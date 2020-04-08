Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Jumlah Penduduk Keb. Per murid Keb. Air Bersih (L/hari) Ldetik 8,000 10 80000 0.9259 8,032 10 80320 0.9296 8064 10 80640 0.9333 8096 10 80960 0.9370 8129 10 81290 0.9409 8161 10 81610 0.9446 8194 10 81940 0.9484 8227 10 82270 0.9522 8260 10 82600 0.9560 8293 10 82930 0.9598 8326 10 83260 0.9637 8359 10 83590 0.9675 8393 10 83930 0.9714 8426 10 84260 0.9752 Fasilitas Jumlah pada Tahun 2017 (X) Jumlah pada Tahun 2030 Sekolah 10 14 Pelayanan Kesehatan 5 7 Kawasan Industri 1 1 Kawasan Pariwisata 2 3 Pasar 1 1 Hotel 15 22 Restoran 50 72 No Proyeksi Penduduk Tingkat Pelayanan (Kota Kecil) Jumlah Jiwa Terlayani Konsumsi Air Rata-Rata (Lt/Jiwa/Hari) Jumlah Pemakaian (Lt/Hr) Jumlah Kebutuhan Air(L/Detik) 1 35000 70% 24500 70 1715000 257250000 2 35140 70% 24598 70 1721860 258279000 3 35422 70% 24795 70 1735662.43 260349364.5 4 35848 70% 25094 70 1756573.802 263486070.3 5 36425 70% 25498 70 1784848.064 267727209.6 6 37160 70% 26012 70 1820831.745 273124761.8 7 38061 70% 26642 70 1864971.045 279745656.7 8 39139 70% 27397 70 1917821.058 287673158.8 9 40409 70% 28287 70 1980057.424 297008613.6 10 41888 70% 29321 70 2052490.713 307873607 11 43594 70% 30515 70 2136084.009 320412601.4 12 45550 70% 31885 70 2231974.198 334796129.7 13 47786 70% 33450 70 2341497.635 351224645.3 14 50331 70% 35232 70 2466220.992 369933148.7 L/detik 0.231481
  2. 2. 0.232407 0.233337 0.23427 0.235207 0.236148 0.237093 0.238041 0.238993 0.239949 0.240909 0.241873 0.24284 0.243812 L/detik 0.0001 0.0001 0.0001 0.0001 0.0001 0.0001 0.0001 0.0001 0.0001 0.0001 0.0001 0.0001 0.0001 0.0001 L/detik
  3. 3. L/detik 1.736111 1.743056 1.750028 1.757028 1.764056 1.771112 1.778197 1.785309 1.792451 1.799621 1.806819 1.814046 1.821302 1.828588 3.761752 3.776796 3.791884 3.807017 3.822397 3.837622 3.852995 3.868412 3.883877 3.899388 3.915045 3.930651 3.946402 3.962104 0.868056 0.871528 0.875014 0.878514 0.882028 0.885556 0.889098 0.892655 0.896225 0.89981 0.903409 0.907023 0.910651 0.914294
  4. 4. Jenis Penggunaan Tahun 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Kebutuhan Air Domestik 257250000 258279000 260349365 263486070 267727210 273124762 279745657 287673159 297008613.6 307873607 320412601 334796130 351224645 369933149 Kebutuhan Air Non- Domestik 3.761752 3.776796 3.791884 3.807017 3.822397 3.837622 3.852995 3.868412 3.883877 3.899388 3.915045 3.930651 3.946402 3.962104 Sub total 257250004 258279004 260349368 263486074 267727213 273124766 279745661 287673163 297008617.5 307873611 320412605 334796134 351224649 369933153 Kebocoran (19%) 48877501 49073011 49466380 50062354 50868170.6 51893705 53151676 54657901 56431637.32 58495986 60878395 63611265 66732683 70287299 Total m3/hari 563377508 565631018 570165117 577034502 586322597 598143237 612642997 630004226 650448872.3 674243208 701703606 733203533 769181982 810153604 Total liter/detik 6520573 6546655.3 6599133.3 6678640.1 6786141.17 6922954.1 7090775.4 7291715.6 7528343.429 7803740.8 8121569.5 8486152 8902569.2 9376777.83

