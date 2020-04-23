Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Тема 9. Система охолодження. 1 Лабораторна робота № 5 Тема: Техніка безпеки. Вивчити в натурі будову приладів системи охол...
Тема 9. Система охолодження. 2 Теоретичні відомості Система охолодження дизеля КамАЗ-740 (мал. 1) розрахована на постійне ...
Тема 9. Система охолодження. 3 Вентилятор ЗІЛ-131 шестилопастний, з відігнутими кінцями лопаток. Вентилятор розміщений у в...
Тема 9. Система охолодження. 4 (мал.7,а) і пружиною 2, а з’єднання системи охолодження з атмосферою відбувається через пар...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Заняття 20_Лабораторна робота № 5

13 views

Published on

Заняття 20_Лабораторна робота № 5

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Заняття 20_Лабораторна робота № 5

  1. 1. Тема 9. Система охолодження. 1 Лабораторна робота № 5 Тема: Техніка безпеки. Вивчити в натурі будову приладів системи охолодження. Можливі несправності, їх причини, усунення, регулювання. Мета роботи: вивчити правила техніки безпеки; вивчити в натурі будову приладів системи охолодження, їх призначення та роботу; вивчити можливі несправності системи охолодження, їх причини, усунення та регулювання. Місце проведення: кабінет механізації. Тривалість роботи: 2 год. Обладнання і матеріали: методичні вказівки, схема системи охолодження двигуна, прилади системи охолодження автотракторних двигунів, слюсарний інструмент, плакати та презентації. Оформлення роботи: звіт лабораторної роботи виконується на аркушах (ф.А4); структура звіту: титульний лист, вступ, описова частина, висновок. Завдання: 1) Ознайомитися з правилами техніки безпеки і охорони праці. 2) Ознайомитись із схемою системи охолодження двигуна, розміщенням її приладів. 3) Вивчити в натурі будову приладів системи охолодження двигунів, їх призначення та роботу. 4) Вивчити можливі несправності системи охолодження двигунів, їх причини, усунення та регулювання. 5) Технічне обслуговування системи охолодження двигунів. Хід роботи 1. Ознайомитися з правилами техніки безпеки і охорони праці. 2. Описати призначення, будову та роботу системи охолодження двигунів. 3. Описати призначення, будову та роботу приладів системи охолодження двигунів: ¨ водяного насоса; ¨ водяного радіатора; ¨ термостата та ін. 4. Описати можливі несправності системи охолодження двигунів, їх причини, способи усунення та регулювання. 5. Описати роботи, що виконуються при технічному обслуговуванні системи охолодження двигунів. 6. Оформіть та здайте звіт. Після виконання лабораторної роботи студент повинен: знати: будову приладів системи охолодження двигунів; можливі несправності та способи усунення. вміти: усувати несправності системи охолодження двигунів; проводити технічне обслуговування системи.
