Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DISLOCATION AND STRENGTHENING MECHANISMS PRESENTED BY: YOMNA M. IBRAHIM
OUTLINE 1- Dislocations • Edge dislocation • Screw dislocation • Mixed dislocation 2- Slip 3- Twinning 4- Strengthening me...
DID YOU EVER THINK WHY?
WHAT IS A DISLOCATION? • Dislocations are line defects or imperfections in crystals (areas that are out of position). • Th...
TYPES OF DISLOCATION 1- Edge dislocation 2- Screw dislocation 3- Mixed dislocation
1- EDGE DISLOCATIONS • The edge defect can be easily visualized as an extra half- plane of atoms in a lattice. • The inter...
• The lattice is cut with an extra half plane of atoms. The bottom edge of this inserted plane represents the edge disloca...
BURGER VECTOR (b) • If we draw a clockwise loop around the edge dislocation, starting at point (x) and traveling an equal ...
IN THIS CASE, THE BURGERS VECTOR IS PERPENDICULAR TO THE DISLOCATION LINE.
2- SCREW DISLOCATIONS • The screw dislocation can be illustrated by cutting partway through a perfect crystal and then ske...
BURGER VECTOR (b) • If we follow a crystallographic plane one revolution around the axis on which the crystal was skewed, ...
A screw dislocation is named after screw spirals as the starting point is a unit cell higher than the ending point
3- MIXED DISLOCATIONS • Mixed dislocations have both edge and screw components, with a transition region between them. The...
DISLOCATION MOTION (SLIP) • When a sufficiently large stress is applied to a crystal containing a dislocation, the disloca...
1- SLIP OF EDGE DISLOCATION • The slip plane is parallel to burger’s vector and perpendicular to the dislocation line.
• The bonds across the slip plane between the atoms in the column to the right of the dislocation are broken. • The atoms ...
• Dislocation motion is analogous to movement of a caterpillar. The caterpillar would have to exert a large force to move ...
• By introducing the dislocation, the atoms above the dislocation line are squeezed too closely together (compression), wh...
LATTICE STRAIN ANNIHILATIONS • Areas of compression repel each other as well as areas of tension. • Compression and tensio...
The slip plane is parallel to Burger’s vector and parallel to the dislocation line. 2- SLIP OF SCREW DISLOCATION
3- SLIP OF MIXED DISLOCATION
• Also, the net plastic deformation of both edge and screw dislocations is the same.
• When thousands of dislocations move on the same plane, they produce a large step at the crystal surface forming a slip l...
• Dislocations do not move easily in materials such as silicon, which have covalent bonds because of the strength and dire...
SIGNIFICANCE OF SLIP PHENOMENON • 1- Dislocation and slip explain plastic deformation. • 2- Ductility of metals is control...
• Dislocation motion is easier with close- packed planes (greatest planar density or planar packing) according to the crys...
PLANAR PACKING FACTOR • PPF (planar density)= Area of atoms in a plane Area of the plane PPF= 0.785 PPF= 0.555 PPF= 0.906
Families are non-parallel directions or planes that overlap when the crystal is rotated 90 degrees around x, y or z axes. ...
1- FCC METALS • FCC metals contain four non-parallel close- packed planes of the form {111} and three close-packed directi...
• BCC metals have as many as 48 slip systems that are nearly close-packed. Several slip systems are always properly orient...
3- HCP METALS • HCP metals have only 1 primary slip plane which is the hexagonal base of the unit cell. There are 3 slip d...
Slip systems for FCC, BCC and HCP
• FCC has high ductility and low strength (wrought metals) • BCC and HCP have low ductility and high strength (cast metals)
• Due to the same number of slip systems, one could prematurely conclude that both FCC and BCC lattices are equally deform...
SCHMID’S LAW
• Only forces in slip direction are relevant for shifting of lattice planes. • In order for the dislocation to move in its...
• Area of the slip plane (A) is given as: • The shear stress (τr) acting on the plane can be calculated by dividing resolv...
CRITICAL RESOLVED SHEAR STRESS (τcrss) •τcrss represents the minimum resolved shear stress required to initiate slip. • A ...
• Crystals have many available slip systems each with its own τcrss. • As the tensile load increases, the τcrss is reached...
• When the slip system is aligned perpendicular to the pulling axis, cos(Φ) =1 for Φ = 0 and in this case λ = 90° and thus...
• The critical resolved shear stress is reached first when the slip system is inclined such that Φ = 45° and λ = 45°. • Th...
