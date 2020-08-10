Hycu product introduction 2020 aug

Successfully reported this slideshow.
吉田幸春 Systems E ngineer HYCUマルチクラウド・データ保護 ハ イ ブ リ ッ ド ・ ク ラ ウ ド 環 境 に 最 適 な デ ー タ 保 護 と モ ビ リ テ ィ を 実 現
2 アジェンダ ➢ HYCUの紹介 ➢ オンプレミス・ソリューション ➢ Nutanix Mine with HYCU ➢ クラウド・ソリューション ➢ まとめ
3 ボストン 70ヶ国以上 での販売 HYCUとは 俳句のように短い詩の中で心象を伝えるように、HYCUは容易な構築・操作 のデータ保護環境を提供します 本社：アメリカ、ボストン 25年以上のデータ保護製品開発の歴史、 ハイブリッドクラウドデー...
4 Why HYCU? Because HYCU is Best Alignment ➢ Nutanixを100%補完し続ける 唯一のソリューション ➢ シンプル且つ容易な操作性 ➢ 投資対効果の高さ
5 4min1click Learning +Intelligence 2min Recovery 100% Backup Deployment App Focus 3minHYCU 高速かつ特徴的: • スナップショットからの復元 • アイテ...
6 Nutanix AHV Nutanix ESX vSphere Physical Windows Mine Objects Volumes Files SMB NFS iSCSI S3 Azure Amazon Google 保存場所 目指...
7 スナップショット クローン レプリケーション 圧縮 アプリケーション バックアップと復元 VM-Stunフリー 迅速アプリケーション 認識と復元 バックアップカタログ エージェントフリー アプリケーション バックアップ クラウド バックアッ...
8 どのような方がHYCUを必要とするのか？ ➢ 今後はNutanixの機能を有効活用し、IT環境を構築する。 • Nutanix Filesを使っている • ゲストクラスターでSQLやOracleを構築している • 保護ドメインでNear S...
9 Nutanix クラスタ AHVESXi or FSVM FSVM File Share FSVM ストレージコンテナ 物理マシン ➢ 完全なエージェントレスによるバックアップ ➢ 特許取得済みのアプリケーション自動認識と整合性バックアップ...
10 CVM CVM CVM VM 1 VM 2 VM 3 Nutanixクラスタ Share Share Share Nutanix Fileサーバ 変更ファ イルのみ バックアップ スナップショット Change File Tracking...
11 バックアップ Nutanixの保護ドメインと連携し、データセンターでリモート拠点のVMを一括保護！ 保存場所 リモート拠点 データセンター 保護ドメイン レプリケーション Storage ContainerStorage Containe...
12 Nutanix + ESXi ホスト環境でVMバックアップ Storage Container 他ベンダーだと VMスタン発生のリスク IT管理者はスタンが起こ らないことを祈るのみ HYCUはVMスタンが発生しません Storage C...
13 Volume Groupsのスナップショット・バックアップ 重要：スナップショット・バックアップ未対応では、ゲストクラスター構成はバックアップはできない 他社製品を断念し、HYCUを検討される理由の一つ • ゲストクラスタ構成のデータ ベ...
14 迅速なNutanix製品対応/新バージョンへ追随 LTS (STS) サポートを 重視 1週間以内 の対応実績 ✓ 開発者同士が日々Slackチャンネルでやり取り ✓ Nutanixは新バージョンをリリース前からHYCUの動作検証を事前に...
構築編 オンプレミス・ソリューション
16 Nutanix クラスタ AHVESXi or HYCU Backup Controller ストレージコンテナ 「HYCU Backup Controller」と呼ばれる仮想アプライアンスをNutanixのクラスタに展開 一般的なHYC...
17 Nutanix クラスタ AHVESXi or HYCU Backup Controller HYCU instance FSVM FSVM Files FSVM ストレージコンテナ 物理サーバ ソース：バックアップの対象（仮想マシン・ア...
18 Nutanix クラスタ ターゲット バックアップ リストア AHVESXi or HYCU Backup Controller SMB・NFS・iSCSI・Nutanix Cluster Azure・AWS S3・Google Clou...
19 • VM数や共有フォルダ数 • VMや共有フォルダの平均容量 • RPO要件 • 平均変更率（一般的には1-3%程度） • バックアップ保持期間 • アーカイブ保持期間 詳細はサイジングに関してはHYCU へお問い合わせください 超簡単：...
20 イメージファイルのダウンロード イメージのアップロード 作成した仮想マシンを「Power ON」 仮想アプライアンスの作成 仮想アプライアンスの初期設定 「Console」からIPアドレスを設定 シンプルを極める - たった３分で展開 -...
