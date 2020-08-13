Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Se divide Sistema nervioso perif�rico Sistema nervioso central Conformado por Conformado por Enc�falo M�dula Integrado por...
Integradora:Analiza la informaci�n sensitiva para dar una respuesta Motora:Produce movimiento (respuesta final) Motoras: s...
LA NEURONA Es La unidad funcional y estructural del sistema nervioso, reciben y captan se�ales elaborando respuestas Su cu...
Neuronas Unidades estructurales y funcionales del sistema nervioso, reciben o captan se�ales elaboran respuestas y las tra...
Son m�s peque�as que las neuronas y realizan funciones de nutrici�n, relleno, aislamiento y sost�n de las neuronas El sist...
Sensitiva:Produce sensaciones a parir de est�mulos sentidos en el medio interno y externo Integradora: Analiza la informac...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

producto de biología.

30 views

Published on

producto semana 3

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

producto de biología.

  1. 1. Se divide Sistema nervioso perif�rico Sistema nervioso central Conformado por Conformado por Enc�falo M�dula Integrado por Cerebro Cerebelo Tronco cerebral Sistema nervioso aut�nomo Sistema nervioso voluntario Conecta el sistema nervioso central a los �rganos, los m�sculos y la piel como tambi�n controla los movimientos voluntarios y arco-reflejos Controla las acciones involuntarias, tales como los latidos del coraz�n Sistema simp�tico Sistema parasimp�tico
  2. 2. Integradora:Analiza la informaci�n sensitiva para dar una respuesta Motora:Produce movimiento (respuesta final) Motoras: si el efector es el musculo esquel�tico. Secretoras:si el efector es una gl�ndula que produce y secreta sustancias
  3. 3. LA NEURONA Es La unidad funcional y estructural del sistema nervioso, reciben y captan se�ales elaborando respuestas Su cuerpo se conforma por Contiene el n�cleo, citoplasma, y cuerpos de Nissl (sustancias que sintetizan prote�nas) el soma genera energ�a para la neurona Se desprenden del soma, reciben y propagan los impulsos nerviosos Conduce el impulso nervioso, mediante esta prolongaci�n transita el est�mulo a otra neurona o dem�s �rganos Es la parte extrema del ax�n, libera el impulso el�ctrico de la c�lula pre sin�ptica (sinopsis) Es una capa grasosa que a�sla al ax�n y aumenta la rapidez del viaje del impulso nervioso Soma Vaina de mielina Ax�nDendritas Bulbo terminal
  4. 4. Neuronas Unidades estructurales y funcionales del sistema nervioso, reciben o captan se�ales elaboran respuestas y las transmiten hasta otra neurona o hasta los efectores encargados de ejecutarlas SEG�N SU IMPULSO NERVIOSO SEG�N SU CANTIDAD DE PROYECCIONES Sensitivas: Llevan la informaci�n del est�mulo al sistema nervioso central Interneurona:Conecta las neuronas sensitivas con las motoras Motoras: Causan una respuesta a la informaci�n (est�mulo) Multipolares: Poseen muchas dendritas y un ax�n Bipolares:Poseen una dendrita y un ax�n Unipolares:Poseen un �nica prolongaci�n
  5. 5. Son m�s peque�as que las neuronas y realizan funciones de nutrici�n, relleno, aislamiento y sost�n de las neuronas El sistema nervioso Es uno de los principales sistemas de comunicaci�n y control dentro del cuerpo, regula muchas funciones corporales. Es una red de c�lulas especializadas en captar y procesar se�ales, responder controlando y coordinando �rganos y tejidos Este sistema tiene 3 tipos de funciones Sensitiva:convierte est�mulos del medio interno y externo en sensaciones Integradora: Analiza la informaci�n sensitiva para tomar una decisi�n. Motora: Integradora: Analiza la informaci�n sensitiva para poder dar una respuesta
  6. 6. Sensitiva:Produce sensaciones a parir de est�mulos sentidos en el medio interno y externo Integradora: Analiza la informaci�n sensitiva para poder dar una respuesta Sensitiva: Produce sensaciones a parir de est�mulos sentidos en el medio interno y externo Integradora: La informaci�n sensitiva es analizada para poder tomar decisiones Motora: Responde al est�mulo mediante el movimiento.

×