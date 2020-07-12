The Life of Eusebio Roque as a Religious and Revolutionary Man (2016)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
THE LIFE OF EUSEBIO ROQUE AS A RELIGIOUS AND REVOLUTIONARY MAN A Thesis Paper Presented to the Department of Social Scienc...
CHAPTER I THE PROBLEM AND ITS BACKGROUND Introduction There are very few and limited literature that study the lives of un...
revolution who has not become yet a topic of an academic paperwork. As claimed by Alfredo German, writer of Roque’s comics...
Upon reaching the adulthood, Roque joined the Masonry and Katipunan in Manila and thereafter, authorized by Andres Bonifac...
The researcher aims to answer the central question: What were the experiences of Eusebio Roque, before and after he became...
means of writing books and conducting researches and seminars about local histories of different provinces in the country....
3. Colorum. Lower-class or unregistered aspects of a particular being (Guerrero, 1967). 4. Ethos. Spiritual characteristic...
CHAPTER II THEORETICAL FRAMEWORK This chapter of the study presents the relevant theories, and related literature and stud...
Religion-Violence Theory. Bromley and Melton (2002) drew up the theory which denotes many social movements in the past tha...
As a related literature, the researcher pondered the biography of Apolinario dela Cruz, a religious man who established a ...
personalities not like the rational and secular revolutions of the Ilustrados in 1880’s such as the Propaganda and La Liga...
As stated in Ileto’s book entitled “Pasyon and Revolution: Popular Movements in the Philippines, 1840-1910” (1979), histor...
In 2008, according to Zaide’s book, entitled “Philippine History and Government,” majority of our revolutionary heroes bel...
words, "Salvate Deus, Los que defienden de la patria como nuestro defensa en la patria celestial contra los demonios” (Ile...
what had motivated Roque to join Katipunan. The book also pointed- that these uprisings did not have any significant polit...
of combined religion and revolution to oppose foreign colonizers. Despite the similarities, the researcher surmised that t...
materials that help to verify its contents. This method is known as Documentary analysis in consonance with Annum (2016). ...
CHAPTER III METHODS OF RESEARCH This part of the paper deals on the methodology, data sources that the researcher used to ...
the topic as the part of literature review just to support and validate facts in the presentation of data. Furthermore, a ...
constitute the present study, all sources used by the researcher in the introduction, literature review and presentation o...
Similarly, the books, “Anting-anting (O kung bakit nagtatago sa loob ng bato si Bathala)” of Pambid (2000), “Bulakan ng mg...
second interview schedule (B) contained 14 open-ended questions about Roque’s personal profile, early life experiences, lo...
When the researcher read the work of a local historian of Bulacan, Engr. Alfredo German in a comics form, made by Emidio G...
All throughout, Engr. German and the researcher met and interviewed a descendant (great granddaughter from his cousin in f...
Library were all visited by the researcher for data gathering through rare books, theses and documents that constituted th...
The researcher followed the stages on how this kind of study is done. First, after the data gathering procedure, the resea...
CHAPTER IV PRESENTATION, ANALYSIS AND INTERPRETATION OF DATA This chapter presents the analysis and interpretations of dat...
Part 1. Eusebio Roque’s experiences before he became: 1.1 Religious man Became interested in amulets. Roque grew up with a...
“When both of his parents died because of Cholera, he was schooled by his father’s friend in Bustos under Father Pedro Isa...
“Bigla kasi siyang nagtaas ng tuition sa mga estudyante niya kaya’t inireklamo siya. Bukod pa ‘run, mainitin ang kanyang u...
“Sebio was pro-Rizal. He read Rizal’s novel Noli Me Tangere. Look at, the name of his chapter, Balangay Dimasalang. It was...
Santiago Alvarez” of Malay (1992), when Roque and his comrade Felipe Estrella became members of Katipunan, they went to Ma...
“Sinasabi niya sa mga alagad na kapag kinain niyo yan, hindi kayo tatamaan ng bala. Maski siya, sinabi rin niya na hindi p...
Influenced the religious “Real de Binakod” in Paombong. The book, “Bulacan: Lalawigan ng bayani at bulaklak” (Almario, 200...
“Torres continued the struggle of Kakarong in Binakod because they got the idea of Sebio’s in Kakarong, especially the bel...
“Dahil sa mga karanasan ni Del Pilar sa Real de Kakarong ni Sebio, kahit bata siya, bente anyos eh naging mahusay siyang p...
convert people. In terms of lessons from Sebio’s life, it showed the significance of willpower, appropriate trust and love...
and order that were evident in their worships especially in talking to Bathala and Jesus Christ as part of their religious...
Lastly, the philosophical values that manifested in his works. Nevertheless, Roque’s heroism and the death of many revolut...
2.2 Revolutionary man Became a successful revolutionary leader. His role of being a revolutionary leader started when he j...
As cited by Veneracion (2007), Roque was authorized to establish a Katipunan chapter, “Balangay Dimasalang” (means chapter...
By that instance, confusion started when the Spaniards thought that the name of the place was “Karungkungkong-karungkong” ...
from gun factories of Spaniards but some other guns were donated by Bonifacio, from Manila. In the book, Kalaw also added ...
the province because of the defensive positions of Roque’s men in Meycauayan and Binakod, Masukol in Paombong. Then, they ...
“Yung sa kanila talaga ang una nating republika, hindi lamang sa Bulacan kundi sa buong bansa. Nagkaroon din sila ng ratif...
In addition, based on the memoirs of General Ricarte, included also in the works of Malay (1992), these delegates from San...
because they accustom the strategic place so they planned to have another more organized attack to end the republic as Gen...
‘non kasama na ‘yung tauhan niyang Villanueva (Supreme Chief) at ‘yung panday nila na si Alvaro Salvador” (Roque, 2016) “L...
75 Cazadores were injured including a wounded Spanish official. The perished revolutionaries were buried on the same place...
Del Pilar’s initiative traced through his love for his town mate, Anacleto Enriquez and he wanted to revenge his death, as...
The above text was from the book “A Question to Heroes” of Joaquin (2005 p. 191) that shows how Del Pilar experienced the ...
The words of the interviewees agreed on the claims of Veneracion (2007), that when the Governor General Camilo Polavieja h...
German touted at the time of the interview the reason why Roque’s heroism was ended: “Pagtataksil, ‘yan ang tumapos sa kab...
At the trial, he was interrogated by a Spanish officer and told him, “Are you the rebel chief, Maestrong Sebio who is posi...
added during the interview that, that was exact place where the dead bodies of revolutionaries were buried (a large pit gr...
In line with Roque (2016), she claimed that: “Si Lolo Sebio, bayani! Malaki ang ambag niya. Kahit papano may pagkilala nam...
CHAPTER V SUMMARY, CONCLUSIONS AND RECOMMENDATIONS This chapter presents the summary and conclusions based on the obtained...
Intrinsically motivated to rebel against the Spaniards. He witnessed and experienced the maltreatment of Spaniards in his ...
Guided the launching of “religious Guerilla warfare in Paombong.” Del Pilar and his comrades attacked the Spanish detachme...
  1. 1. THE LIFE OF EUSEBIO ROQUE AS A RELIGIOUS AND REVOLUTIONARY MAN A Thesis Paper Presented to the Department of Social Sciences College of Arts and Sciences Baliuag University In Partial Fulfillment of the Requirements For the Degree in Bachelor of Arts in History YOSEF ERIC C. HIPOLITO October 2016
  2. 2. CHAPTER I THE PROBLEM AND ITS BACKGROUND Introduction There are very few and limited literature that study the lives of unknown heroes in the Philippine history that used the concept of religion to fight the colonizers like Apolinario Dela Cruz, Tapar, Bankaw, Macario Sakay, Felipe Salvador, etc. Those “unsung” heroes have written personal information/records published in books and other reading materials but still, the scarcity of information regarding their achievements and the effects of their contributions were limited, not documented and not given attention to be the focus of thesis/research papers in academe. Aside from being one of the most memorable provinces in the Philippine history that showed the spirit of nationalism (Almario, 2002), Bulacan was considered to be the “Cradle of Filipino Heroes” in agreement with Veneracion (2007), since many of our country’s heroes came from the province like Marcelo H. Del Pilar, Gregorio Del Pilar and Mariano Ponce. As Zaide and Zaide (2008) mentioned, people must remember and honor these heroes who responded to the situations placed before them. Thus, their acts were based on their thoughts through fighting for our freedom (Halili, 2004), that is why Filipinos must know their lives and imitate their cultures as they sacrificed their time, effort and life so that the today’s generation could enjoy a better living today. On the other hand, there were some unknown heroes from the province that also shaped in the history, like Eusebio Roque, commonly called as “Maestrong Sebio” of the Philippine
  3. 3. revolution who has not become yet a topic of an academic paperwork. As claimed by Alfredo German, writer of Roque’s comics in 1998, the mentioned hero was usually seen in some drawings and paintings as a long haired person based on the first artist who drew his face, Godofredo Reyes. In line with the comics written by German and drawn by Gutierrez (1998) entitled “Heneral Eusebio Roque, Mala-republika ng Kakarong de Sili” that became one of the major sources of the present study, the following information of this introduction were discovered by the researcher. He was the only son of Pascual Roque and Elena Dela Cruz who was born on August 14, 1865, in the fourth house before entering Barrio Taal in Barrio Caingin of Bocaue, Bulacan and was named “Eusebio” as tribute to his grandfather’s name who was an expert in “arnis de mano.” He came from a poor family since his father was a magyayantok (hunter of yantok, a kind of rattan wood), which was a common livelihood in Bocaue during that time to produce silyang yantok (rocking chair made from yantok) or kamang yantok (bed made from yantok). After a week, he was baptized by the current “cura parroco” (parish priest) of Saint Martin of Tours church in Bocaue during those times (1858-1866), Fray Benito de Madridejo, conforming to the parish records. At an early age, his parents died because of Cholera, hence, he was adopted and raised by his godfather, Ireneo (Tata Nayo) in Angat with his wife Sima and their two children, named Cecilia and Crispin. Ireneo and Pascual became friends because of their livelihood transactions in Norzagaray and Angat where plenty of yantoks could be found aside from Bocaue.
