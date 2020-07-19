Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Universidad Fermín Toro Facultad de Ingeniería Escuela de Computación Revista Digital Yosel Eviez 25.147.147
Estado de los Recursos  Los posibles estados que puede tener un proceso son ejecución, bloqueado y listo:  Ejecución, es...
Procesamiento de Interrupciones Es un evento que altera la secuencia en que el procesador ejecuta las instrucciones. Las i...
Clases de Interrupciones  Interrupciones de programa: Generadas por alguna condición que se produce como resultado de la ...
Habilitación de las Interrupciones La CPU tiene la capacidad de aceptar o no los pedidos de interrupción de los controlado...
Habilitación de las Interrupciones En un lenguaje de alto nivel las representaremos por los procedimientos enable() y disa...
Inhabilitación de las Interrupciones En este caso se actúa sobre los controladores de E/S en forma individual, de forma de...
Inhabilitación de las Interrupciones El bit MASK_INT descripto inhibe totalmente la generación de interrupciones por parte...
Núcleo del Sistema Operativo Todas las operaciones que implican procesos son controladas por una porción del sistema opera...
Cambio de contexto  El sistema operativo incluye rutinas llamadas manipuladores de interrupciones (IH) para procesar cada...
Cambio de Contexto  En un sistema uniprocesador existe solamente una PSW actual, pero hay seis PSW nuevas y seis PSW viej...
PSW En computación, el program status word (PSW) es un área de la memoria o registro que contiene información sobre el est...
Semaforos, Interbloqueos Un Semáforo es una variable especial que constituye una serie de opciones elementales para poder ...
Semaforos, Interbloqueos Un proceso se bloquea mientras se encuentra en el bucle wait() V(Semáforo s) { if(!procesos bloqu...
Exclusión mutua Los algoritmos de exclusión mutua (comúnmente abreviada como mutex por mutual exclusion) se usan en progra...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Revista Digital

