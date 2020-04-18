Successfully reported this slideshow.
Mercado de dinero Universidad Humanitas
Política monetaria • El banco central: – Controla las reservas bancarias – Fija el nivel de los tipos de interés a corto p...
• El banco central es el responsable de la política monetaria • Funciones del banco central: – Emite billetes y monedas – ...
Objetivos de la política monetaria – Estabilidad de precios (mantener una inflación baja y estable) – Fomentar el crecimie...
Instrumentos de la política monetaria Representan el conjunto de operaciones que realiza el BC para alcanzar sus objetivos...
Operaciones de mercado abierto El banco central compra o vende títulos del Estado en el mercado abierto para influir en el...
Política monetaria restrictiva y expansiva • Efectos de la política monetaria restrictiva en el mercado de dinero: aumenta...
Política monetaria restrictiva y expansiva • Efectos de la política monetaria expansiva en el mercado de dinero: disminuye...
Expansión monetaria
Efecto de la demanda agregada • Al aumentar la inversión PIB = C + I + G + X – M • Se genera un efecto expansivo sobre la ...
Resumen de la política monetaria • Influencia del dinero sobre la producción y los precios (mecanismo de transmisión monet...
Resumen de la política monetaria Secuencias de una política monetaria expansiva: 1) El banco central aumenta las reservas ...
Resumen de la política monetaria 2) El aumento de las reservas, vía multiplicador monetario (1/k), provoca un aumento de l...
Resumen de la política monetaria 3) En el mercado monetario, un incremento de la oferta monetaria origina una disminución ...
Resumen de la política monetaria 5) El aumento de la demanda agregada incrementa la producción, el empleo y los precios.
  1. 1. Mercado de dinero Universidad Humanitas
  2. 2. Política monetaria • El banco central: – Controla las reservas bancarias – Fija el nivel de los tipos de interés a corto plazo • Por este mecanismo puede influir de forma notoria en la producción, en el empleo y en los precios a corto plazo
  3. 3. • El banco central es el responsable de la política monetaria • Funciones del banco central: – Emite billetes y monedas – Responsable de la política monetaria – Supervisa e inspecciona el funcionamientode las entidades financieras
  4. 4. Objetivos de la política monetaria – Estabilidad de precios (mantener una inflación baja y estable) – Fomentar el crecimiento económico – Mantener un elevado nivel de empleo – Alcanzar unos tipos de interés moderados a largo plazo
  5. 5. Instrumentos de la política monetaria Representan el conjunto de operaciones que realiza el BC para alcanzar sus objetivos. – Operaciones de mercado abierto – Préstamos del banco central – Requisitos legales de reservas: coeficiente legal de caja
  6. 6. Operaciones de mercado abierto El banco central compra o vende títulos del Estado en el mercado abierto para influir en el nivel de las reservas bancarias. • Venta de bonos del Estado: contracción monetaria (Política monetaria restrictiva) • Compra de bonos del Estado: expansión monetaria (Política monetaria expansiva)
  7. 7. Política monetaria restrictiva y expansiva • Efectos de la política monetaria restrictiva en el mercado de dinero: aumentan los tipos de interés.
  8. 8. Política monetaria restrictiva y expansiva • Efectos de la política monetaria expansiva en el mercado de dinero: disminuyen los tipos de interés.
  9. 9. Expansión monetaria
  10. 10. Efecto de la demanda agregada • Al aumentar la inversión PIB = C + I + G + X – M • Se genera un efecto expansivo sobre la demanda agregada (DA)
  11. 11. Resumen de la política monetaria • Influencia del dinero sobre la producción y los precios (mecanismo de transmisión monetaria)
  12. 12. Resumen de la política monetaria Secuencias de una política monetaria expansiva: 1) El banco central aumenta las reservas bancarias – Mediante una operación de mercado abierto: comprando bonos del Estado
  13. 13. Resumen de la política monetaria 2) El aumento de las reservas, vía multiplicador monetario (1/k), provoca un aumento de los depósitos bancarios (dinero bancario): un incremento de la oferta monetaria (cantidad de dinero) [M1 =E+ Dv]
  14. 14. Resumen de la política monetaria 3) En el mercado monetario, un incremento de la oferta monetaria origina una disminución del tipo de interés 4) La disminución del tipo de interés aumenta el gasto en inversión y aumenta la demanda agregada (DA= C+I+G+X-M)
  15. 15. Resumen de la política monetaria 5) El aumento de la demanda agregada incrementa la producción, el empleo y los precios.

