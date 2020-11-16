Successfully reported this slideshow.
MND001-MANAJEMEN KEUANGAN INTERNASIONAL-MODUL-SESI 1 BAB I OVERVIEW MANAJEMEN KEUANGAN INTERNASIONAL Disusun oleh: Dedi Su...
STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 1 BAB I OVERVIEW MANAJEMEN KEUANGAN INTERNASIONAL Dedi Supiyadi, S.Pd., M...
STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 2 Manajemen keuangan internasional penting bahkan untuk perusahaan yang t...
STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 3 ketidakstabilan dan demokrasi yang tidak berkembang akan sangat berpeng...
STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 4 mempertimbangkan berbagai jenis variable ekonomi, seperti nilai tukar, ...
STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 5 menahan aliran barang dari negara lain, akibatnya terjadi tindakan bala...
STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 6 globalisasi. Tentunya keinginan ini harus diimbangi dengan penelaahan u...
STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 7 Manajer perusahaan ini melakukan manajemen keuangan internasional, yang...
STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 8 harga mata uang senantiasa bergerak setiap saat. Harga dari satu mata u...
STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 9 Alasan mengapa Agency Cost MNC lebih besar daripada perusahaan- perusah...
STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 10 Namun, manajer pusat mungkin dapat membuat keputusan-keputusan keuanga...
STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 11 memastikan bahwa manager anak perusahaan membuat keputusan- keputusan ...
STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 12 saham. Paket insentif tersebut, yang mungkin termasuk saham juga, dapa...
STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 13 pemegang saham karena dana pensiun dan pemegang saham institusional be...
STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 14 Sebagai contoh, MNC sangat menyadari bahwa praktik bisnis tertentu yan...
STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 15 keinginan suatu negara mencari sumber dari negara lain melalui imperia...
STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 16 pasar lokal dan kemudian berexpansi ke pasar luar negeri sebagai reaks...
STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 17 perusahaan tidak membahayakan modalnya. Jika perusahaan mengalami penu...
STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 18 4. Akuisisi. Perusahaan yang telah berjalan perusahaan sering kali men...
STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 19 memaksimumkan harga saham perusahaan. Secara garis besar ruang lingkup...
STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 20 Manajemen Keuangan internasional memerlukan pemahaman tentang perbedaa...
STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 21 DAFTAR PUSTAKA Buckley, P. J., & Casson, M. (2020). The Internalizatio...
