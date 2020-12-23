Successfully reported this slideshow.
Color Doppler Ultrasound (Basic/Physics) by Syed Yousaf Farooq
CONTINUOUS WAVE DOPPLER
PULSED-WAVE (PW) DOPPLER • Uses brief pulses of ultrasound energy using only one crystal.
DUPLEX ULTRASOUND SCANNING • Duplex ultrasound instruments are real-time B-mode scanners with built-in Doppler capabilitie...
PULSE REPETITION FREQUENCY ( PRF ) • No. of pulses transmitted per second. • With increasing scanning depth PRF decreases ...
A (PRF = 700 Hz) B (PRF = 4500 Hz)
Continuous wave (CW) Doppler Pulsed wave (PW) Doppler
COLOURDOPPLER • • Based on pulsed doppler technique . • • Doppler shifts - converted to colour and the moving blood is dis...
COLORDOPPLER B A
• • • • COLOR BOX Operator adjustable area within the US image. Affects Image resolution & quality ( change in box size )-...
COLOR BOX
COLORDOPPLER.
COLOUR DOPPLER Advantages  It provides an overall view of flow in organ or structure.  Provides directional information ...
Doppler frequency spectrumdisplay B A, Color Doppler maging B, Doppler frequency spectrum waveform A
SPECTRAL DOPPLER • DEPICTION OF DOPPLER SHIFT INFORMATION IN WAVEFORM COLOUR DOPPLER • UTILIZE DOPPLER SHIFT INFORMATION T...
SPECTRALDOPPLER ADVANTAGES • depicts quantitaive flow at one site • allows calculations of velocity and indices • good tem...
OPTIMISATION OFCOLORFLOW DOPPLEREXAMINATION 1. TransducerFrequency.   For superficial structures 7-10MHZ is used. For de...
OPTIMISATION OFCOLORFLOW DOPPLEREXAMINATION 2.DopplerAngle. • Strongest signals of Doppler results when the motion is para...
OPTIMISATION OFCOLORFLOW DOPPLEREXAMINATION 3. Sample Volume. • • • Ideal sample volume – 2/3rd of the vessel width positi...
OPTIMISATION OFCOLORFLOW DOPPLEREXAMINATION 6. Velocity scale. • • • n Controls the range of frequencies displayed Too hig...
REFERENCES 1. Diagnostic Ultrasound, Carol M Rumack and others, 4th ed. 2. Grainger & Allison’ s Diagnostic Radiology- A T...
THANK YOU….
  1. 1. Color Doppler Ultrasound (Basic/Physics) by Syed Yousaf Farooq
  2. 2. PRINCIPLE OF DOPPLER ULTRASOUND • BASIS – ‘ DOPPLER EFFECT’ • DISCOVERY – Physicist Christian Johann Doppler in 1842. • ‘When a sound source and the reflector are moving toward each other, the sound waves are spaced closer together and reach the reciever at a higher frequency than they were originally emitted.
  3. 3. DOPPLER SHIFT • Doppler shift is the difference between the transmitted and received frequencies. • Transmitted and received Frequencies are in the MHz range. • Doppler shift frequencies often in audible range.
  4. 4. DOPPLER EQUATION • Relationship between Doppler shift frequency (FD) and reflector velocity (v). • f o is the ultrasound frequency, or the transmitted beam frequency. • v is the reflector velocity (m/s; cm/s). • q is the Doppler angle . • c is the speed of sound.
  5. 5. DOPPLER ULTRASOUND MODES/INSTRUMENTATIONS • Continuous wave Doppler. • Pulsed wave Doppler. Spectral doppler. Colour doppler. Power doppler.
  6. 6. CONTINUOUS WAVE DOPPLER
  7. 7. PULSED-WAVE (PW) DOPPLER • Uses brief pulses of ultrasound energy using only one crystal.
  8. 8. DUPLEX ULTRASOUND SCANNING • Duplex ultrasound instruments are real-time B-mode scanners with built-in Doppler capabilities. • ● B-mode Imager ( Outline anatomic structures ). • ● Pulsed-Doppler ( Flow and movement patterns ).
