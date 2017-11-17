© 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】【公開】 自己紹介 プライベート あまり更新はないが・・・ 現在の職場 バックボーン、アイデンティティ、 趣味 【公開】
© 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】【公開】 業務支援サービスのUX改善 2017/11/15 BtoB Tech Meetup! #1 株式会社いい生活 川下 洋輔
© 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】【公開】 目次 • 不動産とは • 不動産業とは • いい生活のビジネス • UX改善への取り組み 【公開】
© 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】 © 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】 不動産って？
© 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】 衣 食 住
© 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】 マーケット概要 持家 32,237,900戸 (61.9%) 借家 18,448,800戸 (35.4%) 52,103,800戸 住戸数 423兆円 GDP比率 不動産資産 1...
© 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】 © 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】 不動産業って？
© 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】 不動産業 = 情報産業
© 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】 事業所数 不動産業 375,478 歯科診療所 68,810 コンビニ 52,417 郵便局 24,167 平均従業員数 全産業平均 9.9人 小売業 7.4人 不動産業 3.3人
© 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】 不動産業概要 不動産会社 オーナ 不動産メディア 入居者 業者間ネット 不動産会社 掲載 検索 掲載 ・検索 掲載 検索 ・閲覧 問合せ・ 仲介依頼 仲介依頼 問合せ・ 仲介依頼...
© 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】 不動産業概要 不動産会社 オーナ 入居者 管理委託 賃貸管理 開発・分譲 不動産会社 (売主) 土地所有者 メディア 購入者 不動産会社 (販売代理) 広告 認知 土地売却 委託...
© 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】 © 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】 いい生活って？
© 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】 情報管理のお手伝い
© 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】 14 サービス概要 不動産会社 オーナ金融機関 消費者 不動産会社サイト不動産メディア 0183- 1412 社会・業界特化系 グランプリ受賞 利用実績 1,248 法人 3,3...
© 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】 0 500,000 1,000,000 1,500,000 2,000,000 2,500,000 3,000,000 北海道 青森県 岩手県 宮城県 秋田県 山形県 福島県 茨...
© 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】 © 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】 UXの改善
© 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】 状況 行動領域 （タッチポイント） 実際の行動 思考 感情 要求 利用前 利用中 利用後 カスタマージャニーマップ 相 補 的 ヒアリングベースの要望積み上げ →定性的 操作ログ...
© 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】 © 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】 要望の蓄積
© 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】【公開】 要望の蓄積 サポート 営業 開発 【公開】
© 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】【公開】 要望の蓄積 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 5,000 6,000 7,000 8,000 9,000 10,000 蓄積された要望チケットの推移 【...
© 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】 © 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】 操作ログの収集・解析
© 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】【公開】 RabbitMQ 物件情報 Service 顧客情報 Service 組織情報 Service 契約情報 Service 会計情報 Service API Gateway...
© 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】【公開】 操作ログの収集・解析 【公開】 いつ、誰が、何をした？ どのくらい時間かかった？
© 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】【公開】 収集可能なデータ量 APIアクセス数 2.5億 / 月 画面表示回数 280万 / 月 ログイン回数 27万 / 月 アクティブユーザー数 1.4万 / 月 平均利用時間...
© 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】【公開】 分析例１ 【公開】 詳 細 画 面 を 開 い た 回 数 単一の詳細画面で保存した回数
© 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】【公開】 賃貸募集 入出金管理 横軸：画面 縦軸：その画面が募集もしくは入出金と同時に利用される割合 「賃貸募集」の方が減衰が早い=他の画面が同時に使われていない 95%に達するま...
© 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】【公開】 まとめ  不動産は我々の生活の1/3をしめている（GDPでは13%）  不動産業=情報産業  いい生活は（不動産会社の）情報管理のお手伝いをしている  ヒアリング...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