  2. 2. Тема 9. Система охолодження. 2 Теоретичні відомості Система охолодження дизеля КамАЗ-740 (мал. 1) розрахована на постійне використання низько- замерзаючих рідин (антифризів) ТОСОЛ-А40 або ТОСОЛ-А65. Застосування води в системі охолодження допускається тільки в особливих випадках і короткочасно. У систему охолодження входять водяні сорочки блоку й головок циліндрів 26, водяний насос 27, радіатор 4, вентилятор 30 з гідромуфтою 5, жалюзі 3, два термостати 10, розширювальний бачок 18, сполучні трубопроводи, шланги, клинопасова передача привода насоса, зливальні крани або пробки, датчик температури охолодної рідини й інші деталі. Допускається робота двигуна при температурі охолодної рідини не більш 105°С. Температурний режим роботи двигуна підтримується двома термостатами, гідромуфтою включення вентилятора й жалюзі. Якщо двигун не прогрітий, то охолодна рідина, яка подається насосом 27, надходить у лівий ряд циліндрів і по нагнітальному патрубкові 7 у правий ряд. Вона обмиває зовнішні поверхні гільз циліндрів обох рядів, потім через отвори у верхній площині блоку циліндрів, прокладці головки блоку надходить у головки циліндрів, охолоджуючи найбільш нагріті місця – випускні клапани й гнізда форсунок. Нагріта рідина проходить від головок циліндрів у праву 14 і ліву 24 труби, розташовані в «розвалі» двигуна, потім по сполучній трубі 12 подається у водорозподільну коробку 11 (або коробку термостатів). Клапани термостатів 10 закриті, і по пропускному патрубкові 6 охолодна рідина знову надходить до водяного насоса 27. Термостати розміщаються в окремій коробці, встановленої на передньому торці правого ряду циліндрів. Розширювальний бачок 18 розташований на двигуні із правої сторони й з'єднаний з верхнім бачком 8 радіатора, водорозподільною коробкою, компресором 23 і водяною сорочкою блоку циліндрів. Розширювальний бачок компенсує зміни об’єму рідини при її нагріванні, дозволяє контролювати її рівень у системі охолодження. У бачок відводиться та конденсується пара з верхніх ділянок радіатора й системи, а також збирається повітря, внаслідок чого поліпшується робота системи охолодження. У системі охолодження дизеля застосовують гідромуфту (мал.2) привода вентилятора, яка має автоматичне керування та передає крутний момент від колінчатого вала двигуна до вентилятора, розташовується на одній осі з колінчатим валом. Гідромуфта дозволяє підтримувати найвигідніший температурний режим у системі охолодження й гасити виникаючі коливання колінчатого вала при різкій зміні його частоти обертання. У рух гідромуфта приводиться від колінчатого вала двигуна через ведучий вал 6, використовуючи шліцьове з’єднання. Вентилятор розташовується на одній осі з колінчастим валом, укріплено на маточині 15, установленої на веденому валу 16. Провідну частину гідромуфти становлять: ведучий вал 6 у зборі з кожухом 3; ведуче колесо 10, з'єднане болтами з кожухом і валом шківа; шків 11 привода насоса й генератора, прикріплений до вала болтами 19. Провідна частина гідромуфти обертається на шарикопідшипниках 7 і 20. Ведену частину гідромуфти становлять: ведене колесо 9 у зборі, з'єднане болтами 22 з веденим валом 16. Ведена частина гідромуфти привода вентилятора обертається на шарикопідшипниках 4 і 13. Ущільнення гідромуфти здійснено двома ущільнювальними кільцями 8 і самопідтискними сальниками 17 і 21. Вимикач гідромуфти. Для керування гідромуфтою привода вентилятора є вмикач (мал.3,6) золотникового типу, установлений на нагнітальному патрубку 7 (мал.2) у передній частині двигуна. Залежно від температури рідини в системі охолодження вмикач гідромуфти з'єднує або роз'єднує провідний вал з веденим, змінюючи кількість оливи, яка надходить у гідромуфту з системи мащення. Олива для роботи гідромуфти подається в її порожнину насосом, потім по трубці 5 (мал.2) підводить у канали провідного вала й через отвори у веденому колесі в міжлопастний простір. При обертанні ведучого колеса 10 олива з його