  4. 4. Upon reaching the adulthood, Roque joined the Masonry and Katipunan in Manila and thereafter, authorized by Andres Bonifacio to lead a Katipunan chapter (Balangay Dimasalang) in Bulacan to strengthen the revolutionary forces in the entire province. He faced different attacks to Spanish barracks in the province that made him an experienced leader of a huge battalion of revolutionaries. On January 1, 1897, he led the Katipuneros in the Battle of Kakarong de Sili in Pandi (where his Katipunan chapter was established) but they were defeated, which caused them to escape in different places in Bulacan. After the battle, he visited his girlfriend, named Loring at her house in Bonga Mayor, Bustos and promised her that they will marry after the revolution. Unfortunately, while Roque was in Bustos, he was betrayed by his co-Katipunero to Spanish authorities and was then caught helplessly. Consequently, he was imprisoned and had been judged in Bulakan, Bulacan (the provincial capital of Bulacan province during that time), but after few days, on January 16, 1897, he was sentenced to death by means of firing squad at the plaza of Bulakan. The detailed information regarding his capture and death can be seen in Chapter 4 (Presentation, Analysis and Interpretation of Data) of the study. The researcher hopes to contribute to the overall history of the Philippines by writing a portion of the history of Bulacan through a biography of an unknown hero “Eusebio Roque.” He is one the “unknown” heroes who had been mentioned in different reading materials but not documented as other heroes and don’t have any published chronological narrative of experiences as heroes. These gaps led to the research question of this study as it aims to be the first study that focuses the life of Roque. Statement of the Problem
  5. 5. The researcher aims to answer the central question: What were the experiences of Eusebio Roque, before and after he became a religious and revolutionary man? Significance of the Study The present study gave the researcher encouragement to contribute something to the province where he lives by means of showing the hero’s nationalism through his kind of work. Furthermore, the researcher also believes that the study and writing of a country’s history gives people a chance to appreciate the essence and effects of nationalism, origin and respect of different cultures in the world. Likewise, this study can be beneficial to the following: Students. This study helps students to be aware and become knowledgeable about the life and works of Eusebio Roque who is an unknown hero not only of Bulacan but also of the entire country. Teachers. As the educators of learners, through the present study, it will help them to educate students not only the content of history that are written in the textbooks but also the essence of nationalistic values of Filipinos, in fact that its presence is not alive in the hearts of today’s people. Besides, the study could also be an integration for the new aspects of teaching in the Philippines inclining with K to 12 Basic Education program wherein the local history of the students’ home town is being studied. Historians. As the writers and preservers of history, this study urged them to give attention also to those heroes who are not as well-known as Jose Rizal and Andres Bonifacio by
  6. 6. means of writing books and conducting researches and seminars about local histories of different provinces in the country. Other researchers. This study will add to the growing body of information in the field of Philippine local history and it will serve as a guide for other researchers who would like to conduct several studies of similar natures. Scope and Delimitation of the Study The study covers the life of an unknown Filipino hero from Bulacan, named Eusebio Roque also known as “Maestrong Sebio.” It tackles his experiences before and after he became a religious and revolutionary man. It also gives the readers an opportunity to see how the hero attained his goals and also how his journey ended and is commemorated by the present generation of Filipinos. Additionally, the study connects the past events of the hero’s life to the present scenarios of Philippine society. Definition of Terms For the purpose of clarification, the important terms used in the study have been defined. The following terms are: 1. Babaylan. Philippine Visayan priestess who functions as a healer, a shaman, a seer, also known as “miracle-worker” in Pre-Spanish community (Maguigad, et al., 2009). 2. Balangay. Branch of Katipunan outside Manila, especially in nearby provinces led by a general chosen by its members (Halili, 2004).
  7. 7. 3. Colorum. Lower-class or unregistered aspects of a particular being (Guerrero, 1967). 4. Ethos. Spiritual characteristic/side of a certain culture in society (Ileto, 1979). 5. Ilustrados. Educated class of Filipinos in 19th century, basically came from well- to-do families and studied in European countries (Agoncillo, 1990). 6. Militia. Spanish soldiers raised from civil to regular army in an emergency operation (Agoncillo & Epistola, 1963). 7. Messiah. Savior or liberator of a religious group in a distinct community (Ileto, 1979). 8. Reals (Katipunan). Huge portification of Katipunan in different areas of Luzon during Philippine revolution of 1896 (Veneracion, 2007).
  8. 8. CHAPTER II THEORETICAL FRAMEWORK This chapter of the study presents the relevant theories, and related literature and study that support the present research. Relevant Theories This study is conceptualized and anchored on the two popular theories in the field of history; Challenge and Response Theory and Religion-Violence Theory. The theories’ principles hinted a single direction that tackled history with its different aspects that influenced different people from different time and places to possess heroism and to be reckoned as part of history itself. Challenge and Response Theory. Toynbee (1948) developed this theory which states that the majority of the personalities shaped in the history were recognized because of the “challenge” that they experienced within a certain period in history and the respective “response” on how they solve it, whether it is a success or failure. It also ponders the significance of a hero’s approach in coping with the challenges that would determine his part in history. The core of this theory could be applied on the present study, since Eusebio Roque experienced the maltreatments and injustices of Spaniards during the time of colonization as his “challenge” while being a religious revolutionary leader in Bulacan who fought several battles became his corresponding “response.” Nevertheless, his part in the Philippine history (specifically in Bulacan’s local history) determined through his “response” with the mentioned “challenge” on that particular time frame of the past.
  9. 9. Religion-Violence Theory. Bromley and Melton (2002) drew up the theory which denotes many social movements in the past that used the combination of religion (religious philosophies) and violence (rebellious acts) in order to achieve their socio-political aims like to attain freedom, to be free from taxes, to own private lands, etc., likewise, this theory also modifies that religious acts were connected to revolutionary groups during those colonial years. In fact, the leaders of these religious revolutionary groups owned different amulets to possess powers and protection from dangers as part of their faith to accomplish their desires. The present study is aligned with the main idea of the theory due to its focus on the relation to the violence made by revolution and religious aspects of a hero. Being a Katipunan leader, Eusebio Roque resisted against the Spaniards through revolutionary acts (rebellion, surprise attacks, etc.) with the touch of religious beliefs since he used and distributed amulets to his followers to serve as protection from ammunitions and to possess magical powers. RelatedLiteratures Bromley and Melton’s “Cults, Religion and Violence” (2002) gave the researcher a better understanding of the concept of rebellious cults raised in the history. They mentioned that if a certain rebellion had a high demand organization, uses violence to oppose governmental control and charismatic leadership, it will be considered as a “religious movement” or a “cult.” These groups usually have negative connotations as its leaders are someone who assume having a power or control over a number of people that benefit from his followers. But in the case of Roque’s cult, it aimed not only religious expansion but also their wants to unleash political and social reforms, especially to seek freedom by means of resisting against the Spaniards through revolt.
  10. 10. As a related literature, the researcher pondered the biography of Apolinario dela Cruz, a religious man who established a revolutionary cult at Tayabas, Quezon in 1841 named “Cofradia de San Jose,” the life of an Ilonggo babaylan, Tapar who found religion with a mixture of Catholicism and Paganism in 1663 and the exploits of Bankaw, a charismatic chieftain from Limasawa who led an insurrection in 1622. These three personalities are identical with Eusebio Roque because he also established a rebellious group that was considered as a religious cult (as they used anting-anting, prayers, and practices that were not accepted by the Catholic church) since they were all recognized as founders of rebellious cults that were not aligned with more accepted religion. Both groups were regarded as dangerous, opposing the Spanish-imposed religious activities (Bromley & Melton, 2002). But the difference was the three mentioned persons (Dela Cruz, Tapar and Bankaw) who rebelled before the 1896 Philippine Revolution, which was considered as the three of the earliest revolts in the Philippine history as reported by Maguigad, Galicia, Mazo and Sopoco (2009). Agoncillo (1990) considered the continuous hispanization of the Filipinos by dint of religion in line with Spain’s policy of “Gospel, Gold and Glory” as the main reason behind religious rebellions which then became popular during the colonial period. Various attempts were made to proselytize different cultural communities by employing a newly Christianized chieftain or his children and family as shining models for other barangay members to follow or by using a Christianized member of a converted ethnic community to evangelize their neighboring unconverted groups. Yet, majority of these religious rebellions had existed among the masses of the Tagalog region that joined the revolution like the one that Roque did. On the other hand, Pilario (2005) considered these popular peasant uprisings (dubbed as fanatic, religious and backward) as “romantic” rebellions because they were led by charismatic
  11. 11. personalities not like the rational and secular revolutions of the Ilustrados in 1880’s such as the Propaganda and La Liga Filipina. Moreover, “Popular Uprisings in the Philippines; 1840-1940” of Sturtevant (1976), cited the variations of Philippine revolts in the history. The Katipunan version of Roque was considered as one of the rebellious groups with a “Little Tradition”, because of the fact that it was a peasant-led unrest or a revolt that was led by a man who came from the lower-class of the society. All sects of Katipunan during those days were urban phenomenon with a leadership from the “minute, lower, middle class” of white collar employees including Roque. In line with the book “Kasaysayang Bayan, Sampung Aralin sa Kasaysayang Pilipino” (2001) of National Historical Institute, the researcher came upon why foreign colonizers indicated that these religious/rebellious cults in the country during their colonial years could bring danger to people. Spanish friars saw these groups as secret societies that facilitate anti- Christian activities and forced people to join their group to be members of their religious “salvations” which were then considered as fruits of their leaders’ own interpretation and not based on biblical references that are against on the teachings of Catholicism. In addition with this, is the more dangerous reason - these groups also aimed to separate Filipinos from Catholic church and were taught to be bandits and rebelled people that would fight the Spanish government to seek freedom and justice with the help of their magic and sorcery. Lastly, majority of the followers were males, hence, as a result of that perspectives, the Spaniards thought that they can form a huge battalion of forces to desolate the places where the Spaniards settled.
  12. 12. As stated in Ileto’s book entitled “Pasyon and Revolution: Popular Movements in the Philippines, 1840-1910” (1979), historical circumstances have given a unique shape to Filipino beliefs and practices because the point of the proximity of anting-anting enable the ruler to absorb some of their powers that played a significant role in the thought and motivation of peasant rebels, bandits, soldiers and generals of the revolutionary army. It gave the researcher clarification that those Filipino heroes who used amulets and talismans as protections to harm, had their faith in their own version of religion as intimately connected with the ideas of power, leadership, nationalism and revolution. Another point of the mentioned book was the story of Jesus Christ’s sufferings which gave inspiration to revolutionaries who also had sufferings during those times, in which they urged many people to join their religious-rebellious forces. Through that perspective, the researcher also saw the similarity between the situations of Jesus Christ who was considered as a danger to the Romans whom in those times conquered the land of Jews; whereas, the Katipuneros like Roque who also touted as dangers by the Spanish colonizers in the country. In addition, the researcher discovered that some of those heroes used amulets for their specific reasons like to ward-off bad luck, to attract money and good fortune, and to make them invulnerable to bullets (Ocampo, 2012). Furthermore, Salazar (1999) reported on his book; “Mga Pag-aaral sa Kasaysayan ng Pilipinas; Ang Kartilya ni Emilio Jacinto at ang Diwang Pilipino sa Agos ng Kasaysayan,” that even in the peak of Christian religion in the country, many people still prevailed amulets and myths because of its powers, simply by uttering magical prayers in Latin language to unleash its effects and potentials.
