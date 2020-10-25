Mnd013 analisis inv bank dan lembaga keuangan-materi-sesi 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MND013-PPT-SESI 1 ANALISIS INV BANK DAN LEMBAGA KEUANGAN Dr. Yoyo Sudaryo, S.E., M.M., Ak., CA.
Investasi 1. Haming dan Basalamah Investasi adalah suatu pengeluaran pada masa sekarang untuk pembelian aktiva riil (prope...
Tujuan dari investasi diantaranya ialah : 1. Mendapatkan Penghasilan Tetap 2. Memperbesar Usaha 3. Jaminan Bisnis 4. Mengu...
Manfaat Investasi 1. Meningkatkan Aset 2. Memenuhi Kebutuhan di Masa Mendatang 3. Gaya Hidup Hemat 4. Menghindari Terjerat...
Manfaat Investasi Secara Umum • Bisa menjadi suatu Potensi penghasilan jangka panjang. • Bisa Mengungguli suatu inflasi. •...
Fungsi Investasi Fungsi investasi adalah suatu pengeluaran-pengeluaran untuk membeli suatu barang modal dan sebuah peralat...
Bentuk-Bentuk Investasi 1. Investasi Pada Aktiva Riil Ini adalah suatu investasi yang dilakukan seseorang dalam bentuk kas...
Jenis-Jenis Investasi 1. Deposito 2. Saham 3. Obligasi 4. Reksadana 5. Investasi Properti 6. Emas
Jenis-Jenis Investasi Secara Khusus 1. Jenis Investasi Berdasarkan Asetnya • Real asset yaitu investasi yang berwujud, sep...
Jenis-Jenis Investasi Secara Khusus 3. Jenis Investasi Berdasarkan Sumber Pembiayaannya • Bersumber dari suatu modal asing...
Investasi Jika Dilihat Dari Ruang Lingkup Usahanya Investasi Aktiva Nyata • Investasi aktiva nyata adalah sebuah tindakan ...
Investasi Jika Dilihat Dari Ruang Lingkup Usahanya Investasi Aktiva Finansial Investasi aktiva finansial adalah suatu tind...
Investasi Jika Dilihat Dari Segi Kepastian Dalam Pendapatan Keuntungan • Investasi Bebas Resiko yang dimaksud ialah jika s...
Proses investasi terdiri dari lima tahap yaitu : • Penentuan tujuan investasi. Tujuan investor antara yang satu dengan yan...
Proses investasi terdiri dari lima tahap yaitu : • Pemilihan asset. Tahap ini merupakan proses pengevaluasian setiap sekur...
Risk (Resiko) • Resiko bisa diartikan sebagai kemungkinan return aktual yang berbeda dengan return yang diharapkan. Dengan...
Risiko investasi dibagi menjadi dua : a). Risiko sistematik • Risiko sistematik merupakan variabilitas dalam total return ...
Hubungan Tingkat Risiko dan Return yang Diharapkan • Hubungan antara risiko dengan return bersifat searah dan linier, arti...
Tahap-tahap keputusan investasi meliputi lima tahap sebagai berikut: • Penentuan tujuan investasi • Penentuan kebijakan in...