лопаток надходить на лопатки веденого колеса 9, яке починає обертатися, передаючи крутний момент на вал 16 і вентилятор. За допомогою важеля 24 пробки крана (мал.2,б) гідромуфта включається або відключається, а у зв'язку із цим включається або відключається вентилятор. Кран перебуває в корпусі 23 вмикача гідромуфти. Вентилятор може працювати в трьох режимах: Ø автоматичному – температура охолодної рідини у двигуні підтримується на рівні 80–95°С; важіль пробки крана вмикача гідромуфти встановлений у положення В (мітка на корпусі), і масло з мастильної системи надходить у гідромуфту. При підвищенні температури охолодної рідини, яка обмиває термосиловий датчик 25 (мал.2), активна маса, що перебуває в балоні датчика, починає при нагріванні плавитися й, збільшуючись в об’ємі, переміщає шток датчика та золотник. При температурі рідини 85–90°С золотник 5 відкриває оливний канал у корпусі вимикача. Олива з головної оливної магістралі двигуна по каналах у корпусі вимикача, блоці і його передній кришці, трубці 5 (мал.2) і каналам у ведучому валу надходить у робочу порожнину гідромуфти; при цьому крутний момент від колінчатого вала передається крильчатці вентилятора. При температурі охолодної рідини нижче 85°С золотник під дією зворотної пружини перекриває оливний канал у корпусі й подача оливи в гідромуфту припиняється; при цьому олива, що перебуває в гідромуфті через отвір, у кожусі 3 зливається в картер двигуна й вентилятор відключається; Ø вентилятор відключений – важіль крана вмикача гідромуфти встановлено в положення О, і олива в гідромуфту не надходить; вентилятор може обертатися з невеликою частотою під впливом потоку повітря, при русі автомобіля; Ø вентилятор включений постійно – важіль крана вмикача встановлений у положення П; масло надходить у гідромуфту незалежно від температурного режиму, і вентилятор постійно обертається із частотою, яка дорівнює приблизно частоті обертання колінчатого вала. У такому режимі допускається короткочасна робота у випадку можливих несправностей гідромуфти або її вмикача. За першої нагоди потрібно усунути несправність. Основний режим роботи гідромуфти - автоматичний. Температуру рідини в системі охолодження контролюють дистанційним термометром, приймач якого розташований у кабіні водія на щитку приладів, а датчик або у водорозподільній коробці (двигун КамАЗ-740), або у водяному каналі впускного трубопроводу (двигун ЗІЛ-131). Вентилятор служить для створення повітряного потоку, для охолодження охолодної рідини, що протікає по трубках радіатора. Складається із крильчатки й маточини зі шківом. Мал. 1. Система охолодження двигуна автомобіля КамАЗ-4310: 1-шків колінчатого вала; 2-нижній бачок; 3-жалюзі; 4-радіатор; 5-гідромуфта привода вентилятора; 6-пропускний патрубок; 7-нагнітальний патрубок; 8-верхній бачок; 9-верхній патрубок; 10-термостат; 11-водорозподільна коробка; 12-сполучна труба; 13-відвідна трубка; 14-права водяна труба; 15-відвідна трубка; 16-впускний колектор; 17-датчик контрольної лампи перегріву рідини; 18-розширювальний бачок; 19-горловина з герметизуючою пробкою; 20-пробка із клапанами; 21-відвідна трубка від компресора; 22-відвідна трубка лівої водяної труби; 23-компресор; 24-ліва водяна труба; 25-кришка головки; 26-головка циліндра; 27-водяний насос; 28-зливальний кран (пробка); 29-шків водяного насоса; 30-вентилятор; 31-нижній патрубок. Мал. 2. Гідромуфта привода вентилятора дизеля КамАЗ-740: а – конструкція; б – вмикач гідромуфти з термосиловим датчиком. 1-передня кришка; 2-корпус; 3-кожух; 4,7,12,13,20-шарикопідшипники; 5-трубка підведення масла; 6-провідний вал; 8-ущільнювальне кільце; 9-ведене колесо; 10-ведуче колесо; 11-шків; 14-упорна втулка; 15-маточина вентилятора; 16-ведений вал; 17,21-самопідтискні сальники; 18-прокладка; 19,22-болти; 23-корпус вмикача; 24-важіль пробки крана; 25-термосиловий датчик. Мал. 3. Схема роботи вимикача гідромуфти: а–положення «В»; б–положення «О»; в–положення «П».
