Huxley aldous Un mundo feliz

Serie Narrativa Aldous Huxley "UN MUNDO FELIZ"
2 UN MUNDO FELIZ (Aldous Huxley) PRÓLOGO El remordimiento crónico, y en ello están acordes todos los moralistas, es un sen...
3 Actualmente no siento deseos de demostrar que la cordura es imposible. Por el contrario, aunque sigo estando no menos tr...
4 contenga; porque las posibilidades de la energía atómica eran ya tema de conversaciones populares algunos años antes de ...
5 El último hombre de Estado conservador fue el quinto marqués de Lansdowne; y cuando escribió una carta a The Times sugir...
6 verdad. Por el simple procedimiento de no mencionar ciertos temas, de bajar lo que Mr. Churchill llama un telón de acero...
7 Sopesándolo todo bien, parece como si la Utopía se hallara más cerca de nosotros de lo que nadie hubiese podido imaginar...
8 CAPITULO I Un edificio gris, achaparrado, de sólo treinta y cuatro plantas. Encima de la entrada principal las palabras:...
9 Alto y más bien delgado, muy erguido, el director se adentro por la sala. Tenía el mentón largo y saliente, y dientes má...
10 Un óvulo, un embrión, un adulto: la normalidad. Pero un óvulo boklanovskificado prolifera, se subdivide. De ocho a nove...
11 Resuelto por Gammas en serie, Deltas invariables, Epsilones uniformes. Millones de mellizos idénticos. El principio de ...
12 -Con mucho gusto -dijo. Y siguieron la visita. En la Sala de Envasado reinaba una animación armoniosa y una actividad o...
13 -Adonde vamos a pasar ahora mismo. Y, abriendo una puerta, Mr. Foster inició la marcha hacia una escalera que descendía...
14 Les habló del embrión que se desarrollaba en su lecho de peritoneo. Les dio a probar el rico sucedáneo de la sangre con...
15 terminó su tarea. El hombre retrocedió dos pasos en la hilera e inició el mismo proceso en la bomba del frasco siguient...
16 Después se puso más técnico; habló de una coordinación endocrino anormal que era la causa de que los hombres crecieran ...
17 Y, dándole una o dos palmaditas, recibió en correspondencia una sonrisa deferente, a él destinada. -¿Qué les da? -pregu...
18 CAPITULO II Mr. Foster se quedó en la Sala de Decantación. El D.I.C. y sus alumnos entraron en el ascensor más próximo,...
19 tras una nube. Las rosas llamearon, como a impulsos de una pasión interior; un nuevo y profundo significado pareció bro...
20 Los libros y ruidos fuertes, flores y descargas eléctricas; en la mente de aquellos niños ambas cosas se hallaban ya fu...
21 -Tiempo ha, cuando Nuestro Ford estaba todavía en la Tierra, hubo un chiquillo que se llamaba Reuben Rabinovich. Reuben...
22 reconoció el discurso que Shaw había radiado la víspera, comprendió el significado de lo ocurrido y envió una comunicac...
23 Tommy rompe a llorar. -No lo sé -solloza. Este llanto, según explicó el director, desanimó a los primeros investigadore...
24 Se produjo una pausa; después la voz continuó: Los niños Alfa visten de color gris. Trabajan mucho más duramente que no...
25 CAPITULO III Fuera, en el jardín, era la hora del recreo. Desnudos bajo el cálido sol de junio, seiscientos o setecient...
26 De unos matorrales cercanos emergió una enfermera que llevaba cogido de la mano un niño que lloraba. Una niña, con expr...
27 -Dejando aparte un poco de autoerotismo subrepticio y la homosexualidad, nada estaba permitido. -¿Nada? -En la mayoría ...
28 Interventores Mundiales! Uno de los Diez... y se sentó en el banco, con el D.I.C., e iba a quedarse, a quedarse, sí, y ...
29 -Basta que intenten comprenderlo -dijo, y su voz provocó un extraño escalofrío en los diafragmas de sus oyentes-. Inten...
30 Y el hogar era tan mezquino psíquicamente como físicamente. Psíquicamente, era una conejera, un estercolero, lleno de f...
31 formas de perversión, desde el sadismo hasta la castidad; lleno de hermanos, hermanas, tíos, tías, y, por ende, lleno d...
32 -¡Sólo cuatro meses! ¡Me gusta! Y lo que es peor -prosiguió Fanny, señalándola con un dedo acusador- es que en todo est...
33 -Esta tarde me ha dado una palmadita en el trasero. -¿Lo ves? -Fanny se mostraba triunfal-. Esto te demuestra qué es lo...
34 -Sí, todo el mundo pertenece a todo el mundo -repitió Lenina lentamente; y, suspirando, guardó silencio un momento; des...
35 En la voz de Fanny sonaba una nota de horror. -Bueno, en todo caso no estará tan solo cuando esté conmigo. No sé por qu...
36 Fanny estaba sorprendida y disgustada. -Dicen que alguien cometió un error cuando todavía estaba envasado; creyó que er...
37 -La técnica rusa para infectar las aguas era particularmente ingeniosa. De espaldas, Fanny y Lenina siguieron vistiéndo...
38 -Tirarlos es mejor que remendarlos, tirarlos es mejor que remendarlos. -Luego se produjo la matanza del Museo Británico...
39 -Tirarlos es mejor que remendarlos; tirarlos es mejor ... -Había una cosa, como dije antes, llamada Cristianismo. -Tira...
