Chapter-3 Marketing: Analyzing the Marketing Environment

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Chapter 3- slide 1 Chapter Three Analyzing the Marketing Environment
Chapter 3- slide 2 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall Analyzing the Marketing Environmen...
Chapter 3- slide 3 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Marketing Environment The mark...
Chapter 3- slide 4 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Marketing Environment Microenv...
Chapter 3- slide 5 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Microenvironment Act...
Chapter 3- slide 6 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Microenvironment • T...
Chapter 3- slide 7 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Microenvironment • P...
Chapter 3- slide 8 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Microenvironment Hel...
Chapter 3- slide 9 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Microenvironment Typ...
Chapter 3- slide 10 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Microenvironment • ...
Chapter 3- slide 11 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Microenvironment Pu...
Chapter 3- slide 12 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Macroenvironment
Chapter 3- slide 13 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Macroenvironment De...
Chapter 3- slide 14 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Macroenvironment • ...
Chapter 3- slide 15 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Macroenvironment • ...
Chapter 3- slide 16 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Macroenvironment • ...
Chapter 3- slide 17 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Macroenvironment • ...
Chapter 3- slide 18 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Macroenvironment • ...
Chapter 3- slide 19 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Macroenvironment • ...
Chapter 3- slide 20 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Macroenvironment • ...
Chapter 3- slide 21 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Macroenvironment De...
Chapter 3- slide 22 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Macroenvironment Ec...
Chapter 3- slide 23 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Macroenvironment • ...
Chapter 3- slide 24 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Macroenvironment • ...
Chapter 3- slide 25 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Macroenvironment Na...
Chapter 3- slide 26 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Macroenvironment Te...
Chapter 3- slide 27 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Macroenvironment Po...
Chapter 3- slide 28 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Macroenvironment • ...
Chapter 3- slide 29 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Macroenvironment Cu...
Chapter 3- slide 30 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Macroenvironment Co...
Chapter 3- slide 31 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Macroenvironment • ...
Chapter 3- slide 32 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Macroenvironment • ...
Chapter 3- slide 33 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Macroenvironment Cu...
Chapter 3- slide 34 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall Responding to the Marketing Envir...
Chapter 3- slide 35 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall All rights reserved. No part of t...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Chapter-3 Marketing: Analyzing the Marketing Environment

17 views

Published on

Analyzing the Marketing Environment

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Chapter-3 Marketing: Analyzing the Marketing Environment