  3. 3. Тема 9. Система охолодження. 3 Вентилятор ЗІЛ-131 шестилопастний, з відігнутими кінцями лопаток. Вентилятор розміщений у встановленому на рамці радіатора кожусі, наявність якого сприяє збільшенню швидкості потоку повітря, що просмоктується через радіатор. Шків вентилятора перебуває на передньому кінці вала водяного насоса на підшипниках, що дозволяє при подоланні глибоких бродів припинити обертання вентилятора ослабленням приводного паса, не зупиняючи обертання водяного насоса, компресора й насоса гідропідсилювача. Вентилятор, а також генератор приводяться в рух тим самим ременем від шківа колінчатого вала двигуна. Натяг ременя регулюють поворотом генератора на кронштейні. Норма натягу ременя така ж, як і для натягу ременя водяного насоса. Від шківа водяного насоса приводиться в дію компресор. Вентилятор КамАЗ-740 осьового типу, п’ятилопастний, установлений на веденому валу гідромуфти; обертається у встановленому на рамці радіатора дифузорі, який зменшує підсмоктування повітря лопатками з боків і тим самим сприяє збільшенню потоку повітря, що просмоктується вентилятором через радіатор. Водяний насос відцентрового типу служить для створення примусової циркуляції охолодної рідини в системі охолодження. Установлений у передній частині блоку циліндрів ліворуч (Камаз-740), на передньому торці блоку циліндрів (ЗІЛ-131). На автомобілі ЗІЛ-131 водяний насос (мал. 4) об'єднаний з вентилятором і має з ним загальний привід – клинопасовою передачею від колінчатого вала. У корпусі 7 насоса на кулькових підшипниках установлений валик 4. На його передньому кінці за допомогою маточини закріплений шків 2. До його торця прикріплена крильчатка 1 вентилятора. При роботі двигуна шків приводиться в рух від колінчатого вала через ремінь. Лопатки крильчатки 1, розташовані під кутом до площини обертання, забирають повітря від радіатора, створюючи розрідження усередині кожуха вентилятора. Завдяки цьому холодне повітря проходить через серцевину радіатора та забирає в нього тепло. На задньому кінці валика 4 жорстко посаджена крильчатка 5 відцентрового рідинного насоса, який являє собою диск із рівномірно розташованими на ньому криволінійними лопатками. При обертанні крильчатки рідина з підвідного патрубка 8, надходить до її центру, захоплюється лопатками й під дією відцентрової сили відкидається до стінок корпуса 7, і через приплив подається у водяну сорочку двигуна. На задньому кінці валика 4 також передбачене сальникове ущільнення, яке не пропускає воду з водяної сорочки двигуна. Ущільнення змонтоване в циліндричній маточині крильчатки й застопорене в ній пружинним кільцем. Воно складається з текстолітової ущільнювальної шайби 11, гумової манжети 10 і пружини, яка притискає шайбу до торця корпуса 9 підшипників. Своїми виступами шайба входить у пази крильчатки 5 і закріплюється обоймою 12. Патрубок 8 з'єднує порожнину усмоктування водяного насоса з нижнім патрубком радіатора. Підшипники змазуються через прес-маслянку, вкручену в корпус 9. Самопідтискні сальники запобігають підтіканню літолу з корпуса. Привід водяного насоса й вентилятора здійснений від шківа колінчатого вала за допомогою клинопасової передачі, що складається з одного ременя. Ремінь охоплює шків водяного насоса й вентилятора та шків натяжного ролика й шків колінчатого вала. Шків вентилятора подвійний. Другий ремінь від шківа вентилятора перекинуть на шків генератора. Для нормальної роботи пасових передач натяг ременів повинний бути не дуже слабким і не дуже тугим. Натяг ременя водяного насоса регулюють переміщенням натяжного ролика, а ременя привода генератора – переміщенням генератора. Під час ТО необхідно перевіряти кріплення маточини водяного насоса, тому що ослаблення кріплення шківа водяного насоса може привести до пошкодження вентилятора радіатора й водяного насоса. Для цього слід періодично перевіряти затягування гайки кріплення маточини шківа. При ослабленні з'єднання слід негайно підтягти гайку, попередньо вилучивши шплінт. Момент затягування гайки