C M S
Definición Software desarrollado para que un usuario, con o sin conocimientos de programación, cree y gestione, un espacio...
Páginas web •WordPress •Drupal •Joomla Tiendas on-line •Prestashop •WordPress + WooCommerce •Magento Formación on-line •Mo...
WordPress • Es el CMS más popular y recomendable para crear nuestro propio sitio web gratuito o para clientes. • Última ve...
• Es un CMS que te permite desarrollar proyectos webs, puedes descargarlo en https://www.joomla.org/3/es/ • La diferencia ...
Drupal • CMS de código abierto destinado a diseñadores profesionales para crear sitios web potentes, como grandes portales...
PrestaShop • Es un CMS de código abierto específico para crear tiendas online. • Instalación sencilla y rápida a través de...
• Es un CMS de código abierto utilizado para crear tiendas online, potentes y personalizables, siendo una de las plataform...
• Es un software de código abierto para crear un curso online. • Puedes probar una demo en su página web: moodle.org/demo ...
ExE-learning • Es un programa de código abierto (Open Source) que facilita la creación de contenidos educativos sin necesi...
Content Management System

Published on

Presentación de distintos programas de gestión de contenidos web.

Published in: Internet
Content Management System

  1. 1. C M S
  2. 2. Definición Software desarrollado para que un usuario, con o sin conocimientos de programación, cree y gestione, un espacio web. La mayoría de los CMS están desarrollados con el lenguaje de programación PHP y un sistema gestor de bases de datos como MySQL. Primera decisión: La elección de un CMS está condicionada al proyecto web que vamos a desarrollar: blogs, páginas corporativas, inmobiliarias, tiendas on-line, web noticias o magazines, web de contenidos multimedia, etc. También tendremos que tener en nuestros conocimientos para usar estos programas. Actualmente, existe una gran variedad de programas disponibles en el mercado. Desde CMS, fáciles de manejar, hasta CMS más complejos, las posibilidades son casi infinitas. Todo va a depender para seleccionarlo de que algunos CMS son más difíciles de manejar para el usuario sin conocimientos de programación. SELECCIONAR EL CMS MÁS APROPIADO
  3. 3. Páginas web •WordPress •Drupal •Joomla Tiendas on-line •Prestashop •WordPress + WooCommerce •Magento Formación on-line •Moodle •ExE-Learning
  4. 4. WordPress • Es el CMS más popular y recomendable para crear nuestro propio sitio web gratuito o para clientes. • Última versión 5.0 con nuevo editor denominado Gutenberg. • Su aprendizaje es fácil, sobre todo, para usuarios principiantes. • Su instalación y personalización es bastante rápida para probarlo ejecuta la URL : https://es.wordpress.com/ • WordPress es Open Source (Código abierto) nos permite hacer las modificaciones para adaptarlo a nuestras necesidades. Esta opción es para personas con conocimientos de programación. Para probarlo ejecuta la URL : https://wordpress.org/ • Dispone de una gran variedad de temas y plugins (complementos) para desarrollar un proyecto más complejo en sus funciones. • Responsive: nuestra web se visualizará en cualquier terminal. • Integra a las redes sociales, lo que permite una mayor conexión e interacción con los usuarios. • Su herramienta de búsqueda integrada facilita la navegación a los usuarios. • Instalando el plugins WooCommerce gratuito puedes crear una tienda on-line: eCommerce.
  5. 5. • Es un CMS que te permite desarrollar proyectos webs, puedes descargarlo en https://www.joomla.org/3/es/ • La diferencia de Joomla con otros CMS es la versatilidad de sus extensiones que pueden hacer cambiar completamente el aspecto y funcionalidad de un sitio web. Esta flexibilidad implica una mayor cualificación técnica de quienes tengan que desarrollar un proyecto con este gestor. Su aprendizaje es más complicado. • Pero si te dedicas solo a editar contenidos todos los aspectos técnicos del sistema están ocultos al usuario común, y han sido resueltos por los programadores de Joomla!, procurando que los administradores y editores de contenidos puedan prescindir casi completamente de una capacitación técnica especializada. • Su potencia es tal que incluso existen distintos tipos de extensiones (plugins, módulos y componentes) en función del impacto o cambio que producen sobre el sitio web, desde funcionalidades básicas hasta recrear un sitio web por completo. • Se pueden desarrollar una infinidad de menú con distintas funcionalidades. Los menús pueden estar enlazados a artículos, a sistemas de registro, acceso de usuarios, formularios de contacto y links externos. Joomla!
  6. 6. Drupal • CMS de código abierto destinado a diseñadores profesionales para crear sitios web potentes, como grandes portales o sitios de grupos empresariales, sin necesidad de plugins externos. Puedes descargarlo en: https://www.drupal.org/ • Crea webs capaces de manejar grandes volúmenes de visitantes y cientos de páginas de contenido. • Posee algunos de los mejores complementos y plugins disponibles, no es fácil de usar para los diseñadores web novatos. • Cuenta con una selección considerable de temas, sin embargo, requiere de una gran cantidad de codificación para convertir tu sitio en algo realmente potente. • Incluye herramientas de blogs, formularios de email, motores de búsqueda, mapas del sitio y una gama de add-ons (funciones) orientada a los comercios y sitios web de negocios. • Incorpora herramientas básicas de edición y diseño web, sin tener que depender exclusivamente de utilidades externas o plugins. • Posee un soporte para la optimización del posicionamiento orgánico (SEO), al incluir soluciones y herramientas integradas, sin necesidad de complementos externos, como sucede en los otros CMS.
