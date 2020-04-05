Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Confidential | 1Confidential | 1 HR Survey – COVID-19: Welfare March 31, 2020
Confidential | 2Confidential | 2 Sample Description 74 Respondents 33% 38% 16% 12% Company size distribution <50 employees...
Confidential | 3Confidential | 3 3% 3% 7% 8% 16% 17% 19% 27% Other Commission to sales people Holiday gifts No changes wer...
Confidential | 4Confidential | 4 Are You Planning to Shut Down During Passover? 71% 22% 3% 3% 1% No Yes Not sure yet Other...
Confidential | 5Confidential | 5 50% 5% 45% Partly Yes No Did you freeze your welfare budget? 1-150 employees 150+ employe...
Confidential | 6Confidential | 6 63% 21% 9% 7% Honestly, we don't know yet We will fully compensate them for those days Un...
Confidential | 7Confidential | 7 Due to the lockdown on the education system - what will be your policy towards parents th...
Confidential | 8Confidential | 8 How do you rate the productivity of employees in the WFH environment? 53% 32% 8% 4% 3% Mo...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

HR Welfare Survey - COVID-19

43 views

Published on

Viola's HR Survey of Israel's Tech Ecosystem (Welfare)

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

HR Welfare Survey - COVID-19

  1. 1. Confidential | 1Confidential | 1 HR Survey – COVID-19: Welfare March 31, 2020
  2. 2. Confidential | 2Confidential | 2 Sample Description 74 Respondents 33% 38% 16% 12% Company size distribution <50 employees 51-150 employees 151-400 employees > 400 employees
  3. 3. Confidential | 3Confidential | 3 3% 3% 7% 8% 16% 17% 19% 27% Other Commission to sales people Holiday gifts No changes were made Freeze agreed salary upgrade Cibus / 10bis Freeze bonuses Transportation fees Have You Made Additional Reductions in the Following Areas of Compensation? Just One Third of Companies Reduced Transportation Fees; 54% of Companies Made Only 1 Change *Might be in addition to leave of absence or lay-offs or salary reduction 54% 33% 5% 5% 3% 1 change 2 changes 3 changes 4 changes 5 changes
  4. 4. Confidential | 4Confidential | 4 Are You Planning to Shut Down During Passover? 71% 22% 3% 3% 1% No Yes Not sure yet Other Partly The Majority of Companies will Continue to Work During Passover
  5. 5. Confidential | 5Confidential | 5 50% 5% 45% Partly Yes No Did you freeze your welfare budget? 1-150 employees 150+ employees Significant Reduction in Welfare Budget 48% 25% 27% Partly Yes No
  6. 6. Confidential | 6Confidential | 6 63% 21% 9% 7% Honestly, we don't know yet We will fully compensate them for those days Unfortunately, they will have to take vacation days We are issuing a policy of shorter work days for parents 15/3/2020 HR Survey 48% 29% 15% 8% We still haven't decided We will fully compensate them for those days Unfortunately, they will have to take vacation days We are issuing a policy of shorter work days for parents 31/3/2020 HR Survey ~50% of Companies Still Don't Have a Clear Policy on How To Handle WFH During Education System Lockdown Due to the lockdown on the education system - what will be your policy towards parents that cannot attend work or be productive from home?
  7. 7. Confidential | 7Confidential | 7 Due to the lockdown on the education system - what will be your policy towards parents that cannot attend work or be productive from home? 1-150 employees 150+ employees 46% 24% 18% 12% We still haven't decided We will fully compensate them for those days Unfortunately, they will have to take vacation days We are issuing a policy of shorter work days for parents 50% 40% 10% We still haven't decided We will fully compensate them for those days Unfortunately, they will have to take vacation days WFH Policy Varies by Company Size, with Larger Companies Tending More Towards Compensating the Parents
  8. 8. Confidential | 8Confidential | 8 How do you rate the productivity of employees in the WFH environment? 53% 32% 8% 4% 3% More or less the same Slightly reduced Slightly increased Significantly increased Significantly reduced Most Companies are Satisfied with WFH, Yet More than One Third Report a Decline in Productivity

×