Características y valores. • Precios y tarifas, modificación de precios, plazos, vinculación con tarifas de venta y compra. • Stock: o Encontramos un resumen del stock actual del artículo por almacén, como de los contenedores. o Variables de configuración de stock optimo, stock mínimo de venta, stock mínimo de compra, múltiple de venta y stock máximo. • Definición de contenedores: Posibilidad de definir contenedores y cantidades estándar. • Proveedores: Vinculación con proveedores y proveedor predeterminado. • Entradas/Salidas: Cada artículo muestra la trazabilidad en tiempo real de entradas y salidas del mismo, integrado con ofertas, pedidos y órdenes de compra a proveedores. • Mantenimiento: Posibilidad de definición de acciones de mantenimiento sobre artículos, Yunbit genera avisos automáticos para la correcta gestión del mantenimiento de los artículos. • Productos continentes. • Productos contenidos. • Equivalentes: Gestión de códigos equivalentes. • Documentos: Repositorio documental. • Front-end: Posibilidad de modificar campos de capa front-end para mostrar los artículos en portales web, tiendas online, etc… • Trazabilidad: Trazabilidad completa de acciones realizadas sobre los artículos. Maestro de terceros A nivel de SGA o gestión de almacén Yunbit nos presenta la siguiente funcionalidad en las fichas de clientes y proveedores: • Datos generales: Razón social, CIF, etc… • Direcciones • Contactos • Configuración de envío: o Compañías de transporte por defecto. o Servicios de transporte por defecto. o Envío agrupado. • Tipo de albarán: Valorado, Sin precios, Packing list.
  6. 6. Yunbit SGA Documentación Sistema de Gestión de Almacenes 6 • Precios: o Vinculación con tarifas de venta y compra. o Descuentos por cliente. • Documentos: o Contratos. o Caducidad. o Etc… • Envíos realizados: resumen de todos los envíos realizados al cliente por Yunbit. • Actividades: Tareas vinculadas al cliente o sus contactos. • Pedidos: Listado de pedidos vinculados al cliente. • Artículos: Listado de artículos vendidos al cliente, precio y estado. • Mantenimiento de artículos: Listado de artículos vendidos al cliente con mantenimiento activo. • Trazabilidad: Trazabilidad completa de acciones realizadas sobre los clientes y proveedores. Procesos de almacén- Órdenes de trabajo El proceso de gestión de almacén en Yunbit consta de las siguientes órdenes de trabajo que vamos a analizar en detalle Recepciones • Asignación de operario para permitir multipuesto. • Introducción de datos de DUA o Intrastat si aplica. • Impresión de etiquetas si la entrada no es simultanea. • Incidencias: Inserción de posibles incidencias, con identificación de incidencia y motivo. Entradas Yunbit permite hacer las entradas de almacén a continuación de la recepción o en otro momento, así como entradas manuales, en el caso de no hacer la entrada a continuación de la recepción el sistema imprime una etiqueta para poder mantener el control de los paquetes: • Asignación de operario para permitir multipuesto. • Gestión de ubicaciones. • Gestión de contenedores, lotes, palets, cajas, etc… • Entrada de artículos utilizando códigos de barras, tanto para los artículos como para los contenedores, compatible con estándar GS1-128, EAN-128, EAN-13, etc… • Permite añadir códigos equivalentes para los artículos.
  7. 7. Yunbit SGA Documentación Sistema de Gestión de Almacenes 7 • Impresión de etiquetas, el sistema imprime las etiquetas correspondientes para los artículos o contenedores y lotes utilizándola plantilla correspondiente. • Etiquetas 100% personalizables. • Incidencias: Inserción de posibles incidencias, con identificación de incidencia y motivo. Expedición / Preparación de pedido A continuación, vamos a describir las campos y funcionalidades de las expediciones en Yunbit. • Asignación de operario para permitir multipuesto. • Gestión de ubicaciones. • Gestión de contenedores, lotes, palets, cajas, etc… • Lectura de artículos y contenedores leyendo etiquetas propias o de proveedores en GS1-128, EAN-128, EAN-13, etc… • Inserción y lectura de números de serie para control de garantías y trazabilidad. • Campos de observaciones interdepartamentales. • Inserción de información para integración con compañías de trasporte: Bultos, pesos, etc… • Impresión de etiquetas de expedición, albarán, etc… • Etiquetas 100% personalizables. • Integración con compañías de transporte: UPS, Nacex, Correos Express, etc… • Incidencias: Inserción de posibles incidencias, con identificación de incidencia y motivo. Expedición agrupada En el caso de que el cliente agrupe pedidos es posible expedir varios pedidos en una expedición agrupada desde Yunbit con las siguientes características: • Asignación de operario para permitir multipuesto. • Selección de pedidos a expedir. • Inserción de información para integración con compañías de trasporte: Bultos, pesos, etc… • Impresión de etiquetas de expedición, albarán, etc… • Etiquetas 100% personalizables. • Integración con compañías de transporte: UPS, Nacex, Correos Express, etc… • Incidencias: Inserción de posibles incidencias, con identificación de incidencia y motivo.
