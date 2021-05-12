Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Los Contenidos Publicitarios Avril Liendo 2do Año sección B 10-05-2021
  2. 2. Un mensaje publicitario o anuncio publicitario es un tipo de mensaje trasmitido mediante soportes gráficos, audiovisuales o auditivos, generalmente de poca duración. Tiene como objetivo dar a conocer un producto, servicio, institución o tema, por lo general con propósitos comerciales.
  3. 3. ¿Qué es una Emisora Publica? Las compañías de radiodifusión publico pueden ser nacionales o locales, dependiendo el país y su modelo de televisión. Radio Comunitaria Es una estación de transmisión de radio que ha sido creada con intenciones de favorecer a una comunidad o núcleo poblacional. La radio comunitaria suele ser una estación de radio sin fines de lucro con el fin de poder trasmitir información a las personas que viven en un lugar determinado, en los idiomas y formatos que se adaptan mejor.
  4. 4. Observación critica de publicidad La capacidad de análisis publicitaria es una mezcla de estudio y experiencia con el toque creativo que se requiere para poder enviar un mensaje. ¿Por qué es importante una postura crtitica ante un anuncio publicitario? Ser critico no es destruir, sino impulsar un análisis que lleve al mejoramiento y entendimiento de un mensaje publicitario, con el único objetivo de desarrollar nuevas ideas y enfoques para estructurar una campaña publicitaria integral.
  5. 5. Importancia de las campañas escolares Los objetivos principales de la campaña escolar se dirigen a aumentar el conocimiento sobre riesgo y prevención en los contextos en los que se desenvuelve el niño (escuela, casa, calle) Ley de responsabilidad social Ley de responsabilidad social en radio y televisión (RESORTE), cuyo objetivo es el establecer la responsabilidad social de los presentadores de los servicios de radio y televisión. ¿Cuál es la importancia de la Ley de Responsabilidad Social en Radio y Television? Esta Ley tiene por objeto establecer, en la difucion y recepción de mensajes, la responsabilidad social de los prestadores de los servicios de radio y televisión, proveedores de medios electrónicos, los anunciantes, los productores y productoras nacionales independientes y los usuarios y usuarias, para fomentar el respeto y los valores.
  6. 6. Valores que promueven los medios El sexo El engaño La astucia Y sobre todo, mostrando de fondo un enorme materialismo inclinando al consumo desenfrenado.