•The critical resolved shear stresses are thus ideally half the size of the externally applied normal stresses (observed y...
• FCC metals have low critical resolved shear stress (50 to 100 psi) in a perfect crystal (high ductility). • BCC crystal ...
• HCP metals such as zinc that have a c:a ratio greater than or equal to 1.633 have a critical resolved shear stress of le...
TWINNING • A twin boundary is a plane across which there is a special mirror image misorientation of the crystal structure...
Slipping Twinning Takes place at low strain rates Takes place at high strain rates Atoms move in one plane only (slip plan...
• The real importance of twinning lies with the accompanying crystallographic reorientations; twinning may place new slip ...
• The movement of a large numbers of dislocations causes permanent deformation • Any mechanism that impedes dislocation mo...
1- DECREASING GRAIN SIZE • By reducing the grain size, we increase the number of grains and increase the amount of grain b...
• The Hall-Petch equation relates the grain size to the yield strength where (y) is the yield strength, (d) is the average...
• Small-angle grain boundaries (which occur due to superimposed dislocations) are not effective in interfering with the sl...
• The grain boundaries limit the slip of the grains and the final shape assumed by them after deformation. • Polycrystalli...
• When we introduce interstitial or substitutional atoms (point defects) of a guest element to another element, we create ...
• An impurity atom that is smaller than a host atom for which it substitutes exerts tensile strains on the surrounding cry...
• Pure gold is an FCC metal with many active slip systems making it weaker and softer than alloys. • Increasing the concen...
3- STRAIN HARDENING (WORK HARDENING, COLD WORKING) • A ductile metal can become harder and stronger as it is plastically d...
• The dislocation density in a metal increases with deformation or cold work, because of dislocation multiplication or the...
• Strain hardening is demonstrated in a stress–strain diagram. The metal with yield strength (y0) is plastically deformed ...
Forging Rolling Extrusion Drawing
• Steel, brass and copper increase in yield and tensile strength with increasing cold work. The price for this enhancement...
• Some fraction of the energy expended in deformation is stored in the metal as strain energy around the newly created dis...
ANNEALING STAGES • 1- Recovery During recovery, some of the stored internal strain energy is relieved due to dislocation m...
a) Cold-worked brass b) Nuclei formation (580ºC) c) Partial replacement (580ºC) d) Complete recrystallization (580ºC)
• Recrystallization is a process which depends on both time and temperature. • The degree of recrystallization increases w...
3- Grain growth • The strain-free grains will continue to grow if the metal specimen is left at the elevated temperature. ...
• The mechanical properties at room temperature of a fine-grained metal are superior to those of coarse- grained ones. If ...
• Precipitation hardening or age hardening produces uniformly dispersed particles within a metal's grain structure that he...
• Solution Treatment: the metal is heated to a high temperature and treated with the solution of the other metal. • Quench...
• The degree of strengthening from second phase particles depends on particle distribution and particle size in the matrix...
TANTALUM • Ductile but strong • Fast deformation causes deformation twinning and twisting of crystals to stop dislocation ...
REFERENCES 1- Material science and engineering, 8th edition, 2010, Wiley 2- The science and engineering of materials, 6th ...
Dislocation and strengthening mechanisms
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Dislocation and strengthening mechanisms

37 views

Published on

Dislocation and strengthening mechanisms

Published in: Engineering
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Dislocation and strengthening mechanisms

  1. 1. DISLOCATION AND STRENGTHENING MECHANISMS PRESENTED BY: YOMNA M. IBRAHIM
  2. 2. OUTLINE 1- Dislocations • Edge dislocation • Screw dislocation • Mixed dislocation 2- Slip 3- Twinning 4- Strengthening mechanisms • Decreasing grain size • Solid solution strengthening • Strain hardening • Precipitation strengthening
  3. 3. DID YOU EVER THINK WHY?
  4. 4. WHAT IS A DISLOCATION? • Dislocations are line defects or imperfections in crystals (areas that are out of position). • They are introduced during solidification (cooling) or deformation (stress). • It occurs in crystalline structures (metals, ceramics and some polymers) but do not occur in amorphous structures.
  5. 5. TYPES OF DISLOCATION 1- Edge dislocation 2- Screw dislocation 3- Mixed dislocation
  6. 6. 1- EDGE DISLOCATIONS • The edge defect can be easily visualized as an extra half- plane of atoms in a lattice. • The interatomic bonds are significantly distorted only in the immediate vicinity of the dislocation line.