  13. 13. In 2008, according to Zaide’s book, entitled “Philippine History and Government,” majority of our revolutionary heroes believed in the concept of animism with the fact that during the time when they were battling, they were armed with amulets called anting-anting and partnered with paltik, old rifles , and bamboo spears despite of high-class arms of the Spaniards. Being a relevant literature, the researcher reviewed the religious side of Katipunan (including Roque as one of its leaders), sometimes referred to as “men of anting-anting” and found out that the Supremo, Andres Bonifacio used the Santiago de Galicia and Virgen del Pilar amulet, General Emilio Aguinaldo possessed the medallion of the Santissima Trinidad, Generals Miguel Malvar and Antonio Luna had the same anting-anting called Virgen Madre, Emilio Jacinto blessed with a necklace’s pendant that has a shape of a book and a sword, Pantaleon Villegas (Leon Kilat) held a magical handkerchief called “kilat” which made him invisible and Macario Sakay owned a vest with Latin prayers as inscripted, called as “Carvaca.” A news correspondent in February, 1897 noted that all those men in General Aguinaldo’s army had their scapulars and crucifixes around their collars and also a band of red cotton cloth having another anting-anting inside. Besides, Katipuneros in Visayan region, such as Elpidio, Anastacio Rama, and Simplicio Alaura used Vistidora, a chasuble like cloth worn over one’s clothes with printed images of God the Father, resurrection of Jesus Christ, heads of the Three Persons, heads of the 12 Apostles in front and some corrupted Latin-Spanish words at the back, like “Cruz passion y muerte cruz de Cristo salva mi tress Ave Maria, Adit Dium Empacturom en visto virgo Jesus.” They had also their own version of cloth amulets, its first kind was a triangle- shaped clothing inscribed with several words like "Gibison Gaodio magnobaldi contra bala epica egosom pactom Dominom Diom Pactom Jesom Pleom Tom Jesus," and the second one was a two fingerbreadths of cloth with an image of an angel carrying a kris sword with Spanish
  14. 14. words, "Salvate Deus, Los que defienden de la patria como nuestro defensa en la patria celestial contra los demonios” (Ileto, 1979). According Schumacher (1991) on his book, “The Making of Nation: Essays on Nineteenth-Century Filipino Nationalism,” Katipunan had traditional imagery and its ethos of brotherhood, encouraged by this fusion of popular “religious” aspirations and new patriotic goals. But Ileto (1979) added to Schumacher’s claim that the main reason of the secret society’s pious beliefs in magical amulets was the part of the so-called “Revolt of the masses”, which gave birth in some social movements that was initiated by largely rural and uneducated Filipinos like petty clerks, laborers and artisans in Manila who did not have any established source of strength to have the courage to fight against the better forces of colonizers. The lives of Baliwageño cult leader of “Santa Iglesia” who fought the American colonizers in Pampanga during 1900’s named Felipe Salvador, the Ilocano religious founder of “Kapisanan Makabola Makasinag” in Nueva Ecija during 1923, Pedro Kabola and the Tayug Colorum group leader of Pangasinan in 1929, Pedro Calosa, are congruent profiles with the main person (Eusebio Roque) of the present research. They were all politically unsophisticated who failed to sensitize the people to a new spectrum of possible identities and apply religious ideas in opposing their foes because they believed to be fanatics. Nevertheless, the dissimilarity is that the three indicated heroes had shown their heroism to object during the occupation of the Americans in the Philippines. Guerrero’s book, “The Colorum Uprisings, 1924-1931; Asian Studies Vol. 1” (1967) noted that Colorum groups during the colonial years in the Philippines were borne out by the general apathy to the government and the condemnation, it received from the public officials like
  15. 15. what had motivated Roque to join Katipunan. The book also pointed- that these uprisings did not have any significant political effects because they were led by peasants or lower-class personalities like what Katipuneros experienced in the past. Other paralleled life stories that the researcher deciphered were the backgrounds of Simon Tecson, the San Miguel, Bulacan native who led the Filipinos in the siege of Baler in June 1899 and Faustino Quijano, the Cabeza de Barangay who led a Katipunan chapter in San Ildefonso, Bulacan during 1896 revolution. Resembling with the topic (Eusebio Roque) of the present research, these two local heroes of Bulacan were unknown for many Filipinos despite their contributions. As a matter of fact, they were not mentioned in Social studies textbooks and they were not given any widespread recognition as part of national history. Moreover, the book of Renato Constantino, entitled, “Veneration Without Understanding” (1969) depicted that history was made by both by known and unknown heroes who confronted the problems of social progress and tried to solve them with the historic conditions of their epoch. It also stated that the deeper the hero’s commitment to the people’s cause in his own time as evidenced by his life and deeds, the more heroic he becomes as a leader of his men and the closer the correspondence between a man’s perception of reality and reality itself, the greater a man he is complying with the exploits of Roque. However, the two mentioned persons (Tecson and Quijano) led their respective rebellious troops in the Northern part of Bulacan while Roque led in the Southern part. The presented profiles and books as related literature aided the researcher to describe the hero being pointed on this paper. The researcher included the mentioned personalities as related literature because it clearly traced a single path; they were unknown heroes who used the concept
  16. 16. of combined religion and revolution to oppose foreign colonizers. Despite the similarities, the researcher surmised that these surveyed personalities lack in different aspects that formed gaps to complete their written identity. This study wants to fill the gap between them with regards to the life of another person who is actually related with those personalities mentioned in the related literature. RelatedStudy Firouzkouhi and Boroujeni’s (2015) study, “Data analysis in oral history: A new approach in historical research” was a parallel research to the present study as it focuses the application of Oral history technique in data analysis as one of the new discovered ways on how to analyze the answers in the questions in a Qualitative type of study like historical research. As this related study aimed to introduce an ethical approach of data analysis obtained, its results pondered that the Oral history technique as a new approach of data analysis is suitable for this kind of research. Another finding of the study pointed-out that the mentioned analytic method would assist qualitative researchers effectively regarding analysis of qualitative data from Oral history studies like the present study about Roque. The related study also pointed the procedures on how to deal with this new kind of data analysis where the method on how to analyze the data of the present study was patterned: (1) Data gathering through interviews with the oral witness and first-level coding, (2) Second-level coding or determining the sub-categories (codes), (3) Third-level coding or determining the main categories (themes) and (4) Connecting the main categories to each other and writing the narrative with support of reading materials. However, as the study mentioned that the gathered data through Oral history technique must be supported by reading materials, it did not mentioned the method on how to analyze those
  17. 17. materials that help to verify its contents. This method is known as Documentary analysis in consonance with Annum (2016). Through that gap, the present study mentioned the Documentary analysis in order to have a distinct analytic tool for those materials as he followed that strategy in analyzing and presenting data.
  18. 18. CHAPTER III METHODS OF RESEARCH This part of the paper deals on the methodology, data sources that the researcher used to answer the research question settled on the statement of the problem. Furthermore, it also discusses the analytical tool which the researcher utilized for the data analysis procedure of the study. ResearchDesign The researcher applied Historical research, a kind of study that systematically examines the events to give account of whatever happened in the past. According to the book of Hegel (1990), “The Philosophy of History,” the gathered data that are suitable to answer the research questions in this type of study are not statistically treated as they follow the steps, such as (1) identification of the topic and formulation of the problem or question, (2) gathering of information that can be captured that is not numerical in nature, (3) data analysis and (4) report or preparation of the narrative exposition (Trochim, 2006). The researcher used two common approaches in gathering data based on a Historical type of research; the Oral history technique and Documentary analysis. Oral history technique is a systematic collection of living people’s testimony (interview) about their own experiences and manner of attempting to verify and analyze the findings to place in an accurate historical context (Moyer, 1999). Likewise, the Documentary analysis in line with Annum (2016) is a method used to obtain relevant documentary evidence through reading and searching books that are related to
  19. 19. the topic as the part of literature review just to support and validate facts in the presentation of data. Furthermore, a Historical research demands the historian to demonstrate the gathered data in detail to bridge the gaps between the documentation and the conclusions that he draws, as Schumacher (1991) mentioned. Besides, the present study also emphasized a biographical form of historical research that aims to present data regarding the experiences of a remarkable personality from the past. Participants of the study Since the present study implemented the process of Oral history, the persons that served as the participants during the interview were Joy Sison, Tourism Officer of Pandi Municipal Hall, Noemi Fuentes, retired teacher from Kakarong Elementary School, Engr. Alfredo German, local historian and writer of a comic for commemoration of Roque’s heroism and Maricel Roque, descendant of the Roque. The first two mentioned persons were legitimate residents of Pandi, Bulacan who had their knowledge about the history of the town, which is also the place where Roque led his Katipunan chapter. ResearchMaterials Usually, the materials or sources in a historical research are classified into two in agreement with Key (1997); the primary sources which are direct outcomes of scenarios or the records of eyewitnesses like original documents, artifacts, remains etc. and the Secondary sources that contains information provided by a person who did not directly observe the event, such as textbooks, periodicals, newspaper, etc. Due to the lack of primary sources that will
  20. 20. constitute the present study, all sources used by the researcher in the introduction, literature review and presentation of data were secondary sources. As sources in the review of related literature, the researcher consulted the written documents about the lives of other unknown heroes written in rare books like “Bulac noon, San Ildefonso ngayon” of Delos Reyes and Delos Reyes (1983), “Filipinos in History; Vol. 1” of Aguilar (1989), “Pasyon and Revolution: Popular movements in the Philippines, 1840-1910” of Ileto (1979), “Philippine History” of Halili (2004), “Remembering my lolo Simon Ocampo Tecson; Leader in the Siege of Baler” of Tecson (2011), “The Buenavista Estate and the Peasant Movement in San Ildefonso, Bulacan” of Veneracion (1981) and “The Colorum Uprisings, 1924- 1931, Asians studies; Vol. 1” of Guerrero (1967). In addition with these, the researcher scanned some internet sources that discuss the experiences and achievements of Apolinario dela Cruz, Bankaw, Felipe Salvador, Macario Sakay, Tapar Pedro Calosa and Pedro Kabola which are similar to the exploits of Eusebio Roque to serve as the guide of the researcher in interpreting the entire life of the subject (hero). One encouraging reason for the researcher to write the historical biography of Roque was the fact that the subject is not as popular as most heroes in the country like Jose Rizal, Andres Bonifacio, Apolinario Mabini and many others. The writer read books on general references on history and writings of history, as “Methods of research” of Good and Scaster (1972), “Philosophy of History” of Hegel (1990), “Some Reflections about Cofradia de San Jose as a Philippine Religious Uprising; Asian Studies” of Lee (1967) and some internet sources that discusses Oral History Technique and Documentary analysis.
  21. 21. Similarly, the books, “Anting-anting (O kung bakit nagtatago sa loob ng bato si Bathala)” of Pambid (2000), “Bulakan ng mga bayani; Mga sanaysay tungkol sa rebolusyon ng 1896 at digmaang pilipino-amerikano ng 1899” of Veneracion (2007), National Historical Institute’s “Kasaysayang bayan; Sampung aralin sa kasaysayang Pilipino (2001)” and “Minutes of the Katipunan (1978),” “Looking back 6: Prehistoric Philippines” of Ocampo (2012), “Philippine History and Government” of Maguigad, Galicia, Mazo and Sopoco (2009) and “The Katipunan and the revolution, Memoirs of general Santiago Alvarez” of Malay (1992) served as materials where the researcher looked for some insights and data that answered the question of the study. Just as Good and Scates (1972) stated, history means the search for knowledge and truth but basically, “a searching to find out.” Further, it is also an integrated description of the past events written in a spirit of critical inquiry for the whole truth. The related literatures mentioned, like “Popular Uprising in the Philippines 1840-1940” of Sturtevant (1976), “History of the Filipino People” of Agoncillo (1990) and “Philippine History and Government” of Zaide (2008) helped the researcher to write and express the significance of an “unknown” hero who were forgotten by time or not acknowledged by people as great personalities not only in the province of Bulacan but also in the entire Philippines. ResearchInstruments As the researcher used the Oral history technique, he formulated two sets of questions; the first interview schedule (A) contained 20 open-ended questions about Roque’s religious and revolutionary experiences, the kind of his Katipunan chapter in Bulacan, history of Kakarong de Sili and lastly, about the commemoration and significance of his contributions in history. However, items one to five in the interview session have two to three sub-questions. While the
  22. 22. second interview schedule (B) contained 14 open-ended questions about Roque’s personal profile, early life experiences, love life, heroism and some philosophical insights about his contributions to history but the items one, six, and seven have one to two sub-questions. Interview schedule A was prepared for the two legitimate residents of Pandi, Bulacan who are knowledgeable about the religious and revolutionary experiences of Roque while interview schedule B was prepared for the relatives and the writer of Roque’s biography. Data Gathering Procedure The study wants to fill the missing data on the hero’s personal profile as a component of the introductory part; to do so, as mentioned, the researcher sent a letter addressed to the parish priest of Saint Martin of Tours church in Bocaue, Bulacan (the church where the hero was baptized as Catholic) and allow him to find the baptismal records of the hero but the records are very fragile and the contents are not in good condition, and as a matter of fact, they are century old documents; however, the researcher got the name of the priest who handled the parish church when Roque was born in 1865 who supposed to be the priest who baptized him. The researcher also went to the Mormons Family History Center to determine the hero’s personal information (parent’s names, baptismal date and name of the priest who baptized him) from his birth certificate that those Mormons painstakingly photocopied and put into microfilms as their collections in their genealogical vaults at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in White Plains, Quezon City. But when the researcher went to their office, the officer-in-charge told that the Microfilm no. 1128441 (Bautismos 1857-1866) where the photocopied baptismal certificate of a person named “Eusebio Roque” in Bocaue, Bulacan was out of order.