повинен бути 8,5–10 кгс·м. Після затягування гайку ретельно зашплінтовують. Вал 8 обертається в підшипниках 3 і 4 з однобічним гумовим ущільненням. При експлуатації періодично поповнюйте змащення (Літол-24) у підшипниках через прес-маслянку в корпусі насоса до появи змащення із дренажного отвору. Сальник 7 перешкоджає витіканню охолодної рідини з водяної порожнини насоса. Він складається з корпуса, гумової ущільнювальної манжети, розтискної пружини і графітового кільця. Сальник запресовано в корпусі 13 водяного насоса, а його графітове кільце постійне притиснуте до упорного сталевого кільця 10. Між упорним кільцем і крильчаткою встановлене ущільнювальне гумове кільце 9. Висока якість виготовлення торців графітового й сталевого упорних кілець забезпечує надійне контактне ущільнення водяної порожнини насоса. Для контролю справності торцевого ущільнення в корпусі насоса є дренажний отвір. Протікання рідини через цей отвір свідчить про несправність ущільнення насоса. Необхідно пам'ятати, що закупорка отвору приводить до виходу з ладу підшипників. Водяний насос дизеля КамАЗ-740 працює так само, як і насос двигуна автомобіля ЗІЛ-131, але має і деякі особливості. Водяний насос дизеля КамАЗ-740 закріплений на передній частині блоку циліндрів з лівої сторони й приводиться в дію клинопасовою передачею від шківа колінчатого вала. Вентилятор встановлений окремо на гідромуфті. Радіатор – є теплообмінним вузлом, який призначений для передачі тепла від охолодної рідини потоку повітря. Каркас радіатора утворений бічними стійками 1, з'єднаними пластиною, припаяної до нижнього бачка. Він кріпиться до рами автомобіля на гумових подушках 5, необхідних для зменшення вібрацій і ударних навантажень, що виникають при його русі. Радіатор складається з верхнього 4 і нижнього 6 бачків та теплорозсіювальної серцевини 7, зовнішня поверхня якої обдувається повітрям, яке розсіює тепло, отримане рідким теплоносієм (охолодною рідиною) від нагрітих деталей двигуна. Кількість повітря, яке проходить через серцевину, регулюється стулками-жалюзі 8, встановленими в спеціальній рамці на каркасі радіатора. Вони виконані у вигляді набору вузьких пластин зі спеціального заліза та обладнані шарнірним пристроєм, що забезпечує їхній поворот з кабіни водія. У радіаторах застосовують в основному трубчасто-пластинчасті або трубчасто-стрічкові серцевини. Трубчасто-пластинчаста серцевина (мал.6, б) складається із трьох-чотирьох рядів латунних трубок овального перетину, до яких припаяні поперечно розташовані пластини 9, які збільшують поверхню охолодження. Трубчасто-стрічкова серцевина (мал.6, в) складається із плоских латунних трубок, між рядами яких розміщаються широкі зиґзаґоподібні стрічки 10, які мають спеціальну конструкцію, яка викривляє повітряний канал та підвищує ефективність віддачі тепла потоку повітря. Радіатори із трубчасто- стрічковою серцевиною отримали широке поширення й установлюються на більшості двигунів. Пробка радіатора. У сучасних системах охолодження закритого типу горловина радіатора із встановленою в ній паровідвідною трубкою 2 (див. мал.6, а) герметично закривається пробкою 3. Тому що тиск у такій системі охолодження трохи більше атмосферного, то температура кипіння рідини (води) перебуває в межах 108-119°С, через це вона менше випаровується й рідше закипає, що забезпечує більш тривалу роботу двигуна без дозаправлення й перегріву. Герметичність закриття горловини радіатора пробкою досягається упорною гофрованою шайбою 1 Мал. 4. Водяний насос і вентилятор ЗІЛ-131: 1-крильчатка вентилятора; 2-шків; 3-підшипник; 4-валик; 5-крильчатка насоса; 6-прокладка; 7-корпус насоса; 8-підвідний патрубок; 9-корпус підшипників; 10-манжета; 11-ущільнювальна шайба; 12-обойма сальникового ущільнення. Мал. 5. Водяний насос КамАЗ-740: 1-пилевідбивач; 2-стопорне кільце; 3,4-шарикопід- шипники; 5-водовідбивач; 6-крильчатка; 7-сальник; 8-вал; 9-ущільнювальне кільце; 10-упорне кільце; 11-шайба; 12-ковпачкова гайка; 13-корпус; 14-шків. Мал. 6. Радіатор.
