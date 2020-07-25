2555460 family life and culture

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. FAMILY LIFE AND CULTURE IN JAPAN 2555460 Yu Shigemasa
  2. 2. Family name: SHIGEMASA (重政) From: Hiroshima in Japan Age: 19 years old. About family: I have 5 family members including me. My dad, mom, older sister and younger brother. My mom is from Philipines but all my siblings were born and grow up in Japan. Hobbies: Let me think.. I don’t really do anything in my free time but I like playing badminton and learning other languages!
  3. 3. HIROSHIMA My hometown has been known because of a sad history. Located west of Japan. Lots of places to travel such as shrine etc.
  4. 4. FOOD Similar to pancakes. This is so delicious and we have so many nice food such as ramen, sushi as you as know.
  5. 5. Thank you for your time! Now, any questions?

