Design portofolios yudistira d.

Architect / BIM Specialist Yudistira D. Design Portofolios
The Gade Coffee & Gold Makassar AfterBefore Project Address : 1st Tamalanrea Raya St Block M, Makassar, South Sulawesi...
Panakkukang Pegadaian Office After Before Project Address : 5th North Toddopuli St Block D, Makassar, South Sulawesi, ...
Mitra Plumbon Hospital Mosque Project Address : Raya Plumbon St KM 11, Cirebon, West Java, 45155 IDN Project Status :...
Sengkang Pegadaian Office (Facade) Project Address : 30th Andi Magga Amirulla St, Wajo, South Sulawesi, 90913 IDN Proj...
Malimongan Pegadaian Office Project Address : 19th Pongtiku St, Makassar, South Sulawesi, 90152 IDN Project Status : ...
AfterBefore Ujung Bulu Pegadaian Syariah Office Project Address : Sam Ratulangi St, Bulukumba, South Sulawesi, 92517 I...
Rantepao Toraja Church Project Address : Ahmad Yani St, North Toraja, West Java, 91833 IDN Project Status : Design Ph...
Tarowang Pegadaian Office Project Address : Jeneponto-Bantaeng St in front Tarowang Market, Jeneponto, South Sulawe...
Morotai Souvenir Center Project Address : Morotai Island, North Maluku, IDN Project Status : Design Phase Site Area ...
Tamalanrea Pegadaian Office Project Address : 1st Tamalanrea Raya St Block M, Makassar, South Sulawesi, 90245 IDN Proj...
AfterBefore Jeneponto Pegadaian Office Project Address : Pahlawan St, Jeneponto, South Sulawesi, 923111 IDN Project St...
Antang Pegadaian Office Project Address : 5th 6th Antang Raya St, Makassar, South Sulawesi, 90234 IDN Project Status ...
Maros Pegadaian Office AfterBefore Project Address : 3th Lanto Dg. Pasewang St, Maros, South Sulawesi, 90511 IDN Proje...
Pangkep Pegadaian Office After Before Project Address : Makassar - Parepare St, Pangkep, South Sulawesi, 90611 IDN Pro...
Before After Ambon Pegadaian Office Project Address : 34th W.R Supratman St, Ambon, Maluku, 97124 IDN Project Status ...
Pelita Pegadaian Office Project Address : 3th - B Pelita Raya St, Makassar, South Sulawesi, 90222 IDN Project Status ...
90% Build The Gade Coffee Gold Makassar - Phase II on the 2nd Floor Project Address : 1st Tamalanrea Raya St Block M, ...
Limbung Pegadaian Office Project Address : 4th 5th Keamanan Limbung St, Gowa, South Sulawesi, 92152 IDN Project Statu...
Sinjai Pegadaian Office AfterBefore Project Address : Persatuan Raya St, Sinjai, South Sulawesi, 92612 IDN Project Sta...
Pegadaian Area Deputy Bantaeng Office Project Address : Sam Ratulangi St, Bulukumba, South Sulawesi, 92517 IDN Project...
Hasanuddin Pegadaian Syariah Office Project Address : 14th 15th Sultan Hasanuddin St, Gowa, South Sulawesi, 92152 I...
Master Bedroom and Bathroom Remodel Project Address : United States Project Status : Design Phase Room Area : 46 m2 Cl...
Thanks for your time
Design portofolios yudistira d.

Design portofolios yudistira d.

Design portofolios yudistira d.

