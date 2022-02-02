Successfully reported this slideshow.
Guideline to SEO

Feb. 02, 2022
1. SEO - CONTENT - BOX
More Than 1.000 Different Niche Topics
More Than 2.000.000 Content Files (.doc, .txt)
More Than 100 Sub-Topics (10-50 Files Per Niche)
Keyword Optimized incl. Keyword Variations
Experts Level Content
With 300-2000 Words Content Each File

Guideline to SEO

  1. 1. HIGH QUALITY SEO CONTENTT Content Search engine optimization  serves to design a website and its content technically and in terms of content so that they achieve a better ranking in the results lists of search engines such as Google. Content – such as texts, images or videos – must also be optimized according to certain speciﬁcations in order to appear higher up in the search results. The content of a website is a decisive factor in search engine optimization. If you do not include content optimization in your search engine optimization, you will not achieve long-term success in organic search rankings. It is true that in some niches it may be possible to be successful without excellent content. However, as soon as competitors come in to compete with you for the top spots in Google rankings and oﬀer high-quality content, your website’s ranking will deteriorate. What is SEO content optimization? Google used to depend on the content of a website. It was only through text content that Google and other search engines could understand the content of a website and thus rank it in search results for relevant queries. While search engines now work much more intelligently and are able to understand semantic relationships of a website, the importance of content has not diminished in practice. Why is that? Based on the various content elements, the search engine can deduce for which search queries the website is relevant and how high its relevance is compared to other websites. Which elements are meant by this and how they are best optimized is what this article is about. New SEO Content Quality Guidelines This website uses cookies We use cookies to personalise content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyse our traﬃc. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners who may combine it with other information that you’ve provided to them or that they’ve collected from your use of their services. Select Page a CLICK HERE TO ACCESS TO CONTENT
  2. 2. So, with the updates to Google’s search algorithm, the requirements for a website’s content have fundamentally changed. To comply with today’s Google quality guidelines, you need to keep the following points in mind: Research the topics for your texts thoroughly – this is the only way to answer all users’ questions and fully cover their needs. Write unique texts and do not steal the content together from other websites. Don’t worry about the length of your texts: just write as much as makes sense for the topic. Write your texts for the users. So use keywords as they would be used in normal speech. Also use synonyms, related terms and keyword combinations. This contributes to the readability of the texts Enhance the visual appearance of your texts: Use headings, bulleted lists, tables, images, videos, and highlighting to present the content clearly and make it comprehensible to users. Build text into the page in a way that makes it easy for users to read and ﬁnd. Otherwise, there is a risk that Google will not rank your website in the top positions of search results. Although you are allowed to “collapse” your texts to a certain extent or place them in tabs, sliders or accordions today, this can be a hindrance to good rankings. It is sometimes very time-consuming and expensive to have good SEO content written. And not everyone is able to write high-quality texts themselves. We oﬀer the unique, cheap and fast solution for you to generate more high quality texts for your website.. SEO – CONTENT –  COLLECTION – BOX Cookie settings ACCEPT
  3. 3.  WHATS INSIDE THE SEO CONTENT BOX   More Than 1.000 Diﬀerent Niche Topics   More Than 2.000.000 Content Files (.doc, .txt)   More Than 100 Sub-Topics (10-50 Files Per Niche)   Keyword Optimized incl. Keyword Variations
  4. 4.   Experts Level Content   With 300-2000 Words Content Each File   Open NICHE TOPIC OVERVIEW COPY & PASTE NEW CONTENT Content Adding in Two Clicks: Copy And Paste The Prescribed Article Texts From The Template-Folder Into Your Website. INCREASE WEBSITE PROFIT Increase The Aﬃliate Income And Proﬁts of Your Website With High Quality Niche Content. INCREASE KEYWORD RANKING Provide Search Engines Top Keywords And Rais Your Ranking Position Compared To Your Competitors.