  23. 23. When the researcher read the work of a local historian of Bulacan, Engr. Alfredo German in a comics form, made by Emidio Gutierrez as a centennial souvenir in the Kongreso ng Malolos anniversary celebration in 1998 entitled “Heneral Eusebio Roque, Mala-republika ng Kakarong de Sili,” he finally determined the personal information and some religious and revolutionary experiences of Roque that are essential to the study. Consequently, majority of Roque’s experiences in terms of his religious side and journey to Katipunan, were discovered by the researcher in the book, entitled “The Katipunan and the revolution, Memoirs of general Santiago Alvarez” of Malay (1992). This book compiled and translated the memoirs of General Santiago Alvarez, a Katipunan general who encountered Roque during those days in Cavite and Bulacan and wrote some of their experiences with the hero, including some memoirs of General Felipe Estrella and General Artemio Ricarte about their experiences with Roque. To make some clarifications about the comics and to answer the first set of interview schedule, the researcher personally interviewed Engr. Alfredo German about the life and experiences of Eusebio Roque on the interviewee’s house in Barrio Lolomboy, Bocaue. Through a casual conversation, the researcher discovered that Engr. German got majority of his data in writing the mentioned article through an interview with Roque’s oldest grandson from his cousin in Bocaue and the personal hostler (a person who take care of horses) of Roque who knew the hero personally and known for his alias, “Laurong Kamagong” in Tala Leprosarium (now Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital) at Caloocan City. Due to that person, who was already 93 years of age when Engr. German interviewed him in 1993, he had known the physical attribute of Roque including the height, body built and length of hair, and as well as some early life experiences of the hero.
  24. 24. All throughout, Engr. German and the researcher met and interviewed a descendant (great granddaughter from his cousin in father side) of Roque on the exact place where the hero was born in Barrio Caingin, Bocaue. With the use of the first interview schedule, the descendant answered all our questions and told some stories regarding her revolutionary ancestor. The researcher also went to Pandi, Bulacan where the Katipunan chapter of Roque was founded and interviewed two legitimate residents of the town; a Tourism officer of Pandi Municipal Hall and a retired teacher from Pandi Elementary School with the use of the second interview schedule (centered about Roque’s heroism on the town). Hence, the researcher jotted down the facts and insights that all of those interviewees had shared but in order to have a clarified source, he also used a mobile recorder in recording the conversations (during the interview) for easy retrieving and transcribing the data. The researcher also visited the National Archives in National Library of the Philippines in Manila to find some rare books that are related in Roque’s life for being a Katipunero and to find original Spanish documents parallel with the study but the archivist found a Spanish document (a Spanish newspaper) regarding the hero’s capture after the revolution on their microfilms and sent a copy to the researcher through internet and classified as the only primary source of this study. The important parts of the document were translated by the researcher to English with the aid of other person (researcher’s mother) who is capable of understanding the mentioned language as an additional content of the study. The Provincial Library of Bulacan in Malolos Capitol, the Center for Bulacan Studies in Bulacan State University (Malolos Campus), the Municipal Library of Baliwag and the Baliuag University Library Archives and Museum as well as Baliuag University’s Graduate Studies
  25. 25. Library were all visited by the researcher for data gathering through rare books, theses and documents that constituted the facts needed. Consequently, the researcher sought some historical articles and issued materials in the internet for some data about the hero that were published there. As first-hand experience, the researcher visited important places that are related to Eusebio Roque such as his birth place in Barrio Caingin in Bocaue during the interview with his descendant, the location of his heroism in Pandi (Inang Filipina Shrine also known as Kakarong de Sili Shrine) and his execution site in Bulakan, Bulacan (front of the Nuestra Señora de la Asuncion Parish). This kind of travel contributed the study in fact that the researcher believes that it is very difficult to write historical events when you’re not in the exact place where those scenarios happened. In fact, that research involves the researcher’s personal exposure to those collaborative places in accordance with their topic being surveyed (Mortensen, 2009). The researcher observed the mentioned places to reflect the memorable scenes not only in the life of the hero but also to the local history of Bulacan. Data Analysis Procedure The researcher utilized an analytical tool that helped to interpret the gathered data. As a historian’s duty to study the past events on what history had left (Perez, 1986), the researcher used the Oral history technique of data analysis to the gathered data. To clarify the obtained data from an interview, this kind of analysis is suitable to produce a good narrative because a historical research methodology is required to be applied with proper data analysis as cited in the study of Firouzkouhi & Boroujeni (2015).
  26. 26. The researcher followed the stages on how this kind of study is done. First, after the data gathering procedure, the researcher read all the responses (data) from the interviews; second, he transcribed the things that had been conversed throughout the interview. Third, he identified the codes emerged. The formulated codes were from the common ideas which traced a single path in the responses of the interviewees. Moreover, the researcher verified the codes by supporting them with related data from reading materials used in the study; this method is called as Documentary analysis as mentioned in the previous part. Next, the researcher distinguished the respective themes that the emerged codes are suitable, namely religious and revolutionary experiences. Lastly, he wrote the narrative that presents the data of the study based on the chronological order (before and after) of Roque’s religious and revolutionary experiences with its subordinate codes.
  27. 27. CHAPTER IV PRESENTATION, ANALYSIS AND INTERPRETATION OF DATA This chapter presents the analysis and interpretations of data gathered in chronological order based on the question presented in the statement of the problem. All the information collected from different sources and from interviews had been analyzed through Oral history technique of data analysis to have a comprehensive organization of the data that determine the themes of the codes. Themes of the study and their codes Under the Theme 1 (religious experiences), the codes are; “became interested in amulets,” “raised by a priest,” “became a religious leader,” “influenced the religious Real de Binakod in Paombong,” “guided the launching of Guerilla warfare in Paombong” and “related to present times.” While under the Theme 2 (revolutionary experiences), the codes are; “intrinsically motivated to rebel against the Spaniards,” “influenced by his environment to join the revolution,” became a successful revolutionary leader,” “founded the first Philippine Republic,” “became a military general,” “gave Gregorio Del Pilar’s Baptism of Fire,” “Governor General Polavieja mentioned: “En Cavite esta el escandalo, y el peligro en Bulacan” and “considered as a Filipino hero.”
  28. 28. Part 1. Eusebio Roque’s experiences before he became: 1.1 Religious man Became interested in amulets. Roque grew up with an interest in religion and amulets as his descendant Maricel Roque mentioned in the interview: “Bata pa lang, mahilig na sa mga magic. Kaso mas nahilig sa relihyon dahil pinalaki ng pari.” “Even in young age, he is a fan of magic. He became more interested in religion after being raised by a priest.” The work of German & Gutierrez (1998) comply with the statement as it indicated that Roque always visited their neighbor’s house to hear fantasy stories when he was six years old. Aside from that, the book showed that his belief and love for the powers of amulets started after an instance when he met Apo Andres, a hunter who was an expert in amulets and native prayers who told him that he had the good virtue to protect his amulets for a lifetime. Thereupon, he gave him two oracion (prayers) and a scapular that helped him to cure simple illnesses and protection from any harm, Raisedby a priest. Roque’s parents died at his early age as Alfredo German told in the interview: “Nang mamatay ang mga magulang niya dahil sa Cholera, pinag-aral siya ng kumpare ng tatay niya sa Bustos kay Padre Pedro Isaac Ignacio na kung saan naging malapit si Sebio at nagturo sa kanya ng maraming bagay. Bata pa lang siya, kasama na siya ni Padre Ignacio na nagpapaimprenta ng mga karton, mga ginagamit ng mga bata sa pag-aaral ng abakada.”
  29. 29. “When both of his parents died because of Cholera, he was schooled by his father’s friend in Bustos under Father Pedro Isaac Ignacio who taught Sebio many things. Even at his young age, Sebio accompanied Father Ignacio every time the priest goes to the printing press to print children’s cards and academic materials who study abakada.” When he reached childhood age and as he acquired formal school under Fr. Ignacio, Roque’s intelligence, he acquired a deep relation to Fr. Ignacio and as being educated by a priest, he became religious and always leaves the miserable situations to God according to German and Gutierrez (1998). These findings corresponds to the relevance of one of the related literatures of the present study, “Mga Pag-aaral sa Kasaysayan ng Pilipinas; Ang Kartilya ni Emilio Jacinto at ang Diwang Pilipino sa Agos ng Kasaysayan” of Salazar (1999) that mentioned the beliefs of the early Filipinos in the power of amulets and magical prayers prevailed despite the peak of the spread of Christianity in the country like the time when Roque became interested in these religious materials. The book also mentioned that those people who trusted the power of anting- anting had religious background and motive like Roque who was raised by a priest. 1.2 Revolutionary man Intrinsically motivated to rebel against the Spaniards. When Fr. Ignacio died, he became the operator and teacher in the school, he was called as “Maestrong Sebio” (Teacher Sebio), in line with Tecson (2011). But there was an occurrence when one of the parents of his students complained his school management and policies, pursuant to German (2016):
  30. 30. “Bigla kasi siyang nagtaas ng tuition sa mga estudyante niya kaya’t inireklamo siya. Bukod pa ‘run, mainitin ang kanyang ulo kaya’t minsan, nakabatok siya ng bata kaya nagalit ang mga magulang. Sinumbong siya at naging wanted sa mga Kastila.” “He abruptly increased the school’s tuition fees for students, hence, he was reported to authorities. For being temperamental, once, he hit one of his students and later, a parent reported him then, became a wanted personality to the Spaniards.” The words of the interviewee supported by the work of German and Gutierrez (1998) as they proved that after his he was reported, it resulted to the closure of the school, only after a few days. Thereafter, he surmised that it was been a long time when the Filipinos were being disgruntled and maltreated by the Spaniards and prevented their chance to gain good living through unequal treatment. Influenced by his environment to join the revolution. Roque was believed to be a pro- Rizal and was urged by Emilio Jacinto to join Katipunan as German (2016) raised: “’Yang si Sebio, maka-Rizal ‘yan. Binasa niya ‘yung nobela ni Rizal, yung Noli Me Tangere. Kaya’t tingnan mo, ‘yung pangalan ng Katipunan niya, Balanagay Dimasalang, hindi ba’t ‘yun ang pangalang sagisag ni Rizal sa Mason?” “Ang una niya naging kaibigan eh si Emilio Jacinto. Tinanong siya kung gusto niyang maglingkod sa ating bayan dahil mayroon siyang katangiang gusto ng kapatiran. Kagaya ng matapang, malakas ang loob at kung magsalita ay diretso. Nagustuhan siya ni Jacinto kaya’t sinabi, kung pwede eh sumapi ka na. Sinabi niya, kung darating ‘yung araw na magugustuhan mo, nandito lang ako lagi sa imprentahan.”