  7. 7. • The lattice is cut with an extra half plane of atoms. The bottom edge of this inserted plane represents the edge dislocation which is represented by an inverted T.
  8. 8. BURGER VECTOR (b) • If we draw a clockwise loop around the edge dislocation, starting at point (x) and traveling an equal number of atom spacings in each direction, we finish at point (y) one atom spacing from the starting point. • If an edge dislocation was not present, the loop would close. • The vector required to complete the loop is Burger’s vector. X Y
  9. 9. IN THIS CASE, THE BURGERS VECTOR IS PERPENDICULAR TO THE DISLOCATION LINE.
  10. 10. 2- SCREW DISLOCATIONS • The screw dislocation can be illustrated by cutting partway through a perfect crystal and then skewing the crystal by one atom spacing (shear stress).
  11. 11. BURGER VECTOR (b) • If we follow a crystallographic plane one revolution around the axis on which the crystal was skewed, starting at point (x) and traveling equal atom spacings in each direction, we finish at point (y) one atom spacing below our starting point. • If a screw dislocation was not present, the loop would close. The vector required to complete the loop is the Burger’s vector. • If we continued our rotation, we would trace out a spiral path. The axis, or line around which we trace out this path, is the screw dislocation line. • In this case, the Burgers vector is parallel to the dislocation line. X Y
  12. 12. A screw dislocation is named after screw spirals as the starting point is a unit cell higher than the ending point
  13. 13. 3- MIXED DISLOCATIONS • Mixed dislocations have both edge and screw components, with a transition region between them. The Burger’s vector, however, remains the same for all portions of the mixed dislocation.
  14. 14. DISLOCATION MOTION (SLIP) • When a sufficiently large stress is applied to a crystal containing a dislocation, the dislocation can move through a process known as slip. • A plane at which the slip occurs is known as a slip plane. • A direction at which the slip occurs is known as a slip direction. • Slip system= slip planes and slip directions • This motion explains the plastic deformation.
  15. 15. 1- SLIP OF EDGE DISLOCATION • The slip plane is parallel to burger’s vector and perpendicular to the dislocation line.
  16. 16. • The bonds across the slip plane between the atoms in the column to the right of the dislocation are broken. • The atoms in the column to the right of the dislocation below the slip plane are shifted slightly so that they establish bonds with the atoms of the edge dislocation. In this way, the dislocation has shifted to the right. • If this process continues, the dislocation moves through the crystal until it produces a step on the exterior of the crystal in the slip direction.
  17. 17. • Dislocation motion is analogous to movement of a caterpillar. The caterpillar would have to exert a large force to move its entire body at once. Instead it moves the rear portion of its body forward a small amount and creates a hump. The hump then moves forward and eventually moves all the body forward by a small amount. • Movement in this manner requires a much smaller force than breaking all the bonds across the middle plane simultaneously as dislocations allow deformation to occur at much lower stress than in a perfect crystal. The dislocation moves in a slip system that requires the least expenditure of energy.
  18. 18. • By introducing the dislocation, the atoms above the dislocation line are squeezed too closely together (compression), while the atoms below the dislocation are stretched too far apart (tension). The surrounding region of the crystal has been disturbed by the presence of the dislocation (shear).
  19. 19. LATTICE STRAIN ANNIHILATIONS • Areas of compression repel each other as well as areas of tension. • Compression and tension would attract each other and annihilate the defects forming a perfect orientation again.
  20. 20. The slip plane is parallel to Burger’s vector and parallel to the dislocation line. 2- SLIP OF SCREW DISLOCATION
  21. 21. 3- SLIP OF MIXED DISLOCATION
  22. 22. • Also, the net plastic deformation of both edge and screw dislocations is the same.
  23. 23. • When thousands of dislocations move on the same plane, they produce a large step at the crystal surface forming a slip line (a). • A group of slip lines is known as a slip band (b).
  24. 24. • Dislocations do not move easily in materials such as silicon, which have covalent bonds because of the strength and directionality of the bonds as well as the low packing of covalently bonded materials. • Materials with ionic bonding, including many ceramics such as MgO, are brittle and resistant to slip. Movement of a dislocation disrupts the charge balance around the anions and cations so the ionic bond must be broken, and the ion must move past an area with a repulsive charge in order to get to the next location of the same charge.
