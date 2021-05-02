Slideshare street academy design koza

Successfully reported this slideshow.
© 2020 Yuko Ono センスじゃない！デザインに特化！ パワーポイント資料の作り方 【実践編】
© 2020 Yuko Ono スライドデザインの3大原則 2 相手に伝わる見た目にするためには、3つの原則がある。 1. ノイズを生まない 2. Busyにしない 3. キーメッセージをつける 3大原則
© 2020 Yuko Ono まとめ 3 1.ノイズを生まない 2.Busyにしない デザインのルール 操作の便利テク • 整列の原則 • 近接の原則 • 反復の原則 • 具体的なTips (コツ) • 整えの技 • ショートカット 3.キー...
© 2020 Yuko Ono 揃っていないことに何か意味があると感じてしまうので、 ズレがあると理解の妨げ・ストレスの原因に繋がる。 人間の脳の習性 4  人間の脳は0.1mmほどのズレでも認識可能  揃っていることに意味を感じるより、 ...
© 2020 Yuko Ono 心がけだけではなく、デザインのルールと便利な操作の テクニックを知っていることでより伝わる見た目になる。 No ノイズ・No Busyにするには？ 5 もちろん大事だけど これだけだと心許ない… 心がけ デザイン...
© 2020 Yuko Ono 近接の原則 例 6 問題１： 人口の減少 【データ】今後10年間で、ターゲット層である20代の人口は15％も減少 問題２： ネットによる情報サイクルの高速化 月刊ペースでの情報伝達では最新の情報が届けられず、消費...
© 2020 Yuko Ono [Tips] フォント 7 フォントはゴシック体が見やすくておすすめ。 メイリオ 游ゴシック Meiryo UI ゴシック体 MS明朝 HGP創英角ﾎﾟｯﾌﾟ体 HGS行書体 それ以外 遠くから/WEB投影上 で...
© 2020 Yuko Ono [Tips] 強調 8 文字の強調は、太字・下線・色変更・大きさ変更で行う。 売上前年対比200％を達成 売上前年対比200％を達成 売上前年対比200％を達成 売上前年対比200％を達成 太字 下線 色変更 大...
© 2020 Yuko Ono [Tips] 背景 9 スライドの背景は無地の白色に設定する。 テンプレート 濃い背景 自作  無地の白色以外は、Busyになりがち。  印刷も大変。
© 2020 Yuko Ono [Tips] 使わない手法 10  使わない手法４：矢印の中に文字 使わない手法 使用例 修正後 検討後 検討後 検討後
© 2020 Yuko Ono 補助線をつけたいとき 例 11  目盛の間隔をあける ＋補助線をおとなしく  重要な箇所だけ線を追加 0 1 2 3 4 5 A B C D 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 4 4.5 5 A...
© 2020 Yuko Ono おすすめショートカットキー 1/3 12 操作内容 Windows Mac 文字を大きくする Ctrl + Shift ＋ > command + shift ＋ > 文字を小さくする Ctrl + Shift ...
© 2020 Yuko Ono 写真 13 実物を見せたいときや、イメージを膨らませたいとき・ 強く訴えかけたいときに使うと効果的。 2019年の新商品 2種類を新たに発売予定 Black Special 6,700 JPY 8,700 JPY...