  31. 31. “Sebio was pro-Rizal. He read Rizal’s novel Noli Me Tangere. Look at, the name of his chapter, Balangay Dimasalang. It was the penname used by Rizal in Masonry, right?” “Emilio Jacinto became his first friend. He was asked by Jacinto if he wants to serve for the country because of his ideal potentials for their brotherhood, like bravery, being adventurous and speaks directly. Jacinto wanted him and told that if he wants to be a member, join them immediately. Jacinto told him that if the day comes, look for him in the printing office.” German’s expounding on the interview was supported by his work with Gutierrez in (1998), remarked that as great follower of the Rizal’s philosophical views as a Mason, his love for the country prevailed more. Likewise, there was a scenario where he accidentally met Jacinto that gave him opportunity to reflect on his stand for the imminent revolution in 1896 as he experienced those maltreatments from the Spaniards. The presented results correlate with the mentioned theory in the previous chapter; Challenge and Response Theory of Arnold Toynbee (1948) since, it affirms that a person became known in the history because of the “challenge” that he encountered and the “response” which he used to solve it. In Roque’s experiences, because of the colonization of the Spaniards (as the challenge), it motivated him to resist against those colonizers through participating the Katipunan and soon became one of the leaders of it (as his response). Part 2: Eusebio Roque’s experiences after he became: 2.1 Religious man Became a religious leader. Based on the translated memoir of Katipunan General, Mariano Alvarez’s book, entitled “The Katipunan and the revolution, Memoirs of general
  32. 32. Santiago Alvarez” of Malay (1992), when Roque and his comrade Felipe Estrella became members of Katipunan, they went to Magdalo (Bacoor, Imus and Kawit) and Magdiwang (Noveleta) areas in Cavite to urge people in joining Katipunan. They decided to it do through like a ceremony of a Catholic mass; wherein a priest distributes hostia but in their situation, an improvised circular paper with size of a silver Mexican peso called “Hostia redentora.” The mentioned hostia had written cross at the center and Latin phrases “Hiesus lamuroc milano” or "Panes teurom nam butrates luz itirre quetram bobis viva buturiam” around the circle and the other side of the paper had written letters, “K.K.K.” They scattered these hostias to people by means of swallowing them while uttering words,“Ego… Peravit… Ego… Peravit… Ego… Sacrificit” and “Enom… Dre… Enom… Go… Enom… To.” They did not require people to give money but others willingly gave twenty cents to one peso as offer or sometimes people donated cigarettes. Hereafter, another special ceremony that required small donations for a greater merit was performed with three such amulets swallowed separately and was supposed to produce higher potency. Although General Artemio Ricarte told on his memoir which was also a part of the memoir of General Alvarez translated by Malay (1992), many people participated the ceremonies because Colonel Estrella told the people that Roque possessed capability of making a person invulnerable to bullets if an hostia was swallowed. As a fanatic and charismatic leader, he claimed that the bullets that will punish him are not on this world. Through these experiences, it started his journey on achieving his religious journey in aligned with his revolutionary aims in fact that he gained many followers on that town. Throughout the interview, German mentioned that:
  33. 33. “Sinasabi niya sa mga alagad na kapag kinain niyo yan, hindi kayo tatamaan ng bala. Maski siya, sinabi rin niya na hindi pa namamanufacture yung balang papatay sa kanya. Mahaba raw ang buhok sabi ng nainterview kong tagapag-alaga niya ng kabayo, ‘yun ang unang-unang sinabi sa akin hanggang dito, sa balikat para daw makahawig ni Kristo tsaka sinasabi niyang anak siya ng Diyos.”5’6”hanggang 5’7”ang taas niya. At saka lagi siyang mayroong tatlong Carmel na skapular sa leeg.” “He uttered to his followers that if they swallow it, they will not be perished by ammunitions. He also said that the bullet that will slay him is not already manufactured yet. Based on my interview with his horse hostler, Sebio grew his hair up to shoulders to be looked like Christ as he claimed that he was the Son of God, that was the first thing that he mentioned to describe Roque. His height might be in 5’6” to 5’7”. And usually, he (Roque) had three brown Carmel scapulars on his neck.” The statements of German proved by Tecson’s (2011) book, indicated that when Roque became a Katipunan leader in Bulacan, he was touted as a messiah leader who believed to possess magical powers because of his amulets and prayers that will protect him in different harms. The book also mentioned that he persuaded his Katipunan with combined philosophy of religious practices and Masonic rites. During the time of Roque’s lucid and brilliant campaign, he also baptized newborn babies and blessed married couples. Through anting-anting, he attracted people to join his group that resulted into 10,000 people who participated from neighboring towns in Bulacan like Bigaa (Balagatas), Hacienda de Buenavista (San Rafael, San Ildefonso and San Miguel), Guiguinto, Caloocan and Malabon. He sought amulets in Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Laguna and San Miguel de Mayumo to those who wanted to own amulets as they called, “anting-anting ni Maestrong Sebio.”
  34. 34. Influenced the religious “Real de Binakod” in Paombong. The book, “Bulacan: Lalawigan ng bayani at bulaklak” (Almario, 2002) said that when the revolutionaries were defeated in the Battle of Kakarong de Sili, some of the survivors transferred to Binakod, Paombong wherein General Isidoro Torres was there to keep and protect them. After a few days, they established another religious real to have a new bracket that will strengthen the revolutionary defense of Bulacan as they had been inspired by Roque’s principle of establishing real in Kakarong de Sili especially its religious virtues. Majority of their members wore anting- anting and used prayers to sustain their confidence despite the danger led by the Spanish forces. They also purchased some weapons (with religious blessings) and some boats that were placed along the rivers as means of their escape in case some Spaniards attacked. However, in a similar incident in Kakarong de Sili, the boats were destroyed by Spanish forces on March 1897 that caused its members to retreat to Biak na Bato in San Miguel de Mayumo and Malolos. The contents of the mentioned book supported the insights of Noemi Fuentes and Joys Sison during the interview: “Nang matalo sila sa Kakarong, ‘yung ibang pinuno ng Katipunan sa Bulacan, mas nabuhay. Nagtatag ng real si Heneral Isidoro Torres sa Paombong na may pagkarelihyoso. Parang kultong rebolusyonaryo rin. Gumamit din ng mga agimat.” (Fuentes, 2016) “When they were defeated in Kakarong, the other leaders of Katipunan in Bulacan risen. General Isidoro Torres established a new religious real in Paombong. It looks like a revolutionary cult, they also used amulets.” “Sina Torres ang nagpatuloy ng laban sa Kakarong ‘dun sa Binakod, dahil nakuha nila ang mga ideya ni Sebio sa Kakarong, lalo na ‘yung paniniwala sa dasal.” (Sison, 2016)
  35. 35. “Torres continued the struggle of Kakarong in Binakod because they got the idea of Sebio’s in Kakarong, especially the beliefs on prayers.” Salazar (1999) also pondered that the idea of the establishment of a real in Binakod was inclined in the idea of the foundation of Real de Kakarong,in fact that the revolutionaries who decided to establish it acquired the knowledge and fanatic beliefs through Roque’s teachings, such as believe in the power of amulets and the word of God and military tactics like how to hold guns, how to deal with other people and also how to discipline themselves under revolutionary behavior. Guided the launching of “religious Guerilla warfare in Paombong.” Connected also to the work of Almario (2002), being an active participant of Roque’s chapter, Gregorio Del Pilar obtain religious wisdom, military strategies and cultivated his skills in different ways but the most important was the “religious guerilla” manner of warfare wherein a small group of people use military tactics like raids, sabotage and ambushes. Del Pilar and his comrades attacked the Spanish detachment in Paombong a few months after the Battle of Kakarong de Sili to apply his knowledge that he earned through guerilla warfare with the guide of their amulets, prayers and beliefs inspired with Roque’s teachings. At the middle of the mass, they attacked the Spaniards who attended the mass. Within three minutes of continuous fire inside the church, Del Pilar and his men killed 17 Spaniards and got some Mauser rifles and plenty of reamed ammunition and they claimed that they won because of their possession of those religious materials from Roque. In the interview with German, he said:
  36. 36. “Dahil sa mga karanasan ni Del Pilar sa Real de Kakarong ni Sebio, kahit bata siya, bente anyos eh naging mahusay siyang pinuno ng militar. Kung wala si Sebio, hindi huhusay si Del Pilar.” “Because of Del Pilar’s experiences in Real de Kakarong of Sebio, even he was young, 20 years of age, he became a great military leader. If Sebio did not exist, Del Pilar would not be a great one.” The interviewee’s words were supported by the mentioned book of Almario (2002) that through Roque’s religious and revolutionary leadership in Kakarong de Sili, it enhances him as a young gentleman in terms of military leadership with the touch of religious beliefs to outclass small groups of Spaniards in certain places. Relatedto present times. Roque’s contributions to Philippine history can be seen in different entities in the present times as German told on the time of interview: “Makikita na sa kasalukuyan mayroon pa rin mga grupong relihyosong aktibista, ‘yung mga kumakandidato kapag eleksyon, tawag ‘dun ay mga Millenarian. Maaari din na kahawig ng kulto niya ang mga kulto ngayon dahil mga gumagamit din ‘yun ng mga anting-anting at mga dasal. Kasunod, pwede rin ang mga Muslim dahil ginagamit nila ang lakas para mapaanib ang mga tao.Sa aral naman ng buhay ni Sebio, maging matatag ang kalooban, ‘yung tamang pagtitiwala at pagmamahal sa bayan.” “In present times, it is obvious that religious activists are still existing, those who usually run for elections who were known to be “Millenarians.” His cult was related to present-day cults as they used amulets and prayers. Next, it can be the Muslims, because they usually used force to
  37. 37. convert people. In terms of lessons from Sebio’s life, it showed the significance of willpower, appropriate trust and love for the nation.” The researcher elaborated the four entities mentioned (religious activist groups, modern- day cults, Muslims and philosophical values) for verification through reading materials. First, the religious activist groups who were also known as “Millenarian groups” that believes in the 1,000 years of peace based on the Revelation of Saint John that are in the present time, conducting political struggles and running for elections that could be classified as spectrum of modern “religious uprisings” in order to lead a country for their personal/religious purposes as Chua (2016) pointed-out. As identified by Ileto (1979), the religious leaders (messiahs, popes) of different religious-rebellious movements who with their peasant followers formed their own communities to confront the armed constabulary were simply “religious fanatics” or “frustrated peasants” that tend to react irrationally to the oppressive condition in the society. Both groups used their ideals to become vehicles of expression for their thoughts that gave them both physical and rhetorical reaction that will give justice and equality for the Philippines. In addition to Ileto, Roque’s Katipunan is related with these present activists in the fact that their aims were both legitimate and from natural outgrowth of the frustration of such political action as well as their leaders were charismatic in reactions to personal grievances with established orders. Second, the modern-day cults, in the fact that like the Katipunan of Roque that was considered as a cult because of religious activities, modern-day cults are certainly rooted in the religious tradition of the Catholic church in the fact that they both use Catholic liturgical style
  38. 38. and order that were evident in their worships especially in talking to Bathala and Jesus Christ as part of their religious activities as Justimbaste (2015) stated. Roque’s group and modern-day cults both used the concept of “fanaticiscm” (belief in the power of anting-anting and native powers) that had developed from traditional folk beliefs of the Pre-Christianized society as well as their memberships which grew rapidly in response to shared sympathies and desire to revolutionize the predominant religion as well as society’s tradition through disobeying the norms of the dominant religion and politics in a certain place (like in the Philippines which follows the Westernized concept of democracy) as Guerrero (1967) settled. Furthermore, the best example of modern-day cult that is congruent with this concept is the religious cult of, Iglesia ng Watawat ng Lahi or also known as “Rizalistas” as Ileto (1979) asserted, this cult, like other religious revolts in the Philippine history (similar with Roque’s Katipunan), linked in the attainment of their ideals with the spirit of the subscribed ancient beliefs in the magical potency of sacred weapons, inscribed objects, formulaic prayers and biblical prophecy in the New Testament. Likewise, Roque’s religious aim, to spread religious principles under Katipunan to throw away the colonizers could be related in the present time in assertion to the common accusations to Muslims (third entity) that the growing number of lands that they conquered was because of the rapid spread of their religion, Islam. They both utilize the concept of “religion-to-conquer” in order to break down a number of the social ideals of a certain community that encourages people to convert on their respective religions to enlarge their culture and to meet their goals (Hartwig, 2001).