  8. 8. Yunbit SGA Documentación Sistema de Gestión de Almacenes 8 Cross docking Envíos directos a clientes de nuestros clientes Yunbit permite a los clientes rellenar campos extra en sus direcciones para personalizar de este modo los siguientes documentos: • Etiqueta de expedición • Albarán: Los clientes pueden enviar su propio diseño de albarán de este modo sus clientes recibirán los documentos personalizados con la imagen de nuestro cliente. Reposiciones A nivel de control de stock adecuado y reposición del mismo, disponemos de las siguientes herramientas: • Artículos: Stock Optimo • Listado de artículos: Filtro “Por debajo del stock optimo” • Listado de Artículos a comprar: El sistema nos muestra un campo previsión en el listado de artículos a comprar calculado de la siguiente manera: Stock actual – Stock optimo + Media de ventas trimestral del artículo (es personalizable) Inventario Listado de stock Nuestro listado de stock es el punto inicial de El listado de stock en Yunbit dispone de los siguientes datos: • Artículos: o En elmaestro de artículos de Yunbit en la pestañastock encontramos tanto unresumen delstock actual del artículo por almacén, como de los contenedores. o En esta pestaña podremos también configurar las variables stock optimo, stock mínimo de venta, stock mínimo de compra, múltiple de venta y stock máximo. • Listado de stock: o El listado de stock es el eje central de la gestión de inventario en Yunbit, permite accede, filtrar y trazar el estado del stock en el sistema. • Informe de valor de stock: o Yunbit obtiene en tiempo real y genera este informe muy útil para reportar a departamentos de administración y gerencia de nuestra compañía. • Almacenes o Listado de almacenes con la posibilidad de acceder a los mismos y comprobar el stock disponible, así como parametrizarlos y hacer cargas masivas sobre los mismos o integraciones con stock de terceros. • Insertar stock múltiple
  9. 9. Yunbit SGA Documentación Sistema de Gestión de Almacenes 9 o A través de esta funcionalidad que podemos encontrar en el listado de stock podremos gestionar de forma manual entradas de stock e inventario. o El sistema permite hacer entradas directas con número de albarán. • Traspaso de stock: o Yunbit permite realizar traspasos de stock directos o a través de órdenes de trabajo. • Lotes y envases o El listado de lotes y envases nos permite tener una visión del stock desde el punto de vista de los contenedores (lotes, pallets, cajas, etc…) además de permitirnos una navegación drill-down completa y filtros y exportaciones. o A través de este listado podemos insertar contenedores, modificar sus relaciones, comprobar la trazabilidad de los mismos, etc… o Exportación de datos a Excel y csv.
  10. 10. Yunbit SGA Documentación Sistema de Gestión de Almacenes 10 Nuestro método de trabajo Somos conscientes de que son las propias organizaciones las que disponen de todo el conocimiento; por eso, inicialmente y a través de reuniones bien planificadas, hacemos un análisis previo del negocio y de las necesidades del mismo. Una vez tenemos conciencia de los objetivos del cliente, de su entorno y de sus necesidades; realizamos una definición funcional de la herramienta, es decir, ¿qué debe de hacer, cómo debe de hacerlo, quién lo hará y qué información tratará y/o aportará? El análisis dependerá de la complejidad de los procesos de la compañía, del tipo de servicio o producto que ofrece, del personal que utilizará la herramienta, de la información que deberán de aportar los informes, etc. Posteriormente, y de forma progresiva, se procede al proceso de implantación de la herramienta en la organización, que se desarrollará mediante el testeo de la funcionalidad del software contratado y las sesiones formativas para los usuarios del mismo. Un equipo especializado en el desarrollo e implantación de herramientas de gestión empresarial, apoyará el proceso y dinamizará la puesta en marcha.
  11. 11. Yunbit SGA Documentación Sistema de Gestión de Almacenes 11 Plataforma Business Cloud, el entorno de la solución Yunbit ERP Una solución para todos los negocios y todas las industrias Yunbit CRM Modelo de gestión orientada al cliente e integrada con el resto de procesos de negocio Yunbit RRHH Gestión de RRHH, comunicación interna y talento Yunbit Web & eCommerce Un ecommerce 100% integrado con tu ERP Yunbit SGA La plataforma ERP de gestión logística adaptada al negocio Yunbit Portal del Empleado Participación, comunicación e interacción que fomentan el progreso
  12. 12. Yunbit SGA Documentación Sistema de Gestión de Almacenes 12 Clientes que confían en Yunbit

