``/Scarica ebook Dory Fantasmagory: Outside the Box

Discover Dory's first four adventures in this box set of the beloved chapter book series.Dory is a little rascal with a BIG personality--and an imagination to match! As the youngest in her family, Dory really wants attention, and more than anything she wants someone to play with. But she's too much of a baby for her big brother and sister, so she's left to her own devices--and soon enough, Dory is busy with friends both real and imaginary. This box set contains the first four books in this enormously popular chapter book series:Dory FantasmagoryThe Real True FriendDory Dory Black SheepHead in the CloudsWith plenty of pictures bursting with charm and character, this hilarious series about an irresistible kid is the new must-read for the chapter book set. .