  4. 4. Тема 9. Система охолодження. 4 (мал.7,а) і пружиною 2, а з’єднання системи охолодження з атмосферою відбувається через паровий 3 і повітряний 4 клапани. При надлишковому тиску близько 1 кгс/см2 (у двигуна ЗІЛ-131) і 0,65 кгс/см2 (у двигуна КамАЗ-740) паровий(випускний) клапан 3 відкривається й пара або рідина надходить до паровідвідної трубки 5. Через розрідження, що виникає після виходу пари, тиск у системі знижується й при його зменшенні на 0,01–0,13 кгс/см2 відкривається повітряний(впускний) клапан 4 (мал. 7, б), що охороняє верхній бачок радіатора від деформації під дією тиску повітря. На двигунах автомобілів ЗІЛ-131, КамАЗ-4310 у систему охолодження встановлюють розширювальний (конденсаторний) бачок, який містить певний об'єм охолодної рідини й служить для компенсації зміни об'єму охолодної рідини в системі під час роботи двигуна та підтримки постійного (необхідного) обсягу циркулюючої рідини. Для контролю рівня рідини на бачку є контрольна мітка або кран (в автомобіля КамАЗ-4310). У пробці розширювального бачка (в автомобілів ЗІЛ-131, КамАЗ-4310) розміщуються випускний і впускний клапани, будова і принцип дії яких аналогічні описаним вище паровому й повітряному клапанам. При надлишковому тискові в системі охолодження відкривається випускний клапан і пар або рідина по трубопроводу відводиться в розширювальний бачок. У міру зниження температури двигуна обсяг охолодної рідини зменшується, внаслідок чого створюється розрідження, під дією якого відкривається впускний клапан, і рідина з розширювального бачка надходить назад у радіатор, у результаті обсяг рідини в системах охолодження підтримується постійним при роботі двигуна. Охолодну рідину зливають через зливальні крани, розташовані відповідно на нижньому патрубку радіатора й у нижній частині блоку-картера, при цьому пробки радіатора й розширювального бачка повинні бути відкритими. У двигунів ЗІЛ керування кранами дистанційне з виведенням тяг у підкапотний простір. Термостат призначений для прискорення прогріву холодного двигуна й автоматичної підтримки його теплового режиму в заданих межах. Конструктивно він являє собою клапан, що регулює кількість циркулюючої рідини через радіатор. Термостати можуть бути із твердим або рідинним наповнювачем. На двигунах автомобілів ЗІЛ-131, КамАЗ-4310 застосовують термостати із твердим наповнювачем (мал. 8). Термостат ЗІЛ-131 із твердим наповнювачем, розміщений між верхнім і нижнім патрубками водяної сорочки, служить для прискорення прогріву холодного двигуна й запобігання його від переохолодження. При прогріві холодного двигуна канал, що з'єднує сорочку двигуна з радіатором, перекритий заслінкою 7 термостата. Охолодна рідина через пропускний патрубок, що з'єднує нижній випускний патрубок водяної сорочки з усмоктувальною порожниною корпуса підшипників водяного насоса, інтенсивно циркулює, минаючи радіатор, що прискорює прогрів двигуна. Ця циркуляція зберігається й при повністю відкритому термостаті. При досягненні охолодною рідиною температури 70– 83°С церезин (нафтовий віск) 2, який наповнює балон 1 термостата, плавиться й, збільшуючи свій обсяг, викликає переміщення штока 5 нагору й відкриває заслінку 7, після чого охолодна рідина починає циркулювати через радіатор. При зниженні температури церезин зменшує свій обсяг і заслінка під дією пружини закривається. КамАЗ-740 – має два термостати поміщені в окремому корпусі, який закріплений на передньому кінці правого ряду циліндрів, початок відкриття при температурі 80°С ±2°С, повне відкриття при температурі 93°С±2°С, робота термостатів паралельна. На холодному двигуні вхід рідини в радіатор перекритий клапаном 12 (мал. 9), а вхід у пропускну трубу до водяного насоса відкритий