  39. 39. Lastly, the philosophical values that manifested in his works. Nevertheless, Roque’s heroism and the death of many revolutionaries in Kakarong de Sili triggered the hearts of Bulakenyos to fight for their freedom who were being exploited by the colonizers during those days as the present generation should acknowledge as a nationalistic inspiration as Sturtevant (1976) asked. As being a spark plug that continues the revolution against Spain during those days, it gave today’s people a chance to see the philosophical values of heroism, nationalism, trust, bravery and godly aspirations for the sake of one’s country, despite different time frames in the history (as mentioned by German during the interview). Another philosophical attribute that can be seen and manifested in present times in relation with the hero’s principle in religion as a strong “mechanism” to do such political and social activities to meet a certain goal is when the today’s Iglesia Ni Cristo members use the concept of “bloc voting” (all members vote for a particular candidate chosen by their church leaders) during elections (Robert, 2011). By means of that, many political candidates use the aspect of religion (by virtue these religious followers) to unleash their political and social aims if they won the elections, as Sison (2016) added in the interview: “’Yung relihyon, malakas makaimpluwensiya sa lipunan natin.” “Religion can be a strong influence in our society.” The given outcomes above agree with another related literature of this study, “Pasyon and Revolution: Popular Movements in the Philippines, 1840-1910” of Ileto (1979). It specified that some Filipino heroes used amulets as protections to harm and established their own religion connected with the ideas of nationalism to unleash a revolution like what Roque had involved during the peak of his religious experiences.
  40. 40. 2.2 Revolutionary man Became a successful revolutionary leader. His role of being a revolutionary leader started when he joined Masonry and Katipunan in Manila as Maricel Roque reported during the interview: “Nang maging opisyal na Katipunero si Lolo Sebio, binigyan siya ni Andres Bonifacio ng pistol (baril) at anting-anting na hugis triangle at may mata sa gitna. Tapos, nakakalap siya ng maraming kasapi, noon kasi kapag nagkaroon ka ng 1,000 kasapi, heneral ka na.” “When Lolo Sebio became an official member of Katipunan, Andres Bonifacio gave him a pistol and triangular amulet with an eye inscription at the center. Then, he urged many followers. During that time, if you have 1,000 members, you can already consider yourself as a “general.” Her statements, backed-up by the work of German and Gutierrez (1998), revealed that Roque joined secret societies (Masonry and Katipunan) in Manila with his fellowmen Gregorio Agustin (also known as Goring or Makalinga) and Felipe Estrella through its initiation rites. He became a great follower of Katipunan and became willing to fight against the Spaniards as revolutionary man hence, he together with his comrades always traveled to Manila to attend general meetings with the Supremo (Andres Bonifacio). Still pursuant to the mentioned work, one of his greatest highlights of being a Katipunero was when they participated the tearing of cedulas during the“Cry of Balintawak” on August 23, 1896 and where the Supremo introduced their two kababayans; General Isidoro Torres of Malolos and General Anacleto Enriquez of Bulakan who were the leaders of Katipunan in different parts of Paombong under“Balangay Apuy.”
  41. 41. As cited by Veneracion (2007), Roque was authorized to establish a Katipunan chapter, “Balangay Dimasalang” (means chapter that can’t be touched and it was based on Rizal’s pen name in Masonry) in a part of the large Hacienda Santa Maria de Pandi (consists of Angat, Balagtas, Bustos and Santa Maria) that served as a pasture field which was also a part of Dominican estate, Lolomboy-Quinusa near Pandi called “Kakarong de Sili.”In the memoirs of General Alvarez (translated work of Malay, 1992), he mentioned that the campsite of Roque has long ridges and flat-top hill in the center about two kilometers across the Angat River that was in the north of Bocaue and Meycauayan, west of Sta. Maria, east of Quingua (Plaridel) and Bustos and south of Angat. Although, before they chose and settled in the place, they held a huge meeting on the house of one their members, Alfonso Castro (who hereafter will become the treasurer) and they agreed that their camp will be on the mentioned place in Kakarong de Sili as their co-member Barsilino “Lino” Rivera suggested it, (Tecson, 2011). When asked about the historical background of the place, Fuentes (2016) claimed in the interview. saying: “Ayon kasi sa alamat, pinangalanan ‘yan ng mga Kastila bilang “Kakarong” dahil nang dumating sila dito, mayroong isang ilog dito na malakas ang tunog. Tinanong ng mga Kastila kung ano ang pangalan ng lugar, kaso inakala ng mga tigarito na ang tinutukoy ay ang umuugong. Sinagot ngayon na “kumakarungkong!” “According to a legend, it was named by the Spaniards as “Kakarong” because when they came here, there was a river that flushed so wildly. Then, the Spaniards asked the name of the place. But the people who answered misinterpreted it and surmised that the Spaniards were asking the sound made by the river so they answered it “kumakarungkong!”
  42. 42. By that instance, confusion started when the Spaniards thought that the name of the place was “Karungkungkong-karungkong” until it became “Karungkong” and eventually became “Kakarong” she added. When the researcher interviewed the Tourism Officer of Pandi, (Joy Sison) she revealed that Roque’s group was like an organized community that can sustain their basic needs: “Ang Katipunang itinatag ni Maestrong Sebio ay parang isang komunidad na may mga pasilidad. May mga organisadong araw para sa pagsusugal, may mga lugar para sa pagluluto ng pagkain, maliit na eskwelahan at may mga pabrika ng bala. As in para sila talagang isang community dahil mayroong silang musical battalion, yung Musikong Bumbong na mula pa sa Norzagaray. “The Katipunan established by Maestrong Sebio was like a community with facilities. There were organized days for gambling, there were places for preparing foods, small school and there was an ammunition factory. It looks like a literal community because they had musical battalion, the Musikong Bumbong from Norzagaray.” Her claims were confirmed, as written by Kalaw (1974) that their camp in Kakarong de Sili was like a miniature city despite of being a remote area, it was suitable for revolutionary armies in the fact that it was very much hidden and surrounded by trintseras(defensive barracks) made of bamboos. Their armed resistance who was managed by some the members like Apolinario Estrella, Isidro Fabian, Gaudencio Reyes and Agapito Castro comprised of 12 Remington guns, six air rifles for shooting, three lantakas (improvised cannon made from thin iron pipes),one Mohara (improvised blowguns),bolos, lances, harquebus(muzzle-loaded firearms), few daggers, bows and arrows, swords and spears. Some of these weapons were stolen
  43. 43. from gun factories of Spaniards but some other guns were donated by Bonifacio, from Manila. In the book, Kalaw also added that aside from being a revolutionary chapter, Roque’s group became a “logia” (branch of Masonry) because majority of the person inside the camp were also members of the said fraternity. Being under the secret society, they also followed the national principle of the group as well as its ethics under the regulations (rules and regulations) of the Katipunan and guided by its core fundamentals under a preamble written by Ireneo Rodriguez called as “Maestro Cartilla” just as German and Gutierrez (1998) documented. Roque imposed his own version of punishment to those who failed to adhere the orders of their regulation in keeping with Fuentes (2016): “Kapag mayroong nagkakasala sa pangkat nila, mayroong parusang tinatawag na “Sampal Kampilan.” ‘Yun yung pagsampal sa mukha ng isang miyembrong nagkasala o hindi sumunod dun sa mga kautusan nila.” “If a person disobeyed the rules of their group, there was a punishment called “Sampal Kampilan.” The leaders usually slapped the accused on his face in accordance to their rules.” The established camp in Kakarong de Sili was considered as a large scheme of Katipunan during the revolution, in the fact that it is one of the three major attacking forces who led serious intrusions in Luzon namely, the attack of Katipunan at the Spaniards’ powder magazine in San Juan on August 30, 1896, the attack from the southern Luzon led by General Emilio Aguinaldo. Roque led the third attack with his cohorts; Pacheco brothers in Caloocan and Tondo. But when the newly arrived Governor General, Camilio Polavieja was threatened because of the consecutive outbreaks, thereby, he ordered to attack Bulacan. They faced difficulty in attacking
  44. 44. the province because of the defensive positions of Roque’s men in Meycauayan and Binakod, Masukol in Paombong. Then, they successfully prevented the Spanish forces to attack through guarding the Parola (lighthouse) in Tondo, Manila. After the incident, 170 to 250 Spanish native troops joined their group and gave some weapons like the modern gun Krag-Jorgensen (Almario, 2002). General Santiago Alvarez remembered the participation of Kakarong de Sili in the first phase of the revolution on his memoirs when he mentioned: “As soon as the news of the outbreak of the revolution reached Nueva Ecija and Bulacan, patriots of those provinces began to mobilize men to join the uprising. Mobilization began on the first day of September 1896. In Nueva Ecija, among the leaders were Mariano Llanera, Eduardo Llanera, Mamerto Natividad and Manuel Tinio. While in Bulacan, they were Isidoro Torres, Felipe Estrella, Melencio Carlos, Simon Tecson, Bustamante, Dr. Maximo Viola and Eusebio Roque alias Dimabunggo, otherwise known as “Maestrong Sebio.” (Malay, 1992) The above text proved that Roque participated the Philippine revolution of 1896 as involvement with the revolutionary forces in Central Luzon. In addition to General Alvarez’s accounts, Veneracion (2007) noted that the major balangays of Katipunan in Bulacan namely Pinagrealan in Norzagaray, Biak na Bato in San Miguel de Mayumo including the Kakarong de Sili were hailed by the Katipuneros as “reals,” a term which refers to a well-established branches of Katipunan in the province in order for them to recognize the strength of those groups of revolutionaries in Bulacan. Founded the “First” Philippine Republic. Conforming to Sison and German during the interview, they surmised that indeed, the Kakarong Republic was the first Philippine Republic:
  45. 45. “Yung sa kanila talaga ang una nating republika, hindi lamang sa Bulacan kundi sa buong bansa. Nagkaroon din sila ng ratification at organized yung composition ng officers nila. At obviously, una pa sila sa Biak na Bato Republic at Malolos Republic.” (Sison, 2016) “Theirs was our first republic, not only in Bulacan but also for the entire country. They had the ratification and organized composition of officers. And obviously, they were ahead from Biak na Bato Republic and Malolos Republic.” “Kaya ang pamagat ng ginawa kong komiks eh, “Mala-Republika ng Real de Kakarong”dahil organize na organize sila palibhasa nga at may pinag-aralan si Sebio. At talagang si Sebio ay matapang,” (German, 2016). “Thus, I entitled my comics as “Mala-Republika ng Real de Kakarong” (Republic-like Real of Kakarong) because they were really organized, obviously, since Sebio was educated.he was really brave.” As a verification of their testimonies, Tecson (2011) stated on his book “Remembering my lolo Simon Ocampo Tecson, Leader in the Siege of Baler” that Roque and his military staff raised their fortification, Real de Kakarong to a “republic” because of its huge composition with regards to civilian-military population and had self-govern entities which are characteristics of a republic through a formal gathering. The convention on December 4, 1896 was delegated by high officials of Katipunan from different parts of Bulacan like Colonel Simon Tecson from San Miguel de Mayumo who formally led the ratification together with his townmates Melencio Carlos, Maximo Viola and a person who has a surname of Bustamante. By means of this, Tecson’s book proves that the republic in Kakarong was ahead from Biak na Bato Republic in 1897 and Malolos Republic in 1899.
