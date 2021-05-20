Successfully reported this slideshow.
SOCIÉTÉ D'EXPERTISE COMPTABLE ET DE COMMISSARIAT AUX COMPTES INSCRITE AU TABLEAU DE L'OEC AU MAROC 73 Bd Anfa, 6ème étage,...
Services
May. 20, 2021

A vos cotés pour concrétiser vos projets | Experts-comptables au Maroc | LEC.ma

Société d'expertise comptable et de Commissariat aux comptes inscrite au tableau de l'Ordre des Experts Comptables au Maroc

A vos cotés pour concrétiser vos projets | Experts-comptables au Maroc | LEC.ma

  1. 1. 20 Juridictions et 5 continents Remplissez simplement le bon de commande ÉTAPE 1 CRÉEZ VOTRE SOCIÉTÉ Créez votre société en 7 étapes
  2. 2. Copie de passeport Carte d'Identité Nationale et Justificatif de domicile ÉTAPE 2 TÉLÉCHARGEZ VOS DOCUMENTS Le plus haut niveau de confidentialité
  3. 3. Compte bancaire, Domiciliation Éspace coworking, Dépôt de marque Immatriculation à l'office des changes, etc. ÉTAPE 3 CHOISISSEZ LES SERVICES OPTIONNELS Une assistance dans tout le processus
  4. 4. Manager dédié et disponible en ligne Outils de travail collaboratif 24/24 ÉTAPE 4 GÉRER VOTRE ENTREPRISE À DISTANCE Accéder à tous vos documents à tout moment
  5. 5. SOCIÉTÉ D'EXPERTISE COMPTABLE ET DE COMMISSARIAT AUX COMPTES INSCRITE AU TABLEAU DE L'OEC AU MAROC 73 Bd Anfa, 6ème étage, Casablanca - Maroc

