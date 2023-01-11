Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Your big idea.pptx

Jan. 11, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Does your motivation need a kick start?
Does your motivation need a kick start?
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Burning Wild (Leopard People #2)
juanitapotts54
Becoming a Marine Biologist
juanitapotts54
False Witness
luisjackson4
Global Sourcing in the Textile and Apparel Industry
luisjackson4
Believe Bigger: Discover the Path to Your Life Purpose
juanitapotts54
Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age
juanitapotts54
A Long Walk to Water: Based on a True Story
juanitapotts54
Mathematics for Retail Buying
juanitapotts54
1 of 21 Ad

Your big idea.pptx

Jan. 11, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Small Business & Entrepreneurship

it as a free to use template for anyone who is looking to present a big business idea.

it as a free to use template for anyone who is looking to present a big business idea.

Small Business & Entrepreneurship
Advertisement

Recommended

Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
5.2k views
29 slides
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
303.9k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
19.5k views
39 slides
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
24.4k views
19 slides
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
107 views
20 slides
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
7.2k views
7 slides
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
31.4k views
17 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

Burning Wild (Leopard People #2)
juanitapotts54
0 views
Becoming a Marine Biologist
juanitapotts54
0 views
False Witness
luisjackson4
0 views
Global Sourcing in the Textile and Apparel Industry
luisjackson4
0 views
Believe Bigger: Discover the Path to Your Life Purpose
juanitapotts54
0 views
Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age
juanitapotts54
0 views
A Long Walk to Water: Based on a True Story
juanitapotts54
0 views
Mathematics for Retail Buying
juanitapotts54
0 views
War Is a Racket: The Antiwar Classic by America's Most Decorated Soldier
rachelgreen541
0 views
The Last Green Valley
luisjackson4
0 views
silvosh.com-Gemstone Beads.pdf
Silvoshcom
0 views
nz-avocado-nutrition-programme-2018.pdf
adjie10
0 views
The Last Green Valley
luisjackson4
0 views
All the Light We Cannot See
juanitapotts54
0 views
Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking
rachelgreen541
0 views
The Future Is Asian
juanitapotts54
0 views
Dress Codes: How the Laws of Fashion Made History
juanitapotts54
0 views
Planning Local Economic Development: Theory and Practice
harveyharris53
0 views
Pride and Prejudice and Zombies
markroberts2091
0 views
Samsung - life makers-Hackathon.pptx
Mohammad Amr
0 views
Burning Wild (Leopard People #2)
juanitapotts54
0 views
1 slide
Becoming a Marine Biologist
juanitapotts54
0 views
1 slide
False Witness
luisjackson4
0 views
1 slide
Global Sourcing in the Textile and Apparel Industry
luisjackson4
0 views
1 slide
Believe Bigger: Discover the Path to Your Life Purpose
juanitapotts54
0 views
1 slide
Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age
juanitapotts54
0 views
1 slide

Featured (20)

25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
218.9k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
827.4k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
91k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
88.6k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.2k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.7k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
4.9k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
484.9k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.2k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.8k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.5k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.5k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.9k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.4k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.6k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.7k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.4k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
57.9k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
242.9k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
218.9k views
28 slides
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
827.4k views
113 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
91k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
88.6k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.2k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.7k views
14 slides
Advertisement