  9. 9. PULSE REPETITION FREQUENCY ( PRF ) • No. of pulses transmitted per second. • With increasing scanning depth PRF decreases as more time is needed for the echoes to return. • At a minimum, the PRF must be at least twice the frequency of the Doppler signal to construct the signal successfully. • This sets upper limit to the flow velocities to be accurately recorded • Use higher PRF setting for high flow velocities, low PRF for slow venous flow.
  10. 10. A (PRF = 700 Hz) B (PRF = 4500 Hz)
  11. 11. Continuous wave (CW) Doppler Pulsed wave (PW) Doppler
  12. 12. COLOURDOPPLER • • Based on pulsed doppler technique . • • Doppler shifts - converted to colour and the moving blood is displayed in colors that correspond to its velocity and direction. • Positive Doppler shifts are encoded as red and negative shifts are encoded as blue. • Velocity of the flow is represented in shades of color - faster - brighter
  13. 13. COLORDOPPLER B A
  14. 14. • • • • COLOR BOX Operator adjustable area within the US image. Affects Image resolution & quality ( change in box size )- Frame rate decreases with increasing box size. As small & superficial as possible Deep color box – slower PRF results aliasing. COLORDOPPLER.
  15. 15. COLOR BOX
  16. 16. COLORDOPPLER.
  17. 17. COLOUR DOPPLER Advantages  It provides an overall view of flow in organ or structure.  Provides directional information about flow,  Provides velocity information about flow and shows turbulent type flow. Limitations • • • • • SEMI QUANTITATIVE Angle dependence Aliasing Artifacts caused by the noise Poor temporal resolution
  18. 18. Doppler frequency spectrumdisplay B A, Color Doppler maging B, Doppler frequency spectrum waveform A
  19. 19. SPECTRAL DOPPLER • DEPICTION OF DOPPLER SHIFT INFORMATION IN WAVEFORM COLOUR DOPPLER • UTILIZE DOPPLER SHIFT INFORMATION TO SHOW BLOOD FLOW IN COLOR
  20. 20. SPECTRALDOPPLER ADVANTAGES • depicts quantitaive flow at one site • allows calculations of velocity and indices • good temporal resolution COLORDOPPLER ADVANTAGES • Overall view of flow • Directional information about flow • Averaged velocity information about flow
  21. 21. OPTIMISATION OFCOLORFLOW DOPPLEREXAMINATION 1. TransducerFrequency.   For superficial structures 7-10MHZ is used. For deep abdominal structures – 3MHZ – 5MHZ is optimal. Choice of transducer frequency is paramount because the intensity of the scattered sound varies in proportion to the 4th power of the Doppler frequency.
  22. 22. OPTIMISATION OFCOLORFLOW DOPPLEREXAMINATION 2.DopplerAngle. • Strongest signals of Doppler results when the motion is parallel to beam. • A Doppler angle of 900 does not display flow because no doppler shift detected.
  23. 23. OPTIMISATION OFCOLORFLOW DOPPLEREXAMINATION 3. Sample Volume. • • • Ideal sample volume – 2/3rd of the vessel width positioned in the center of the vessel. If sample volume is more: - Spectral broadening If sample volume is less: Measured velocity is too low.
  24. 24. OPTIMISATION OFCOLORFLOW DOPPLEREXAMINATION 6. Velocity scale. • • • n Controls the range of frequencies displayed Too high scale- dynamic range is too large and low velocity signals are missed simulating an area of thrombosis If scale is too low the dynamic range is too small to display the high velocity signals accurately resulting i aliasing.
  25. 25. REFERENCES 1. Diagnostic Ultrasound, Carol M Rumack and others, 4th ed. 2. Grainger & Allison’ s Diagnostic Radiology- A Textbook of Medical Imaging, 6th ed. 3. Teaching Manual of Color Duplex Sonography,2nd ed. 4. Frederick W. Kremkau, Diagnostic Ultrasound - Principles and Instruments, 7th Edition, St. Louis,-Missouri, Saunders Elsevier, 2006 5. Rubin JM ,Bude RO CarsonPL et al ;Power Doppler US; A potentiallyuseful alternative to to mean frequency based color Doppler US.
  26. 26. THANK YOU….