業務支援サービスのUx改善

41 views

Published on

11/15 BtoB Tech Meetip! #1で登壇した際の資料です。

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

業務支援サービスのUx改善

  1. 1. © 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】【公開】 自己紹介 プライベート あまり更新はないが・・・ 現在の職場 バックボーン、アイデンティティ、 趣味 【公開】
  2. 2. © 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】【公開】 業務支援サービスのUX改善 2017/11/15 BtoB Tech Meetup! #1 株式会社いい生活 川下 洋輔
  3. 3. © 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】【公開】 目次 • 不動産とは • 不動産業とは • いい生活のビジネス • UX改善への取り組み 【公開】
  4. 4. © 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】 © 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】 不動産って？
  5. 5. © 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】 衣 食 住
  6. 6. © 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】 マーケット概要 持家 32,237,900戸 (61.9%) 借家 18,448,800戸 (35.4%) 52,103,800戸 住戸数 423兆円 GDP比率 不動産資産 1,687兆円 金融資産 1,570兆円 国民資産額 56兆円 (13.2%)
  7. 7. © 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】 © 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】 不動産業って？
  8. 8. © 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】 不動産業 = 情報産業
  9. 9. © 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】 事業所数 不動産業 375,478 歯科診療所 68,810 コンビニ 52,417 郵便局 24,167 平均従業員数 全産業平均 9.9人 小売業 7.4人 不動産業 3.3人
  10. 10. © 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】 不動産業概要 不動産会社 オーナ 不動産メディア 入居者 業者間ネット 不動産会社 掲載 検索 掲載 ・検索 掲載 検索 ・閲覧 問合せ・ 仲介依頼 仲介依頼 問合せ・ 仲介依頼 客付依頼 (メール, FAX, チラシ etc) 賃貸借契約 賃貸仲介 売買仲介 不動産会社 売主 不動産メディア 買主 業者間ネット 不動産会社 掲載 検索 掲載 ・検索 掲載 検索 ・閲覧 問合せ・ 仲介依頼 仲介依頼 問合せ・ 仲介依頼 情報交換 (電話, メール, FAX, チラシ etc) 売買契約
  11. 11. © 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】 不動産業概要 不動産会社 オーナ 入居者 管理委託 賃貸管理 開発・分譲 不動産会社 (売主) 土地所有者 メディア 購入者 不動産会社 (販売代理) 広告 認知 土地売却 委託 ＜契約管理＞ 賃貸借契約・重要事項説明 入居時費用請求・支払 月次賃料請求・支払 更新手続・更新費用支払 解約手続・解約精算 レポーティング 送金 設備・清掃業者 ＜物件管理＞ 修繕・設備維持 点検・清掃 見積・発注・精算 購入 取得 開発 建設会社 委託 物件 工事
  12. 12. © 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】 © 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】 いい生活って？
  13. 13. © 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】 情報管理のお手伝い
  14. 14. © 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】 14 サービス概要 不動産会社 オーナ金融機関 消費者 不動産会社サイト不動産メディア 0183- 1412 社会・業界特化系 グランプリ受賞 利用実績 1,248 法人 3,391 店舗 (2017年9月末時点) 不動産業向けの 業務クラウドサービス 営業支援・業務支援のツール 住宅分野が主軸
  15. 15. © 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】 0 500,000 1,000,000 1,500,000 2,000,000 2,500,000 3,000,000 北海道 青森県 岩手県 宮城県 秋田県 山形県 福島県 茨城県 栃木県 群馬県 埼玉県 千葉県 東京都 神奈川県 新潟県 富山県 石川県 福井県 山梨県 長野県 岐阜県 静岡県 愛知県 三重県 滋賀県 京都府 大阪府 兵庫県 奈良県 和歌山県 鳥取県 島根県 岡山県 広島県 山口県 徳島県 香川県 愛媛県 高知県 福岡県 佐賀県 長崎県 熊本県 大分県 宮崎県 鹿児島県 沖縄県 賃貸における保有物件情報数 北海道・東北 5.6% 関東 44.7% 北陸 2.8% 東海・中部 27.9% 近畿 40.7% 山陰・山陽 17.0% 四国 2.4% 九州・沖縄 24.5% いい生活の保有物件情報数
  16. 16. © 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】 © 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】 UXの改善
  17. 17. © 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】 状況 行動領域 （タッチポイント） 実際の行動 思考 感情 要求 利用前 利用中 利用後 カスタマージャニーマップ 相 補 的 ヒアリングベースの要望積み上げ →定性的 操作ログ収集・解析 →定量的
  18. 18. © 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】 © 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】 要望の蓄積
  19. 19. © 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】【公開】 要望の蓄積 サポート 営業 開発 【公開】
  20. 20. © 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】【公開】 要望の蓄積 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 5,000 6,000 7,000 8,000 9,000 10,000 蓄積された要望チケットの推移 【公開】 Readmineで課題管理
  21. 21. © 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】 © 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】 操作ログの収集・解析
  22. 22. © 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】【公開】 RabbitMQ 物件情報 Service 顧客情報 Service 組織情報 Service 契約情報 Service 会計情報 Service API Gateway AMQP AMQP クライアント アプリ OAuth2 HTTPS フロントエンドとは REST APIで結合 APIエンドポイントは ゲートウェイに集約 操作ログの収集・解析 操作ログはSplunkで収集 HTTP通信ログを自動的に取得 しインデックス化 【公開】
  23. 23. © 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】【公開】 操作ログの収集・解析 【公開】 いつ、誰が、何をした？ どのくらい時間かかった？
  24. 24. © 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】【公開】 収集可能なデータ量 APIアクセス数 2.5億 / 月 画面表示回数 280万 / 月 ログイン回数 27万 / 月 アクティブユーザー数 1.4万 / 月 平均利用時間 60時間 / 月 ※1月20営業日として1日3時間利用 【公開】
  25. 25. © 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】【公開】 分析例１ 【公開】 詳 細 画 面 を 開 い た 回 数 単一の詳細画面で保存した回数
  26. 26. © 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】【公開】 賃貸募集 入出金管理 横軸：画面 縦軸：その画面が募集もしくは入出金と同時に利用される割合 「賃貸募集」の方が減衰が早い=他の画面が同時に使われていない 95%に達するまでの画面数 19画面 95%に達するまでの画面数 29画面 分析例２ 【公開】
  27. 27. © 2017 e-Seikatsu Co., Ltd. 【公開】【公開】 まとめ  不動産は我々の生活の1/3をしめている（GDPでは13%）  不動産業=情報産業  いい生活は（不動産会社の）情報管理のお手伝いをしている  ヒアリング（定性的）と操作ログ分析（定量的）でUX改善 【公開】

×