Your big idea.pptx

  1. 1. Making Presentations That Stick A guide by Chip Heath & Dan Heath
  2. 2. Selling your idea Created in partnership with Chip and Dan Heath, authors of the bestselling book Made To Stick, this template advises users on how to build and deliver a memorable presentation of a new product, service, or idea.
  3. 3. 1. Intro Choose one approach to grab the audience’s attention right from the start: unexpected, emotional, or simple. ➔ Unexpected Highlight what’s new, unusual, or surprising. ➔ Emotional Give people a reason to care. ➔ Simple Provide a simple unifying message for what is to come
  4. 4. How many languages do you need to know to communicate with the rest of the world? Tip In this example, we’re leading off with something unexpected. While the audience is trying to come up with a number, we’ll surprise them with the next slide.
  5. 5. Just one! Your own. (With a little help from your smart phone) Tip Remember. If something sounds like common sense, people will ignore it. Highlight what is unexpected about your topic.
  6. 6. The Google Translate app can repeat anything you say in up to NINETY LANGUAGES from German and Japanese to Czech and Zulu Tip Don’t wait till the end of the presentation to give the bottom line. Reveal your product or idea (in this case a translation app) up front.
  7. 7. 2. Examples By the end of this section, your audience should be able to visualize: ➔ What What is the pain you cure with your solution? ➔ Who Show them a specific person who would benefit from your solution.
  8. 8. Meet Alberto. He recently moved from Spain to a small town in Northern Ireland. He loved soccer, but feared he had no way to talk to a coach or teammates. Tip Tell the audience about the problem through a story, ideally a person.
  9. 9. Meet Marcos. He recently opened a camera shop near the Louvre in Paris. Visitors to his store, mostly tourists, speak many different languages making anything beyond a simple transaction a challenge. Tip If one example isn’t sufficient to help people understand the breadth of your idea, pick a couple of examples. Story for illustration purposes only
  10. 10. A translation barrier left Alberto feeling lonely and hurt Marco’s business. Tip Ideally, speak of people in very different situations, but where each could benefit from your solution.
  11. 11. Then, Marcos discovered Google Translate He has his visiting customers speak their camera issues into the app. He’s able to give them a friendly, personalized experience by understanding exactly what they need.
  12. 12. A simple gesture Coaches Gary and Glen knew no Spanish. They used Google Translate to invite Alberto to join in... “Do you want to play?”... “Can you defend the left side?” Tip Show how your solution helps the person in the story reach his or her goals.
  13. 13. From outsider to star Alberto scored 30 goals in 21 games. He is now being scouted by several professional clubs in the Premier League. And he’s a favorite of the other boys on the team. See a short video on Alberto’s story Tip Stories become more credible when they use concrete details such as the specific complex moves Alberto learned through Translate and his 30 goals in 21 games performance stats.
  14. 14. 3. Examples People need to understand how rare or frequent your examples are. Pick 1 or 2 statistics and make them as concrete as possible. Stats are generally not sticky, but here are a few tactics: ➔ Relate Deliver data within the context of a story you’ve already told ➔ Compare Make big numbers digestible by putting them in the context of something familiar
  15. 15. It’s no surprise Marcos uses Google Translate in his shop regularly. There are 23 officially recognized languages in the EU. Source: theguardian.com Tip Don’t let data stand alone. Always relate it back to a story you’ve already told, in this case, Marco’s shop.
  16. 16. More than 50 million Americans travelled abroad in 2015 THAT’S MORE THAN THE POPULATION OF CALIFORNIA AND TEXAS COMBINED Tip When a number is too large or too small to easily comprehend, clarify it with a comparison to something familiar. Source: travel.trade.gov
  17. 17. 4. Closing Build confidence around your product or idea by including at least one of the these slides: ➔ Milestones What has been accomplished and what might be left to tackle? ➔ Testimonials Who supports your idea (or doesn’t)? ➔ What’s next? How can the audience get involved or find out more?
  18. 18. Milestones 2014 2015 October 2014 Translate web pages with Chrome extension August 2015 Translate conversations through your Android watch October 2015 Translate text within an app November 2015 Translate written text from English or German to Arabic with the click of a camera
  19. 19. What people are saying Translate has officially inspired me to learn French Abby Author, NYC With this app, I’m confident to plan a trip to rural Vietnam Wendy Writer, CA Visual translation feels like magic Ronny Reader, NYC Quotes for illustration purposes only
  20. 20. Know a 2nd language? Make Google Translate even better by joining the community. Tip Inspire your audience to act on the information they just learned. Depending on your idea, this can be anything from downloading an app to joining an organization.
  21. 21. Good luck! We hope you’ll use these tips to go out and deliver a memorable pitch for your product or service! For more (free) presentation tips relevant to other types of messages, go to heathbrothers.com/presentations For more about making your ideas stick with others, check out our book!

×