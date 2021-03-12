Successfully reported this slideshow.
Stock price and indicator have hidden divergence. This maybe means the price will extend the trend.
This is forex, not a stock. But the tips should apply as well. 2014 Jun 6, price and stochastic have a hidden divergence. ...
Here the trend is uptrend, means probably price will go up. 2014 jun 6, stochastic showed oversold, possibly price bounce ...
The hidden divergence (1)

Published in: Economy & Finance
  1. 1. Stock price and indicator have hidden divergence. This maybe means the price will extend the trend.
  2. 2. This is forex, not a stock. But the tips should apply as well. 2014 Jun 6, price and stochastic have a hidden divergence. Stochastic is to value price momentum. Also can be treated as if stock overbought or oversold. The divergence is a hidden divergence. A hidden divergence is for a price higher lower, but indicators are lower low. Or for a price lower high but indicators are higher high. The hidden divergence means the price will continue the trend.
  Here the trend is uptrend, means probably price will go up. 2014 jun 6, stochastic showed oversold, possibly price bounce back. The price also dropped almost on 50 ma, possibly price bounce back. It is below 200 ma, should bias on downtrend. But here is a buy hint, so can buy , but not a very strong one.