  5. 5. SELL YOUR OWN E-BOOKS Simply Rewrite the Premade E-books According To Your Wishes And Sell Them Online or Use Free E-Books as a Lead Magnet. BEST SEO OPTIMIZED ARTICLES All Texts Already Contain The Focus On The Main Keyword As Well As The Relevant Secondary Keywords for Optimal Search Engine Results. SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENT BOOST Promote Your Social Media Channel With High-Quality Content And Increase Interactions With Visitors & Create New Customers. CONTENT FOR ANY LANGUAGE Translate New Content In Multiple Languages And Provide High Quality Articles For Visitors From All Over The World On Your Website.
  6. 6. SAFE MONEY FOR NEW CONTENT Save Thousands of Dollars by Hiring Copywriters And Content Creators. Beneﬁt From Our Content Box with One-Time Oﬀer up to 70% Discount. REWRITE ARTICLES IN SECONDS Use our Article Rewriter & Article Spinner Software Tools and Easily Rewrite Seo Articles in Seconds for Publishing in Your Website Blog. LEGAL NOTICE You Have The FULL RIGHTS to Freely use All Texts and Content From Our CONTENT-BOX Download. You Are Allowed to Rewrite And Change the Texts. NO COPYRIGHT on PLR. JOIN OUR AFFILIATE PROGRAM As An Aﬃliate You Can Earn 50% Commission For Every Sale You Refer to SEO-CONTENT.  Start Passive Income by Promoting Us.
  7. 7. COSTUMER SUPPORT The Payment Process  (Wire, PayPal, Credit-Card) via Digistore24 is Available for US-Dollar, EURO & CHF and an instant Package DOWNLOAD 24/7.  BUT WAIT, THATS NOT ALL…
  8. 8. BONUS #1   E-BOOK PACKAGE More Than 5.000 E-BOOKS Up To 100 Pages Per E-BOOK Expert Level Content .doc, .txt &.pdf Form FULL RIGHTS TO USE, REWRITE & RESELL   Open E-BOOK OVERVIEW VALUE: $299 
  9. 9. BONUS #2   SEO SOFTWARE TOOLS ARTICLE Buddy Pro ARTICLE REWRITER ARTICLE SPINNER VALUE: $147   
  10. 10. BONUS #3   SEO VIDEO GUIDE COURSE (MP4) Module 1 Find Your Linkreators Discover a Winning Topic Choose a Medium Tail Keyword Module 2
  11. 11. Discover Share Triggers Choose a Content Framework Create your ﬁrst Power Page Module 3 Promote your content eﬀectively Generate targeted traﬃc and buzz Build white hat backlinks Module 4 Implement advanced on-page SEO strategies Get more clicks from Google Build even more white hat backlinks BONUSES Getting Press Backlinks with PR Getting Traﬃc from Social Media Local SEO Domination Conversion Rate Optimisation Advanced Outsourcing Strategie Untapped Traﬃc Strategies Blog Growth Blueprint  VALUE: $197  Here’s a Summary Of Everything You Get… SEO CONTENT BOX       $499 E-BOOK PACKAGE          $299 SEO SOFTWARE              $147 SEO VIDEO COURSE      $197 VALUE: $1142
  12. 12. $ 299 ONE TIME OFFER BUY & DOWNLOAD "SEO-CONTENT-BOX" ALL ABOUT SEO CONTENT Search Engine Optimization (SEO for short) serves to design a website and its content technically and in terms of content in such a way that it achieves a better ranking in the results lists of search engines such as Google. Content – such as texts, images or videos – can also be optimized according to certain speciﬁcations in order to appear higher up in the search results. This content is often referred to as SEO content. Search Engine Optimization of Content In the battle for user perception on the Internet, search engines, ﬁrst and foremost Google, are an important tool. Besides direct access and recommendations through social media, they are the most common way that leads users to an (unknown) website. Research has shown that users rarely click on the second, third or subsequent pages of search query result lists. Therefore, it is existential for companies and their marketing to appear far ahead in the ranking. Through search engine optimization of the website, operators can achieve a better position. Over time, search engines like Google have revealed many ways in which a good site should be designed. Professional search engine optimizers also keep discovering ways – some rule-compliant, some rule-breaking – to optimize pages for the search algorithm. In principle, SEO distinguishes between two measures:
  13. 13. Onpage Optimization Onpage optimization deals with the factors that can be changed directly on the website. These include, on the one hand, technical measures that can be regulated by the content management system or the design and structure of the page. For example, it is important to ﬁll out meta tags completely and correctly, to write the page in clean HTML code or to build a sensible navigation structure that is easy to read for the search engine. On the other hand, content-related measures are also necessary: Texts, images or ﬁlms should be prepared for Google & Co. in such a way that the crawler can read, analyze and process them without any problems. >> More Onpage Optimization Tips Oﬀpage Optimization Oﬀpage optimization includes all methods of search engine optimization that take place outside of one’s own page. First and foremost, it consists of link building strategies designed to ensure that the page receives valuable backlinks. Even though SEO experts increasingly discuss how important link building still is, since Google seems to consider links as a ranking factor less and less. Moreover, in times of content marketing and “content is king”, good content is also playing an increasingly important role in link building. >> More Oﬀpage Optimization Tips Who optimizes a website according to SEO criteria? In principle, anyone who has an inﬂuence on the design of a website – such as website operators, marketing managers, designers or authors – can play a role in optimizing it for search engines. For example, the programming, the structure, but also the texts, images and videos of a page must be search engine optimized. There are many small adjusting screws that can be turned for successful optimization. SEO agencies have a good overview of these adjusting screws and far more in-depth know-how. These SEO and marketing experts specialize in using SEO methods to give websites a promising ranking position. A professional agency usually consists of a team that analyzes its clients’ site (using software) and then provides optimization tips. Often, an agency also maintains its clients’ websites permanently and checks them regularly. In this way, the customers partially outsource the necessary eﬀort
  14. 14. and, with a good agency, they get a cooperation partner who brings complex knowledge – but also incurs higher costs than other solutions. Another option for good search engine optimization is an in-house SEO (team). Here, one or more SEO expert(s) are permanently employed by the company to oversee the optimization of the pages. This results in short coordination paths for a company and the advantage of a direct, ﬁxed contact person. Whether an SEO agency or an in-house SEO is used, every content creator is to some extent responsible for the search engine optimization of content when copywriting, photographing or shooting videos. Even if entire websites have been optimized by SEO professionals, optimizing content for Google & Co is an ongoing process for each post anew. The great advantage of this is that meanwhile good content for the reader also has a positive eﬀect on search engines. What is good SEO content? In recent years, what search engines understand by good content has come closer and closer to what a human reader understands by good content. Even though there are still diﬀerences between the two, content that pleases the reader is now the top priority for Google & Co. This means that good content must bring added value to the reader, entertain him, inform him or help him. Good content – whether video, text or image – is unique, precisely targeted to the appropriate target group and encourages the user to participate, share and like it. Content marketing as a new sub-discipline of online marketing also addresses all these factors. Eﬀective link building seems to become more and more diﬃcult due to the devaluation of links in the search engine algorithm. Therefore, content marketing is currently a popular and well-functioning strategy to generate traﬃc and build a positive image of companies. In content marketing, website operators produce content with added value and distribute it via social media – such as Facebook, Twitter and Google+ – or other seeding channels. This works with text as well as images or video. The search engine shows the content with real added value preferentially in the search results and thus leads users to the content. Nevertheless, even with content marketing, the content should be search engine optimized. Good SEO – What is crucial in optimization Search engine optimization for content
  15. 15. Unique content: Texts should be unique, because Google reliably recognizes duplicate content and quickly punishes it. Text length: to give Google enough material to evaluate, texts should not be too short. Holistic content: Texts on the Internet should describe a topic as comprehensively as possible and illuminate it from diﬀerent perspectives. The entire content of a single page should make it clear to the search engine what topic it deals with. Timeliness: Good content should be regularly refreshed and expanded. When Google recognizes that a page is updated from time to time, the search engine upgrades that site, crawls it more frequently, and thus also brings new content into its index more quickly. Regular blog posts, articles or even the expansion of existing texts therefore also bring an advantage for the ranking. Links: Both