  25. 25. SIGNIFICANCE OF SLIP PHENOMENON • 1- Dislocation and slip explain plastic deformation. • 2- Ductility of metals is controlled by dislocations. The easier the slip, the more ductile the material (Aluminum). • 3- A material can be strengthened by introducing an obstacle into the crystal to prevent the dislocation from slipping unless we apply higher forces (Stainless steel). • 4- The electrical resistivity of a material increases with increasing slip and dislocation (dislocation free silicon and copper).
  26. 26. • Dislocation motion is easier with close- packed planes (greatest planar density or planar packing) according to the crystal structure (allow shearing and sliding with the least energy and least shear stress). SLIP IN RELATION TO CRYSTAL STRUCTURE
  27. 27. PLANAR PACKING FACTOR • PPF (planar density)= Area of atoms in a plane Area of the plane PPF= 0.785 PPF= 0.555 PPF= 0.906
  28. 28. Families are non-parallel directions or planes that overlap when the crystal is rotated 90 degrees around x, y or z axes. Families of directions <100> Families of planes {111}
  29. 29. 1- FCC METALS • FCC metals contain four non-parallel close- packed planes of the form {111} and three close-packed directions of the form <110> within each plane, giving a total of twelve slip systems.
  30. 30. • BCC metals have as many as 48 slip systems that are nearly close-packed. Several slip systems are always properly oriented for slip to occur (12) while the others require high forces to be activated. 2- BCC METALS
  31. 31. 3- HCP METALS • HCP metals have only 1 primary slip plane which is the hexagonal base of the unit cell. There are 3 slip directions for this slip plane, so that the hcp-lattice has a total of 3 slip systems. Additional slip planes can be activated by greater force or high temperatures.
  32. 32. Slip systems for FCC, BCC and HCP
  33. 33. • FCC has high ductility and low strength (wrought metals) • BCC and HCP have low ductility and high strength (cast metals)
  34. 34. • Due to the same number of slip systems, one could prematurely conclude that both FCC and BCC lattices are equally deformable. In practice, however, it is found that the FCC lattice shows a significantly higher ductility. • The close packing is more efficient in the FCC crystals than BCC ones. • In addition to the main criterion of the number of slip systems (quantity), the quality of the slip planes also plays a role in ductility.
  35. 35. SCHMID’S LAW
  36. 36. • Only forces in slip direction are relevant for shifting of lattice planes. • In order for the dislocation to move in its slip system, a shear force acting in the slip direction must be produced by the applied force. • The resolved shear force is:
  37. 37. • Area of the slip plane (A) is given as: • The shear stress (τr) acting on the plane can be calculated by dividing resolved shear force (Fr) by the area of the slip plane (A) • Schmid’s law is then deduced to be: • Schmid factor (m):
  38. 38. CRITICAL RESOLVED SHEAR STRESS (τcrss) •τcrss represents the minimum resolved shear stress required to initiate slip. • A high τcrss means that high shear stress is needed in order to plastically deform the material and that this material has high yield strength (if τcrss is not exceeded, elastic deformation occurs).
  39. 39. • Crystals have many available slip systems each with its own τcrss. • As the tensile load increases, the τcrss is reached first on one of these systems which is then called primary slip system. • As the load is increased further, τcrss may be reached on other slip systems; these then begin to operate. • From Schmid's Law, the primary slip system is the system with the greatest Schmid factor.
  40. 40. • When the slip system is aligned perpendicular to the pulling axis, cos(Φ) =1 for Φ = 0 and in this case λ = 90° and thus cos(λ) = 0. • The Schmid factor is thus zero and no shear stress acts (no slip occurs).
  41. 41. • The critical resolved shear stress is reached first when the slip system is inclined such that Φ = 45° and λ = 45°. • The Schmid factor reaches 0.5 in this ideal case. This corresponds to the maximum possible value of Schmid’s orientation factor:
  42. 42. •The critical resolved shear stresses are thus ideally half the size of the externally applied normal stresses (observed yield stress).
  43. 43. • FCC metals have low critical resolved shear stress (50 to 100 psi) in a perfect crystal (high ductility). • BCC crystal structures have high critical resolved shear stress (10,000 psi) in perfect crystals (low ductility).
  44. 44. • HCP metals such as zinc that have a c:a ratio greater than or equal to 1.633 have a critical resolved shear stress of less than 100 psi, just as in FCC metals. • In HCP titanium, however, the c:a ratio is less than 1.633; the close-packed planes are spaced too closely together. Slip now occurs on planes such as the prism planes or faces of the hexagon. These planes are activated by proper alloying or increased temperatures giving more ductility.