21 https://[設定したIPアドレス]:8443/ でHYCUのコンソールにログイン シンプルを極める - たった３分で展開 - 導入の流れ -
22 1. HYCUサポートポータルからイメージファイルをダウンロード 2. Prism画面から、イメージをアップロード（数分） 3. HYCU画面にログインし、 管理メニューから、”Software Upgrade“を実行（5分） シンプルを...
23 ランサムウェア対策、セキュリティが強化された仕組み CentOSベースの仮想アプライアンス Linux-hardened リスクゼロの1クリック・アップグレード 3-2-1ルールに従った冗長データ保存 （オンプレミスとクラウドに跨った冗長...
運用編 オンプレミス・ソリューション
25 ソースの登録 ターゲットの登録 ポリシーの作成 ポリシーの適用 ・HYPERVISOR PRISMのアドレスと認証情報 ハイパーバイザーがvSphereの場合はvCenterの認証情報も必要 ・NUTANBIX FILES https:/...
26 ソースの登録 ターゲットの登録 ポリシーの作成 ポリシーの適用 ターゲット（バックアップ先の登録） バックアップの同時実行数 圧縮をする場合はON ターゲットの容量 ポリシー設定
27 ソースの選択 ターゲットの選択 ポリシーの作成 ポリシーの適用 バックアップポリシーの作成 ポリシー設定
28 ソースの選択 ターゲットの選択 ポリシーの作成 ポリシーの適用 ポリシー設定 • RTO（復元に掛かる時間）を予測し、コンプライア ンス評価を実行、Targetを自動選択する場合はRTO 要件を満たす保存場所を自動的に選択 • 3-2-1...
29 ソースの選択 ターゲットの選択 ポリシーの作成 ポリシーの適用 ポリシーを割り当てると最初のフルバックアップが実行される ポリシー設定
30 エージェント不要で粒度の細かな復元 • VM/ディスク/ファイル単位で復元、プラット フォームを跨いだ場所への復元も可能 • アプリの自動検索・認識（特許取得済み） • アプリケーション単位の復元 • データベースのポイントインタイム復元...
Nutanix Mine with HYCU
32 NAS/SAN パブリック クラウド テープ 部分最適化された複雑 なソリューション 把握できないセカンダリデータ ストレージコストと容量の 負のスパイラル これまでの複雑な環境
33 インビジブル・バックアップの実現 真の簡素化 Nutanix Prismによる単一の管理 包括的な保護 NutanixおよびvSphere環境に対応 Nutanixに特化したデータ保護 Nutanixとの統合により、HCIのシンプルを維持...
34 X-Small Nutanix 1465-G7 Small Nutanix 1465-G7 Medium Nutanix 8235-G7 x2 Scale-out System 8235-G7 x1 ラックサイズ 2U 2U 4U (2x...
35 vSphereNTNX NTNX サイト1 vSphereNTNX NTNXサイト１ サイト２ ローカルバックアップ リモートバックアップ リモート拠点をデータセンターへ集約 クラウド連携 サイト１ 参考構成 NTNX NTNXROBO1...
36 いつでもどこでも、すぐに Mine with HYCU がお試し頂けます Nutanix Test Drive申し込みサイト https://www.nutanix.com/jp/test-drive-hyperconverged-inf...
クラウド・ソリューション
38 HYCU for GCP HYCU for GCP/Azure インストール不要 アップグレード不要 01 動的な自動スケールアウト02 GCP Marketplaceからの サブスクリプション 03 HYCU for Azure GCP...
39 HYCU for GCP HYCU for GCP/Azure ネイティブGCPスナップショットの活用 によるインパクトなしのバックアップ 01 GCP IAMとProjectsとの完全な統合02 効率的なバックアップ保存先として オブジ...
40 １クリック移行とDR （アプリケーション整合性あり） HYCU for GCP/Azure 双方向のデータモビリティ 100%エージェントレス VM、ディスク、ファイルレベル の復元 “Pay as you need” 使った分だけ課金 ...
41 Googleが全ての 課金を処理
42 Azureが全ての 課金を処理
43 クラウドへ 移行 クラウドから 移行 クラウドの保護 HYCU for GCP HYCU for Azure Protégé オンプレミスとクラウドの架け橋 データ保証・データモビリティ・ディザスタリカバリを実現！
まとめ
45 結論：NutanixにはHYCU 1. Nutanix環境を補完し、Nutanixとの優れた機能連携 ✓ ESXiホストを使用する場合でも、VMスタンが発生しない ✓ FilesのCFT/スナップショット連携 ✓ Backup from ...
46 • DIS様 HYCU販売支援サイト https://www.idaten.ne.jp/portal/page/out/mss/hycu/index.html • HYCUホームページ https://www.hycu.com/ 追加情報...
ご清聴ありがとうございました