links to other texts on one’s own website and links to websites of other operators show Google that the author of the text oﬀers his reader further information. However, an author should use these links sensibly: The linking should be logical and simplify the user’s navigation on the website and outward. The number of external links must be appropriate to the text length. Much does not necessarily help much here, the saying: “Every link needs a story” counts. Keywords: Keywords decisively indicate to the search engine what content a page deals with. Where for a long time keyword density was used as a benchmark, many SEOs are now increasingly moving away from ﬁxed values. However, authors should place keywords more frequently and, above all, in the right places: In h1 heading, h2 heading, at the beginning of text and paragraphs, near images or videos, at the end of the text and also in the meta tags, the terms are important because Google attaches more importance to them there. Since searchers often use two or three terms for their search query, so-called long-tail optimization for such keyword combinations is a signiﬁcant factor. Google also understands complex search queries and their semantics increasingly better and searches for matching results: So in the future, long- tail queries such as “What are good keywords?” should be considered in keyword selection. WDF*IDF: The WDF*IDF formula can be used to calculate terms that match a keyword and their distribution in a text. The rule thus gives much more
  16. 16. comprehensive and meaningful values than, for example, a simple keyword density and, in addition, provides terms on the basis of which an author can write a reader-friendly text. Formatting: Good texts allow for easy scanning and are structured in such a way that Google bot and reader alike can ﬁnd their way through them. Meaningfully placed and meaningful subheadings, bullet point lists, bolding, structuring paragraphs and a table of contents make a text manageable and thus reader-friendly. In addition, authors should prefer to place important words on the left margin of the text. All of these measures are also recognized by the Google bot as useful and thus rate the text more positively. Fill in tags: Meta description, alt tag, title and co. give the reader and the search engine information about which topic a page deals with. Even though Google only counts these tags as a ranking factor to a limited extent, the search engine uses the meta description in its snippets or shows the title of the page as a search result. A reader-friendly website therefore uses meaningful and signiﬁcant words and descriptions here. First things ﬁrst: Many users only spend a short time on websites that don’t show them what they’re looking for right away. Therefore, the most important information belongs at the beginning of a page, of each paragraph and of each sentence – this way, texts are easier to scan. Spelling and grammar: Even though it is controversial (as with many ranking factors) whether and how much inﬂuence correct spelling and grammar have on the ranking, correct spelling is an indication of quality that the reader perceives. If the reader concludes that the spelling is poor, his or her conﬁdence may decrease and so will the chance of returning to the site. Therefore, correct spelling and grammar are important indirect SEO factors. Search Engine Optimization for Videos Add value to the viewer: video content should also add value to the user in order to garner traﬃc and show the search engine that it has relevance. Names and tags: The meta elements, title tags, etc. are also important for videos, as Google can currently only read (moving) images to a limited extent. Thus, the search engine relies on descriptions provided by the video producer. The descriptions should be placed, including appropriate keywords, in crucial places such as the title or meta description, and the ﬁle name of the video should also be chosen in a meaningful way. Text around the video: Search engines rate a video more positively if there
