SageMakerでもAUTOMATIC1111したい

Apr. 16, 2023
SageMakerでもAUTOMATIC1111したい

Apr. 16, 2023
2023.4.18 JAWS-UG AI/ML支部でのLTです。

SageMakerでもAUTOMATIC1111したい

  1. 1. SageMakerでも AUTOMATIC1111したい 2023.4.18 @yoshidashingo
  2. 2. AWS Serverless Hero n p Oracle SA p 113 / pAWS n ( ) CTO p SaaS ( ) pAWS DevOps n pAWS (2012 ) pAWS Samurai 2014 / 2016 pAWS Serverless Hero AWS AWS Lambda Amazon S3 ChillOutMix
  3. 3. AWS で生成系 AI を使用した構築のための新 ツールを発表 https://aws.amazon.com/jp/blogs/news/announcing-new-tools-for-building-with-generative-ai-on-aws/
  4. 4. Amazon Bedrock https://aws.amazon.com/jp/bedrock/
  5. 5. AUTOMATIC1111してますか？
  6. 6. Stable Diffusion Web UI (非公式)= AUTOMATIC1111 AUTOMATIC1111まわり • 実質デファクト • これで流行した • Stable Diffusion 1.5 • 対応してるモデルが多い • ただしバージョン古い • 現在2.1が最新OSS公開 • Stable AI社がエコシステム 不慣れ • 深津さんのアドバイザリで今後 の発展に注目 無限ループの罠 1. 狙いどおりのスクリプティング 2. 大量出力→仕分け→ハイレゾ化 3. GPUが欲しい 4. ハイレゾ化まで一気にバッチ化 5. GPUが欲しい 6. ControlNet (ポージング制御)→ バッチ処理終わらない 7. GPUが欲しい
  7. 7. クラウドでAUTOMATIC1111 • RTX 4090は高くて手がでない • 基本的なクラウドアプローチ • 手元で環境セットアップ→CUDAなしでもM1 MAXで動く • PNG Info→txt2image、 txt2imageのスクリプト、VAE、Sampling Method、スケール、Extensions、ControlNetが安定したらクラウド で大量バッチ処理 • クラウド • Google Colabolatory：正直一番ラク、ナレッジも多い。無料版は 早々に使い果たすのでPlus契約が吉【Money is Power】 • SageMaker Studio：SageMaker Studio Labが永久無料だが、GPU ランタイムは24時間中8時間しか使えない、さらにテレホタイム的に 人気の時間帯はGPUの割り当てに失敗しがち →SageMaker StudioでオンデマンドなGPUマシンを割り当ててやり ましょう。【Money is Power】
  8. 8. 1. SageMaker StudioでAUTOMATIC1111 • SageMaker Studio Lab用にカスタマイズされたAUTOMATIC1111 • すでに無効なURL(VAEやCheckpointファイル)があるのでよしなに修正する • 上限緩和申請 • CUDAが要るのでP3インスタンス(GPU)を稼働する上限緩和を申請する → Studio KernelGateway Apps running on ml.p3.2xlarge instance • ipywidgetsが入ってなければ入れる • Webサーバー • SageMaker Studioはデフォルトで外部公開できない • Gradioをngrokに置き換えて、ngrokのアクセストークンを発行する • インスタンスの起動しっぱなしに注意する(マジで！) • Google Colabのように自動的にセッションタイムアウト(シャットダウン)しない https://gist.github.com/ShMcK/d14d90abea1437fdc9cfe8ecda864b06 !pip install ipywidgets
  9. 9. 2. 大量に生成した画像のとりまわし課題 • デフォルトで以下に生成される • 大量に生成するとWebui上のプレビューはほとんど機能しない、 zip化してもUIがリフレッシュしない • 基本的にはパラメータの検証はローカルでやってるので、保存 するか捨てるかの判断しかしない • 直接触れるストレージに画像が収集されていればよい /stable-diffusion-webui/outputs/txt2img-images/<⽇付フォルダ>
  10. 10. 解決策 • マウント候補を考える • 他同様Google Driveのマウントでいけないか？ • EFSやEBSは直接さわれないからAmazon S3をgoofysでマウントし てCyberduckでローカルと同期するか？ • Amazon WorkDocs Drive • 結果 • Google Drive → google.colabモジュールがないため使えない • Amazon S3 → goofysでマウント先に書き出してエラーが発生した らとても悲しい → セッション完了後にaws s3 syncしてCyberduck → 現時点で十分なUXを確保できる外部マウント方法はなさそう → バックアップや共有作業ディスクとしてのEFSやEBSは問題ない → AWSさんマジで自動シャットダウンお願いします !aws s3 sync /root/stable-diffusion-webui/outputs s3://sd-outputs
  11. 11. Amazon Bedrock https://aws.amazon.com/jp/bedrock/
  12. 12. Stable Diffusion with Brain Activity • MRIで得られた脳活動から画像を高解像度／高忠実性で再構築 できる手法の研究 • 初期視覚野脳活動から推定される映像情報と高次領野脳活動か ら推定される(文章由来)意味特徴を組み合わせ、Stable Diffusion(v1.4)で画像を再構成できることを示した。 https://sites.google.com/view/stablediffusion-with-brain/
  13. 13. 結論 1. GPUニーズはクラウドで解決可能。ただしSageMaker Studio のWebUIニーズはほぼ想定されてない。 2. クラウド上のファイルのとりまわしにS3 Syncは万能。 3. 過去のできごとや彼女との馴れ初めシーンなど、画像が存在しな いできごとの画像生成にBedrock経由のStable Diffusionが活 用可能かもしれない。とっかかりにAUTOMATIC1111はわかり やすい。 4. 昨日の不便は、今日のイノベーション、明日のあたりまえ AWSさんにお願い 1. カーネル(ランタイム)のセッションタイムアウト 2. google.colabライブラリのようなS3(など)マウントライブラリ
  14. 14. Momentoで 彼女に会話を覚えて おいてほしい 2023.4.24 @yoshidashingo

×