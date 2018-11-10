Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cuidado en Enfermería Presentado a: Liliana Sánchez Fajardo Presentado por: Yulieth Alexandra Pinto Florez Grupo : 51 Univ...
Tabla de contenido 1. ¿ Que es el cuidado en enfermería? 2. Patrones del conocimiento (SmartArt). 3. Tesis de Torralba. 4....
¿Qué es el cuidado en enfermería?  Cuidar es una actividad humana que se define como una relación y un proceso cuyo objet...
Patrones del conocimiento Empírico Ético Personal Estético Socio – político Emancipatorio Espiritual 09/10/2018Yulieth Pin...
Tesis de Torralba  Proponer por la autonomía del otro.  Salvaguardar la circunstancia del otro.  Resolver el cuerpo de ...
Componentes del cuidado humanizado Sinceridad: En el cuidado soy sincero al intentar ser verdadero. Al cuidar de otro como...
Fundamentos éticos del cuidado * La llamada del otro * La conminación * La vulnerabilidad * La responsabilidad 09/10/2018Y...
Constructos éticos del cuidar Compasión Competencia Conciencia Confianza Confidencialidad 09/10/2018Yulieth Pinto 8
Tabla tipos de cuidados 09/10/2018Yulieth Pinto 9
Humanización del cuidado de enfermería * https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Fm9UcxSCYU 09/10/2018Yulieth Pinto 10
Bibliografía • http://aquichan.unisabana.edu.co/index.php/aquichan/article/view/1476/1676 • http://scielo.isciii.es/scielo...
En esta presentación encontraran algunas pautas para poder ejercer el cuidado humanizado en enfermería de manera adecuada. Espero y les sea de gran ayuda.

  1. 1. Cuidado en Enfermería Presentado a: Liliana Sánchez Fajardo Presentado por: Yulieth Alexandra Pinto Florez Grupo : 51 Universidad de Ciencias Aplicadas y Ambientales U.D.C.A Facultad de Ciencias de la Salud Programa de Enfermería Informática Básica – Primer Semestre 09 de octubre del 2018
  2. 2. Tabla de contenido 1. ¿ Que es el cuidado en enfermería? 2. Patrones del conocimiento (SmartArt). 3. Tesis de Torralba. 4. Componentes del cuidado humanizado. 5. Fundamentos éticos del cuidado. 6. Constructos éticos del cuidar. 7. Tabla tipos de cuidados. 8. Video alusivo al cuidado. 9. Bibliografia. 09/10/2018Yulieth Pinto 2
  3. 3. ¿Qué es el cuidado en enfermería?  Cuidar es una actividad humana que se define como una relación y un proceso cuyo objetivo va más allá de la enfermedad. En enfermería, el cuidado se considera como la esencia de la disciplina que implica no solamente al receptor, sino también a la enfermera como transmisora de él. Según Watson, el cuidado se manifiesta en la práctica interpersonal, que tiene como finalidad promover la salud y el crecimiento de la persona. 09/10/2018Yulieth Pinto 3
  4. 4. Patrones del conocimiento Empírico Ético Personal Estético Socio – político Emancipatorio Espiritual 09/10/2018Yulieth Pinto 4
  5. 5. Tesis de Torralba  Proponer por la autonomía del otro.  Salvaguardar la circunstancia del otro.  Resolver el cuerpo de necesidad del otro  Preocuparse y ocuparse del otro.  Preservar la identidad del otro.  La practica de cuidado exige el autocuidado. 09/10/2018Yulieth Pinto 5
  6. 6. Componentes del cuidado humanizado Sinceridad: En el cuidado soy sincero al intentar ser verdadero. Al cuidar de otro como es el y no como a mi me gustaría que fuese o como siento que debo ser. Confianza: El cuidado implica confiar en el crecimiento del otro en su propio tiempo y de su propia manera confiar en el otro es dejarlo en libertad. Conocimiento: Para cuidar a alguien, debo conocer quien es el otro, conocer sus limitaciones y necesidades Paciencia: Con paciencia, yo doy tiempo y por lo tanto posibilito al otro encontrarse a si mismo en su propio tiempo. 09/10/2018Yulieth Pinto 6
  7. 7. Fundamentos éticos del cuidado * La llamada del otro * La conminación * La vulnerabilidad * La responsabilidad 09/10/2018Yulieth Pinto 7
  8. 8. Constructos éticos del cuidar Compasión Competencia Conciencia Confianza Confidencialidad 09/10/2018Yulieth Pinto 8
  9. 9. Tabla tipos de cuidados 09/10/2018Yulieth Pinto 9
  10. 10. Humanización del cuidado de enfermería * https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Fm9UcxSCYU 09/10/2018Yulieth Pinto 10
  11. 11. Bibliografía • http://aquichan.unisabana.edu.co/index.php/aquichan/article/view/1476/1676 • http://scielo.isciii.es/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S1132-12962004000100009 • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Fm9UcxSCYU 09/10/2018Yulieth Pinto 11

