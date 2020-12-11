Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
a. Describacon suspalabrasy mediante unainvestigaci�nescritacomoadecuaruna computadorapara personascon discapacidades. 1. ...
3. 4.
5. 6. 7.
8. 9.
10. 11.
12.
Tercera entrega 5
Tercera entrega 5
Tercera entrega 5
Tercera entrega 5
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tercera entrega 5

13 views

Published on

como adecuar una computadora para personas con discapacidad

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tercera entrega 5

  1. 1. a. Describacon suspalabrasy mediante unainvestigaci�nescritacomoadecuaruna computadorapara personascon discapacidades. 1. La aplicabilidadde lascomputadorasconpersonasdiscapacitadaspuedeconsiderarse envarios �mbitoscomo:Comunicaci�n,Autonom�a,juego,educaci�n,socializaci�ne integraci�nsocio laboral.En el,�mbitoeducativo,lasventajasde lascomputadorasson: -Favorece laindividualizaci�nde laense�anza. -Favorece lasocializaci�n. -Favorece lamotivaci�n -Favorece el aprendizaje activo -Favorece laglobalizaci�n -Favorece laautoestimamediante laeliminaci�ndelsentimientode el fracaso -Favorece laconcentraci�n -Favorece lainformaci�n 2.
  2. 2. 3. 4.
  3. 3. 5. 6. 7.
  4. 4. 8. 9.
  5. 5. 10. 11.
  6. 6. 12.

×