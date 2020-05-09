Successfully reported this slideshow.
こんばんは
みゃおんです
自己紹介や 専攻科×ZENPENについては
第2回のLTで話してるので 合わせてご覧ください
今日はZENPENの アップデートと
いつかやるテーマについて お話しできたらと思います
まずはアップデート
そゆこと
来週私の体験談が アップロードされる予定
専攻科版なんてあっても（笑） という方
地味に需要あるんだぞ！ 何だかんだ未知なところ 多いし落ちる人もいる。 コロナの様子見のための 専攻科進学も増える！？
院進学体験談の方は
院進したことない私が 投稿フォーム検討中 (´;ω;｀)
というわけでテーマ予告
『謎多き専攻科の赤裸々』
何かと謎多き専攻科生ですが 高専キャリアではよく見かけます
そして皆個性的
この人たちにフォーカス したら面白そうではないですか？
そして
このイベントを目標に
専攻科×ZENPENの 体制も整えて参りますので
乞うご期待
ご清聴ありがとうございました
『謎多き専攻科の赤裸々』提案

高専キャリアオンラインLT第6回資料

『謎多き専攻科の赤裸々』提案