  45. 45. TWINNING • A twin boundary is a plane across which there is a special mirror image misorientation of the crystal structure. • Twins can be produced when a shear force, acting along the twin boundary, causes the atoms to shift out of position.
  46. 46. Slipping Twinning Takes place at low strain rates Takes place at high strain rates Atoms move in one plane only (slip plane) Atoms move in all planes of the twin region Orientation across the slip plane is the same Orientation across the twin plane is different (reoriented) Atomic movements are equal to atomic distances Atomic movements are lesser than atomic distances Results in large deformations Results in small deformations and increases the strength Forms a series of steps Forms small well-defined deformed regions Occurs in FCC and BCC due to large number of slip systems Occurs more in HCP due to low number of slip systems
  47. 47. • The real importance of twinning lies with the accompanying crystallographic reorientations; twinning may place new slip systems in orientations that are favorable relative to the stress axis such that the slip process can now take place. • Twinning occurs during deformation or heat treatment of certain metals. The twin boundaries interfere with the slip process and increase the strength of the metal.
  48. 48. • The movement of a large numbers of dislocations causes permanent deformation • Any mechanism that impedes dislocation motion (slip) makes a metal stronger and harder
  49. 49. 1- DECREASING GRAIN SIZE • By reducing the grain size, we increase the number of grains and increase the amount of grain boundary area. • Any dislocation moves only a short distance before encountering a grain boundary where it is blocked or piles up, and the strength of the metallic material is increased. • 1-The dislocation can not change its orientation from one crystal to another. • 2-The slip planes will be discontinued due to the disordered arrangement at grain boundaries.
  50. 50. • The Hall-Petch equation relates the grain size to the yield strength where (y) is the yield strength, (d) is the average diameter of the grains, and (σ0) and (K) are constants for the metal • The Hall-Petch equation is not valid for materials with unusually large or ultrafine grains.
  51. 51. • Small-angle grain boundaries (which occur due to superimposed dislocations) are not effective in interfering with the slip process because of the slight crystallographic misalignment across the boundary. • On the other hand, twin boundaries will effectively block slip and increase the strength of the material.
  52. 52. • The grain boundaries limit the slip of the grains and the final shape assumed by them after deformation. • Polycrystalline materials are less ductile than single crystals due to the presence of grain boundaries (similar to alloys).
  53. 53. • When we introduce interstitial or substitutional atoms (point defects) of a guest element to another element, we create a solid solution. • Point defects disrupt the perfection of the crystal structure (strain fields). If a dislocation moves to the right , it encounters a disturbed crystal caused by the point defect; higher stresses are needed to continue slip of the dislocation. 2- SOLID SOLUTION STRENGTHENING
  54. 54. • An impurity atom that is smaller than a host atom for which it substitutes exerts tensile strains on the surrounding crystal lattice while a larger substitutional atom imposes compressive strains on neighboring atoms. • These impurity atoms diffuse and segregate around dislocations in order to reduce the overall strain energy (cancel some of the strain in the lattice surrounding a dislocation) by annihilating the dislocation. • A smaller impurity atom is located where its tensile strain will partially nullify some of the dislocation’s compressive strain.
  55. 55. • Pure gold is an FCC metal with many active slip systems making it weaker and softer than alloys. • Increasing the concentration of the impurity element results in an increase in tensile and yield strengths due to resistance to slip. This mechanism explains why carbon steel is stronger than pure iron.
  56. 56. 3- STRAIN HARDENING (WORK HARDENING, COLD WORKING) • A ductile metal can become harder and stronger as it is plastically deformed. • The deformation takes place at temperatures below the absolute melting temperature (cold working). Most metals strain harden at room temperature. • It is sometimes convenient to express the degree of plastic deformation as percent cold work rather than as strain. Percent cold work (%CW) is defined as where A0 is the original area of the cross section that experiences deformation and Ad is the area after deformation.
  57. 57. • The dislocation density in a metal increases with deformation or cold work, because of dislocation multiplication or the formation of new dislocations. • Consequently, the average distance of separation between dislocations decreases and the dislocations are positioned closer together (entanglement). • Mostly, dislocation strain interactions are repulsive. The motion of a dislocation is hindered by the presence of other dislocations. • So the stress required to cause dislocation motion increases.