  1. 1. Chapter 3- slide 1 Chapter Three Analyzing the Marketing Environment
  2. 2. Chapter 3- slide 2 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall Analyzing the Marketing Environment • The Company’s Microenvironment • The Company’s Macroenvironment • Responding to the Marketing Environment Topic Outline
  3. 3. Chapter 3- slide 3 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Marketing Environment The marketing environment includes the actors and forces outside marketing that affect marketing management’s ability to build and maintain successful relationships with customers
  4. 4. Chapter 3- slide 4 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Marketing Environment Microenvironment consists of the actors close to the company that affect its ability to serve its customers, the company, suppliers, marketing intermediaries, customer markets, competitors, and publics
  5. 5. Chapter 3- slide 5 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Microenvironment Actors in the Microenvironment
  6. 6. Chapter 3- slide 6 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Microenvironment • Top management • Finance • R&D • Purchasing • Operations • Accounting The Company
  7. 7. Chapter 3- slide 7 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Microenvironment • Provide the resources to produce goods and services • Treated as partners to provide customer value Suppliers
  8. 8. Chapter 3- slide 8 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Microenvironment Help the company to promote, sell and distribute its products to final buyers Marketing Intermediaries
  9. 9. Chapter 3- slide 9 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Microenvironment Types of Marketing Intermediaries
  10. 10. Chapter 3- slide 10 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Microenvironment • Firms must gain strategic advantage by positioning their offerings against competitors’ offerings Competitors
  11. 11. Chapter 3- slide 11 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Microenvironment Publics • Any group that has an actual or potential interest in or impact on an organization’s ability to achieve its objectives – Financial publics – Media publics – Government publics – Citizen-action publics – Local publics – General public – Internal publics
  12. 12. Chapter 3- slide 12 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Macroenvironment
  13. 13. Chapter 3- slide 13 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Macroenvironment Demography is the study of human populations in terms of size, density, location, age, gender, race, occupation, and other statistics • Demographic environment is important because it involves people, and people make up markets • Demographic trends include age, family structure, geographic population shifts, educational characteristics, and population diversity Demographic Environment
  14. 14. Chapter 3- slide 14 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Macroenvironment • Increasing population – Rapid growth in urban population in Asia – In India, urban population to rise to 523 million by 2025 Demographic Environment
  15. 15. Chapter 3- slide 15 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Macroenvironment • A growing middle class – MGI has divided the Indian population into 5 economic classes – Division based on real annual disposable income Demographic Environment
  16. 16. Chapter 3- slide 16 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Macroenvironment • Deprived households have an annual disposable income of less than Rs 90,000 – The poorest economic class – Mostly unskilled or semi-skilled workers on daily wages Demographic Environment
  17. 17. Chapter 3- slide 17 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Macroenvironment • Aspirers have an annual disposable income in the range of Rs 90,000 to Rs 200,000 – Spend most of their income on basic necessities – Small-time retailers, small farmers, etc. Demographic Environment
  18. 18. Chapter 3- slide 18 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Macroenvironment • Seekers have an annual disposable income between Rs 200,000 and Rs 500,000. Mostly white-collar employees, mid-level government officials, newly employed postgraduates, medium-scale traders Demographic Environment
  19. 19. Chapter 3- slide 19 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Macroenvironment • Strivers have an annual income ranging from Rs 500,000 to Rs 1,000,000 – Have a stable income source and access to amenities – Mostly professionals such as lawyers, CAs, senior government officials, rich farmers Demographic Environment
  20. 20. Chapter 3- slide 20 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Macroenvironment • Global Indians have an annual disposable income in excess of Rs 1,000,000 – Creamy layer in society – Globe-trotters with a high standard of living Demographic Environment
  21. 21. Chapter 3- slide 21 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Macroenvironment Demographic Environment • Growth in the rural population • A changing family system • The changing role of women • Increasing diversity
  22. 22. Chapter 3- slide 22 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Macroenvironment Economic environment consists of factors that affect consumer purchasing power and spending patterns • Industrial economies are richer markets • Subsistence economies consume most of their own agriculture and industrial output Economic Environment
  23. 23. Chapter 3- slide 23 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Macroenvironment • The global financial crisis of 2007–2009 has affected the consumption and production of many products • Value marketing involves ways to offer financially cautious buyers greater value— the right combination of quality and service at a fair price Economic Environment
  24. 24. Chapter 3- slide 24 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Macroenvironment • Ernst Engel—Engel’s Law • As income rises: – The percentage spent on food declines – The percentage spent on housing remains constant – The percentage spent on savings increases Economic Environment Changes in Consumer Spending Patterns
  25. 25. Chapter 3- slide 25 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Macroenvironment Natural environment involves the natural resources that are needed as inputs by marketers or that are affected by marketing activities • Trends – Shortages of raw materials – Increased pollution – Increase government intervention – Environmentally sustainable strategies Natural Environment
  26. 26. Chapter 3- slide 26 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Macroenvironment Technological Environment • Most dramatic force in changing the marketplace • Creates new products and opportunities • Safety of new product always a concern
  27. 27. Chapter 3- slide 27 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Macroenvironment Political environment consists of laws, government agencies, and pressure groups that influence or limit various organizations and individuals in a given society Political Environment
  28. 28. Chapter 3- slide 28 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Macroenvironment • Legislation regulating business – Increased legislation – Changing government agency enforcement – New forms of nontariff barriers in trade • Increased emphasis on ethics – Socially responsible behavior – Cause-related marketing Political Environment
  29. 29. Chapter 3- slide 29 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Macroenvironment Cultural environment consists of institutions and other forces that affect a society’s basic values, perceptions, and behaviors Cultural Environment
  30. 30. Chapter 3- slide 30 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Macroenvironment Core beliefs and values are persistent and are passed on from parents to children and are reinforced by schools, religious institutions, businesses, and government Secondary beliefs and values are more open to change and include people’s views of themselves, others, organization, society, nature, and the universe Cultural Environment Persistence of Cultural Values
  31. 31. Chapter 3- slide 31 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Macroenvironment • People’s view of themselves – Yankelovich Monitor’s consumer segments: • Do-it-yourselfers—recent movers • Adventurers • People’s view of others – More “cocooning” Cultural Environment Shifts in Secondary Cultural Values
  32. 32. Chapter 3- slide 32 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Macroenvironment • People’s view of organizations • People’s view of society – Patriots defend it – Reformers want to change it – Malcontents want to leave it Cultural Environment Shifts in Secondary Cultural Values
  33. 33. Chapter 3- slide 33 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall The Company’s Macroenvironment Cultural Environment Shifts in Secondary Cultural Values • People’s view of nature – Some feel ruled by it – Some feel in harmony with it – Some seek to master it • People’s view of the universe – Renewed interest in spirituality
  34. 34. Chapter 3- slide 34 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall Responding to the Marketing Environment Views on Responding
  35. 35. Chapter 3- slide 35 Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice Hall All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system, or transmitted, in any form or by any means, electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording, or otherwise, without the prior written permission of the publisher. Printed in the United States of America. Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc.Copyright © 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Prentice HallPublishing as Prentice Hall

×