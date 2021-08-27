Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Diet How to Reduce Belly Fat: Diet Plan, Tips and Exercises byAnisha Mishra — March 22, 2021 inDiet, Workout Belly fat is the visceral fat surrounding the liver and other organs in the abdomen, close to the portal vein that carries blood to the liver. This fat can be harmful to the body but proper measures can be taken to reduce belly fat. That said, spot reduction is not a practice that is recommended by HealthifyMe. However, we look at what one can do to reduce belly fat. Table of Contents: Causes of Belly Fat Tips to Reduce Belly Fat Exercises to Reduce Belly Fat Fat Loss Diet Plan The Dangers of Belly Fat Accumulation Causes of Belly Fat: Contrary to popular belief, people with a normal body mass index(BMI), but having excess belly fat, also face increased risk of the above health problems. Here are a few potential reasons for the accumulation of excessive belly fat: Sugary food and beverages: Studies have shown a link between high sugar intake and excess belly fat. This is mainly due to the extra refined sugar added during processing. While excess sugar in any form can be harmful, sugar- sweetened beverages are especially problematic. Alcohol: Another possible cause for sudden belly fat gain is alcohol. Studies have linked the excessive consumption of alcohol to an increase in belly fat, with one study finding that men who consumed more than 3 drinks a day were 80% more likely to have excess body fat. 01 WEIGHT LOSS DIET WORKOUT YOGA
  2. 2. Sedentary lifestyle: One’s activity levels also play a major role in the accumulation of belly fat. A study showed that people who performed resistance training or aerobic exercise for a year after losing weight were able to prevent abdominal fat gain, while those who did not exercise faced a 25-38% increase in belly fat. Stress: Cortisol, commonly called the ‘stress hormone’, is produced by the adrenal glands in stressful situations. While stress drives overeating, cortisol causes the excess calories to be stored as fat in the belly. Genetics: Similar to genes playing a major role in increased obesity risk, genetics may be partly responsible for the tendency of the body to store fat in the abdomen area. 6 Tips to Reduce Belly Fat In order to reduce tummy fat, one needs to follow a well planned routine. However, the following tips can help reduce the accumulation of fat in the abdominal region: #1 Eat plenty of soluble fiber Soluble ber forms a gel with water that slows down food as it passes through your digestive system. This type of ber promotes weight loss since it helps you feel full for a longer time, thereby preventing unnecessary food intake. #2 Avoid Alcohol While alcohol can have health bene ts when consumed in limited amounts, it can be seriously harmful if consumed in excess. One way alcohol can negatively impact your body is by increasing the risk of abdominal obesity. Cutting back on it may help reduce one’s waist size. While there’s no need to give it up altogether, limiting the amount of alcohol consumed regularly is a must. #3 Drink Green Tea A very healthy beverage, green tea contains the antioxidant epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) that appears to boost metabolism. The effect of the antioxidants in green tea may be strengthened when its consumption is combined with exercise. #4 Workout regularly Cardio or aerobic exercises are an effective way to reduce belly fat. While that may have been proven by various studies, the results are varied regarding the intensity of exercise necessary. In addition to cardio, resistance training can further help with fat loss too. That said, it is ideal to consult a personal tness trainer before getting started on high-intensity resistance training. #5 Get enough sleep Sleep affects various aspects of one’s health, including belly fat accumulation. People who don’t get enough of it tend to gain more weight. Sleep apnea, where breathing stops intermittently at night, has also been linked to excess visceral fat. A minimum of 7 hours of quality sleep every night is a must to keep one’s fat gain under control.
  3. 3. #6 Track your calories Extra calories in any form get stored in the body as fat. It is ideal to keep track of the number of calories being consumed and burnt on a daily basis. This can help avoid fat accumulation in the body. You can use the calorie tracker available on the HealthifyMe app for the same. 4 Exercises to Reduce Belly Fat Workout is a key part of almost every weight loss journey. Exercises that speci cally target the abdominal area would go a long way in helping reduce belly fat. Here are 4 exercises that you can do to lose belly fat: #1 Vertical Leg Crunch 1. Lie flat on the floor with legs extended upwards and then one knee that is crossed over the other. 2. Breathe in and then lift the upper body towards the pelvis. Breathe out slowly. 3. Do 12-16 crunches in two or three sets. #2 Bicycle exercise 1. Lie on the mat, or on the floor and keep your hands either behind your head or by your side just like you would for crunches. 2. Lift both your legs off the ground and bend them at the knees. 3. Bring the right knee close to the chest while keeping the left leg down. 4. Take the right leg down and bring the left leg towards the chest. 5. Alternate bending the knees as if you are using a bicycle. #3 Crunches 1. Start by lying down flat with your knees bent and your feet on the ground. 2. Lift your hands and then place them behind the head or keep them crossed on the chest. Inhale deeply. 3. As you lift the upper torso off the floor, you should exhale. Again inhale when you get back down and then exhale as you come up. 4. If you are a beginner, start by doing 10 crunches in every set. Each day, aim to complete two to three sets of crunches. #4 Bird dog Put your weight on your hands and toes while bending your knees to take a tabletop position. Squeeze your core to keep your spine straight. Raise your left arm to reach straight forward, while simultaneously raising your right leg and stretching it out. Hold for a count, squeezing your core, before returning to the original position.
