(2m)examen mental

  1. 1. EXAMEN�DEL�ESTADO�MENTAL� (FORMATO) JAIME�ERNESTO�VARGAS�MENDOZA� ASOCIACI�N�OAXAQUE�A�DE�PSICOLOG�A�A.C.� COLECCI�N:�PSICOLOG�A�Y�PROFESI�N
  2. 2. � Exa men �del�estado�mental� Vargas�Mendoza,�Jaime �Ernesto� � �2007.�Asociaci�n�Oaxaque�a �de�Psicolog�a�A.C.� Calzada �Madero �1304,�Centro,�Oaxaca �de�Ju�rez,�Oaxaca,�M�xico.�C.P.�68000 Tel.�(951)5142063,�(951)�5495923,�Fax.�(951)�5147646 w w w.conductitlan.net E�mail:�jorgeever@yahoo.com.mx,�comentarios @conductitlan.net Se �promueve �la�reproducci�n�parcial�o�total�de�este�documento �citando�la�fuente�y� sin�fines�de�lucro. En �caso�de�citar�este�documento �por�favor�utiliza�la�siguiente�referencia:�� Vargas�Mendoza,�Jaime �Ernesto�(2007�Exa men �del�estado�mental�.�M�xico:� Asociaci�n�Oaxaque�a �de�Psicolog�a�A.C.� 2 Examen�del�estado�mental
  3. 3. � EXAMEN DEL ESTADO MENTAL. Nombre: --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ocupaci�n: ---------------------------------------------- Edad: ---------------------------------- 1 ASPECTO GENERAL Y CONDUCTA : Aspecto Conducta SI NO Atuendo ________________________________ Coopera Higiene corporal __________________________ Franco _______________________________________ Abierto Mirada y expresi�n _______________________ Temeroso _______________________________________ Hostil Posturas _______________________________ Reticente 2 CARACTERISTICAS DEL LENGUAJE : Cuantitativas Cualitativas Habla incesantemente Prolijidad Habla normal Auto referencia Habla escasa Perseveraci�n Inconsecuencia Observaciones : Incoherencia Incongruencia ________________________________ Neologismos Balbuceo ________________________________ Tartamudeo 3 Examen�del�estado�mental
  4. 4. � 3 ESTADO DE ANIMO Y AFECTO : Depresi�n Miedo � Es el estado de �nimo el adecuado para el Elaci�n Ansiedad contenido del pensamiento ? Euforia P�nico C�lera Hostilidad ___________________________________ Suspicacia Calma Felicidad Tristeza � Se halla al nivel de intensidad apropiado ? Culpa Aflicci�n ___________________________________ (contin�a .....) 4 CONTENIDO DEL PENSAMIENTO. Alucinaciones y Percepciones Defectuosas : ___________________________________________ Ideas Delirantes y Malinterpretaciones : ______________________________________________ Ideas Obsesivas y F�bicas : _______________________________________________________ 5 FUNCIONES DEL SENSORIO : Orientaci�n : Memoria y Aprendizaje : Tiempo : __________________ ____________________________________________ Persona : _________________ Atenci�n y Concentraci�n : Lugar : ___________________ ____________________________________________ Base de informaci�n e Inteligencia : ___________________________________________. 4 Examen�del�estado�mental
  5. 5. � 6 AUTOCOGNICION Y JUICIO : � Entiende los proverbios ? _____________________________________________________ � Hace analog�as ? _________________________________________________________ Observaciones : _______________________________________________________________ Impresi�n Dx.: ____________________________________________________ Pron�stico : ______________________________________________________ Fecha : ________________________________________________________________ 5 Examen�del�estado�mental

