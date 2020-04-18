Successfully reported this slideshow.
箱猫プロジェクト みゃおん @blackcatyuma
分身ロボットもどき ● 遠隔コミュニケーションが増えた ● リアルでのフィードバックがない ● RaspberryPiを使った分身ロボット ● Zoomのリモート操作やTeamViewerを 用いて遠隔でサーボ＆カメラ操作 ● http://b...
ツイートめざまし 1. 時間を設定 2. その後のツイートを蓄積 3. 閾値を決めてアラーム音を大きくしていく ⏰ 日中の使用量が増えるで あろうSNSなら何でも SNSのツイートカウント ⇒音楽のボリュームアップ
本来の機能 ● 10秒の録音 ● 録音の再生 ● 両手を動かす ● 写真をとる ● 10秒の動画
● カメラ画像をslackに転送 ● 任意の言葉をOpenJTalkで喋らせる ● 手の動きに音の要素を追加
ツイートめざまし 1. いつでも接続可能 2. 他の人がAlarmを選択すればコールが流れる ラズベリーパイで手作り目覚まし時計！(2)音声アラーム編 ⏰ 分身ロボット操縦と 同様に モーニングコール 🤖
工夫点（？） サーボモータ直刺し！ 密 雑
参考文献リスト ● 監視カメラで撮影した画像を自動でSlackにアップロードする方法 ● Tkinter 入門: 2. Widget を配置しよう ● ラズベリーパイで手作り目覚まし時計！(2)音声アラーム編
