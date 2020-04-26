Successfully reported this slideshow.
MODEL MANEJEMEN STRATEGI Perencanaan Strategik Pendidikan Disusun oleh : 1. Siti Yuliani ( 18510081 ) 2. Mustaghfirin ( 18510078 ) 3. Didik Supriyadi (18510096)
Model Manajemen Strategik Wheleen-Hunger Umpan Balik
Tahap-Tahap Manajemen Strategik 1. Pengamatan Lingkungan Analisis eksternal Lingkungan sosial terdiri dari kekuatan umum, ...
Variabel-Variabel Lingkungan Lingkungan Sosial
Pengamatan Lingkungan 1 2 3 Struktur adalah Cara bagaimana perusahaan/organis asi diorganisasikan yang berkenaan dengan ko...
2. Perumusan Strategi MISI TUJUAN STRATEGI KEBIJAK AN
Implementasi strategi merupakan proses dimana manajemen mewujudkan strategi dan kebijakannya dalam tindakan melalui pengem...
4. Evaluasi dan Pengendalian Merupakan proses yang dilalui dalam aktivitas-aktivitas perusahaan/organisasi , hasil kinerja...
MODEL MANAJEMEN STRATEGIK MENURUT JOHN A PEARCE II & RICHARD B.R.JR
MODEL JOHN A PEARCE II & RICHARD B.R.JR
  Hunger dan Wellen MODEL MANEJEMEN STRATEGIK Model Manajemen strategis meliputi empat elemen dasar: (1) pengamatan lingkungan, (2) perumusan strategi, (3) implementasi strategi, dan (4) evaluasi dan pengendalian
  3. 3. Model Manajemen Strategik Wheleen-Hunger Umpan Balik
  4. 4. Tahap-Tahap Manajemen Strategik 1. Pengamatan Lingkungan Analisis eksternal Lingkungan sosial terdiri dari kekuatan umum, kekuatan itu tidak berhubungan langsung dengan aktivitas-aktivitas jangka pendek organisasi tetapi dapat dan sering mempengaruhi keputusan- keputusan ekonomi, sosiokultural, teknologi dan politik-hukum dalam hubungannya dengan lingkungan perusahaan/organisasi secara keseluruhan. Lingkungan kerja terdiri dari elemen-elemen atau kelompok yang secara langsung berpengaruh atau dipengaruhi oleh operasi-operasi utama organisasi
  5. 5. Variabel-Variabel Lingkungan Lingkungan Sosial
  6. 6. Pengamatan Lingkungan 1 2 3 Struktur adalah Cara bagaimana perusahaan/organis asi diorganisasikan yang berkenaan dengan komunikasi, wewenang, dan arus kerja. Budaya adalah pola keyakinan, pengharapan, dan nilai-nilai yang dibagikan oleh anggota organisasi. Sumber daya adalah aset yang merupakan bahan baku bagi produksi barang dan jasa organisasi Analisis internal Struktur Budaya Sumber daya
  7. 7. 2. Perumusan Strategi MISI TUJUAN STRATEGI KEBIJAK AN
  8. 8. Implementasi strategi merupakan proses dimana manajemen mewujudkan strategi dan kebijakannya dalam tindakan melalui pengembangan program, anggaran, dan prosedur 1. Program merupakan pernyataan aktivitas-aktivitas atau langkah-langkah yag diperlukan untuk menyelesaikan perencanaan sekali pakai 2. Anggaran yaitu program yang dinyatakan dalam bentuk satuan uang, setiap program akan dinyatakan secara rinci dalam biaya, yang dapat digunakan oleh manajemen untuk merencanakan dan mengendalikan. 3. Prosedur adalah sistem langkah- langkah atau teknik yang berurutan yang menggambarkan secara rinci bagaimana suatu tugas atau pekerjaan diselesaikan. 3. Implementasi Strategi
  9. 9. 4. Evaluasi dan Pengendalian Merupakan proses yang dilalui dalam aktivitas-aktivitas perusahaan/organisasi , hasil kinerja dimonitor dan kinerja sesungguhnya dibandingkan dengan kinerja yang diinginkan. Para manajer di semua level menggunakan informasi hasil kinerja untuk melakukan tindakan perbaikan dan memecahkan masalah. Elemen ini dapat menunjukkan secara tepat kelemahan-kelemahan dalam implementasi strategi sebelumnya dan mendorong proses keseluruhan untuk dimulai kembali.
  10. 10. MODEL MANAJEMEN STRATEGIK MENURUT JOHN A PEARCE II & RICHARD B.R.JR
  11. 11. MODEL JOHN A PEARCE II & RICHARD B.R.JR
