yosbert clak

  1. 1. Modelos de la Ingeniería En ingeniería se le llaman modelos a representación gráfica o esquemática de una realidad, sirve para organizar y comunicar de forma clara los elementos que involucran un todo. La ciencia moderna ofrece una colección creciente de métodos, técnicas y teorías acerca de diversos tipos de modelos. Yosbert Clak C.I: 26.708.778
  2. 2. Tipos de modelos empleado en la Ingeniería ▪ Icónicos: se conservan las proporciones del objeto real mediante una reducción de escala y una selección de las propiedades representadas. ▪ Analógico: se construyen mediante un conjunto de convenciones que sintetizan y codifican propiedades del objeto real para facilitar la "lectura" o interpretación de las mismas.
  3. 3. ▪ Simbólico: se construyen representando el objeto real mediante una codificación matemática (geométrica, estadística, etc.) ▪ Matemático: es uno de los tipos de modelos científicos, que emplea algún tipo de formulismo matemático para expresar relaciones, proposiciones sustantivas de hechos, variables, parámetros, entidades y relaciones entre variables y/o entidades u operaciones.
  4. 4. Esquema de un modelo analógico Donde podemos observar el diagrama gráfico del funcionamiento de un amplificador donde con ondas de sonidos originales (sonido), pasa a través de un micrófono donde se convierte en una señal de audio que el amplificador como “receptor lineal” lo amplifica, valga de redundancia, en señal de audio de mayor calidad de sonido reaccionando a las ondas sonoras reproducidas por el altavoz.