  58. 58. • Strain hardening is demonstrated in a stress–strain diagram. The metal with yield strength (y0) is plastically deformed to point D. The stress is released, then reapplied with a resultant new yield strength (yi). The metal has thus become stronger during the process because (yi) is greater than (y0). • The parameter (n) is called the strain-hardening exponent, which is a measure of the ability of a metal to strain harden; the larger its magnitude, the greater the strain hardening for a given amount of plastic strain.
  59. 59. Forging Rolling Extrusion Drawing
  60. 60. • Steel, brass and copper increase in yield and tensile strength with increasing cold work. The price for this enhancement of hardness and strength is in the ductility of the metal. The ductility, in percent elongation, experiences a reduction with increasing percent cold work for the same three alloys.
  61. 61. • Some fraction of the energy expended in deformation is stored in the metal as strain energy around the newly created dislocations. • Dislocation densities and the strain energy around them can be reduced substantially by heating a metallic material to a relatively high temperature (below the melting temperature) and holding it there for a long period of time. This heat treatment is known as annealing and is used to impart ductility to metallic materials (opposite to strain hardening). • Annealing is composed of recovery, recrystallisation and grain growth.
  62. 62. ANNEALING STAGES • 1- Recovery During recovery, some of the stored internal strain energy is relieved due to dislocation motion as a result of enhanced atomic diffusion at the elevated temperature. 2- Recrystallization Recrystallization is the formation of a new set of strain-free and equally dimensioned grains that have low dislocation densities and are characteristic of the pre cold-worked condition (soft, weak, ductile metals). The new grains form very small nuclei and grow until they completely consume the parent material.
  63. 63. a) Cold-worked brass b) Nuclei formation (580ºC) c) Partial replacement (580ºC) d) Complete recrystallization (580ºC)
  64. 64. • Recrystallization is a process which depends on both time and temperature. • The degree of recrystallization increases with time. • The recrystallization behavior of a metal or alloy is sometimes specified in terms of recrystallization temperature which is the temperature at which recrystallization just reaches completion in 1h (Brass = 580ºC). This temperature is typically third or half the melting temperature.
  65. 65. 3- Grain growth • The strain-free grains will continue to grow if the metal specimen is left at the elevated temperature. • As grains increase in size, the total boundary area decreases. Thus, the average grain size increases with time, and at any particular instant there will exist a range of grain sizes. • Grain growth proceeds more rapidly as temperature increases due to the enhancement of diffusion rate with rising temperature.
  66. 66. • The mechanical properties at room temperature of a fine-grained metal are superior to those of coarse- grained ones. If the grain structure of a single-phase alloy is coarser than that desired, refinement may be accomplished by plastically deforming the material, then subjecting it to a recrystallization heat treatment. • It should also be noted that the strengthening effects due to grain size reduction and strain hardening can be eliminated or at least reduced by an elevated temperature heat treatment. • Conversely, solid-solution strengthening is unaffected by heat treatment.
  67. 67. • Precipitation hardening or age hardening produces uniformly dispersed particles within a metal's grain structure that help hinder dislocation motion. • This technique is used with aluminum, magnesium and nickel strengthened by copper. 4- PRECIPITATION STRENGTHENING
  68. 68. • Solution Treatment: the metal is heated to a high temperature and treated with the solution of the other metal. • Quenching: the solution is cooled down suddenly • Aging: the metal is heated to a medium temperature and then quickly cooled. • Aging determines the size and distribution of the particles.
  69. 69. • The degree of strengthening from second phase particles depends on particle distribution and particle size in the matrix. • Too small or too large particles will allow dislocations to pass through at low stresses due to large interspacing between them.
  70. 70. TANTALUM • Ductile but strong • Fast deformation causes deformation twinning and twisting of crystals to stop dislocation motion. • Slow deformation causes slip and ductility.
  71. 71. REFERENCES 1- Material science and engineering, 8th edition, 2010, Wiley 2- The science and engineering of materials, 6th edition, 2010 Cengage Learning Inc. 3- Material science for dentistry, 9th edition, 2009, Woodhead publishing limited. 4- Materials Science and Engineering, University of Texas, YouTube channel 5- Metallurgy data, YouTube channel 6- Materials behavior, GIT, Coursera online course 7- Solving mysteries of metal hardening, Allen Chen, S &TR, September 2018 8- https://www.tec-science.com/material- science/ductility-of-metals/influence-of-the- lattice-structure-on-the-ductility/

×