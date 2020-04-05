Hr Organizational Adjustments Survey - COVID-19

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Confidential | 1Confidential | 1 HR Survey – COVID-19: Organizational Adjustments March 31, 2020
Confidential | 2Confidential | 2 Sample Description 74 Respondents 33% 38% 16% 12% Company size distribution <50 employees...
Confidential | 3Confidential | 3 50% of Companies Have Made At Least One Operational Adjustment 50% 18% 11% 10% 7% 4%No ch...
Confidential | 4Confidential | 4 HC Adjustments 42% of Companies Have Made or are Planning to Make HC Adjustments *Consist...
Confidential | 5Confidential | 5 If you put employees on a leave of absence, what % of your workforce? ~ A Quarter of Comp...
Confidential | 6Confidential | 6 For how long is the Leave of Absence? 15% 12% 38% 8% 27% < 30 days 1 month 45-60 days 61-...
Confidential | 7Confidential | 7 ~40% of Companies Have Already Made or are Planning to Make Salary Adjustments Salary adj...
Confidential | 8Confidential | 8 Companies Making More Severe Cuts to Management Salaries than Employee Salaries If you ha...
Confidential | 9Confidential | 9 Companies are Taking Actions Under the Circumstances What are the criteria for taking the...
