  1. 1. 1945 En la ciudad de Quebec, Canadá, el primer período de sesiones de las Naciones Unidas establece a la Organización para la Alimentación y la Agricultura (FAO) como un organismo especializado de la ONU
  2. 2. La FAO es la agencia de las Naciones Unidas que lidera el esfuerzo internacional para poner fin al hambre.
  3. 3. 1. Ayudar a eliminar el hambre, la inseguridad alimentaria y la malnutrición 2. Hacer que la agricultura, la actividad forestal y la pesca sean más productivas y sostenibles 3. Reducir la pobreza rural 4. Propiciar sistemas agrícolas y alimentarios inclusivos y eficientes 5. Incrementar la resiliencia de los medios de vida ante las amenazas y crisis
  4. 4. Somos una organización intergubernamental, la FAO cuenta con 194 países miembros, dos miembros asociados y una organización miembro, la Unión Europea. Sus empleados provienen de diferentes ámbitos culturales y son expertos en los múltiples campos de actividad de la FAO. La capacidad del personal de la FAO le permite apoyar una mejor gobernanza, y entre otras cosas, generar, desarrollar y adaptar herramientas y directrices existentes y proporcionar apoyo selectivo a la gobernanza como recurso para las oficinas de la FAO a nivel nacional y regional. Con sede en Roma, la FAO está presente en más de 130 países.
  5. 5. La FAO genera y comparte información importante sobre la alimentación, la agricultura y los recursos naturales en forma de bienes públicos mundiales. La FAO funciona como una red de conocimientos que utiliza la experiencia de su personal –agrónomos, ingenieros forestales, expertos en pesca, en ganadería y en nutrición, científicos sociales, economistas, estadísticos y otros profesionales– para recopilar, analizar y difundir información que contribuye al desarrollo. Al unir fuerzas, facilitamos las asociaciones para la seguridad alimentaria y nutricional, la agricultura y el desarrollo rural entre los gobiernos, los asociados para el desarrollo, la sociedad civil y el sector privado.
  6. 6. Se trata de un enfoque que incorpora la estrategia, a las personas, los recursos, los procedimientos y medición para perfeccionar la toma de decisiones, a la vez que se incrementan la transparencia y la rendición de cuentas. El objetivo es medir el rendimiento respecto a los objetivos, aprovechar la experiencia y adaptarse a las nuevas condiciones, informar de los resultados y cumplir los objetivos.