клапаном 4. Охолодна рідина циркулює, минаючи радіатор, що прискорює прогрів двигуна. При досягненні температури охолодної рідини активна маса (церезин) 5, яка наповнює балон 2, плавиться, збільшуючись в об’ємі. При цьому балон 2 переміщається вправо, відкриваючи клапан 12, а клапан 4 закриває вхід у пропускну трубу до водяного насоса. Охолодна рідина починає циркулювати через радіатор. У діапазоні температур від 80°С до 93°С охолодна рідина циркулює через радіатор і пропускну трубу на вхід насоса, клапани 4 і 12 відкриті частково. При температурі 93°С±2°С відбувається повне відкриття клапана 12 і закриття клапана 4, при цьому вся рідина циркулює через радіатор. При зниженні температури охолодної рідини до 80°С і нижче об’єм церезину зменшується й клапани 4 і 12 під дією пружин 7 і 5 термостата займають початкове положення. Основні несправності системи охолодження: протікання охолодної рідини, переохолодження й перегрів двигуна, а також просочування охолодної рідини в систему мащення та ін.. Ознаками протікання можуть бути потьоки рідини на двигуні, радіаторі, патрубках, шлангах і приладах, а також потреба частого доливання рідини в систему. Причинами протікання рідини можуть бути: ослаблення кріплення хомутів шлангів, гайок (болтів) кріплення головок блоку циліндрів, пошкодження шлангів або ущільнювальних прокладок, зношування сальників. Для усунення несправності слід підтягти кріплення й замінити пошкоджені деталі. Ознакою переохолодження двигуна є: зниження температури охолодної рідини менш 70°С, перевитрата палива, зниження потужності. Найбільш ймовірні причини переохолодження: не прикриті жалюзі або шторка радіатора, не утеплений капот, несправний термостат. Щоб усунути переохолодження, необхідно прикрити жалюзі або шторку радіатора, несправний термостат замінити. Ознаки перегріву двигуна: висока температура охолодної рідини (вище 100 °С), горить лампочка аварійної сигналізації, падіння потужності, прориви пари через паровідвідну трубку. Причини перегріву: недостатньо рідини в системі, прикриті жалюзі, слабко натягнуті ремені привода вентилятора й водяного насоса, засмічений радіатор, великі відкладення накипу в сорочці охолодження, несправний термостат. Для усунення перегріву необхідно додати охолодної рідини до норми, відкрити жалюзі, відрегулювати натяг ременів привода вентилятора й водяного насоса, промити радіатор зовні й усередині, вилучити накип в системі охолодження, замінити термостат. Ознаками попадання охолодної рідини в систему змащення можуть служити підвищений рівень масла в картері й зниження рівня охолодної рідини, хоча підтікання відсутні. Причини попадання охолодної рідини в систему змащення: підтікання через ущільнення гільз блоку циліндрів або пошкодження прокладок головок блоку. Пошкоджені ущільнення необхідно замінити. Контрольні питання: 1.Призначення системи та способи охолодження двигунів. 2.Загальна будова системи охолодження сучасних автотракторних двигунів. 3.Будова та робота приладів системи охолодження. 4.Охолоджуючі рідини. 5.Можливі несправності системи охолодження двигунів, їх причини, усунення та регулювання. 6.Технічне обслуговування системи охолодження двигунів. Мал. 7. Пробка радіатора. Мал. 8. Схема роботи термостата: а – термостат у закритому положенні; б – термостат у відкритому положенні; 1-балон термостата; 2-активна маса (церезин); 3-мембрана; 4-напрямна втулка; 5-шток; 6-зворотна пружина; 7-заслінка термостата; 8-верхній патрубок; 9-коромисло заслінки; 10-корпус термостата; 11-буфер; 12-рант; 13-нижній патрубок. Мал. 9. Термостат: 1,8-стійки; 2-балон; 3-активна маса (церезин); 4,12- клапани; 5,7-пружини; 6,10-регулювальні гайки; 9-шток; 11-гумова вставка із шайбою; 13-підстава.

×