  1. 1. Architect / BIM Specialist Yudistira D. Design Portofolios
  2. 2. The Gade Coffee & Gold Makassar AfterBefore Project Address : 1st Tamalanrea Raya St Block M, Makassar, South Sulawesi, 90245 IDN Project Status : 2018 - builded Site Area : 142 m2 Building Area : 94 m2 Building Height : 4.5 m Number of Floor : 1 Number of Room : 5 Client/Owner : PT Pegadaian (Persero) Project Price : 342.305.000 IDR 2
  3. 3. Panakkukang Pegadaian Office After Before Project Address : 5th North Toddopuli St Block D, Makassar, South Sulawesi, 90231 IDN Project Status : 2018 - builded Site Area : 190 m2 Building Area : 308 m2 Building Height : 9 m Number of Floor : 2 Number of Room : 14 Client/Owner : PT Pegadaian (Persero) Project Price : 391.539.500 IDR 3
  4. 4. Mitra Plumbon Hospital Mosque Project Address : Raya Plumbon St KM 11, Cirebon, West Java, 45155 IDN Project Status : Design Phase Site Area : 3586 m2 Building Area : 1632 m2 Building Height : 13 m Number of Floor : 3 Number of Room : 6 Client/Owner : Mitra Plumbon Hospital’s Floor Plan - Level 1 Floor Plan - Ground Floor Perspective 4
  5. 5. Sengkang Pegadaian Office (Facade) Project Address : 30th Andi Magga Amirulla St, Wajo, South Sulawesi, 90913 IDN Project Status : 2018 - builded Site Area : 255 m2 Building Area : 733 m2 Building Height : 13.5 m Client/Owner : PT Pegadaian (Persero) Project Price : 409.900.000 IDR Before After 5
  6. 6. Malimongan Pegadaian Office Project Address : 19th Pongtiku St, Makassar, South Sulawesi, 90152 IDN Project Status : 2019 - builded Site Area : 340 m2 Building Area : 633 m2 Building Height : 13 m Number of Floor : 3 Number of Room : 17 Client/Owner : PT Pegadaian (Persero) Project Price : 856.792.000 IDR After Before 6
  7. 7. AfterBefore Ujung Bulu Pegadaian Syariah Office Project Address : Sam Ratulangi St, Bulukumba, South Sulawesi, 92517 IDN Project Status : 2018 - builded Site Area : 278 m2 Building Area : 440 m2 Building Height : 12 m Number of Floor : 2 Number of Room : 17 Client/Owner : PT Pegadaian (Persero) Project Price : 691.260.000 IDR 7
  8. 8. Rantepao Toraja Church Project Address : Ahmad Yani St, North Toraja, West Java, 91833 IDN Project Status : Design Phase Site Area : 1995 m2 Building Area : 2440 m2 Building Height : 23 m Number of Floor : 3 Number of Room : 20 Client/Owner : Toraja Church’s of Rantepao 8
  9. 9. Tarowang Pegadaian Office Project Address : Jeneponto-Bantaeng St in front Tarowang Market, Jeneponto, South Sulawesi, 92161 IDN Project Status : 2019 - builded Site Area : 320 m2 Building Area : 540 m2 Building Height : 9 m Number of Floor : 2 Number of Room : 20 Client/Owner : PT Pegadaian (Persero) Project Price : 1.069.760.000 IDR AfterBefore 9
  10. 10. Morotai Souvenir Center Project Address : Morotai Island, North Maluku, IDN Project Status : Design Phase Site Area : 875 m2 Building Area : 203 m2 Building Height : 4 m Number of Floor : 1 Number of Room : 3 Client/Owner : Kemenpar 10
  11. 11. Tamalanrea Pegadaian Office Project Address : 1st Tamalanrea Raya St Block M, Makassar, South Sulawesi, 90245 IDN Project Status : 2019 - builded Site Area : 236 m2 Building Area : 350 m2 Building Height : 10 m Number of Floor : 2 Number of Room : 17 Client/Owner : PT Pegadaian (Persero) Project Price : 568.282.000 IDR Before After 11
  12. 12. AfterBefore Jeneponto Pegadaian Office Project Address : Pahlawan St, Jeneponto, South Sulawesi, 923111 IDN Project Status : 2019 - builded Site Area : 1453 m2 Building Area : 382 m2 Building Height : 8.5 m Number of Floor : 1 Number of Room : 16 Client/Owner : PT Pegadaian (Persero) Project Price : 590.000.000 IDR 12