25 views

Published on

Actividad Nro 6
Universidad Fermin Toro
Sistemas Operativos

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Revista Digital

  1. 1. Universidad Fermín Toro Facultad de Ingeniería Escuela de Computación Revista Digital Yosel Eviez 25.147.147
  2. 2. Estado de los Recursos  Los posibles estados que puede tener un proceso son ejecución, bloqueado y listo:  Ejecución, es un proceso que está haciendo uso del procesador.  Bloqueado, No puede ejecutarse hasta que un evento externo sea llevado a cabo.  Listo, ha dejado disponible al procesador para que otro proceso pueda ocuparlo.
  3. 3. Procesamiento de Interrupciones Es un evento que altera la secuencia en que el procesador ejecuta las instrucciones. Las interrupciones pueden ser: − Sincrónicas: son las generadas por la CPU al ejecutar instrucciones − Asincrónicas: son las generadas por otros dispositivos y no están alineadas al clock del sistema Intel designa como excepciones e interrupciones a las sincrónicas o asincrónicas respectivamente
  4. 4. Clases de Interrupciones  Interrupciones de programa: Generadas por alguna condición que se produce como resultado de la ejecución de una instrucción, como el desbordamiento aritmético, la división por cero, el intento de ejecutar una instrucción ilegal de la máquina, o una referencia a una zona de memoria fuera del espacio permitido al usuario.  Interrupciones de reloj: Generadas por el reloj interno del sistema. Esto permite al sistema operativo llevar a cabo ciertas funciones con determinada regularidad, por ejemplo, el no permitir que ciertos procesos monopolicen el sistema.  Interrupciones de entrada/salida: Generadas por los controladores de entrada/salida, para indicar que una operación ha terminado normalmente o para indicar diversas condiciones de error.  Interrupciones de reinicio: Ocurre cuando se presiona el botón de reinicio o llega desde otro procesador la instrucción de Reinicio.  Interrupciones de verificación de la máquina.: Ocasionadas por el mal funcionamiento del hardware o por fallas tales como un corte de energía.
  5. 5. Habilitación de las Interrupciones La CPU tiene la capacidad de aceptar o no los pedidos de interrupción de los controladores de E/S. Esta capacidad está implementada de dos maneras, una general y otra selectiva, a las que denominaremos enmascaramiento y deshabilitación, sólo a los efectos de distinguirlas en la denominación. enmascaramiento: en este caso la CPU posee la propiedad de poder inhibir la aceptación de todas las solicitudes de interrupción, sin importar de cuál controlador provengan. Esto se realiza a través del valor de un bit de máscara de interrupción, normalmente perteneciente al registro de estado de la CPU. La CPU para determinar si hay un pedido efectivo de interrupción hace el AND de la señal de pedido interno de INT con el valor de este bit y utiliza este resultado para tomar la decisión. Si el bit está en 0 no existirá un pedido efectivo (por más que haya controladores de E/S solicitando interrupción). Si está en 1 los requerimientos de interrupción que hubiera serán procesados. El valor de este bit se cambia mediante instrucciones específicas del set de instrucciones del procesador. A estas instrucciones las denominaremos enable y disable.
  6. 6. Habilitación de las Interrupciones En un lenguaje de alto nivel las representaremos por los procedimientos enable() y disable(). La CPU pone automáticamente a 0 este bit al invocar a la rutina de servicio de la interrupción. Por ello una rutina de interrupción comienza su ejecución con las interrupciones deshabilitadas y así continuarán a menos que explícitamente sean habilitadas por el código de la propia rutina. La instrucción que provoca la finalización de la rutina de interrupción y el retorno a la ejecución del programa interrumpido vuelve a recuperar el valor anterior del. También es de señalar que cuando una CPU comienza a también arranca con las interrupciones enmascaradas (deshabilitadas). En todas las CPUs existe una entrada, independiente de la INT, denominada NMI (por Non Maskable Interrupt) que trabaja en forma independiente de la máscara de inhibición y un pedido de interrupción que por ella sea presentado será siempre procesado. La idea de esta entrada es conectar a ella pedidos de interrupción críticos (tales como la falla de la fuente de alimentación ó la detección de un error de paridad en la memoria). En la práctica la arquitectura de los computadores tipo PC no la utilizan.
  7. 7. Inhabilitación de las Interrupciones En este caso se actúa sobre los controladores de E/S en forma individual, de forma de inhibir su eventual pedido de interrupción. Los controladores de E/S tienen habitualmente un bit en su registro de CONTROL que actúa como máscara para su salida de pedido de interrupción. De hecho la salida tendrá el valor resultante de la ecuación: salida INT = bit INT registro de ESTADO AND bit MASK_INT registro de CONTROL Notemos que el bit que refleja la condición de "pedido de interrupción pendiente" del registro ESTADO sigue reflejando si el controlador requiere de la intervención de la CPU. Lo que sucede es que la salida de hardware hacia la CPU queda condicionada al valor del bit de habilitación del registro CONTROL. Este mecanismo permite al programador tener poder de decisión selectivo sobre qué controladores de E/S podrán generar pedidos de interrupción y cuáles no.
  8. 8. Inhabilitación de las Interrupciones El bit MASK_INT descripto inhibe totalmente la generación de interrupciones por parte del controlador de E/S. Algunos controladores de E/S disponen también de otros bits de máscara que actúan a nivel diferenciado sobre las distintas posibles condiciones que generan interrupciones. Por ejemplo en un controlador de comunicaciones se pueden generar interrupciones por distintos motivos: recepción de un carácter, error en la línea de comunicaciones, carácter transmitido, cambio en las líneas de control de la comunicación, etc. y el controlador puede tener bits que inhiban en forma individual la generación de solicitudes de interrupción asociadas a cada condición.
