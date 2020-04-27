Successfully reported this slideshow.
Emacs の tramp-mode が FreeBSD CURRENT で使えない 2020 年 4 月 27 日 （株）創夢　内藤　祐一郎
tramp-mode とは ● Emacs のモードの一つ。 ● リモートサーバにあるファイルを指定のプロトコルでアク セスし、ローカルで編集することができます。 – プロトコルの例： ssh ftp smb sudo など ● Ctl-x C...
問題点 ● tramp-mode のターゲットに FreeBSD CURRENT のホ ストを指定し、プロトコルに ssh を選択すると、 tramp- mode が無応答となり使えなくなります。 ● dired-mode へも移行しません。 ...
原因 ● 端的に言えば libedit のバージョンが上がったから。 ● tramp-mode が予期せぬ動作をするようになったから。 ● libedit の新しい版は既に stable/12 にも入っており、この まま行けば FreeBSD ...
回避策 ● ~/.editrc に以下を書きます。 edit off ● これで編集モードを OFF にすると回避できます。 ● しかし、 /bin/sh をログインシェルとして常用している人 には辛いかもしれません。
元ネタ ● 以上の話は既にバグレポートが上がっています。 ● Bugzilla https://bugs.freebsd.org/bugzilla/show_bug.cgi?id=243807 ● debbugs.gnu.org https:/...
tramp-mode の動き 1.ssh でログインする exec ssh -o ControlMaster=auto -o ControlPath='tramp.%C' - o ControlPersist=no -e none <hostn...
tramp-mode の動き（続き） 4.エコーモードを確認する echo foo 5.エコーモードではない (-echo が効いていない ) ので編集 モードに移行する _echo^H^H^H^H^Hstty icanon erase ^H ...
tramp-mode の誤動作 ● すると次のような結果が返ります。 _echo^M #$ _ech ^H^M #$ _ec ^H^M #$ _e ^H^M #$ _ ^H^M #$ ^Hstty icanon erase ^H cols 32...
tramp-mode の期待 ● tramp-mode としては “ stty -echo” を実行しているので sh は入力文字列をエコーバックしないことを期待していると 思います。 ● “stty -echo” で sh がエコーバックしな...
なぜ stty が効かないのか？ ● コマンドとしては呼び出されています。 ● libedit の中の el_wgets() 関数の中で一行を読み終えるごと (read_finish() 関数 ) に libedit が持っている端末モードに設...
修正方法は？ ● libedit は真面目に仮想画面を持っており、それに準拠した 動きをしたがるので、 ^H の挙動を元に戻すのは難しそう です。 ● ざっくり次のような案を考えてみました。 1.環境変数 INSIDE_EMACS があったら ...
ご意見お待ちしています ● 他に何か良い案がありましたら教えてください。