  7. 7. PrestaShop • Es un CMS de código abierto específico para crear tiendas online. • Instalación sencilla y rápida a través de su URL: https://www.prestashop.com/es • No ofrece gran variedad de plantillas pero puedes cambiarle el look usando plantillas PrestaShop de cientos de diseñadores. • Incluye miles de componentes para extender las funciones básicas que incorpora. • Gestor administrativo muy sencillo y fácil de usar en todas sus opciones. • Es multilenguaje, puedes tener tu tienda en muchos idiomas con traducciones automáticas. • Compatible con Paypal, Tarjetas de Crédito, Bitcoin así como cualquier pasarela de TPV o pagos online. • Permite hacer un muy buen SEO gracias a su modulo nativo que permite editar títulos descripciones. • Incrustar videos, imágenes, sonidos y todo lo multimedia es muy fácil desde su gestor de medios. • Panel de control de usuario sumamente sencillo para ver ventas y toda la interacción con la tienda. • Módulos personalizables, si uno no te convence puedes modificarlo a tu gusto si sabes programación. • Responsive : adaptable a cualquier terminal.
  8. 8. • Es un CMS de código abierto utilizado para crear tiendas online, potentes y personalizables, siendo una de las plataformas más populares para la creación de un eCommerce. • Posee un conjunto de funcionalidades muy amplio, y su avanzada personalización la convierten en una excelente plataforma para aquellos que cuentan con personal con conocimientos técnicos avanzados. • Lo puedes descargar en https://magento.com/tech-resources/download es gratuito, pero no lo es su implementación. Tendrás que pagar por el alojamiento web, los dominios, los add-ons, el certificado SSL y la plataforma de pago. • Miles de plantillas y módulos para personalizar Magento debido a que es código abierto, la comunidad de desarrolladores crea nuevas aplicaciones y add-ons para la plataforma , y lo mejor, muchísimos de ellos son gratuitos desde Magento Marketplace. • Velocidad de carga: es muy buena teniendo en cuenta que es un CMS complejo, donde otros fallan, Magento ofrece un buen rendimiento gracias a sus plugins de cache. • Optimización SEO: ofrece extensiones y soluciones nativas para que tu tienda virtual se posicione bien de manera natural con Google. • Responsive : adaptable a cualquier terminal. Magento
  9. 9. • Es un software de código abierto para crear un curso online. • Puedes probar una demo en su página web: moodle.org/demo o descargar gratuitamente su última versión para que puedas instalarlo en tu ordenador y familiarizarte con sus conceptos.. • Si eres profesor y quieres interactuar con tus estudiantes, te ofrece todas las herramientas necesarias para ello. Permite un registro exhaustivo de los usuarios. Esto quiere decir que podemos comprobar en todo momento las diferentes acciones que estos están llevando a cabo. • Te va a permitir crear perfiles de estudiantes, profesores, o administradores ; vas a poder subir todo tipo de documentación para su descarga por los estudiantes; puedes hacer examines online y registrar toda la información del curso. • Nos permite trabajar con todo tipo de formatos, ya sean documentos de Word, de Excel, PPT, Flash, vídeos, audio, etc. • Tablero Personalizado: organiza y muestra cursos en la forma que deseemos, y vea en conjunto los mensajes y tareas actuales. • Responsive: adaptable a PC o dispositivos móviles. • Cualquier usuario tiene a su disposición cientos de módulos y plugins adicionales, que le ayudarán a llevar cabo cualquier tarea que necesite. Moodle
  10. 10. ExE-learning • Es un programa de código abierto (Open Source) que facilita la creación de contenidos educativos sin necesidad de ser experto en HTML o XML. Desarrollado en Python. • Se trata de una aplicación multiplataforma que nos permite la utilización de árboles de contenido, elementos multimedia, actividades interactivas de autoevaluación… facilitando la exportación del contenido generado a múltiples formatos: HTML, SCORM, IMS, etc. • Su página web es: http://exelearning.net. • Crearemos un sitio web navegable y adaptable a diferentes dispositivos (Responsive Design). • Entorno de trabajo: al ejecutar eXeLearning nos encontraremos cuatro zonas bien diferenciadas: 1. Estructura: podremos crear índices de nuestros contenidos. 2. Menú principal: podremos gestionar los archivos, la impresión, las exportaciones, los estilos, las preferencias de usuario y la ayuda. 3. iDevices: diferentes actividades que incluir en los contenidos generados. 4. Área de trabajo: en la pestaña autoría podremos visualizar los contenidos creados y en propiedades incluir metadatos referentes a nuestras creaciones.