  46. 46. In addition, based on the memoirs of General Ricarte, included also in the works of Malay (1992), these delegates from San Miguel de Mayumo avoided to combat their Filipino town mates led by Simon Tecson’s brother Pablo who were serving as Guardia civiles under the Spanish flag, instead they addressed the demand of Roque to help the Kakarong de Sili in terms of military forces. The elected officers after the ratification of Republic of Kakarong de Sili, were Canuto Villanueva of Taal, Bocaue (Supreme/Captain General), Eusebio Roque (Brigadier General), Gregorio Agustin (Second General), Casimiro Galvez of Bigaa (Lieutenant/ Second-in-command General), Barsilino Rivera (Secretary/ Judge Promoter), Alfonso Castro (Treasurer/Lieutenant Colonel), Ignacio Lazaro and Anselmo Reyes (Captains), Manuel Salvador and Alejo Fuentes (Lieutenants), Tomas Fabian (Sergeant), Julian dela Cruz and Alfonso Castro (Communicators in Cavite), Herminigildo Laderas (Communicator in towns), Narciso Mendoza and Alvaro Salvador (blacksmiths), Giron Rivera (food supplier), Apolinario Estrella, Isidro Fabian, Gaudencio Reyes, Agapito Castro, Totong and Lorenzo Galvez and Ignacio Estrella (lower generals), as Tecson (2011) enumerated. Became a military general. Because of the worsening tension in Central Luzon, Governor General Camilo Polavieja issued a decree dated December 23, 1896 that mandates a “reconcentration” in Bulacan and other provinces in Luzon. The decree also specifically authorized Spanish forces to attack the revolutionaries in Kakarong de Sili. One of the late days of December 1896, a small number Cazadores (Spanish hunter soldiers) was sent in Roque’s camp to perish the Katipuneros but they were ready for any attack through the military tactics of its leader (Roque). Then, the Spaniards did not accomplish their task, yet, they were not familiar with the topographical feature of the camp. But it became a blessing in disguise for the Spaniards
  47. 47. because they accustom the strategic place so they planned to have another more organized attack to end the republic as General Alvarez reported (Malay, 1992). The Filipino commander of the Spanish Militia Volunteers Jose Sta. Maria penetrated Roque’s camp with three spies surnamed Santos, Robles and Dumas who were native Katipuneros inside the camp but had resentment to Roque when they had not been given any position in their chapter (Tecson, 2011). Just as Delmas (1979) reported that the spies announced a false alarm that there was an assault attack in San Rafael that was why a number of Katipuneros in Kakarong de Sili were obliged to help the San Rafaelenyos and the number of people in Roque’s camp decreased. From San Fernando, Pampanga, the Lieutenant Colonel of State Army, Major Jose Olaguer Feliu y Ramirez was ordered by Commandant Sta. Maria to take charge of the Katipuneros in the camp on the dawn of new year’s day of 1897.While the Katipuneros’ attentions were at the turbulence, another group of 600 armed Cazadores marching in six columns led by Commandant Feliu surrounded the Roque’s camp in four different directions from Santa Maria (via Bigaa), San Rafael (via Quingua), Bustos and Angat. At six o’ clock in the morning, the people in Kakarong de Sili were awakened by the screams and shriek of people outside the camp and they were attacked by massive and continuous cannon and gunshots of the Spaniards. Throughout the interview, when being asked about the battle experienced by Roque in Kakarong de Sili, the respondents replied: “Si Lolo Sebio mismo ang namuno sa labanan kasama ‘yung mga heneral niya sa kampo. Kaso ang kwento, mga alas dos ng hapon, naubusan sila ng bala at halos 1,200-3,000 na ang patay
  48. 48. ‘non kasama na ‘yung tauhan niyang Villanueva (Supreme Chief) at ‘yung panday nila na si Alvaro Salvador” (Roque, 2016) “Lolo Sebio led the battle with his generals in their campsite. But at 2 o’ clock in the afternoon, they lost their ammunitions and almost 1,200 to 3,000 died including Supreme Chief Villanueva and their blacksmith, Alvaro Salvador.” “Si Sebio ang nanguna sa labanan. Magiting talaga siya dahil kahit unexpected ang pagsalakay, ‘di siya natakot.”(Sison, 2016) “Sebio led the battle. He was great despite the attack was unexpected, he was not frightened.” Their stated data were verified by Joaquin (2005) as he pondered that as a military general in Kakarong de Sili, Roque led the Filipino troops to defend their camp despite they were out-numbered on that night and the attacked was unexpected, thus 1,200-3,000 Katipuneros perished. Although, the ammunition loss of the revolutionist led to the decision to escape in different areas as Generals Totong and Lorenzo Galvez and Ignacio Estrella managed their transfer to a secret cave in Minuyan, Norzagaray while other officials and the rest of their men were captured. Eufemio Sanchez and Pantaleon Legaspi organized their living inside the cave to protect their fellow remnants. After the gunfire, Spanish forces burned all the houses established within the camp (German & Gutierrez, 1998). Conforming to memoirs of Colonel Estrella (included in the book of Malay in 1992, after the battle, he saw scattered weapons and some beheaded bodies of Katipuneros. Commandant Feliu captured seven guns and a large number of rifles despite of the fact that 28 were killed and
  49. 49. 75 Cazadores were injured including a wounded Spanish official. The perished revolutionaries were buried on the same place in Kakarong de Sili a few days after the battle and Spaniards left the place. The mentioned battle was thought as one of the bloodiest battle in Bulacan during the time of revolution because of the number of casualties. After the incident, Commandant Feliu was granted annual pension of 500 pesetas (Spanish currency during those days) and an award of Laureate Cross of Saint Ferdinand by the Spanish government according to the newspaper from Spain, Diario Oficial de Ministerio de la Guerra (1898 issue). The victory of Spaniards in the battle of Kakarong de Sili ended the hopes of the republic to obtain freedom. Spaniards sent revolutionists’ captured weapons and a Katipunan flag with initials I.M.P. to Manila after the battle. The battle happened in Kakarong de Sili was reported in an English newspaper in Shanghai, China that stated: “In the operation directed yesterday by the Captain-General against the rebel stronghold at Kakarong and Bigaa, in the province of Bulacan, the government forces captured six fortified positions, seven cannons, a cartridge factory and a large number of fire and other arms. There are 1,100 dead, amongst them most of the native soldier deserters. The loses to the government forces were more than 20 killed and 70 wounded” (Tecson, 2011, p.50) Gave Gregorio Del Pilar’s “Baptism of Fire.”The young boy from Bulakan named Gregorio Del Pilar with his comrades from Pitpitan, Bulakan namely Julian (his brother), Juan Soccoro. Consequently, Isidro Wenceslao, Felix de Jesus, Jose Manahan and Juan Katindig joined the Katipunan in Kakarong de Sili, (German &Gutierrez, 1998).
  50. 50. Del Pilar’s initiative traced through his love for his town mate, Anacleto Enriquez and he wanted to revenge his death, as German told during the interview: “Ang masasabing pinakamatagumpay sa mga Kastila ay ‘yung naging labanan sa San Rafael dahil ‘yung isa sa mga matalik na kaibigan ni Gregorio Del Pilar, isa sa mga Enriquez, si Anacleto, napatay yun sa San Rafael eh, sa loob ng simbahan. Kaya si Del Pilar, ipinaghiganti niya ang pagkamatay ‘nun.” “The most victorious for the Spaniards was the battle in San Rafael because one of the closest friends of Gregorio Del Pilar, one of the Enriquez, named Anacleto died inside the San Rafael’s church. Accordingly, Del Pilar wanted to avenge his death.” In consonance with the book “An Acceptable holocaust: Life and Death of a Boy- General” of Kalaw (1974), Del Pilar’s greatest experience under Roque was when he faced the Spaniards in the battle of Kakarong de Sili where he considered it as his “Baptism of Fire,” in fact that it was his first time to fight against a huge battalion of Spaniards. The book also pondered that being a follower, Del Pilar’s skills in military tactics was honed by Roque that led him to be the Lieutenant and eventually Captain of the group. During the battle, Del Pilar was wounded and escaped to nearby Barangay Manatal along with his brother Julian and his comrades Isidro Wenceslao and Felix de Jesus. Del Pilar reported in his diary: “As for me, I need not say how I fought. Those who saw me in peril can tell. A Mauser bullet grazed my forehead. Thank God I was spared in that danger. Finally I had to leave the fort because, when I looked for our valiant brothers, none was any longer at his post. This should not cause shame. Self-preservation is a law of God. I passed the night in the barrio of Manatal.”
  51. 51. The above text was from the book “A Question to Heroes” of Joaquin (2005 p. 191) that shows how Del Pilar experienced the battle and what happened on him after the scenario. After the incident in Kakarong de Sili, when he heard the news that Roque was sold by his own soldiers to the Spaniards and executed, he just said on his diary, “Our conscience could not permit us to remain any longer in that place, among those so-called brothers.” Though his experiences gained under the military teachings of Roque, he became a well experienced army despite of his young age and it allows Philippine history to experience the heroism of a young man that in 1899, hailed as a “Boy General” under the government of Emilio Aguinaldo (Joaquin, 2005). Governor General Polavieja mentioned; “En Cavite esta el escandalo, y el peligro en Bulacan.” Spaniards werw threatened when Bulakenyos started to involve in the revolution especially Roque who led the Balangay Dimasalang as Sison and German said in the interview: “Mayroong sinabi ang mga Kastila na nasa Bulacan ang panganib dahil sa rebolusyon kumpara sa mga iba pang lalawigan, (En Cavite esta el escandalo, y el peligro en Bulacan),” (Sison, 2016) “Spaniards uttered that the danger of revolution was in Bulacan compared to other provinces (The disorder is in Cavite but the danger is in Bulacan).” “Naging malakas ang pangkat ng Kakarong, nagbigay takot ‘yan sa mga Kastila. Kaya nasambit ng Gobernador Heneral, “En Cavite….” (German, 2016) “The group in Kakarong became strong. Thereupon, it threatened the Spaniards so the Governor General mentioned,” the disorder in Cavite…..”