  4. 4. Repeat the movement with your right arm and left leg to complete 1 rep. Let HealthifyMe Sr. Fitness Coach, Ashutosh, demonstrate how you can do some of these exercises to help you lose belly fat. Fat Loss Diet Plan Eating the right kind of food is central to losing belly fat. It is ideal to follow a well- thought-out diet planned as per your needs and requirements. We have put together a 1200 calorie diet plan to help you understand how you can go about planning your diet. However, it must be noted that a 1500 calorie diet plan is ideal for men, while a 1200 calorie diet plan works better for women. That said, dietary requirements vary from person-to-person. Understand what plan works best for you by consulting a nutritionist, and choose your diet accordingly. Time Meal 7:00 AM Lemon Cinnamon Water(1 glass) 8:00 AM Vegetable Sandwich(1 sandwich) Skimmed Milk(1 glass) 11:00 AM Watermelon(1 cup, diced) Almond(5 almonds) 1:00 PM Masala Khichdi(2 katori) Sprouts Curd Salad(1 katori) Low Fat Curd Kadhi(1 katori) 3:30 PM Buttermilk(1 glass) 4:00 PM Green Tea(1 tea cup) 5:00 PM Boiled Chana(0.5 katori) 8:30 PM Chapati(2 piece) Palak Paneer(1 katori) Cucumber(0.5 cucumber (8- 1/4″)) 11:00 PM Skimmed Milk(1 cup) Start your day with a glass of lemon cinnamon water. Have a vegetable sandwich for breakfast, accompanied by a glass of skim milk. Follow that up by eating fruits and almonds at 11:00 AM. Have lunch at 1:00 PM. Eat two katoris of Masala Khichdi along with a katori each of Sprouts Curd salad and Low-Fat Curd Kadhi. Let the food digest with a glass of buttermilk at 3:30 PM. Drink a cup of green tea at 4:00 PM. Have half a katori of boiled chana an hour after that. For dinner, eat two pieces of chapati along with a katori of palak paneer and half a cucumber. End your day with a cup of skimmed milk. Ensure that your diet is balanced, and that you are consuming as many nutrients as possible, while also ensuring you burn more calories than your daily intake. For a better understanding of how to plan your diet out for a week, take a look at a weekly plan The Dangers of Belly Fat Accumulation In addition to the higher BMI, excessive fat accumulation in the abdomen area can potentially pose the following health risks: Heart disease Sleep apnea Colorectal cancer Insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes
  5. 5. Anisha Mishra As a former State-Level Basketball player, Anisha has been a fitness enthusiast from a very young age. Converting her passion into a career, she completed her Bachelor's in Physiotherapy along with a Diploma in Sports Nutrition. Specialising in Postnatal Fitness, Rehabilitation, and Fitness for various medical conditions, Anisha has attended several workshops in the fitness field. With more than 6 years of experience as a Trainer, Anisha has now turned her attention to making fitness a way of life in the country, and the rest of the world, in her role as Sr. Fitness Trainer at HealthifyMe.  Comments 24 One cannot reduce belly fat overnight. A long-term plan is the best approach to losing belly fat. However, following the above tips can take you one step closer to your fat loss goals. That said, it is ideal to speak to an expert before you get started on your weight loss goals. Speak to some of India’s best nutritionists and tness coaches, and begin your fat loss journey. Tags: belly fat diet diet plan do at home exercises to lose belly fat exercise fat fat loss Fatloss fiber fitness food green tea health health and fitness healthy healthy diet healthy food Reduce weight weight loss workout Previous Post How I won the Bronze medal in the Asian Games- An interview with Sandeep Sejwal Next Post Indian Foods: The good, the bad and the ugly Related Posts How to Accurately Measure Your Height?  AUGUST 27, 2021 10 Chest Exercises to Include in Your Workout  AUGUST 26, 2021 Vajrasana: How to Do It and Its Health Benefits  AUGUST 25, 2021 WORKOUT WORKOUT YOGA Highbloodpressure Are you still searching for the PERFECT DIET to achieve your fat loss goals? No Effort Fat Loss System Fitness and health expert reveals revolutionary fat loss system that guarantees rapid fat loss while eating your favorite foods Watch the video below to know more Can supplements reduce belly fat? Periodically, a new supplement promises remarkable results. But do any of them actually work? Japan's Legendary Doctor Unlocks Fastest Way to Burn Fat Simply take GlucaFix with a glass of water after the first meal of the day Watch the video below to know more

Belly fat is the visceral fat surrounding the liver and other organs in the abdomen, close to the portal vein that carries blood to the liver. This fat can be harmful to the body but proper measures can be taken to reduce belly fat. That said, spot reduction is not a practice that is recommended by HealthifyMe. However, we look at what one can do to reduce belly fat.