  13. 13. Antang Pegadaian Office Project Address : 5th 6th Antang Raya St, Makassar, South Sulawesi, 90234 IDN Project Status : 2019 - builded Site Area : 185 m2 Building Area : 457 m2 Building Height : 12 m Number of Floor : 3 Number of Room : 18 Client/Owner : PT Pegadaian (Persero) Project Price : 616.000.000 IDR After Before 13
  14. 14. Maros Pegadaian Office AfterBefore Project Address : 3th Lanto Dg. Pasewang St, Maros, South Sulawesi, 90511 IDN Project Status : 2019 - builded Site Area : 345 m2 Building Area : 445 m2 Building Height : 9.5 m Number of Floor : 2 Number of Room : 18 Client/Owner : PT Pegadaian (Persero) Project Price : 742.950.000 IDR 14
  15. 15. Pangkep Pegadaian Office After Before Project Address : Makassar - Parepare St, Pangkep, South Sulawesi, 90611 IDN Project Status : 2019 - builded Site Area : 857 m2 Building Area : 307 m2 Building Height : 7.5 m Number of Floor : 1 Number of Room : 15 Client/Owner : PT Pegadaian (Persero) Project Price : 738.640.000 IDR 15
  16. 16. Before After Ambon Pegadaian Office Project Address : 34th W.R Supratman St, Ambon, Maluku, 97124 IDN Project Status : 2019 - builded Site Area : 1740 m2 Building Area : 455 m2 Building Height : 13 m Number of Floor : 2 Number of Room : 28 Client/Owner : PT Pegadaian (Persero) Project Price : 962.096.000 IDR 16
  17. 17. Pelita Pegadaian Office Project Address : 3th - B Pelita Raya St, Makassar, South Sulawesi, 90222 IDN Project Status : Proposal Site Area : 240 m2 Building Area : 503 m2 Building Height : 15 m Number of Floor : 3 Number of Room : 18 Client/Owner : PT Pegadaian (Persero) Project Price : 248.420.000 IDR (Estimation) 17
  18. 18. 90% Build The Gade Coffee Gold Makassar - Phase II on the 2nd Floor Project Address : 1st Tamalanrea Raya St Block M, Makassar, South Sulawesi, 90245 IDN Project Status : 90% Build in 2019 Room Area : 58 m2 Client/Owner : PT Pegadaian (Persero) Project Price : 109.360.000 IDR 18
  19. 19. Limbung Pegadaian Office Project Address : 4th 5th Keamanan Limbung St, Gowa, South Sulawesi, 92152 IDN Project Status : Proposal Site Area : 340 m2 Building Area : 321 m2 Building Height : 9.2 m Number of Floor : 2 Number of Room : 20 Client/Owner : PT Pegadaian (Persero) Project Price : 964.240.000 IDR (Estimation) 19
  20. 20. Sinjai Pegadaian Office AfterBefore Project Address : Persatuan Raya St, Sinjai, South Sulawesi, 92612 IDN Project Status : 2019 - builded Site Area : 314 m2 Building Area : 480 m2 Building Height : 10 m Number of Floor : 2 Number of Room : 17 Client/Owner : PT Pegadaian (Persero) Project Price : 976.450.000 IDR 20
  21. 21. Pegadaian Area Deputy Bantaeng Office Project Address : Sam Ratulangi St, Bulukumba, South Sulawesi, 92517 IDN Project Status : 95% Build in 2019 Room Area : 110 m2 Client/Owner : PT Pegadaian (Persero) Project Price : 218.970.000 IDR 95% Build 21
  22. 22. Hasanuddin Pegadaian Syariah Office Project Address : 14th 15th Sultan Hasanuddin St, Gowa, South Sulawesi, 92152 IDN Project Status : Proposal Site Area : 180 m2 Building Area : 350 m2 Building Height : 9.5 m Number of Floor : 2 Number of Room : 19 Client/Owner : PT Pegadaian (Persero) Project Price : 668.630.000 IDR (Estimation) 22
  23. 23. Master Bedroom and Bathroom Remodel Project Address : United States Project Status : Design Phase Room Area : 46 m2 Client/Owner : Jason Sinkhorn 23
  Thanks for your time

