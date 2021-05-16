Yonathan Vegas (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Los contenidos publicitarios 1 Es una forma de comunicación a través de la cual se pretende dar a conocer un producto, y su elemento principal es el mensaje publicitario.
  2. 2. Que es una emisora Pública Las compañías de radiodifusión pública pueden ser nacionales o locales, dependiendo del país y su modelo de televisión 2
  3. 3. Radio comunitario Es una estación de transmisión de radio que ha sido creada con intenciones de favorecer a una comunidad o núcleo poblacional La radio comunitaria suele ser una estación de radio de corto alcance sin fines de lucro que responde a las necesidades de información de las personas que viven en un lugar determinado, en los idiomas y formatos que se adaptan mejor al contexto local..
  4. 4. Valores que promueven los medios 4 el sexo, el engaño la astucia y, sobre todo, mostrando de fondo un enorme materialismo inclinado al consumo desenfrenado Son jornadas que buscan informar y sensibilizar al ciudadano sobre la importancia de corregir o cambiar actitudes inadecuadas en la comunidad con el objetivo de concebir una cultura de convivencia y seguridad ciudadana en el sector. Campaña educativa Los objetivos principales de la campaña escolar se dirigen a aumentar el conocimiento sobre riesgo y prevención en los contextos en los que se desenvuelve el niño (escuela, calle, casa), promover su generalización al contexto laboral y conseguir así la disminución del número de accidentes infantiles Importancia de las campañas de educativa
  5. 5. Place your screenshot here 5 La capacidad de análisis publicitaria es una mezcla de estudio y experiencia, con el toque creativo que se requiere para poder enviar un mensaje. Observación critica de la publicidad ¿Por qué es importante una postura crítica ante un anuncio publicitario? Ser crítico no es destruir, sino impulsar un análisis que lleve al mejoramiento y entendimiento de un mensaje publicitario, con el único objetivo de desarrollar nuevas ideas y enfoques para estructurar una campaña publicitaria integral.
  6. 6. 6 Ley de Responsabilidad Social en Radio y Televisión (RESORTE), cuyo objetivo es el de establecer la responsabilidad social de los prestadores de los servicios de radio y televisión Ley de responsabilidad social Esta Ley tiene por objeto establecer, en la difusión y recepción de mensajes, la responsabilidad social de los prestadores de los servicios de radio y televisión, proveedores de medios electrónicos, los anunciantes, los productores y productoras nacionales independientes y los usuarios y usuarias, para fomentar el respeto y los valores. ¿Cuál es la importancia de la Ley de Responsabilidad Social en Radio y Televisión?