  9. 9. Núcleo del Sistema Operativo Todas las operaciones que implican procesos son controladas por una porción del sistema operativo, el cual es llamado su núcleo o centro. El núcleo representa, solamente, una pequeña porción del código de todo el sistema operativo, pero se encuentra entre los códigos de más amplio uso. Por razón, el núcleo suele permanecer en el almacenamiento primario, mientras otras porciones del sistema operativo son transportadas de un lado a otro, entre el almacenamiento primario y el secundario, según las necesidades. Una de las funciones más importantes incluidas en el núcleo es el proceso de interrupciones. En los grandes sistemas de múltiples usuarios hay una corriente constante de interrupciones dirigidas al procesador. La rápida respuesta a estas interrupciones es esencial para mantener bien utilizados los recursos del sistema, y para proveer tiempos de respuesta aceptables a los usuarios interactivos. El núcleo inhabilita las interrupciones mientras responde a una interrupción; las interrupciones son habilitadas de nuevo después de completar el proceso de una interrupción.
  10. 10. Cambio de contexto  El sistema operativo incluye rutinas llamadas manipuladores de interrupciones (IH) para procesar cada tipo diferente de interrupción. Hay manipuladores de interrupciones (IH): el IH SVC, el lH de entrada/salida, el IH externo, el IH de reinicio, el IH de verificación de programa y el IH de verificación de la maquina. Cuando se produce una interrupción, el sistema operativo salva el estado del proceso interrumpido y dirige el control al manipulador de interrupciones adecuado. Esto se realiza mediante una técnica llamada cambio de contexto. Las palabras de estado de programa (PSW) controlan el orden de ejecución de las instrucciones y contiene información sobre el estado del proceso. Hay tres tipos de PSW: PSW actual, PSW nueva y PSW vieja.  La dirección de la siguiente instrucción que va a ser ejecutada se guarda en la PSW actual, que también indica los tipos de interrupciones actualmente habilitadas, y las actualmente inhabilitadas. El CPU permite que tengan lugar interrupciones habilitadas, las interrupciones inhabilitadas permanecen pendientes, o son ignoradas en algunos casos. El procesador nunca puede ser inhabilitado para interrupciones SVC de reinicio, o algunos tipos de interrupciones de programas. Pronto quedarán claras las razones para la habilitación e inhabilitación de interrupciones.
  11. 11. Cambio de Contexto  En un sistema uniprocesador existe solamente una PSW actual, pero hay seis PSW nuevas y seis PSW viejas (una para cada tipo de interrupción). La PSW nueva para un tipo de interrupción dado contiene la dirección permanente en el hardware, donde reside el manipulador de interrupciones para este tipo especifico. Cuando ocurre una interrupción (Fig. 3.5), Si el procesador no está inhabilitado para este tipo de interrupción, entonces el hardware cambia las PSW en los casos siguientes:  Al almacenar la PSW actual en la PSW vieja, para ese tipo de interrupción,  Al almacenar la PSW nueva para ese tipo de interrupción, dentro de la PSW actual.  Después de este intercambio de PSW, la PSW actual contiene la dirección del manipulador de interrupción adecuado. El manipulador de interrupciones procesa ahora la interrupción.  Cuando se completa el proceso de la interrupción, el CPU es enviado al proceso que estaba en ejecución en el momento de la interrupción, o al proceso de listo de más alta prioridad. Esto depende de sí el proceso de interrupción es apropiado
  12. 12. PSW En computación, el program status word (PSW) es un área de la memoria o registro que contiene información sobre el estado de un programa utilizado por el sistema operativo El PSW contiene un campo de error y un código de condición. La longitud del PSW depende de la arquitectura. En general, el PSW es utilizado para controlar la ejecución secuencial de instrucciones e indicar el estado del sistema en relación al programa en ejecución. Almacenando el PSW durante una interrupción, el estado de la CPU puede ser preservado para una posterior inspección. Cargando un nuevo PSW o una parte de un PSW, el estado de la CPU puede ser inicializado o modificado.
  13. 13. Semaforos, Interbloqueos Un Semáforo es una variable especial que constituye una serie de opciones elementales para poder restringir o garantizar el acceso a los recursos en un Sistema Operativo con un entorno de multiprocesamiento. Dependiendo del número de recursos a gestionar, un semáforo puede ser: 1. Semáforo contador (Más de 1 recurso) 2. 2. Semáforo binario (1 solo recurso) Un semáforo se constituye por dos métodos elementales: 1. wait() – denominado P 2. 2. signal() – denominado V Debido a que s representa el número de recursos disponibles, cuando un proceso requiere utilizar alguno, llama al método wait(), en donde si es que hay procesos disponibles se resta un número del semáforo, sino se mantiene en un bucle hasta que tenga alguno libre.
  14. 14. Semaforos, Interbloqueos Un proceso se bloquea mientras se encuentra en el bucle wait() V(Semáforo s) { if(!procesos bloqueados) s = s+1; else signal();} Debido a que s representa el número de recursos disponibles, cuando un proceso haya dejado de utilizar uno, se vuelve a sumar al semáforo, siempre y cuando no haya procesos bloqueados. Si es que existen procesos bloqueados, ellos tienen prioridad para acceder a los recursos que se hayan liberado. Los procesos son indivisibles, no puede haber modificación simultánea de los valores del semáforo, o pueden causarse conflictos.
  15. 15. Exclusión mutua Los algoritmos de exclusión mutua (comúnmente abreviada como mutex por mutual exclusion) se usan en programación concurrente para evitar que entre más de un proceso a la vez en la sección crítica. La sección crítica es el fragmento de código donde puede modificarse un recurso compartido. La mayor parte de estos recursos son las señales, contadores, colas y otros datos que se emplean en la comunicación entre el código que se ejecuta cuando se da servicio a una interrupción y el código que se ejecuta el resto del tiempo. La técnica que se emplea por lo común para conseguir la exclusión mutua es inhabilitar las interrupciones durante el conjunto de instrucciones más pequeño que impedirá la corrupción de la estructura compartida (la sección crítica). Esto impide que el código de la interrupción se ejecute en mitad de la sección crítica. La mayoría de los métodos de exclusión mutua clásicos intentan reducir la latencia y espera activa mediante las colas y cambios de contexto. Algunos investigadores afirman que las pruebas indican que estos algoritmos especiales pierden más tiempo del que ahorran.

×