  17. 17. is meaningful text explaining the ﬁlm. Both the direct description (on Youtube, etc.) and the website in which it is embedded should therefore contain supplementary content with the appropriate keywords. Invitation to interact: Whether in the video itself or in the surrounding text, an invitation to the viewer to interact by sharing, liking, commenting or linking is an important indirect SEO factor. Ultimately, it increases reach, boosts traﬃc, and thus shows Google the relevance of the content. Search Engine Optimization for Images No duplicate content: Google does not like duplicate content in images either. Name and tags: The ﬁle name of the image should be meaningful, the descriptions in the tags should contain the appropriate keywords if possible and (depending on the tag) explain the content or meaning of the image. Google reads all the text data of the image to be able to better assign it and assigns a score on this basis. File size, image size and format: The ﬁle size of an image plays a major role, especially for loading times. This is because search engines prefer web pages that load quickly. Therefore, the ﬁle size should be as small as possible. Nevertheless, with regard to the user experience, attention should be paid to the image quality. The image size (number of pixels) and the format also seem to have an inﬂuence: Google seems to prefer large images and can better display the 4:3 format in its image search. Text on the image: The text near the image should be related to the image, because images underline or even determine the content of the text of a page. The desired keywords should also be placed here. Image captions in particular require a clear statement that matches the image. Added value for the user: The images should complement the text or even be the basis for it. If the image brings added value to the reader and the caption of the image also reﬂects its content, images can generate additional traﬃc via Google Image Search. Conclusion for SEO CONTENT The optimization of websites and content with regard to search engines is the basis for traﬃc from Google & Co. Thus, SEO becomes a duty for every company that wants to present itself appropriately on the Internet. SEO can include onpage methods, i.e. technical and content improvements of the website, as well as oﬀpage methods, especially link building. Search engine optimization of content also plays an extremely important role today, when
  18. 18. content marketing is becoming increasingly important, and should be a goal of every marketing strategy. By optimizing various factors, marketing and SEO experts can optimally prepare text, image and video content for the search engine and the user, thus making a major contribution to a company’s visibility, traﬃc and conversion rate. Through the use of SEO options, clients have the possibility in the self-service at SEO-CONTENT to optimize content according to their wishes for search engines. SEO Content Customer Feedback Would like to sent us Feedback for SEO Content? Get in contact with us… [CLICK HERE] Martin Belford Amazon Aﬃliate Niche I was tired of spending $ 200 a month on SEO texts. Thanks to the content package, I was able to add over 80 new texts to my Amazon Review-Site. So far, my food blog has always lacked the opportunity to sell my own e-books. With the E-BOOK Pack, I have now installed 10 | |
  19. 19. Fancis W. Food Blog comprehensive food guides on my site and earn additional money every month with it. Alex Finow Digital Product Service Perfect for pushing any website, niche site or e-commerce store to the top position in the search engines with high-quality seo content. Lee T. Mews Content Creator Its pretty easy to create new fresh content with the SEO Content Files and Tools.  You will grow faster in Google top positions with new seo articles. Very easy to create good content in any language. Recent Articles in Our Search Engine Optimization Glossary NEWS-BLOG | |
  20. 20. SEARCH FOR ... Search Recipe for success for international SEO texts Recipe for success for international SEO texts Why do I need international SEO texts? The... White Hat SEO White Hat SEO White Hat SEO is the term used to describe all search engine optimization measures that are... Thin Content Thin Content Thin content is the term for "thin" digital content that oﬀers the user little or no added... Search Engine Advertising (SEA) Search Engine Advertising (SEA) Search engine advertising (SEA) is a subsection of search engine marketing... Snackable Content What is Snackable Content? Snackable content refers to texts, videos, images or other content that is...
  21. 21. « Older Entries SERP What does SERP mean? SERP is the abbreviation of Search Engine Result Page and refers to the pages where... Semantic Search Semantic Search Semantic search is a method by which the algorithms of search engines such as Google can... Seeding Seeding Seeding is the planned distribution of content on the Internet. To do this, the content creator... Search Term Search Term In online marketing, "search term" refers to the word or words that users enter in a search... VIEW SEO TIPS & GUIDES ARTICLES Join SEO-CONTENT Aﬃliate Program
  22. 22. Privacy Policy / Terms and Conditions / Refunds Policy / Aﬃliate Program / Contact us Haftungausschluss und Rechtliche Hinweise / Widerrufsbelehrung / Impressum / Datenschutz / Sitemap     Join Aﬃliate Program

×