  52. 52. The words of the interviewees agreed on the claims of Veneracion (2007), that when the Governor General Camilo Polavieja heard the happenings in Bulacan particularly in Kakarong de Sili, he made an authoritative pronouncement that says “En Cavite esta el escandalo y el peligro en Bulacan”(The disorder is in Cavite but the danger is in Bulacan).Through the situation that happened in Bulacan, he compared revolutionary intensity to Cavite because he also heard the news that in Cavite, the revolutionaries started to build defensive barracks around the province to occupy some Spanish settlements that led to Spanish forces to retreat. Liongson’s book (1999) indicated the bigger concern of the Spaniards during that time where the province of Bulacan became dangerous and they classified it not only as a local but a national concern after the turmoil happened in Kakarong de Sili. Pursuant also with the mentioned book, some Bulakenyos joined Andres Bonifacio’s forces in Manila that strengthen its defensive force in the city that was why Governor General Polavieja also mentioned that the Kakarong de Sili and the reals in Bulacan became strong because it was located in large fields in Central Luzon that was protected by the forests of Candaba in west and Sierra Madre mountain range in East. He surmised that Bulacan could be a threat and hindrance to sustain their colonization, in the fact that it was very near in Manila. Concerning the action of Governor General Polavieja, it tells that the battle happened in Pandi (particularly in Kakarong de Sili) was one of the spark plug that led some to strengthen their defense, hence, he decided first to destroy the revolutionaries in Bulacan rather than in Cavite. Considered as a Filipino hero. When Roque’s mind returned to consciousness, he visited his girlfriend Loring at her house in Bonga Mayor, Bustos. He promised Loring that he would visit her every other day and they will marry after the revolution (German & Gutierrez, 1998).
  53. 53. German touted at the time of the interview the reason why Roque’s heroism was ended: “Pagtataksil, ‘yan ang tumapos sa kabayanihan niya. Bayani siyang maituturing.” (German, 2016) “Betrayal ended his heroism. He was a hero.” His passage was verified by the researcher through the compiled reports of Spanish war correspondent Emilio Reverter Delmas from El Diario de la Guerra, on January 14, 1897. The report indicated that one time, Roque was in Loring’s house to visit. His co-member in Katipunan code named “Kamagong” and another man who was rumored a neighbor of Loring in Bustos named “Rimas” came along with Cazadores led by Captain Don Francisco Boluda who did not waste any time to tied up his nape in a carabao’s harness and his neck was bound by a rope which was connected to a horse. Loring screand when she saw his love with tied arms and dragged by a horse from Bustos to Matungao, Bulakan, Bulacan where he was imprisoned in Carcel Provincial (Provincial jail). The capture of Roque was reported in a German newspaper, Weser Zeitung that issued an edition in January 1897 which indicated the person behind the incident that happened in Bulacan was captured after he deserted by his friend (Salazar and Yulo, 1997). In the prison cell, he was tortured until his eyes became blurred and his clothes and amulets were removed from his body. On Roque’s trial, Spaniards accused him and his group with exaggerated allegations like theft, rape and also resistance to Spanish government as German and Gutierrez (1998) indicated.
  54. 54. At the trial, he was interrogated by a Spanish officer and told him, “Are you the rebel chief, Maestrong Sebio who is posing as king of this province of Bulacan?” He sternly answered it, “Yes, I am Maestrong Sebio, but I am not king of the Tagalogs in Bulacan. I am one of the leaders of the Sons of the People who have committed themselves to defend the justice and to uphold our rights and our way of life.”But at the latter part of the trial, he said that “the insurrection was over because of a betrayal, a betrayal of my close friend who became a friend of Spain.”After the trial, Roque was sentenced to be executed by means of firing squad (Malay, 1992). On January 16, 1897, before he left the jail, he was offered by one of the Guardia civiles to confess but he did not accept it because he stood up on his own belief that he just only fought for the freedom of Filipinos. On that day, he was brought to the plaza, wearing his clothes without any amulet on his body and at exactly five o’ clock in the afternoon, he was fired to his death. After the execution, Spaniards told that even Roque died as a Catholic, he died thinking what on Earth he was, without a reminder to the world that death was due to the opening of his eyes. Meanwhile, up to the last moment, even Loring was there in the execution site,she did not see any presence of her love even his corpse (German & Gutierrez, 1998) To commemorate the historic battle, the members of Kakarong Masonic Lodge No. 168 of the “Legionarios del Trabajo” who were the veterans of 1896 revolution led the erection of a shrine in memory of 1,200-3,000 Filipinos who died at the exact site of the battle, which is now part of barangay Real de Cacarong in Pandi, named after his Katipunan chapter. The shrine was erected in 1928 with a monument of Inang Filipinas which is surrounded by marble plaques installed by lodges of the Masons from various chapters of Bulacan (Tecson, 2011). German
  55. 55. added during the interview that, that was exact place where the dead bodies of revolutionaries were buried (a large pit ground of soil) can be found on the right side of the monument. The same book of Tecson mentioned that there is a plaque that was put up by “Logia Kakarong of the Legionarios Del Trabajo” of San Miguel de Mayumo who were relatives of Colonel Simon Tecson’s troop that belonged to the army of Roque who died in the battle. There is also a stone sculpture made by Apolinario Bulaong that depicts the bloody happening during 1897 where the figure of Roque showed dread to direct his men to fire with their cannons while riding in a horse. On the other hand, Fuentes (2016) mentioned throughout the interview that the location of the battle of Kakarong de Sili was commemorated: “Noong mga 1950’s, bumisita sa Inang Filipina Shrine si Emilio Aguinaldo. Dinalaw niya ‘yung pinagganapan ng labanan sa Kakarong para bigyang pugay na rin ‘yung mga taong namatay ‘dun. Pero nagkaroon din ng marker ‘dun.” “In 1950’s, Emilio Aguinaldo visited the Inang Filipina Shrine. He observed the place where the battle of Kakarong took place and also to give respect for those who died in the battle, but there was a marker in the site.” Complying with her said commemoration, in consonance with the Official Gazatte of the Republic of the Philippines, the National Historical Commission of the Philippines placed a historical marker on the shrine on April 1968 as part of the 22nd founding anniversary of Pandi and as a commemoration for the historic event that took place on the site and was then considered as one of the recognized historical places in the country.
  56. 56. In line with Roque (2016), she claimed that: “Si Lolo Sebio, bayani! Malaki ang ambag niya. Kahit papano may pagkilala naman siya dito sa Bocaue.” (Roque, 2016) “Lolo Sebio is a hero! He had great contributions. Besides, he had recognitions here in Bocaue.” Her statement regarding the commemoration of his ancestor was verified as one of the commemorations that was given to Roque as a local hero of Bulacan just as the Official Gazette of the Republic of the Philippines mentioned was when the former President Benigno Aquino III signed the Proclamation No. 942, s. 2015, declaring January 16 of every year as a special (non- working) day in the municipality of Bocaue, Bulacan on January 8, 2015. The findings of this part claimed that Roque was indeed a historical personality in Bulacan. But the mentioned data are paralleled also with one of the books that was used by the researcher as a related literature, the “Veneration Without Understanding” of Constantino (1969). This literature considers that the person’s heroism is determined by his great and deep commitment in life to accomplish a nationalistic goal like what Roque did not only for Bulacan but also for the entire country. He became committed on his ideals as a revolutionary man, thereupon, after a century, his contributions were considered as heroism.
  57. 57. CHAPTER V SUMMARY, CONCLUSIONS AND RECOMMENDATIONS This chapter presents the summary and conclusions based on the obtained, analyzed and interpreted data presented in the previous chapter and the recommendations. Summary of Findings From the answers on the given question of the study, the major findings can be summarized chronologically based on how the gathered data emerged into different codes and clustered into themes to follow the nature of Oral history technique of data analysis. Part 1: Eusebio Roque’s experiences before he became: 1.1 Religious man Became interested in amulets. He was fond of hearing fantasy stories when he was a child and became interested in the power of amulets and prayers because Apo Andres gave him those religious materials to be kept in lifetime (German & Gutierrez, 1998). Raisedby a priest. He acquired formal school in Bustos which was administered by a priest that led him to become religious and always leaves the miserable situations to God as stated by German (2016) in the interview. 1.2 Revolutionary man
  58. 58. Intrinsically motivated to rebel against the Spaniards. He witnessed and experienced the maltreatment of Spaniards in his school and community. Then, one of the Katipunan members in Manila urged him to join the group to fight for their freedom as Filipinos (German & Gutierrez, 1998). Influenced by his environment to join the revolution. Roque influenced by the content of Jose Rizal’s Noli Me Tangere and his love for the country prevailed more when he accidentally met Emilio Jacinto and urged him to join Katipunan according to the interview with German (2016). Part 2: Eusebio Roque’s experiences after he became: 2.1 Religious man Became a religious leader. Being a religious Katipunan member, he used the concept of religion through conducting a religious ceremony to urge people to join the secret society that will make those people invulnerable to bullets and harms. He attained his religious works when he used his own version of religion as springboard for his revolutionary aims as a Katipunan leader in Bulacan, considering him as a messiah leader (Malay, 1992). Influenced the religious “Real de Binakod” in Paombong. The survivors of Battle of Kakarong de Sili transferred to Binakod, Paombong and established another religious real to have a new bracket that will strengthen the military defense of Bulacan as they had been inspired by Roque’s principle of establishing real in Kakarong de Sili especially its religious virtues (Almario, 2002).
  59. 59. Guided the launching of “religious Guerilla warfare in Paombong.” Del Pilar and his comrades attacked the Spanish detachment in Paombong a few months after the Battle of Kakarong de Sili to apply his knowledge that he earned through guerilla warfare with the guide of their amulets, prayers and beliefs inspired with Roque’s teachings (Almario, 2002) Relatedto present times. The concept of his Katipunan is related in today’s religious activists groups because of their legitimate and outgrowth frustration of such political action with their charismatic leaders. Modern-day cults also congruent to their group in the fact that they are both cult that acknowledge the concept of “fanaticism” and traditional folk beliefs. Muslims’ concept of “religion-to-conquer” became its relation to Roque’s aim that used the religious perspectives to unleash their ideals and goals in a certain place. His works were also considered as instruments to teach the philosophical values of heroism, nationalism, trust, faith in God etc. (German, 2016). 2.2 Revolutionary man Became a successful revolutionary leader. He became a good follower of Katipunan in Manila and eventually established his own chapter in Kakarong de Sili in Bulacan (German & Gutierrez, 1998). Thereafter he attained his revolutionary goal when he strengthen his revolutionary force that led some attacks to Spanish camps in different places in Bulacan and touted as a dangerous fortification of Katipunan in Luzon as mentioned during the interview with Roque (2016). Founded the “First” Philippine Republic. Roque and his military staff raised their fortification, Real de Kakarong to a “republic” because of its huge composition with regards to civilian and military population which was a characteristic of a republic through a formal

