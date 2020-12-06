Principio de cooperacion_de_grice2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PRINCIPIO DE COOPERACIÓN DE GRICE Lic. Yoshiro Román Gálvez López CBTIS 243
DEFINICIÓN
H. PAUL GRICE • Este autor propone un análisis del tipo particular de la lógica que actúa y rige en la conversación. Para ...
PRINCIPIO DE COOPERACIÓN DE GRICE: MÁXIMAS DE CONVERSACIÓN De Cantidad • No aportes información de menos • No aportes info...
CONCLUSIONES Estrechamente vinculado al principio de cooperación, el concepto de inferencia ha supuesto la necesidad de co...
Tema "Principio de Cooperación de Grice" de la materia de Lógica, del CBTis No. 243

  1. 1. PRINCIPIO DE COOPERACIÓN DE GRICE Lic. Yoshiro Román Gálvez López CBTIS 243
  2. 2. DEFINICIÓN
  3. 3. H. PAUL GRICE • Este autor propone un análisis del tipo particular de la lógica que actúa y rige en la conversación. Para ello, intenta establecer los mecanismos que regulan el intercambio comunicativo y la interpretación de los enunciados; es decir, los mecanismos responsables del «significado añadido», esto es, de la información implícita.
  4. 4. PRINCIPIO DE COOPERACIÓN DE GRICE: MÁXIMAS DE CONVERSACIÓN De Cantidad • No aportes información de menos • No aportes información de más De Calidad •Evita mentir y usar información falsa •Evita el pensamiento supositorio (no tener evidencias) De Forma •Comunica con la máxima sencillez posible •Asegúrate que lo que dices es lo más concreto •Sé breve •Mantén un orden, tu comunicación debe ser coherente y fácil de entender De Relación • La información que aportes debe ser útil y relevante para la conversación
  5. 5. CONCLUSIONES Estrechamente vinculado al principio de cooperación, el concepto de inferencia ha supuesto la necesidad de contextualizar las prácticas de la lengua y de activar la competencia sociocultural. De modo que el estudiante pueda aprender lo que es relevante decir en un contexto dado, o la cantidad de información que se debe proporcionar Así como desarrollar estrategias para acceder a lo no dicho pero sí comunicado, esto es, a la implicatura.

