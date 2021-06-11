Successfully reported this slideshow.
Engineering
Jun. 11, 2021

0611 papamama

6月11日パパママ情シス用の資料です。

  1. 1. キャリアとご縁 ＠TamaMaruyama Yuki@SixTONES推し
  2. 2. ⾃⼰紹介 (52歳のジョブホッパー) • お仕事 外資物流倉庫システム部⾨アプリサポート • 家族 ⼤学3年⽣の娘 ＋ 隣に前期⾼齢者の⺟ ＋猫2 • 家 物流運送業を営む（家は⾃社ビル） • その２階のワンフロアに住う、賃貸に住んだのはイギリスにいた時だけ • ⼀番最初に買ったPC ： IBM ThinkPad 701C （バタフライ キーボード） • ⼀番最初に買ったMac : Performa 6210 • Facebook / LinkedIn など Yukie Maruyama
  3. 3. Yuki転職 するってよ (n回目)
  4. 4. 主な経験 • キャリア（⽂系から理系に⾏きたいあなたへ） • IT秘書 → テクサポ → マーケティング → Linuxプリセールス • （結婚⾃営）システムコンサルの経理傍ら、パソコン教室経営 • 書籍 3冊総監修 • Microsoft公式YouTubeチャンネル出演（Office 2013発売記念） • （離婚）PCメーカー・データアナリストの常駐 → 45歳 • 外資電⼒⼩売データアナリスト → 46歳〜48歳 • 電⼒スマートホーム関連情シス他 → 48歳→情シスSlackと出会う • 外資物流倉庫情報システム部 → 51歳 退職・有給消化中 • 外資電⼒⼩売オペレーション管理職 もう⼿を動かすのは疲れた
  5. 5. 今の職種は情シスとして⼊社しましたか • データアナリストも情シスも、セキュリティエンジニアも10 年前はこんなにたくさん⼀般的に募集はなかったはずです。 • 今、情シスです！と対外的に⾔っているあなた！社内では 「総務部」、「社内SE」、「情報システム部」だったり。 • やっていることは同じなのに、会社の規模や会社の評価軸に より職種が変わるのってもったいなくないですか？
  6. 6. 情シスの経験で得たこと • 情報セキュリティーなど個⼈情報をはじめ、どのようにした ら事故が未然に防げるのか学べた • コロナ禍のため、WFHの体勢を整えるために権限やワークフ ローなど総務や⼈事（バックオフィス）を巻き込む経験がで きた • 全てのチームの⼈と関わることができた • 効率の良い資産管理、機材についても学ぶことができた • 他社事例を⾒て、⾃社の相応がわかった
  7. 7. ⼤切にして欲しいこと • 転職する時には⾃分を安売りしない • 「給与」を下げない • 持っている「スキル（武器）」が全部使おうとしない • 例：Python、SQL、Power Platformなどどれか⼀旦捨てる勇気も • ⼦どもがいる場合は、「⼦どもが⾼校⼊学の時⾃分が何歳でいくら もらっていたいか？」「⼤学受験の時に⼤体どれくらいいるの か？」→ むりに全部払う必要はなく、最低限予備校代など借⼊の 対象とならないもの • 他の⾔語を話せる⼈はぜひ外資系エージェントの活⽤を
  8. 8. 気にしなくてもいい（チャレンジ枠） • 年齢 • 転職回数 • 未経験業種 • 資格の有無
  9. 9. 嘘はあかんねんで • ⼿⼟産はある・・・ • MOS Expert (Word/Excel) + P.P, Access • MCT • VBA Expert • AZ-900 Azure Cloud Fundamental • ⽇本情報処理検定 ８種⽬初段・1級 / 特別会⻑賞 • PMP 35PDU取得 （あと試験受けるだけ） • ISMS内部監査員認定証 （誰でももらえる） • TOEIC R&W 730点（困らんかったらえーんちゃう） • 秘書検定 2級
